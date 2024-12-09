Some companies are downright shameless when it comes to designing packaging in order to subtly trick their customers. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most infuriating and eco-unfriendly examples of products that consumers have found at their local stores. Scroll down for a crash course on what not to do if you want your business to have a reputation for honesty, transparency, and ethics.

Don't judge a book by its cover and don't make assumptions about a product—or its quantity—by its packaging . What you (think you) see isn't always what you get! The odds are that your wallet has felt the effects of shrinkflation and skimpflation in recent years. You might have noticed that you’re getting less of the thing you want, and a drop in quality, despite paying the same or higher price.

#1 The Chocolate Wafers I Bought A Week Ago vs. The Ones I Bought Today. Same Price Ofc Share icon

#2 Arguably The Infuriating Chocolate Boxes Share icon

#3 My Unopened Tub Of Protein Powder Only Comes A Third Of The Way Full Share icon

To be completely blunt, if you constantly lie to your loyal customer base, you’ll push them away. Nobody enjoys feeling like they’re being taken advantage of. And as a consumer, if you’re willing to do a bit of research, there are always better, more consumer-friendly alternatives for you to find. Besides, it’s a very human feeling to want to get back at a person or organization that constantly lies to everyone. For example, someone might start posting about those deceptive practices on social media, and it can go viral, damaging the business’s reputation and—perhaps more importantly—profit margins. ADVERTISEMENT The World Economic Forum explains that shrinkflation is the phenomenon where consumer products get smaller in size, but their price doesn’t change accordingly. A similar phenomenon is so-called skimpflation, where companies reduce the quality of their product or service while keeping the price the same. When it comes to shrinkflation and skimpflation, you’re paying the same amount of money as before for less quantity or quality, respectively. Or, to flip that around, you end up paying more than before per measure of quantity or quality. In short, your purchasing power and overall satisfaction go down.

#4 Opened The Pizza Box To This Share icon I was so excited then I opened the box and a mild wave rage crept over my entire body. My husband and the cat are both hiding from me while I try to calm down, but I just stare at the pizza and get even angrier. Thought about calling the number on the box but the poor underpaid employee doesn’t deserve my unbridled wrath right now.

Might be over reacting but I am pregnant and was very excited for pizza.



#5 The Ultimate In Deceptive Packaging From Sunday Riley Share icon Took the lid off to get any that was left in the jar and the actual product is in the most minuscule little bag attached to the pump.



#6 We Bought 12 Quail Eggs For Price Of 12. We Got 10 Due To Clever Packaging Share icon

With so many sales happening during every holiday season, companies can rack up a massive profit if they suddenly decide to use up fewer resources to put out more products. It’s an ever-present temptation to go beyond the impact of inflation. ADVERTISEMENT CNN reports that American consumers spent a jaw-dropping $13.3 billion on Cyber Monday in 2024, a spike of 7.3% compared to a year ago. It’s hard to resist ‘last call’ deals. Especially if you’re still looking for holiday gifts for your loved ones, decide to treat yourself, or you realize that you can save a ton of money on big purchases you would’ve made in the near future anyway.

#7 I Discovered Why My "Fragrance Free" Face Wash Has Such A Strong Floral Odor Share icon

#8 Bought This Sandwich At Nice Airport Share icon

#9 How Is This Allowed Share icon

As per Adobe Analytics, the total amount spent in the US by consumers this year during the 5-day holiday stretch from Thanksgiving reached a whopping $41.1 billion. “While Cyber Monday remained the season’s and year’s biggest online shopping day, year-over-year growth was stronger on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday,” says Adobe Digital Insights lead analyst Vivek Pandya. According to Adobe, holiday spending in the US for November 1 through December 31 is likely to go above $240 billion, a rise of 8.4% compared to 2023.

#10 What A Crock Share icon I have storage space!



