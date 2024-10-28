People Are Concerned After Woman Finds Out Her Mom Is Allegedly Pregnant At Age 64, Expert Reacts

ADVERTISEMENT

A 64-year-old woman has been opening up about her surprise alleged pregnancy, as well as her hunt to get in touch with the father of her unborn child. Taking to her TikTok page on September 24, a woman who goes by “Suni Palms” shared a clip of her mother sitting at a doctor’s office, announcing that she was expecting a baby.

In the video, which has since amassed over 17 million views, the 64-year-old admitted: “Eight weeks. I am too old for that,” before repeating that she wasn’t sure what she was going to do next.

A handful of people expressed concerns over the late pregnancy, as a TikTok user commented: “Did she still have her period? I could still be bleeding at 64?!?!”

A person wrote: “That’s so irresponsible.”

Someone else penned: “This is like teenage pregnancy.”

“Congradolences,” an observer quipped.

A commentator added: “She gave y’all grand-siblings.”

“Is that even allowed?” a netizen asked.

An additional viewer noted: “This is not ok.”

A separate individual chimed in: “She had her own grandbaby.”

Suni has continued to share updates on her mother’s pregnancy, frequently highlighting the search for “Reggie,” her mom’s 48-year-old ex-boyfriend, who appears to be the father.

While on September 25, Suni shared a video on TikTok in which her mother admitted that she had opted to get an abortion, on September 26, the 64-year-old was filmed trying to get a hold of Reggie to square things out.

The pregnant woman was filmed announcing: “Reggie, I didn’t get pregnant by myself. So I’m trying to get in touch with you to let you know what’s going on, but you ain’t been answering your phone.

“You have not been answering. So I’m out here looking for you now.”

According to the clip, abortion plans appeared to be out of the window, as Suni exclaimed: “You have a whole child on the way, you know, and my mom did not deserve the way you have been treating her.”

On September 27, Suni announced on TikTok that as she and her mother were still on the hunt for Reggie, the women said they would take a pregnancy test as well as do DNA testing to prove that the situation was real.

“I’m gonna get this pregnancy test and then show it to him,” the 64-year-old said, before arguing that Reggie was “such a fraud.”

The pregnant lady added: “I’m gonna put your a*s on child support.”

Later that day, the infuriated expecting woman seemingly still pondered about getting an abortion after all, as she was filmed smoking a cigarette, despite Suni telling her it wasn’t healthy to do so while pregnant.

“Maybe I get an abortion,” the 64-year-old said.

In the following days, Suni continued to document the search for Reggie, as more recent updates showed that her mother had still not undergone an abortion.

On September 29, Suni filmed herself attempting to discourage her mother from terminating her pregnancy, as she revealed she would help take care of the baby.

Despite previously confirming her pregnancy with an alleged ultrasound, the 64-year-old agreed to take another test in a clip uploaded on October 1, which again showed a positive result.

As of October 10, the 64-year-old was still allegedly pregnant and trying to get Reggie to step up and help, as per a recent TikTok video uploaded by Suni.

A woman’s peak reproductive years are between the late teens and late 20s, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) explains.

By age 30, fertility (the ability to get pregnant) starts to decline. This decline happens faster once you reach your mid-30s. By 45, fertility has declined so much that getting pregnant naturally is unlikely, as per the ACOG.

Menopause, a natural part of aging for women that occurs when their ovaries stop producing hormones and menstrual periods stop permanently, typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55.

During the menopause stage, it’s not possible to become pregnant naturally because a woman’s periods have ended, according to Health.

The oldest verified mother to conceive naturally (listed currently as of 26 January 2017 in the Guinness Records) is Dawn Brooke, who conceived a son at the age of 59 in 1997.

“Her case is often cited as the record for the oldest known natural conception,” James Walker, a professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Leeds Institute of Medical Research at St James’s University Hospital, UK confirmed.

He told Bored Panda in an email: “It’s rare for women over 50 to conceive naturally, as menopause typically occurs between 45 and 55.”

Commenting on the TikToker’s claims, Professor Walker said: “There I suspect this is a donor egg IVF pregnancy.”

The expert explained that pregnancy at an advanced age, especially after 40, comes with increased risks for both the mother and baby.

“These risks become more significant for women in their 50s or older, whether the pregnancy is natural or through assisted reproductive technology,” Professor Walker said.

According to the scholar, the key risks include diabetes – Higher age increases the likelihood of developing gestational diabetes, which can affect both maternal and infant health.

Professor Walker further outlined the following risks associated with pregnancy at an advanced age, including hypertension and preeclampsia since older mothers have a higher risk of high blood pressure and preeclampsia, a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication that can lead to maternal death or prematurity.

Among others are placental issues leading to growth restriction in the baby; risks at delivery either by natural means or C-Section requirement due to complications or the physical challenges of labor at an older age; and fetal abnormality due to chromosomal errors which increase with age, premature birth, low birth weight, and higher risk of stillbirth.

