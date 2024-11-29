ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, many people can’t imagine their home without their beloved dog or cat. Or their bearded dragon. Or their dear tarantula. Or their cherished python. Well, you get the idea – people love their pets and they come in all shapes and sizes.

And that seems to have long been the case. Dogs are believed to have been domesticated roughly 30,000 years ago and while it might have taken a bearded dragon, for instance, a bit more time to become accustomed to a home environment, more exotic animals, too, have long been people’s companions.

Just take a look at today’s list and see for yourself! There are pictures of people walking raccoons alongside dogs on the streets back in the ‘70s, women with their leopards circa 1932, and even an image of a man with his bear cub taken more than a hundred years ago. Scroll down to find all of these and many more vintage pictures, as shared by the ‘OldSchoolCool’ subreddit, on the list below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

This Kitten Smiling Bigger Than The Little Girl For A Photo, 1955

This Kitten Smiling Bigger Than The Little Girl For A Photo, 1955

onepersononeidea Report

#2

Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

bellerose93 Report

#3

My Hippie Mother Holding Someone’s Pet Raccoon Some Time In The Late 60s

My Hippie Mother Holding Someone’s Pet Raccoon Some Time In The Late 60s

matthewsteez Report

#4

Woman With Big Cat Pet Having A Cup Of Tea In Paris, 1932

Woman With Big Cat Pet Having A Cup Of Tea In Paris, 1932

birrakilmister Report

#5

My Great-Grandpa Doing Mountain Man Stuff With His Pet Bear Cub. (1910)

My Great-Grandpa Doing Mountain Man Stuff With His Pet Bear Cub. (1910)

reddit.com Report

#6

Eartha Kitt With Her Cat Jinx In Her Dressing Room, 1953

Eartha Kitt With Her Cat Jinx In Her Dressing Room, 1953

reddit.com Report

#7

Bob Ross With His Pet Squirrels, 1991

Bob Ross With His Pet Squirrels, 1991

eatsleeprepeat101_ Report

#8

World's Smallest Man Dancing With His Pet Cat. 26th October 1956

World's Smallest Man Dancing With His Pet Cat. 26th October 1956

outroversion Report

#9

This Little Girl At A Pet Show At Venice Beach, California, 1937

This Little Girl At A Pet Show At Venice Beach, California, 1937

PNCL Report

#10

#13

The 1950s: A Boy, His Banjo And Dog

The 1950s: A Boy, His Banjo And Dog

act1989 Report

#14

A Former Teacher Of Mine Drinking A Pint With His Pet Fox, Gemima. Circa 1980

A Former Teacher Of Mine Drinking A Pint With His Pet Fox, Gemima. Circa 1980

FrivolousJoe Report

#15

Tippi Hedren With Her Pet Tiger, 1982

Tippi Hedren With Her Pet Tiger, 1982

T423 Report

#16

Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

Gentleman Pose For Photos With Their Beloved Pups, Circa 1880-1900

bellerose93 Report

#17

#18

Michael Jackson With His Pet Rat In The Early 1970's. Regardless What You Think About Him, At This Moment In Time He Was Just A Kid

Michael Jackson With His Pet Rat In The Early 1970's. Regardless What You Think About Him, At This Moment In Time He Was Just A Kid

Just_Entertainment47 Report

#19

My Grandmother With Her Pet Lion, 1961

My Grandmother With Her Pet Lion, 1961

Madoka_the_Goddess Report

#20

Woman Taking Her Pet Lobster For A Walk, 1940s

Woman Taking Her Pet Lobster For A Walk, 1940s

paulwebster901 Report

#21

A Policeman In New York City Stops Traffic Just For A Cat To Carry Its Kittens Across The Street, 1925

A Policeman In New York City Stops Traffic Just For A Cat To Carry Its Kittens Across The Street, 1925

reddit.com Report

#22

#23

My Great Aunt, A Sunshine Springs Waterski Star, Christmas Shopping Down Main Street With Her Pet Ocelot In The 1950s In Florida

My Great Aunt, A Sunshine Springs Waterski Star, Christmas Shopping Down Main Street With Her Pet Ocelot In The 1950s In Florida

Janke47 Report

#24

My Abuelo (Grandpa) And His Pet Oncilla - Cochabamba, Bolivia 1970-1980 (Photo Not Dated)

My Abuelo (Grandpa) And His Pet Oncilla - Cochabamba, Bolivia 1970-1980 (Photo Not Dated)

