Just take a look at today’s list and see for yourself! There are pictures of people walking raccoons alongside dogs on the streets back in the ‘70s, women with their leopards circa 1932, and even an image of a man with his bear cub taken more than a hundred years ago. Scroll down to find all of these and many more vintage pictures, as shared by the ‘OldSchoolCool’ subreddit , on the list below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

And that seems to have long been the case. Dogs are believed to have been domesticated roughly 30,000 years ago and while it might have taken a bearded dragon, for instance, a bit more time to become accustomed to a home environment, more exotic animals , too, have long been people’s companions.

Nowadays, many people can’t imagine their home without their beloved dog or cat. Or their bearded dragon. Or their dear tarantula. Or their cherished python. Well, you get the idea – people love their pets and they come in all shapes and sizes.

#1 This Kitten Smiling Bigger Than The Little Girl For A Photo, 1955

#2 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#3 My Hippie Mother Holding Someone's Pet Raccoon Some Time In The Late 60s

#4 Woman With Big Cat Pet Having A Cup Of Tea In Paris, 1932

#5 My Great-Grandpa Doing Mountain Man Stuff With His Pet Bear Cub. (1910)

#6 Eartha Kitt With Her Cat Jinx In Her Dressing Room, 1953

#7 Bob Ross With His Pet Squirrels, 1991

#8 World's Smallest Man Dancing With His Pet Cat. 26th October 1956

#9 This Little Girl At A Pet Show At Venice Beach, California, 1937

#10 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#11 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#12 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#13 The 1950s: A Boy, His Banjo And Dog

#14 A Former Teacher Of Mine Drinking A Pint With His Pet Fox, Gemima. Circa 1980

#15 Tippi Hedren With Her Pet Tiger, 1982

#16 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#17 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#18 Michael Jackson With His Pet Rat In The Early 1970's. Regardless What You Think About Him, At This Moment In Time He Was Just A Kid

#19 My Grandmother With Her Pet Lion, 1961

#20 Woman Taking Her Pet Lobster For A Walk, 1940s

#21 A Policeman In New York City Stops Traffic Just For A Cat To Carry Its Kittens Across The Street, 1925

#22 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#23 My Great Aunt, A Sunshine Springs Waterski Star, Christmas Shopping Down Main Street With Her Pet Ocelot In The 1950s In Florida

#24 My Abuelo (Grandpa) And His Pet Oncilla - Cochabamba, Bolivia 1970-1980 (Photo Not Dated)

#25 My Granddad (Right) And His Identical Twin Brother, Dressed Up And Showing Off Their Pet Monkeys, Circa 1932. The Monkeys Were Ordered From A Comic Book Ad And Arrived Via Mail In A Cardboard Box

#26 My Grandfather Felix, Age 16 With His Pet Crow In Charlottesville, Virginia 1937. That Year He Would Lie About His Age To Join The Service And Later Be Part Of The Allied Invasion At Normandy, France On June 6th, 1944

#27 Burt Ward And Some Of His Pet Cats - 1960s

#28 Yuri Knorozov, The Linguist Who Deciphered The Maya Script, 1953. He Listed His Cat Asya As A Co-Author On His Work But The Editors Always Removed Her. He Always Used This Photo With Asya As His Author Photo And Got Pissed Whenever Editors Cropped Her Out

#29 Freddie Mercury And His Unenthused Cat Tiffany, 1988

#30 Young Lady With Her Cat, 1910

#31 Cats Drinking Fresh Milk On The Farm, 1954

#32 A Dog Holds Onto A Little Boy As He Tries To Retrieve A Ball In A River With His Golf Club. 1920s

#33 Vintage Photo Of A Family With Their Dog, 1910

#34 Little Boy About To Receive A Dog For His Birthday (1955)

#35 Queen Victoria & Her Dog- Late 1880s

#36 Enormously Happy Little Girl With Enormous Dog, 1950s

#37 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#38 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#39 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#40 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#41 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#42 Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

#43 People Have Been Taking Silly Pictures Of Their Pets Since At Least 1875

#44 Tony Hawk With His Cat Zorro In His Room, 1985. Swiped From His Instagram

#45 Mark Twain (1900s) "If Man Could Be Crossed With The Cat, It Would Improve Man, But It Would Deteriorate The Cat"