#11 At Its Finest Share icon

#12 This Hair Gel Share icon

According to LendingTree, 71% of Americans have noticed at least one incident of shrinkflation in the past year, while 57% said they’ve experienced multiple incidents. As per LendingTree’s analysis of 98 commonly used consumer products, a third have shrunk. “Household paper products—toilet paper and paper towels—saw the highest rate of change via fewer sheets per roll.” Meanwhile, “seven of the 16 (or 43.8%) breakfast items analyzed have been downsized since 2019 or 2020. Family-size Frosted Flakes dropped 9.6% from 24.0 ounces to 21.7, leading to a 40.0% price increase per ounce. Of the 13 candy items, five (38.5%) changed size. Meanwhile, six of 22 (27.3%) snacks analyzed underwent size reductions.”

#13 That's Just Deceptive Share icon

#14 Embarrassed To Say I've Been Tricked By The Gap Share icon

#15 I Bought A Two-Pack Of "Pride-Themed" Socks From My Local Drugstore. When I Got Home, I Found That Only One Pair Has A Rainbow Design; The Other Is Plain White. They Had The Former Facing Forward, Presumably So That Customers Would Not Notice The Latter Share icon

As it turns out, the price isn’t the only important thing. “Consumers don’t just look at prices, and they prefer price bumps over shrinking products. 89% of Americans always or sometimes compare brands’ product sizes or quantities when shopping. Many Americans would prefer that companies raise prices (38%) rather than reduce sizes (28%).” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Who Designs A Easter Egg Box Like This? Share icon

#17 Have A Cold, So I Got Myself Some Claritin… What Is This Share icon

#18 Have Celiac Disease, Bought A New Gluten Free Product That Looked Good Share icon To clarify, these are not the burgers. These are the buns that came out of that bag.



Shrinkflation and skimpflation hurt your wallet, the quality of your life, your potential savings, and, in the long run, can affect your lifestyle, because you can’t afford what you used to and need to cut back. That’s on top of the sinking feeling that your hard-earned wage isn’t as valuable as it was in the past. You then have a few options. First of all, you can look for cheaper alternatives, potentially sacrificing some product quality in the process.

#19 Well… That Packaging Was Misleading Share icon

#20 So, Not A 2-Pack Share icon

#21 1/3 Full Brand New Deodorant Share icon

Sure, there are cheaper chocolates available if your favorite brand has embraced shrinkflation. However, the alternatives might taste different or use cheaper ingredients. It’s not the end of the world, but it’s not quite what you’re looking for. Hardly anyone enjoys making lifestyle changes when they don’t have to. It feels nice to have some basic comforts you can rely on in your life.

#22 Paper Thin Layer Of Egg Custard On Top Share icon

#23 I Want My Money Back Share icon

#24 This Has To Be Illegal. Found In A "Handmade" Country Store Share icon

Another thing to consider is that not every alternative to your fave products is going to be available in your local shops. You might need to walk or drive further or even rely on deliveries. This can eat into your time due to a longer commute, or your cash due to more fuel use or added delivery costs. ADVERTISEMENT You can also decide to focus on bringing home more money so that you can afford the same standard of living you got used to. This might mean talking to your boss about that overdue raise or promotion, applying to new jobs at your company or other businesses, or working longer hours for overtime.

#25 Box Of Chocolates Missing Row Hidden By Packaging Share icon

#26 Excuse Me?? This Is A Scam Share icon $4.39 after tax and it looks like someone sneezed product into this jar. I don’t know if it actually counts as shrinkflation because I have never bought this product before, but it’s a goddamn scam. Straight back to Walmart it goes.



#27 Dr Squatch Deodorant Air Gapped Share icon

Or you might even feel pressured to pick up a side hustle or two just to maintain your and your family’s lifestyle and reputation in your local community. Public perception and the desire to be admired and respected are phenomenal sources of anxiety if you let them run wild.

#28 Less Than Half Of The Bag Is Filled Of Chips Share icon

#29 I Bought A Frozen Chicken Parmesan, And The Chicken Is Missing Entirely Share icon

#30 Caught Our Japanese Exchange Student About To Drink This Because It Says “Soda” And Has Fruit On The Label Share icon

Which of these examples of misleading designs made your blood boil? Have you noticed any examples of shrinkflation in your local shops over the past few years? What is the most recent case of deceptive product packaging you’ve stumbled across? ADVERTISEMENT Would you rather companies raise prices or reduce the amount (or quality) of the products and services you get? Let us know in the comments!