EarlyIndependent8085 Report

#25

My Granddad (Right) And His Identical Twin Brother, Dressed Up And Showing Off Their Pet Monkeys, Circa 1932. The Monkeys Were Ordered From A Comic Book Ad And Arrived Via Mail In A Cardboard Box

My Granddad (Right) And His Identical Twin Brother, Dressed Up And Showing Off Their Pet Monkeys, Circa 1932. The Monkeys Were Ordered From A Comic Book Ad And Arrived Via Mail In A Cardboard Box

wowbobwow Report

#26

My Grandfather Felix, Age 16 With His Pet Crow In Charlottesville, Virginia 1937. That Year He Would Lie About His Age To Join The Service And Later Be Part Of The Allied Invasion At Normandy, France On June 6th, 1944

My Grandfather Felix, Age 16 With His Pet Crow In Charlottesville, Virginia 1937. That Year He Would Lie About His Age To Join The Service And Later Be Part Of The Allied Invasion At Normandy, France On June 6th, 1944

Akadragonfly Report

#27

Burt Ward And Some Of His Pet Cats - 1960s

Burt Ward And Some Of His Pet Cats - 1960s

oh_boisterous Report

#28

Yuri Knorozov, The Linguist Who Deciphered The Maya Script, 1953. He Listed His Cat Asya As A Co-Author On His Work But The Editors Always Removed Her. He Always Used This Photo With Asya As His Author Photo And Got Pissed Whenever Editors Cropped Her Out

Yuri Knorozov, The Linguist Who Deciphered The Maya Script, 1953. He Listed His Cat Asya As A Co-Author On His Work But The Editors Always Removed Her. He Always Used This Photo With Asya As His Author Photo And Got Pissed Whenever Editors Cropped Her Out

Scaulbylausis Report

#29

Freddie Mercury And His Unenthused Cat Tiffany, 1988

Freddie Mercury And His Unenthused Cat Tiffany, 1988

redalmondnails Report

#30

Young Lady With Her Cat, 1910

Young Lady With Her Cat, 1910

reddit.com Report

#31

Cats Drinking Fresh Milk On The Farm, 1954

Cats Drinking Fresh Milk On The Farm, 1954

Polymathyx Report

#32

A Dog Holds Onto A Little Boy As He Tries To Retrieve A Ball In A River With His Golf Club. 1920s

A Dog Holds Onto A Little Boy As He Tries To Retrieve A Ball In A River With His Golf Club. 1920s

paternalpadfoot Report

#33

Vintage Photo Of A Family With Their Dog, 1910

Vintage Photo Of A Family With Their Dog, 1910

WorldHub995 Report

#34

Little Boy About To Receive A Dog For His Birthday (1955)

Little Boy About To Receive A Dog For His Birthday (1955)

anewhigh Report

#35

Queen Victoria & Her Dog- Late 1880s

Queen Victoria & Her Dog- Late 1880s

reddit.com Report

#36

Enormously Happy Little Girl With Enormous Dog, 1950s

Enormously Happy Little Girl With Enormous Dog, 1950s

ShadowNozeKnows Report

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

People Have Been Taking Silly Pictures Of Their Pets Since At Least 1875

People Have Been Taking Silly Pictures Of Their Pets Since At Least 1875

Topjaws Report

#44

Tony Hawk With His Cat Zorro In His Room, 1985. Swiped From His Instagram

Tony Hawk With His Cat Zorro In His Room, 1985. Swiped From His Instagram

boxinggoose Report

#45

Mark Twain (1900s) "If Man Could Be Crossed With The Cat, It Would Improve Man, But It Would Deteriorate The Cat"

Mark Twain (1900s) "If Man Could Be Crossed With The Cat, It Would Improve Man, But It Would Deteriorate The Cat"

