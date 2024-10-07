Like most artists, Steven shared that he faces creative blocks from time to time. However, over the years, he’s developed a few techniques to help him push through. "My creative brain works best when I’m up against the wall with a due date looming over my head. There’s something about knowing an assignment is due soon that gets ideas flowing. No matter how hard I try, I’m never able to get more than a week or two ahead of my weekly deadline for a newspaper submission.

I have a few tricks I use when experiencing writer’s block. I work digitally so that I can save all my former characters and backgrounds from previous strips. I’ll then copy and paste the characters into different situations, poses, and atmospheres. My favorite solution to writer’s block is to visualize my characters in my head and let them interact on their own. I set up conversations for them to have and simply sit back and observe. For the most part, it sparks an idea, or if I’m lucky, the conversation will write an entire finished gag."