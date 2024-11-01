Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kindergarten Teacher Sends "Shocking" Text To Mom After Kid Pulls Contraceptive From His Pocket
News

Kindergarten Teacher Sends "Shocking" Text To Mom After Kid Pulls Contraceptive From His Pocket

A mother started her day on a rough note when she got a surprise text message from her five-year-old son’s kindergarten teacher, informing her that she had found a condom in his pocket. The hilarious mix-up was promptly explained by a Walmart trickster, sparking widespread amusement on social media.

Taking to her TikTok page on October 23, Crystal Starnes shared a video displaying a text exchange she’d had with her son’s teacher that morning.

In the video, which has since amassed 221,400 views, a screenshot of the teacher’s text explained what she had found in Crystal’s son’s belongings read: “Good morning. 

“Let me first say Hudson is not in trouble for this. He came up to me before recess and pulled this out of his pocket asking what it was. 

“I did not tell him what it was, just that I will dispose of it and let you know that we discovered this.”

The teacher subsequently sent a picture of a LifeStyles condom. Crystal commented in the video: “That, friends, is a condom that my five-year-old brought to school today.”

The screenshots shared by Crystal showed a lighthearted exchange, where the confused mom clearly did not know where the prophylactic had come from.

“I asked him where he found it and he said he just found it in the pants when he put his hands in his pockets,” the teacher said in her message to Crystal.

Image credits: crystalrenea_

The teacher added: “I asked him if he could have found it anywhere, the ground, floor of the store, anything. But he said just in his pockets.”

Crystal then replied: “That is not mine or my husband‘s. I think someone put it in there before we bought them. How embarrassing.”

The teacher finally replied: “I totally understand that! Do not be embarrassed! It all got taken care of and he is doing great lol!”

The TikToker went on to comment in the video that she had gone to Walmart to buy Hudson new jeans.

Image credits: mrs.starnes22

“So my five-year-old brought a condom to school today,” Crystal exasperatedly exclaimed, before concluding: “Again, welcome to my life. Send help. Or coffee. Whatever.”

A slew of people found the whole exchange amusing, as a TikTok user commented: “Baby I’m gonna hold your hand when I tell you this…”

A person wrote: “I just know she doesn’t believe you.” to which Crystal replied: “Absolutely not. Lollll.”

Someone else penned: “That’s ok my son found my magic wand while my mom was over and was running around waving it in her face.”

Image credits: mrs.starnes22

A viewer shared: “He’s just staying locked & loaded.” And Crystal responded: “Stay strapped or get the clap?” 

“As a teacher, I would have never told you that,” a netizen admitted. “I would have thrown it away and moved on.”

An observer revealed: “I have a preschooler bring in one of his mom’s pads and asked me why his mom kept poptarts in her bathroom and did I keep snacks in my bathroom too.”

“As a teacher, I’d throw it away and act like it didn’t happen,” a commentator added. “I could never confront a parent over that.”

Image credits: crystalrenea_

A separate individual chimed in: “As a kindergarten teacher, I would be ROLLING on the floor laughing.”

Crystal has since opened up about the innocent mishap. She told People on Thursday (October 31): “My husband and I have been together for seven years. 

“Hudson turns six next month and I got my tubes tied when he was a baby, so we’ve not had any use for condoms in our home. 

“So when his teacher says he found one in his pocket, it was very shocking. I was surprised, and I thought it was hilarious.”

Image credits: mrs.starnes22

When a woman “gets her tubes tied,” a procedure known as tubal ligation, her fallopian tubes are surgically sealed or blocked to prevent pregnancy

This is a permanent form of contraception that stops eggs from traveling from the ovaries to the uterus, thereby preventing fertilization and pregnancy.

Crystal went on to explain: “We just bought those jeans … about a week ago. I’d taken tags off of them this morning. 

“I guess somebody could have been playing around and pranked somebody by putting one in there. Really, that’s all we could think of.”

Image credits: mrs.starnes22

Crystal reportedly shared the hilarious story on Facebook, where a friend encouraged her to share it on TikTok because: “This is so viral-worthy.”

What Crystal and her husband also found funny was the fact that Hudson brought it up at home that evening, People reported.

The mom recalled: “We were talking and he was standing in our bedroom and put his hands in his pockets. 

“He goes, ‘I just stuck my hand in my pocket and felt something in there. I pulled it out and that’s what it was.’ “

@mrs.starnes22♬ original sound – Crystal

The five-year-old revealed to People: “I think it was a glow stick,” referring to the extra glowsticks his parents bring home for their kids sometimes from the nightclub they manage.

Crystal reportedly didn’t expect such a strong reaction to the amusing blunder, stating: “I logged in an hour after I posted it and it already had 50,000 likes. It was insane.”

The mom also noted some snarky commenters suggested her son had just outed some infidelity in her marriage.

She told People: “I’m not worried about it, but one person kept commenting about it, so I made her own video explaining what happened once again.”

@mrs.starnes22 Replying to @Summer ☀️ XOXO. He found the condom in his pocket… of his brand new jeans that we got from @Walmart ♬ original sound – Crystal

She added: “Most of the responses were other parents or other teachers telling stories about what other kids have done, so that was fun to read about their different experiences.

“It lets me know that I’m not the only one that has some feral kids sometimes.”

Crystal concluded by saying it was just another day in the life of parenting. She told People: “Kids are wild. 

“You never know what to expect, especially with little boys. They are a different kind.”

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
