Breastfeeding is generally recommended over formula feeding due to the numerous health benefits for both the baby and the mother.



Mayo Clinic Press,​​ MedlinePlus, and​​ the Cleveland Clinic support the fact that breast milk provides ideal nutrition tailored to an infant's needs, supports immune system development, and reduces the risk of various infections and conditions like asthma, obesity, and diabetes later in life.



For mothers, breastfeeding can promote faster recovery post-delivery, reduce the risk of certain cancers, and help in bonding with the baby.



While formula feeding is a viable and nutritious alternative, especially when breastfeeding is not possible, breastfeeding is often considered superior due to these comprehensive health benefits​, as per the World Health Organization.



While breastfeeding does provide significant immunity benefits over formula feeding, it is critical to consider that some women simply cannot breastfeed, Dr Scott told Bored Panda in an email.



“Milk either does not come in or there are other medical considerations [that] make it impossible,” the professor said.



She added: “Women who breastfeed in public are often shamed for not ‘covering up.’ However, women who cannot breastfeed (or choose not to) often face even harsher criticism, especially from other mothers.



“Caring for an infant is exhausting, and how a mom chooses to feed her baby is no one's business but her own.”

