30 Surprising Ways Nature Helped Us Create Everyday Items
Nature has always been a powerful source of inspiration, with inventors diving into the world around them for new ideas. From the anatomy of animals to the behavior of plants, some of our most incredible creations—like wetsuits and solar panels—are based on our planet's genius designs. If we want to build a more sustainable and efficient future, we need to pay attention to the principles that shape our environment. To give you a glimpse of how amazing this connection can be, here's a list of man-made objects that fit the bill.
Wetsuits
Unlike whales, beavers don’t have layers of blubber to keep them warm when they dive into chilly water. Instead, their thick fur traps air among the individual hairs, keeping the mammals warm and dry. In 2016, a team of engineers at MIT sought to mimic this quality in a wetsuit covered with rubber “hairs,” specifically designed for watersports athletes like surfers. Just like beavers, the athletes would be kept warm by air trapped on the exterior of the suit.
Self-Cooling Architecture
Is the termite a pest or a muse? It depends on who you ask. While many people view termites as unwanted houseguests, at least one architect is looking to the ingenious self-cooling designs of termite mounds for inspiration. Zimbabwean architect Mick Pearce observed a termite mound on a golf course and noted its shape and ventilation seemed ideally suited to the environment. He incorporated the termite mound design into buildings in Harare, Zimbabwe, and Melbourne, Australia. In each structure, cool air near the ground is channeled upward and hot air at the top of the building is emitted through chimneys.
Bird Safe Glass
Every day, hundreds of birds die from flying into glass windows. This doesn’t just affect birds but also poses a risk to property owners. To reduce such accidents, a company called Ornilux created bird-safe glass. They imitated the strands of a spider web, which are visible to birds, unlike the case with transparent glass. The bird-safe glass features crisscross UV patterns.
Solar Panels
While both solar panels and plant leaves harvest energy from the sun, a team at Princeton University took biomimicry in solar panels a step further by adding folds to solar cells. The folds mimic the natural creases found in leaves, channeling more light into the cell. The researchers claimed in 2015 that the leaf-like cells generated 47 percent more electricity than those without folds.
Needles
If you’re afraid of getting your annual flu shot, you might take comfort in a super-tiny needle inspired by the anatomy of the mosquito. The insect's proboscis can quickly penetrate its target’s skin, often without the subject even knowing it’s there (an anesthetic substance in their saliva also helps make their bite less painful). This ability was the inspiration for creating microneedles designed to minimize pain.
Wind Blades
Humpback Whales are one of the largest weighing animals of the world, yet they are profound swimmers, which attributes down to its flippers (fins). They have warty ridges on the front edge of their fins, called tubercles, reasoning to its swimming speed and its ability to change direction instantly.
A Scientist named Frank Fish noted this peculiarity and concepted the idea to the wind turbine blades and resulted out with increase in speed of the blade and maneuverability of the blade to the wind direction, generating more power.
A firm called WhalePower also scrutinized this and is delivering blades inspired by Humpback Whales’ fins. They account that this proceeded to improve safety, performance of airplanes, fans and more, besides thickening efficiency.
Camouflage
Humans adopted camouflage—a survival tactic for species ranging from the chameleon to the polar bear—as our own defense mechanism, most notably in the military and for hunters.
Camouflage works due to its ability to hide the contour, or outline, of the body, because the human eye has a limited capacity to distinguish color patterns from far away.
Adhesive Climbing Gear
Gecko toes have the unique ability to adhere to most surfaces, including smooth glass. In 2014, a team at Stanford University scaled up the sticky structures found in tokay gecko toes to create a gecko-inspired climbing device. A human test subject was able to “walk” up a glass wall by wearing adhesive pads on his hands and feet.
Bullet Trains
The Shinkansen Bullet Train in Japan is known for its aerodynamic shape that decreases the amount of sound the train makes while entering and exiting tunnels at speeds of 150 to 200 mph. The trains were modeled on the long, narrow beak of the kingfisher, a bird that hunts fish by diving into bodies of water with little to no splash. The shape of the train also allows it to travel 10 percent faster with about 15 percent less electricity.
Cameras With Wider Field Of View
The curved surface of the human eye facilitates a wider field of view than has ever been possible using a camera. The challenge for engineers was to transfer microelectronic components onto a curved surface without breaking them. Yonggang Huang of Northwestern University and John Rogers of the University of Illinois built a digital camera of the same size, shape and layout of the human eye, and developed a mesh-like material that hold electronic components onto the curved surface. This technology would enable photographs that are entirely clear and focused, unlike today’s cameras which can focus only on certain areas.It may even enable the development of an artificial retina or bionic eye.
