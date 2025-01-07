“What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers)
Truth is powerful. So powerful, in fact, that we will go to extreme lengths to recreate it. However, sometimes people can tell the difference between the reproduction and the real thing.
When Reddit user RobDa59 asked others on the platform to share the lies they've heard the most, the replies immediately started pouring in—in just a few days, there were already a couple of thousand!
Whether it's because they were guilty of perpetuating those falsehoods themselves or simply grew tired of hearing the same ones again and again, here are the lines that, apparently, aren't fooling anyone.
This post may include affiliate links.
“I have read and agree to the terms and conditions”.
"Sorry, just seeing your text now".
I've never lied about this. I keep my phone on silent 99% of the time and I'm often busy and not near my phone. I miss a lot of texts and don't see them until later.
If the surgeon says, “you’ll experience some mild discomfort.” You know it’s gonna hurt like hell. It’s guaranteed.
"If the surgeon says" If I'm in the middle of surgery I better not be hearing what the surgeon says at all.
I can quit anytime I want.
That's a lie I tell myself everyday. Technically I CAN, as in able to actively, walk out any time I please and never come back. However, my resume and bank account says I need a better plan.
“This is my last one”- most common lie heard by bartenders.
Is it a lie if the intention is true? Philosophical question of the day
"Nah it didn't cost much".
We value your privacy.
I will call u back.
If I say it, I do it. For me, it is essential that I keep my word, as when all is said and done, this tells of who I am.
I was already awake.
"I'm fine; how are you?".
I’ll be there in 5 minutes.
“I recently read somewhere that…”
Aka, saw something on an Instagram reel.
I floss everyday!
I actually do floss everyday. I floss my teeth a couple times a week.
"I promise I will return your money back.".
"Good to see you".
I’m good.
I do it all the time and I’m sure everyone else does too. None of our lives are as put together as we’d like to let others believe, so we just lie and say we’re good and move on. It’s really sad in actuality.
Although, that could just mean they're simply feeling good today.
“ When I am elected, I will…”.
I'm here for you.
Corporate one -> ”If there are any questions, please don‘t hesitate to ask“.
the end of that statement is unspoken but it would be..."someone who actually cares. Now get back to work."
“…till death do us part”.
"I'll do it tomorrow.".
That they washed their hands after using the bathroom.
We value your call.
"We value customers staying on hold so our understaffed call centre looks busier than it usually is."
“I’m not mad”.
It's not u, it's me.
"You can do anything if you our your mind to it." Just no. We all have our limitations. I could study my a*s off and cut out all junk food and work out non stop. Does it mean Im going to be the next Elon Musk or Albert Einstein or Usain Bolt? No. We all have limitations and only a select few will truly succeed in life.
Exactly, you can do anything you are able to if you put your mind to it
Height (overstate)
Weight (understate).
Though the former gets understated by certain people who want to be seen as short, and the later overstated by those trying to hide a serious eating disorder...
“I’m proficient in Excel”.
"Just one more...".
“It’ll only take a minute”.
Your food tastes amazing.
I'm allergic to latex.
How is that a lie? I am someone actually allergic to latex. But if it's about condoms, there are non-latex ones. I had to get my bf to use those. I also can't use those latex rubber gloves. The allergy comes active when the latex gets moistened. So, if I'm sweating, get water in the gloves, etc, my hands swell up, get bad hives all over and it can get really nasty because the itching is insatiable. Down in the nether regions, it just starts burning and itching. So, yeah, it is a real thing, people. But there are alternatives. I even can't use mouse pads and some computer mice have latex materials on them that also give my reactions.
For the city-dwellers: Sorry, I don't have any cash on me.
No, honey. You don't look fat in that...
“He will change”, “I can fix him”.
Let me know if you need anything. I’m here to help.
"I’m omw" but they just woke up.
I stopped at that stop sign.
The weight you put on your driver’s license.
"I promise I will return your money back.".
I love you too.
“I only had 1 drink”…. Every male to their partner.
I'm 1/8 native American.
If your ancestors were born in North America, that is a good possibility of it being true. if you're born in North America, and your parents were born here, and your grandparents and their parents, at this point you're a native to this land. You just aren't part of the Indigenous population.
I had 2 drinks.
I just wanna be with you/I don’t fantasize about anyone else.
That’s the most common serious lie imo 🤷🏼♀️.
“He’s just a friend”.
Anybody else missing the notification icon?
Yep, starting to lose interest in being hereLoad More Replies...
Cracking your knuckles will give you arthritis. I can’t count how many times it’s said to me.
Anybody else missing the notification icon?
Yep, starting to lose interest in being hereLoad More Replies...
Cracking your knuckles will give you arthritis. I can’t count how many times it’s said to me.