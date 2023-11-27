ADVERTISEMENT

Moving on to the next professional opportunities can be a bittersweet rite of passage; it can mark the end of an emotional waiting period, as well as a painful goodbye to cherished colleagues.

A long-serving Walmart worker recently went viral on TikTok after posting a video of herself giving one last sentimental sign-off.

In the video, which has been viewed 24.6 million times, the woman was seen wearing her laborer attire as she held up a walkie-talkie announcing: “Attention Walmart, this is Gail Lewis.”

“10-year associate Morris, Illinois 8-4-4, signing out, good night.”

The decade-long employee maintained a stoic composure during her announcement, but when she filmed herself inside her car, Gail unveiled an emotional explanation.

She said: “So today was an end of an era for me.

“What you just saw was me signing out for the last time at my Walmart that I have worked at for 10 years.

“It’s a happy sad because I’m gonna be going to a better job and those people became like family.

“I’ve been through a lot with them.

“They watched my back, I watched theirs.

“They helped me out, I helped them out.

“We even went through a f–king pandemic together.

“It just hurts but it’s a happy sad because where I’m going, I’m gonna be better off where I’m at, that’s all.”

Since Gail posted the video on November 16, the TikToker has amassed nearly 91,000 followers.

However, the former Walmart worker has also been the subject of fabricated stories about her past.

One fake anecdote spread by social media users saw Gail running in the NFL with captions regarding her ability to stop shoplifters or comparing the former Walmart employee to the career of MLB superstar Mike Trout, The New York Post reported.

Nevertheless, most people commented on Gail’s video to congratulate her.

A Tiktok user wrote: “Best of luck to you, Gail.”

Another person commented: “Gotta put the vest in the rafters after dat one,” referring to sports teams’ practice of hanging retired numbers/jerseys above the playing surface.

In a Facebook message to NBC Chicago, Gail wrote: “…Words really can’t describe my gratitude.

“It almost feels like a dream.

“I would never guess that this would get this kind of attention.”

The TikToker revealed that she had already started her new job and “loves the work,” but reportedly can’t reveal her new place of employment due to the large amount of attention she has received.

Fellow residents in Morris have also shared their good wishes in a community Facebook group, as a person wrote: “Gail, you were one of the good ones! Good luck on your new adventure!”

Another individual penned: “Good luck in your future, Gail.

“It was a pleasure to work with you and to call you my friend. I love you very much.”



Carrie Moses, Walmart’s Morris location’s store manager, said: “I am grateful to Gail for her service at the Morris, IL store, and she will be greatly missed.

“I wish her all the best on her future opportunities.”