#46 Teenage Cat Stevens And The Dog That Inspired His First Hit - Circa 1966 - 1967

#47 My Mom And Her Cat, Late 1930's

#48 Parisian Woman With Her Cat In Her Cannabis Garden, 1910

#49 My Grandma Holding A Siamese Cat In The 70's

#50 1920's Cat Lady

#51 A Man With His Dog , 1920s

#52 My Grandpa And His Dog, Early 1940's

#53 My Grandfather Cruising His Dog Mutt - 1959 Saskatchewan

#54 1940s Kentucky Man Posing With His Sunglass Wearing Cat

#55 Brigitte Bardot At Home With Her Dog Guapa, 1950s

#56 A Girl And Her Curious Dog, Soviet Riga, 1974

#57 Walking The 'Dog' In San Francisco Around 1975

#58 Salvador Dali Walking His Pet Anteater, Paris 1969

#59 Old School Pictures Of Kids With Their Dogs 1900's

#60 No Dog Biscuits Today, 1939

#61 The Coolest Dog In Town! Photo By Lee Friedlander, Hollywood, 1970

#62 Young Kenyan Woman Holds Her Pet Deer In Mombassa, March 1909

#63 Frida Kahlo And Pet Deer, Granizo - 1940s

#64 Ann Margret Her Pet Turtle 1960s

#65 Julie Andrews And Her Pet Dachshund Melody, Circa 1954

#66 While Stationed In England During Wwii, My Grandpa Had A Pet Crow

#67 My Mom With Her Pet Raccoon, 1970s

#68 My Great Uncle Had Pet Monkeys, And My Grandma Made The Clothes (1950s)

#69 Actress Tippi Hedren And Family At Home With Their 400-Pound Pet Lion, Neil (1971)

#70 Young Carrie Fisher With Her Pet Bird Benny Karl, Circa 1964

#71 My Grandpa And His Pet Chimp, World War II 1943, North Africa

#72 Little Boy With His Pet Monkey. Ca, 1968

#73 Dog Chariot, C. 1930s

#74 My Grandma And Her Irish Wolfhound From 1974

#75 1951: My Grandmother With Her First Of Many Great Danes. Suzie Was A Wedding Gift From My Grandfather's Aunt

#76 My Uncle With His Pet Deer And Cat In The Early 80's

#77 Clint Eastwood And His Cat In 1960

#78 A Lady And Her Cat Times Square 1956

#79 My Great Great Granpa With His Dog In 1896

#80 A Young Boy And His Dog From 1889

#81 Jane Goodall With Her Dog Rusty In Bournemouth, 1954. She Said "I Learned So Much From Rusty. He Proved To Me That Animals Have Minds, Personalities And Feelings. This Gave Me Great Strength In My Convictions And Work With Chimpanzees." Written On The Back: "Jane And Rusty The Inseparables"

#82 Young Man And His Dog (Early 1900s)

#83 Famous Irish Explorer Tom Crean And Sled Dog Pups (Circa 1890)

#84 "The More I Learn About People, The More I Like My Dog." - Mark Twain (1835-1910)

#85 Grandfather And His Dog After Serving In Ww2 (1945)

#86 My Great Great Grandfather And Dog Both With Hats Early 1930s, Maine

#87 My Grandpa Would Have Been 99 This Month- Here Is A Picture Of Him With Corky, The First Dog Him And My Grandma Got After They Were Married- 1945

#88 Harold Tesch & His Alaskan Malamute War Dog "Tippy" During The Battle Of Guam - 1944

#89 My Father And His Dog, Rex. About 1948

#90 My Grandpa In The 50's With His Pet Coyote

#91 My Grandfather And His Pet Crow, Late 50s/Early 60s

#92 A Girl And Her Dog 1932

#93 Edwardian Dog (And His Human). Ca. 1900-1905

#94 Kurt Cobain Playing With His Cat, 90s

#95 A 14 Year Old Bryan Cranston With His Dog, 1970

#96 Mademoiselle Fifi On Arrival To London. Fifi Was The First Ever Cat To Fly In A Plane. She Accompanied Her Owner, American Aviator John Moisant (Pictured On Second Picture With Fifi), On The First Crossing Of The English Channel By Passenger Plane. London, England, 1910

