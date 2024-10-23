ADVERTISEMENT

I turned inspirational quotes into typography puzzles with some great visual impact.

Minimalistic but intricate, thanks to the elegant letterforms, they look great on t-shirts or on the wall as posters. You'll see people coming back and staring after the initial quick glance.

The secret of their magnetism is our cognition. Human brain is programmed to treat a text differently from anything else we see. It focuses on the letterforms until it puts it into words and extracts their meaning.

See if your brain can relax until it decodes the words in my puzzles!

