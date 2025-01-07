ADVERTISEMENT

Truth is powerful. So powerful, in fact, that we will go to extreme lengths to recreate it. However, sometimes people can tell the difference between the reproduction and the real thing.

When Reddit user RobDa59 asked others on the platform to share the lies they've heard the most, the replies immediately started pouring in—in just a few days, there were already a couple of thousand!

Whether it's because they were guilty of perpetuating those falsehoods themselves or simply grew tired of hearing the same ones again and again, here are the lines that, apparently, aren't fooling anyone.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) “I have read and agree to the terms and conditions”.

SirPoo83 , Derick Anies/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) "Sorry, just seeing your text now".

    Fit-Reveal4893 , nguyen quan/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ajaden avatar
    Amelia Jade
    Amelia Jade
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never lied about this. I keep my phone on silent 99% of the time and I'm often busy and not near my phone. I miss a lot of texts and don't see them until later.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) If the surgeon says, “you’ll experience some mild discomfort.” You know it’s gonna hurt like hell. It’s guaranteed.

    Top_Cloud_2381 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If the surgeon says" If I'm in the middle of surgery I better not be hearing what the surgeon says at all.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) I can quit anytime I want.

    BriidMee , LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a lie I tell myself everyday. Technically I CAN, as in able to actively, walk out any time I please and never come back. However, my resume and bank account says I need a better plan.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) “This is my last one”- most common lie heard by bartenders.

    Green_Blueberry3160 , Shlomi Glantz/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it a lie if the intention is true? Philosophical question of the day

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) "Nah it didn't cost much".

    Adorable-Writing3617 , Alexander Grey/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) We value your privacy.

    Zilverhaar , Jeff Tumale/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) I will call u back.

    dodoc18 , Ave Calvar/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I say it, I do it. For me, it is essential that I keep my word, as when all is said and done, this tells of who I am.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) I was already awake.

    Squirrelly_Tuesday , Daniel Martinez/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #10

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) "I'm fine; how are you?".

    Fleetwood_Mork , Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) I’ll be there in 5 minutes.

    Een_Deh , Liu Jiao/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) “I recently read somewhere that…”
    Aka, saw something on an Instagram reel.

    GruGruxQueen777 , Ave Calvar/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) I floss everyday!

    SometimesILieToo , Natalia Blauth/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ajaden avatar
    Amelia Jade
    Amelia Jade
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually do floss everyday. I floss my teeth a couple times a week.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) "I promise I will return your money back.".

    Expensive-Ad7181 , Vitaly Taranov/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) "Good to see you".

    Wonderful_Price2355 , Nini FromParis/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) I’m good.

    I do it all the time and I’m sure everyone else does too. None of our lives are as put together as we’d like to let others believe, so we just lie and say we’re good and move on. It’s really sad in actuality.

    Existing-Mistake-112 , tabitha turner/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Although, that could just mean they're simply feeling good today.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) “ When I am elected, I will…”.

    Bottlecollecter , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) I'm here for you.

    _ReDd1T_UsEr , Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Corporate one -> ”If there are any questions, please don‘t hesitate to ask“.

    gryff_chaser47 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the end of that statement is unspoken but it would be..."someone who actually cares. Now get back to work."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) “…till death do us part”.

    Buzzhoops Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) "I'll do it tomorrow.".

    slitherfang98 , Adrian Swancar/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maxpasterski avatar
    KamaboCo.
    KamaboCo.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially with ADHD, you don’t do it until it becomes absolutely necessary.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) That they washed their hands after using the bathroom.

    DryInformation2154 , Claus Grünstäudl/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) We value your call.

    Veralixa , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "We value customers staying on hold so our understaffed call centre looks busier than it usually is."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) “I’m not mad”.

    9harpua , engin akyurt/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) It's not u, it's me.

    Upper_Opposite_1793 , Valeriia Miller/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    "You can do anything if you our your mind to it." Just no. We all have our limitations. I could study my a*s off and cut out all junk food and work out non stop. Does it mean Im going to be the next Elon Musk or Albert Einstein or Usain Bolt? No. We all have limitations and only a select few will truly succeed in life.

    Sharpshooter188 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lyriqal_yrn_1 avatar
    LyriQal Yrn
    LyriQal Yrn
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly, you can do anything you are able to if you put your mind to it

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) Height (overstate)

    Weight (understate).

    just_some_guy65 , Jennifer Burk/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    skyrender avatar
    Sky Render
    Sky Render
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Though the former gets understated by certain people who want to be seen as short, and the later overstated by those trying to hide a serious eating disorder...

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    “I’m proficient in Excel”.

    XConejoMaloX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) "Just one more...".

    boingboinggone , lyona Yankovska/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it's crisps/chips, they maybe more than that..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    “It’ll only take a minute”.

    thereal_king23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Your food tastes amazing.

    Frosty_Ad_5472 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    I'm allergic to latex.

    Tasty_Rip_4267 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is that a lie? I am someone actually allergic to latex. But if it's about condoms, there are non-latex ones. I had to get my bf to use those. I also can't use those latex rubber gloves. The allergy comes active when the latex gets moistened. So, if I'm sweating, get water in the gloves, etc, my hands swell up, get bad hives all over and it can get really nasty because the itching is insatiable. Down in the nether regions, it just starts burning and itching. So, yeah, it is a real thing, people. But there are alternatives. I even can't use mouse pads and some computer mice have latex materials on them that also give my reactions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    For the city-dwellers: Sorry, I don't have any cash on me.

    brashull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maxpasterski avatar
    KamaboCo.
    KamaboCo.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was in the uk once and I pulled that, he pulled out a goddamn card reader

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) No, honey. You don't look fat in that...

    Flaky-Macaroon-8919 , Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    “He will change”, “I can fix him”.

    willempie21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Let me know if you need anything. I’m here to help.

    Cartoon_Banana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    "I’m omw" but they just woke up.

    okranikori Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) I stopped at that stop sign.

    chipshot , Josiah Nicklas/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    The weight you put on your driver’s license.

    bluebell506 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    "I promise I will return your money back.".

    Expensive-Ad7181 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    I love you too.

    PersonalAnxiety2016 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    “I only had 1 drink”…. Every male to their partner.

    kdidz11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I'm 1/8 native American.

    Snoo74600 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If your ancestors were born in North America, that is a good possibility of it being true. if you're born in North America, and your parents were born here, and your grandparents and their parents, at this point you're a native to this land. You just aren't part of the Indigenous population.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    I had 2 drinks.

    Jumpy_Lettuce1491 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) I just wanna be with you/I don’t fantasize about anyone else.

    That’s the most common serious lie imo 🤷🏼‍♀️.

    emmascarlett899 , Federica Giacomazzi/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    “What Is The Most Common Lie People Tell?” (46 Answers) “He’s just a friend”.

    Prisoner3000 , Ave Calvar/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!