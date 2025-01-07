ADVERTISEMENT

Truth is powerful. So powerful, in fact, that we will go to extreme lengths to recreate it. However, sometimes people can tell the difference between the reproduction and the real thing.

When Reddit user RobDa59 asked others on the platform to share the lies they've heard the most, the replies immediately started pouring in—in just a few days, there were already a couple of thousand!

Whether it's because they were guilty of perpetuating those falsehoods themselves or simply grew tired of hearing the same ones again and again, here are the lines that, apparently, aren't fooling anyone.