eaglemaxie Report

#46

Teenage Cat Stevens And The Dog That Inspired His First Hit - Circa 1966 - 1967

Teenage Cat Stevens And The Dog That Inspired His First Hit - Circa 1966 - 1967

WurlizterEPiano Report

#47

My Mom And Her Cat, Late 1930’s

My Mom And Her Cat, Late 1930’s

Wienerwrld Report

#48

Parisian Woman With Her Cat In Her Cannabis Garden, 1910

Parisian Woman With Her Cat In Her Cannabis Garden, 1910

AgentBlue62 Report

#49

My Grandma Holding A Siamese Cat In The 70’s

My Grandma Holding A Siamese Cat In The 70’s

msbbc671 Report

#50

1920’s Cat Lady

1920’s Cat Lady

DenMother8 Report

#51

A Man With His Dog , 1920s

A Man With His Dog , 1920s

EzzyyPeezy Report

#52

My Grandpa And His Dog, Early 1940's

My Grandpa And His Dog, Early 1940's

CompetitiveSal Report

#53

My Grandfather Cruising His Dog Mutt - 1959 Saskatchewan

My Grandfather Cruising His Dog Mutt - 1959 Saskatchewan

grat12 Report

#54

1940s Kentucky Man Posing With His Sunglass Wearing Cat

1940s Kentucky Man Posing With His Sunglass Wearing Cat

kellymcswelly Report

#55

Brigitte Bardot At Home With Her Dog Guapa, 1950s

Brigitte Bardot At Home With Her Dog Guapa, 1950s

reddit.com Report

#56

A Girl And Her Curious Dog, Soviet Riga, 1974

A Girl And Her Curious Dog, Soviet Riga, 1974

friskyfrog Report

#57

Walking The 'Dog' In San Francisco Around 1975

Walking The 'Dog' In San Francisco Around 1975

notbob1959 Report

#58

Salvador Dali Walking His Pet Anteater, Paris 1969

Salvador Dali Walking His Pet Anteater, Paris 1969

LittleMissCinema Report

#59

Old School Pictures Of Kids With Their Dogs 1900’s

Old School Pictures Of Kids With Their Dogs 1900’s

dp1967 Report

#60

No Dog Biscuits Today, 1939

No Dog Biscuits Today, 1939

PraneethKarnena Report

#61

The Coolest Dog In Town! Photo By Lee Friedlander, Hollywood, 1970

The Coolest Dog In Town! Photo By Lee Friedlander, Hollywood, 1970

greg_neh Report

#62

Young Kenyan Woman Holds Her Pet Deer In Mombassa, March 1909

Young Kenyan Woman Holds Her Pet Deer In Mombassa, March 1909

TheMagicDrake Report

#63

Frida Kahlo And Pet Deer, Granizo - 1940s

Frida Kahlo And Pet Deer, Granizo - 1940s

reddit.com Report

#64

Ann Margret Her Pet Turtle 1960s

Ann Margret Her Pet Turtle 1960s

reddit.com Report

#65

Julie Andrews And Her Pet Dachshund Melody, Circa 1954

Julie Andrews And Her Pet Dachshund Melody, Circa 1954

MorriePoppins Report

#66

While Stationed In England During Wwii, My Grandpa Had A Pet Crow

While Stationed In England During Wwii, My Grandpa Had A Pet Crow

treeselfdeerself Report

#67

My Mom With Her Pet Raccoon, 1970s

My Mom With Her Pet Raccoon, 1970s

Yoda2000675 Report

#68

My Great Uncle Had Pet Monkeys, And My Grandma Made The Clothes (1950s)

My Great Uncle Had Pet Monkeys, And My Grandma Made The Clothes (1950s)

RileyyKaiyote Report

#69

Actress Tippi Hedren And Family At Home With Their 400-Pound Pet Lion, Neil (1971)

Actress Tippi Hedren And Family At Home With Their 400-Pound Pet Lion, Neil (1971)

soldierofcinema Report

#70

Young Carrie Fisher With Her Pet Bird Benny Karl, Circa 1964

Young Carrie Fisher With Her Pet Bird Benny Karl, Circa 1964

eaglemaxie Report

#71

My Grandpa And His Pet Chimp, World War II 1943, North Africa

My Grandpa And His Pet Chimp, World War II 1943, North Africa

Pacers31Colts18 Report

#72

Little Boy With His Pet Monkey. Ca, 1968

Little Boy With His Pet Monkey. Ca, 1968

reddit.com Report

#73

Dog Chariot, C. 1930s

Dog Chariot, C. 1930s

benjaneson Report

#74

My Grandma And Her Irish Wolfhound From 1974

My Grandma And Her Irish Wolfhound From 1974

-Rin Report

#75

1951: My Grandmother With Her First Of Many Great Danes. Suzie Was A Wedding Gift From My Grandfather’s Aunt

