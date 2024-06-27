26 Nostalgic Things That Date Back A Decade Ago And Don't Exist Anymore

So, it's 2014, "Shake It Off" is on every iPod around the world, and Travis Kelce has yet to catch his first touchdown in the Chiefs jersey. Barack Obama is in the White House, LeBron James has not yet returned to Cleveland, and Tom Brady has only three championship rings. The US box office is dominated by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Frozen, with Pharrell Williams occupying both the top of the charts and the Grammy stage.

Instagram has just moved from the “cool service for photographers” category to the “Wow, I can take a shot of my food and share it with my buds!” category, and the hipster subculture is at the peak of its popularity. The PlayStation 4 has just been released, and the most coveted smartphone on the planet is the iPhone 6. What can I say - a screen diagonal of 5.5 inches is considered simply indecently large! Yes, as good old Frank Sinatra once sang, “it was a very good year!”