Robotic Arm
Composed of over 40,000 muscles, elephant trunks are as nimble as human hands, able to pick apples from a branch or rip an entire tree out of the ground. Their versatile design has also inspired a robotic arm. The German company Festo has developed the Bionic Handling Assistant, an appendage that can be used to alter handling technology for human-machine cooperation.Wielding four metallic claws, the robot learns just like a human baby would—through trial and error. By continually reaching for and grabbing objects, it works out which muscles to move. The robot is able to memorize changes in its position through adjustments in pressure within the tubes that feed its artificial muscles.Made of polyamide, this structural material is strong enough to lift heavy weights yet agile enough to perform delicate procedures, such as picking up an egg. The trunk proves to be a benefit for factories, laboratories, and hospitals, where it provides additional handling for human-directed projects.
Better X-Ray Vision
X-rays are difficult to work with, which is why the X-ray machines at airports are so bulky. However, scientists are now copying a technique used by lobster eyes to gain better X-ray vision.Instead of refraction, or the bending of light by a lens, lobsters see using reflection. Their eyes are covered in squares, similar to flat mirrors, which reflect light at precise angles to form pictures from any direction.This design proves useful to astronomers, who yearn for telescopes that can focus X-rays from certain areas in space. While an ordinary mirror would only allow X-rays to pass through, the shapes of the lobster’s eyes are used to create arrays of tiny, square, hollow tubes made of lead glass. Curved into eyelike spheres, the material reflects X-rays and is packed into telescopes.These crustaceans have inspired other inventions as well, such as microchips and the Lobster Eye X-ray Imaging Device, a “flashlight” that can see through steel walls 8 centimeters (3 in) thick.When the device sends out a string of low-power X-rays through a wall, a few bounce back off the objects on the other side. These signals are funneled through the tubes and create images just like the lobsters’ eyes do. This invention may prove important in locating stolen or illegal goods.
LED Light Bulbs
Fireflies help make LED light bulbs more efficient. The bugs' lanterns have microstructures, or asymmetrical microscopic projections, that release light. Researchers from Penn State found that adding microstructures to the surface of LEDs, which typically have symmetrical projections, allows more light to escape, making them more efficient and improving light extraction by 90 percent.
Drones
The albatross is a majestic, ocean-faring bird that truly soars, meaning it rarely flaps its wings to fly. Instead, it uses the wind to fly more than 600 miles a day. Researchers at MIT are using this flight design to develop drones. They’re hoping to create a fixed-wing, wind-propelled drone that would be able to fly overseas without stopping.
Unsinkable Metal
"Unsinkable" probably isn't the best word to use when talking about ships, but despite what we know about the Titanic, researchers at the University of Rochester have designed a new type of metal that actually does float no matter how much you try to prod it underwater. They even tried puncturing the material and it still wouldn't capsize.
The researchers were inspired by spiders and fire ants that can float or skim on the surface of water for long periods of time. But just how do they do it? The answer: They trap air bubbles. Argyroneta aquatic spiders, for instance, can create an underwater web, shaped like a dome, by filling it with air with their superhydrophobic legs and abdomens. Fire ants, for their part, create a sort of "raft" by trapping air with their superhydrophobic bodies.
Lunar Rover Tires
Camels make the list again! Bridgestone is developing a special type of tire that mimics the two-lobed toes of camels. The tire, which was introduced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, is comprised of two lobes of braided steel and is designed to be able to easily trek over hills of fine-grained, abrasive lunar dust. Tests in a simulated lunar environments will soon confirm whether camels will be just as helpful on the moon as they are on Earth.
Shark Skin
In recent years, swimmers have broken one record after another. This is very much the result of improved swim suits, and one of the leading manufacturers of swimwear has found inspiration for its fastest swim suit – Speedo Fastskin – by studying the skin of sharks. "There are ten scales per millimetre on the skin surface of a shark, and they work a bit like the indentations on a golf ball," explains Lenau. "The scales make lots of micro-turbulences where water whirls around close to the body surface and reduces the drag effect of the outer layers of water around the body." "This is what is exploited by Speedo Fastskin. By imitating the micro-structuring of the shark's skin surface, it gives the swim suit a lower drag effect and allows the athletes to move faster through the water." The same principle can also be applied to ships. German company Vosschemie produces a hull paint called Haifischhaut, which reduces the drag effect and allows ships to glide more easily through the water.
Water Collection
The Stenocara beetle is a master water collector. The small black bug lives in a harsh, dry desert environment and can survive thanks to the unique design of its shell. The Stenocara's back is covered in small, smooth bumps that serve as collection points for condensed water or fog. The entire shell is covered in a slick, Teflon-like wax and is channeled so that condensed water from morning fog is funneled into the beetle's mouth. It's brilliant in its simplicity.