1951: My Grandmother With Her First Of Many Great Danes. Suzie Was A Wedding Gift From My Grandfather’s Aunt

southsidious Report

#76

My Uncle With His Pet Deer And Cat In The Early 80's

My Uncle With His Pet Deer And Cat In The Early 80's

coldsun22 Report

#77

Clint Eastwood And His Cat In 1960

Clint Eastwood And His Cat In 1960

mechrec Report

#78

A Lady And Her Cat Times Square 1956

A Lady And Her Cat Times Square 1956

Xstatman13 Report

#79

My Great Great Granpa With His Dog In 1896

My Great Great Granpa With His Dog In 1896

pete716 Report

#80

A Young Boy And His Dog From 1889

A Young Boy And His Dog From 1889

WorldHub995 Report

#81

Jane Goodall With Her Dog Rusty In Bournemouth, 1954. She Said "I Learned So Much From Rusty. He Proved To Me That Animals Have Minds, Personalities And Feelings. This Gave Me Great Strength In My Convictions And Work With Chimpanzees." Written On The Back: “Jane And Rusty The Inseparables”

Jane Goodall With Her Dog Rusty In Bournemouth, 1954. She Said "I Learned So Much From Rusty. He Proved To Me That Animals Have Minds, Personalities And Feelings. This Gave Me Great Strength In My Convictions And Work With Chimpanzees." Written On The Back: “Jane And Rusty The Inseparables”

AkashicRecorder Report

#82

Young Man And His Dog (Early 1900s)

Young Man And His Dog (Early 1900s)

BufordTeeJustice Report

#83

Famous Irish Explorer Tom Crean And Sled Dog Pups (Circa 1890)

Famous Irish Explorer Tom Crean And Sled Dog Pups (Circa 1890)

fionnishuman Report

#84

"The More I Learn About People, The More I Like My Dog." - Mark Twain (1835-1910)

"The More I Learn About People, The More I Like My Dog." - Mark Twain (1835-1910)

m0m0tamatar Report

#85

Grandfather And His Dog After Serving In Ww2 (1945)

Grandfather And His Dog After Serving In Ww2 (1945)

PaperHandz Report

#86

My Great Great Grandfather And Dog Both With Hats Early 1930s, Maine

My Great Great Grandfather And Dog Both With Hats Early 1930s, Maine

xavyre Report

#87

My Grandpa Would Have Been 99 This Month- Here Is A Picture Of Him With Corky, The First Dog Him And My Grandma Got After They Were Married- 1945

My Grandpa Would Have Been 99 This Month- Here Is A Picture Of Him With Corky, The First Dog Him And My Grandma Got After They Were Married- 1945

charlotteamom Report

#88

Harold Tesch & His Alaskan Malamute War Dog “Tippy” During The Battle Of Guam - 1944

Harold Tesch & His Alaskan Malamute War Dog “Tippy” During The Battle Of Guam - 1944

Pasargad Report

#89

My Father And His Dog, Rex. About 1948

My Father And His Dog, Rex. About 1948

TeeHack Report

#90

My Grandpa In The 50's With His Pet Coyote

My Grandpa In The 50's With His Pet Coyote

reddit.com Report

#91

My Grandfather And His Pet Crow, Late 50s/Early 60s

My Grandfather And His Pet Crow, Late 50s/Early 60s

reddit.com Report

#92

A Girl And Her Dog 1932

A Girl And Her Dog 1932

SURPRISE_KITTIES Report

#93

Edwardian Dog (And His Human). Ca. 1900-1905

Edwardian Dog (And His Human). Ca. 1900-1905

reddit.com Report

#94

Kurt Cobain Playing With His Cat, 90s

Kurt Cobain Playing With His Cat, 90s

EnigmaticDaze Report

#95

A 14 Year Old Bryan Cranston With His Dog, 1970

A 14 Year Old Bryan Cranston With His Dog, 1970

reddit.com Report

#96

Mademoiselle Fifi On Arrival To London. Fifi Was The First Ever Cat To Fly In A Plane. She Accompanied Her Owner, American Aviator John Moisant (Pictured On Second Picture With Fifi), On The First Crossing Of The English Channel By Passenger Plane. London, England, 1910

Mademoiselle Fifi On Arrival To London. Fifi Was The First Ever Cat To Fly In A Plane. She Accompanied Her Owner, American Aviator John Moisant (Pictured On Second Picture With Fifi), On The First Crossing Of The English Channel By Passenger Plane. London, England, 1910

reddit.com Report

#97

Vintage Cat Lady 1910s

Vintage Cat Lady 1910s

WhisperLatina Report