#31 This Wine Bottle Had A Completely Different Label Underneath Share icon

#32 Why Though? Share icon

#33 This Trend Really Needs To Stop Share icon Like they fill it up just high enough to cover the little window on the box but if you look closer you'll see that it stops right there. Tilt the box on its side and you can see how much is really in it. I'm so sick of this stuff.



#34 I Mean Yeah Read The Weight But Like. Really? My Aunt Bought These And This Is Just Mildly Infuriating Thing. I Don't Think The Weight Would Indicate This Share icon

#35 Sneaky Bastards Share icon

#36 Looks Like Ice Cream Is More Expensive Than Ice Share icon

#37 It’s Come For My Kids Candy Now Share icon Should be a lawsuit for deceit and false advertising. The candy is just over half as long as the packaging



#38 I Just Bought These... The Label Hides What A Scam It Is Share icon

#39 The Pointless Waste Of Plastic Share icon Obviously it’s slightly misleading in terms of size, but more infuriating is the excess plastic used for no practical purpose.



#40 Opening A Box Of Chocolates Only To Find More Air Than Actual Chocolate Inside Is Mildly Infuriating Share icon

#41 My Wife Tried To Get A Little More Out Of Her Serum And Discovered This Share icon

#42 Ready In 10 Mins. Cook For 16-17 Mins. Velveeta Explain Share icon

#43 “12 Days Of Hot Sauce” Advent Calendar Has Only Six Flavors Share icon

#44 I'm Disappointed That Palmer's Resorts To Deceptive Packaging Share icon

#45 This Is Ridiculous… Share icon

#46 Family Size! Share icon

#47 Not Only Have They Reduced From 750ml To 600ml ... Strategic Label Positioning Share icon Thought something wasn't quite right when tipped to side, so removed label to confirm...



#48 25 Grams... Yeah Share icon Just bought this



#49 The Label On My Honey Share icon

#50 This Power Rangers Box Is Twice As Big As It Should Be, Intentionally Misleading Kids Into Thinking They Get A Big Toy Share icon As an added infuriation, they only made the Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, Mastodon, and Sabertooth Tiger. Sorry Kimberly and Tommy. And EXTRA sorry if you were hoping to build a megazord.



#51 Hmart In Arcadia, Ca Likes To Hide Salmon Scraps Behind The Labels.. Got Me This Time.. Never Again! Share icon

#52 This Packet Of Pills I Bought At The Airport Share icon

#53 Bought A 'Chocolate' Cake At The Grocery Store Share icon

#54 Bought A Bag Of Frozen Fruit Thinking That It Might Come With Some Strawberries. It Be Like That Sometimes Share icon

#55 We Bought A Seemingly Delicious Pastry Cream Dessert At The Grocery Store. This Was The Amount Of Cream In Every Croissant In The Package Share icon I wish I could say at least it tasted good, but I can’t.



#56 This Fish Sauce Does Not Contain Any Of The Creatures Pictured On The Label Share icon

#57 My Shoe Deoderiser From Aldi Is Actually Just A Coles Women's Anti-Perspirant With A Plastic Label Share icon

#58 Natural Beef Sticks, Disappoint Share icon they look full size in the package but are pretty tiny in reality.



#59 Deceptive Packaging Sizes Share icon It could fit into a bag a 1/4 of the size. At what point is this just false advertising lol



#60 35% More, Sure Share icon

#61 Dove Deception - The Entire Left Side Is Empty. It's An Entire Box Just Half Filled Share icon

#62 Cookies Of Lies Share icon Oh, you wanted them ALL to have sprinkles? Well, you only get two. Bozo.



#63 This Toy Bucket Looks Like It’s Full. A Classic Waste Of Plastic Share icon

#64 Got Yelled At By Wife For Eating All The Cookies Until We Saw This. Middle Row Holds Two Less Cookies. Thanks Celebration Cookies Share icon

#65 What A Nice Big Plant Steak... Not Share icon Bought this some time ago, and just remembered it when I saw the chocolate bar here...



#66 Kids Book Share icon Bought this book for my kid. "For touching and feeling". The lion has fur on it but every other page after the cover is just a blank page.



