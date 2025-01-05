“It Was Over $5,000”: Man Gets Petty Revenge On Karen By Blocking Her Car In His Driveway

ADVERTISEMENT

You can drive perfectly the entire day, but if you make a major mistake while pulling into a parking spot, it can be incredibly costly. Back into a poll, swipe the car next to you or forget to read the “Tow Away Zone” signs? You might be out hundreds of dollars before you even make it home.

And one woman had to learn this lesson the hard way after a poor parking decision combined with her entitlement and attitude cost her thousands. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently posted on the Petty Revenge subreddit, as well as a conversation with the author of the post.

Making a mistake while parking can be incredibly costly

Image credits: Mike Von / unsplash (not the actual photo)

This woman learned the hard way to never park in a stranger’s driveway without permission

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Rude_Welcome_3269

Later, the author responded to several readers and shared more details about the situation

“Entitled people feel like they can do anything and that everyone’s purpose in life is to serve them”

To find out more about this situation, we reached out to the Reddit user who shared this story, Rude_Welcome_3269. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and reveal whether or not they’ve ever been in a situation like this.

“I actually have, though not to the scale of this,” the OP shared. “There was someone who put ‘nice job [jerk], learn to park!’ business cards on every car they saw in a parking lot, and I mean every single one, even if they were parked perfectly. There was some angry dude yelling at the guy, and I just threw the card away.”

We also asked the author why they think this woman decided to park in their friend’s driveway in the first place. “Entitled people feel like they can do anything and that everyone’s purpose in life is to serve them,” Rude_Welcome_3269 explained. “She sees an open driveway and decides that they probably don’t need it as much as she does. You just have to ignore them or serve them some petty revenge.”

But the situation didn’t need to escalate to this point. The OP says that their friend definitely would have let the woman move her car if she hadn’t been so rude. “He said that if she apologized and asked nicely, he totally would have done it,” they noted. “He might have still towed it, but definitely not kept it in the driveway for 2 weeks.”

The author also doubts that this woman will park in anyone else’s driveway again, “but you never know with entitled people.” And as far as the replies to their post, Rude_Welcome_3269 says, “There were a lot of funny replies and ways to piss her off even more. I read every single one and replied as much as I could.”

Finally, the author added some words of wisdom: “Don’t be entitled, and definitely don’t park in anyone else’s driveways.”

Image credits: Andraz Lazic / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Nearly half of drivers consider parking to be the most stressful aspect of driving

If you live in a big city, you know just how stressful parking can be. Unless you’re willing to pay $20 an hour, finding a decent spot can often feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. And even if you live in the suburbs, parking restrictions and popular times, like during the holidays, can turn the simple act of parking your car into an absolute nightmare.

But if you find yourself dreading parking every time you get behind the wheel, you’re not alone. According to a survey from AppyParking, a whopping 48% of drivers consider parking to be the most stressful part of driving.

And although 62% of drivers do consider themselves to be skilled when it comes to parking, a third admit that they never know where there are parking restrictions. 31% admit that they find information about parking to be confusing, and over a quarter often worry that they’ve parked somewhere they weren’t allowed to.

Another frustrating aspect of parking, however, is how other people do it. 78% of drivers say that they get annoyed when others park poorly, and it’s no secret that parking disputes often cause drama between neighbors.

In fact, the Independent reports that 48% of homeowners have had their garages, driveways or assigned parking spots blocked by a neighbor before. 16% of homeowners also admit that they’ve argued with a neighbor over parking before.

Image credits: Pim de Boer / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Having your car towed can easily cost hundreds of dollars

Over a third feel like they have to compete with their fellow residents just to find somewhere to park their cars, and 18% have even resorted to leaving objects in front of driveways or parking spots to keep other drivers away.

We all know how annoying it can be to struggle to find a parking spot, but it’s certainly not worth it to park illegally if it’s going to end up biting you in the wallet in the end. A small fine or ticket might not be the end of the world, but if you end up getting your car towed, like the woman in this story, it can be a massive hassle and expensive process to get it back.

According to J.D. Power, the average cost of having a car towed in the United States is about $109. However, the grand total can vary greatly depending on how far the car needs to travel. For example, a journey of 5 miles or less might cost you less than $100. But if your car needs to be towed for around 40 miles, you could spend up to $275. And if the car is taken 100 miles, you could be hit with an exorbitant $600 bill.

Now, your insurance might help you out with that cost if you suddenly ended up with a flat tire while driving down the highway. But if you willingly parked somewhere illegally, you’re probably going to be on your own when it comes to paying that bill.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this parking drama in the comments below, pandas. How do you feel about this person’s petty revenge? Then, if you’d like to read another, similar piece, be sure to check out this Bored Panda article next!

Image credits: ms uppy / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Readers applauded the author’s friend for his petty revenge and shared their reactions to the tale

