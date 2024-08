In order to face my fears and problems, I decided to quit school at the age of 19 and travel the world to become a better person and destroy stereotypes. Now, after 15 years and visiting 83 countries, I'm finally returning home from all the journeys and getting stabilized by expecting a daughter with my future wife in a small town. Not only was I traveling, but I was also photographing extreme, bizarre, interesting, or non-ordinary social and environmental issues and people all over the world. That includes gangs in Guatemala, transgender people in Pakistan, alcoholism in Greenland, revolutionary youth in Iran, rappers in the US, Rastafarians in Jamaica, Japanese businessmen, and ghettos in Nigeria, Ghana, and Togo. I also photographed women warriors in the war in Ukraine and so much more that I feel partly burnt out from all this.

I've also opened my solo photography exhibitions, for example, in Seoul, Tokyo, Dakar, London, Budapest, and approximately 15 other countries. I've released my first book, "Different Beauty," with about 150 of my best pictures and almost 100 written pages of my rock-n-roll lifestyle and how I overcame my troubles.