#67 This Candy Coffin Design That Is Raised To Hold Less Candy. The Candy Is Decent Tasting Share icon

#68 My Wife Just Showed Me How They Are Packaging Bacon Now To Fool Customers. They Use That Front Flat To Hide That There Are About Two Less Slices Of Bacon Now. Look At The Front View, Then Look At The Side View Share icon

#69 When They Hide It Through Deception: They Pack 120, Not 125 As Indicated On The Package. (Counted Last 2 Purchases - Both Were 120) Share icon

#70 String Cheese I Get Every Week, Left Is Old And Right Is New (All The New Ones In The Bag Were Smaller) Share icon

#71 Come On Fannie May…you Had To Short Us One? Share icon btw Corporate Douchebaggery Apologists, don’t even start with the “extra protective room” for the chocolates…



#72 Same Multivitamin Product At Publix $1 Higher When Labeled For Women Share icon

#73 The Contradicting Labels On The Packaging For Ice Blending Share icon

#74 Completely Misleading Packaging Share icon

#75 My 8oz Bag Of Cheese Was Only 4oz Share icon

#76 What I Bought vs. What Came In The Bag Share icon

#77 These “Double Stuff” Oreos I Bought Share icon

#78 Walgreens “Actual Size” Label Compared To The Actual Size Share icon

#79 Reminder To Always Read The Ingredients List Before Buying A New Product. Almost Bought This Chocolate That Claims To Be Vegan, It’s Not. How Is This Legal?? Share icon Look out for fake certification badges!



#80 More Misleading Packaging Share icon

#81 This Is Beer Not Cider Share icon I am so disappointed. Can’t legally return alcohol. What kind of misleading packaging is this??



#82 The Size Of The Packaging vs. The Size Of The Bar Share icon

#83 Deceptive Front Label - Canola Oil Is In A Very Light Font Color LOL Share icon

#84 Putting 1 Less Pizza In The Package Is Seen As 'New Recipe'? Share icon The one on the right is replacing the one on the left. They only took 10% off the price. Marketing sucks.



#85 This Cereal Advertises As Having 13g Of Protein, But The Nutrition Info On The Side Shows It Only Has 5.6g. The Other 7.4g Of Protein Is Only If You Add Milk Share icon

#86 Deceptive Packaging On Expensive Popcorn From William Sonoma Share icon $50 for this which makes it look like there is triple the popcorn kernels. The screwed up part is how cheap regular popcorn is.



#87 Caught In The Act (Shrinkflation). Same Price But One Is Almost A Third Less Product Share icon

#88 Only The Top Eggs Have Cool Patterns. Thank God We Only Paid Five Dollars For This Share icon

#89 This Box Of Chocolates Has A Spacer That Takes Up Half The Box Share icon

#90 It’s Not The Worst In The World But Annoys Me Anyways Share icon

#91 One Of The Blocks Isn't One Of The Blocks Share icon

#92 Father-In-Law Bought A Jacket Advertised With Recco Included (Avalanche Beacon). Felt Off To Me, And Lo And Behold It's Just A Piece Of Foam Share icon

#93 Misleading Label On My Juice Share icon I wanted 100% cranberry juice so I bought this juice labeled “100% JUICE CRANBERRY”, only to get home, pour myself a glass, and notice the next line on the label, in much, much smaller print.



#94 Extra Strength vs. Maximum Strength Share icon

#95 Thought I Bought A Box With 40 Coffee Stick Packs… Until I Looker Closer Share icon

#96 This Wizards Of The Coast Dungeons And Dragons 180 Card Set "With Evocative Images" Has Images On About 30 Cards, The Other 150 Cards Just Have This Red Symbol Share icon

#97 Claiming 10% More The Packaging Is Even Bigger To Deceive Share icon

#98 When You Read Ingredient Labels For Fun Share icon

#99 Turns Out Pure Fat Is Zero Calories If You Just Make It Small Enough Share icon

#100 This Margarita Mix Made Their Label The Exact Same Color As The Drink, So That You Can't Tell It's A Wine Cocktail And Doesn't Actually Have Tequila In It Until You're Halfway Done With It Share icon