Researchers at MIT have been able to build on a concept inspired by the Stenocara's shell and first described by Oxford University's Andrew Parker.5 They have crafted a material that collects water from the air more efficiently than existing designs. About 22 countries around the world use nets to collect water from the air, so such a boost in efficiency could have a big impact.
Thermal Cameras
Pit vipers can detect their prey in complete darkness using specialized sensory organs that perceive infrared radiation. This ability inspired the development of thermal imaging cameras.
Self-Cleaning Paint
Lotus plants are known for their aquatic beauty and as a symbol of longevity in some cultures, but you probably didn’t know that they’re also superhydrophobic. The surface of the lotus plant’s leaves repels dirt and water so well that this self-cleaning quality was dubbed the “lotus effect” in 1977.
In 1999, the German building company Sto released an outdoor paint called Lotusan. When dried, the paint’s microtexture mimics the surface of the lotus leaf to repel moisture and dirt from exteriors.
Airplanes
While modern airplane design has evolved far beyond the practices of birds, the first designs used what little info humans had about flight—which they obtained by studying birds in the sky.
In the design of their first piloted aircraft, called the Flyer, the Wright brothers mimicked how air increases lift as its flows over the curve of birds’ wings. Birds can also “warp” their wings to remain aloft and streamline their flight. Orville and Wilbur Wright engineered the aircraft so that a portion of its wings “warped” back and forth to produce the same effect.
Adhesives
These underwater mollusks have inspired scientists to make one of the strongest adhesives on the market. Researchers have cracked how mussels attach to wet surfaces, and have replicated it into an adhesive for commercial use. They created a biomimetic polymer model that contains proteins with the amino acid DOPA, which provides the glue’s adhesion. In a study published in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, scientists found that the glue performed 10 times better than other commercial adhesives when used to bond polished aluminum.
Saltwater Desalination For Irrigation
Camels live in the driest climates on earth, and yet they’re somehow able to function with limited water resources. So scientists have taken a hint. Camels conserve water by cooling exhaled air during the night, extracting water vapor from the exhaled air, and absorbing and holding onto water molecules from the surrounding air.
Researchers in the Sahara Desert are using the same technique to remove salt from saltwater to irrigate plants by using cool ground water to evaporate warm sea water, which is then condensed in a salt-free form.
Flipper
Ducks swim in water with the help of webbed feet. Studying the ducks’ webbed feet, inventors were able to come up with the idea of flippers and fins. So order to dive in the sea, divers use flippers to push themselves to move forward. These flippers serve as oars used in boats for movements. Flippers and oars help divers and boat riders to change their direction in water which improves efficiency with less oxygen consumption.
Submarine
Studying the whales, scientists came up with an idea to invent the submarine, so as to sail under the vast oceans. The design of the submarines is based on the shape of whales. And like whales, submarines also their sonar system to trace food and avoid hurdles. This ability of measuring distances of targets has also been built in submarine to manoeuvre movements under water.
Whales can stay for long period of time in water and submarines also have this ability.
Cement
The quest for sustainable building materials has led us to nature’s treasure trove of solutions.
From bio-inspired concrete that heals itself like living organisms to biodegradable alternatives that reduce waste, examples of biomimicry in sustainable building materials are reshaping the construction industry.
These innovations not only minimize environmental impact but also enhance the resilience and longevity of our built environment.
Velcro
Created in the 1940s by Swiss engineer George de Mestral, VELCRO is one of the best-known examples of biomimicry. While hiking, de Mestral noticed that the hook-like structure of burdock burrs allowed the seed pods to stick to his dog’s fur. He decided to explore the potential of creating a clothing fastener using the same technology.
Anti-Counterfeiting Money Technology
Counterfeit money is being busted thanks to butterflies. A project called NOtES, from researchers at Simon Fraser University, studied butterfly wings and their iridescence of the Costa Rican morpho butterfly. They created a technology using nanoscale light-interfering structures to create an anti-counterfeiting stamp. It’s more difficult to crack than a hologram and can be “printed” not only on bank notes, but on a whole range of other objects, too.
Venous Leg Ulcers & Compression Therapy
Venous leg ulcers in humans is a kind of an ulcer, due to abnormal vein function in the legs. The common causes for the disease include blood clots, injury, inheritance, ageing, lack of physical activity and obesity. Medical officials suggest compression therapy for diagnosis; the idea being stolen from Giraffe.
Giraffe is one of the tallest animals in the world, which also means their blood has to circulate a lot of area through long legs. To clear it up, the distance between a giraffe’s heart and feet is twice that of humans. And they also have smaller calf muscles, no moving toes and minimal ankle joint movement. Yet, they don’t suffer from edema due to it’s extremely tough, fibrous and non-elastic skin. The skin of giraffe creates a rigid sleeve that optimizes the venous return.
Scientists derived this aspect into the medical field as compression therapy for the cure of the same.