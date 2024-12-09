ADVERTISEMENT

Don't judge a book by its cover and don't make assumptions about a product—or its quantity—by its packaging. What you (think you) see isn't always what you get! The odds are that your wallet has felt the effects of shrinkflation and skimpflation in recent years. You might have noticed that you’re getting less of the thing you want, and a drop in quality, despite paying the same or higher price.

Some companies are downright shameless when it comes to designing packaging in order to subtly trick their customers. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most infuriating and eco-unfriendly examples of products that consumers have found at their local stores. Scroll down for a crash course on what not to do if you want your business to have a reputation for honesty, transparency, and ethics.

#1

The Chocolate Wafers I Bought A Week Ago vs. The Ones I Bought Today. Same Price Ofc

Empty chocolate tray next to a half-filled one, demonstrating misleading packaging design.

Statakaka Report

#2

Arguably The Infuriating Chocolate Boxes

Misleading packaging design showing a box of chocolates with fewer candies inside than depicted on the cover.

TheGrandHydra Report

#3

My Unopened Tub Of Protein Powder Only Comes A Third Of The Way Full

Misleading packaging design showing a large protein jar with sparse powder content, emphasizing the empty space.

chickn_nugget7 Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The containers of these are standardised, and powder compacts with time. And because I know what these threads are like: an explanation is not support.

To be completely blunt, if you constantly lie to your loyal customer base, you’ll push them away. Nobody enjoys feeling like they’re being taken advantage of. And as a consumer, if you’re willing to do a bit of research, there are always better, more consumer-friendly alternatives for you to find.

Besides, it’s a very human feeling to want to get back at a person or organization that constantly lies to everyone. For example, someone might start posting about those deceptive practices on social media, and it can go viral, damaging the business’s reputation and—perhaps more importantly—profit margins.

The World Economic Forum explains that shrinkflation is the phenomenon where consumer products get smaller in size, but their price doesn’t change accordingly. A similar phenomenon is so-called skimpflation, where companies reduce the quality of their product or service while keeping the price the same.

When it comes to shrinkflation and skimpflation, you’re paying the same amount of money as before for less quantity or quality, respectively. Or, to flip that around, you end up paying more than before per measure of quantity or quality. In short, your purchasing power and overall satisfaction go down.
#4

Opened The Pizza Box To This

Pizza with sparse toppings next to a box showing a fully topped pizza, illustrating misleading packaging design.

I was so excited then I opened the box and a mild wave rage crept over my entire body. My husband and the cat are both hiding from me while I try to calm down, but I just stare at the pizza and get even angrier. Thought about calling the number on the box but the poor underpaid employee doesn’t deserve my unbridled wrath right now.
Might be over reacting but I am pregnant and was very excited for pizza.

sunsetauras Report

#5

The Ultimate In Deceptive Packaging From Sunday Riley

Misleading packaging design example showing a bottle of skincare product with excess inner packaging.

Took the lid off to get any that was left in the jar and the actual product is in the most minuscule little bag attached to the pump.

meghanomicon Report

#6

We Bought 12 Quail Eggs For Price Of 12. We Got 10 Due To Clever Packaging

Quail eggs in a carton, an example of misleading packaging design with fewer eggs than expected.

TheOnlyRushIn Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does the box say 12? Or does it say 10 and you didn't notice? The quantity of eggs is written on the box.

With so many sales happening during every holiday season, companies can rack up a massive profit if they suddenly decide to use up fewer resources to put out more products. It’s an ever-present temptation to go beyond the impact of inflation.

CNN reports that American consumers spent a jaw-dropping $13.3 billion on Cyber Monday in 2024, a spike of 7.3% compared to a year ago. It’s hard to resist ‘last call’ deals. Especially if you’re still looking for holiday gifts for your loved ones, decide to treat yourself, or you realize that you can save a ton of money on big purchases you would’ve made in the near future anyway.
#7

I Discovered Why My "Fragrance Free" Face Wash Has Such A Strong Floral Odor

Misleading packaging design example of a facial cleanser labeled "fragrance-free" but contains fragrance in ingredients.

Brym Report

#8

Bought This Sandwich At Nice Airport

Misleading packaging design showing a wrap that appears full but is partially empty.

Expyou Report

#9

How Is This Allowed

Misleading packaging design with empty space inside chocolate box, revealing less content than expected.

redditdude9000 Report

As per Adobe Analytics, the total amount spent in the US by consumers this year during the 5-day holiday stretch from Thanksgiving reached a whopping $41.1 billion.

“While Cyber Monday remained the season’s and year’s biggest online shopping day, year-over-year growth was stronger on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday,” says Adobe Digital Insights lead analyst Vivek Pandya.

According to Adobe, holiday spending in the US for November 1 through December 31 is likely to go above $240 billion, a rise of 8.4% compared to 2023.
#10

What A Crock

Misleading packaging example showing a Country Crock container half-filled with margarine.

I have storage space!

logicnotemotion Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like an error. Check the weight, contact the manufacturer, this is not normal.

#11

At Its Finest

Misleading packaging design showing pepper sachet with transparent contents.

ValuableApart69 Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are the rest of them like this too? Seems like it's a single package error, beause this is not normal.

#12

This Hair Gel

Misleading packaging example: large Old Spice container with smaller inner product visible.

foxydogman Report

According to LendingTree, 71% of Americans have noticed at least one incident of shrinkflation in the past year, while 57% said they’ve experienced multiple incidents. As per LendingTree’s analysis of 98 commonly used consumer products, a third have shrunk. “Household paper products—toilet paper and paper towels—saw the highest rate of change via fewer sheets per roll.”

Meanwhile, “seven of the 16 (or 43.8%) breakfast items analyzed have been downsized since 2019 or 2020. Family-size Frosted Flakes dropped 9.6% from 24.0 ounces to 21.7, leading to a 40.0% price increase per ounce. Of the 13 candy items, five (38.5%) changed size. Meanwhile, six of 22 (27.3%) snacks analyzed underwent size reductions.”
#13

That's Just Deceptive

Aurora chocolate bar with packaging showcasing enticing design but revealing plain chocolate inside, exemplifying misleading packaging.

luckebjucke Report

#14

Embarrassed To Say I've Been Tricked By The Gap

Misleading packaging design with wrap and gravy dip container creating a deceptive impression of contents.

Jambone91 Report

#15

I Bought A Two-Pack Of "Pride-Themed" Socks From My Local Drugstore. When I Got Home, I Found That Only One Pair Has A Rainbow Design; The Other Is Plain White. They Had The Former Facing Forward, Presumably So That Customers Would Not Notice The Latter

Misleading packaging design showing white socks with rainbow packaging.

TimeWalker77 Report

As it turns out, the price isn’t the only important thing. “Consumers don’t just look at prices, and they prefer price bumps over shrinking products. 89% of Americans always or sometimes compare brands’ product sizes or quantities when shopping. Many Americans would prefer that companies raise prices (38%) rather than reduce sizes (28%).”

#16

Who Designs A Easter Egg Box Like This?

Chocolate bunny packaging with smaller egg inside, illustrating misleading packaging design.

alsuperhero1 Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lots of easter eggs, irritatingly. At least it's not mostly plastic like the cheaper ones?

#17

Have A Cold, So I Got Myself Some Claritin… What Is This

Blister pack showing empty spots, demonstrating misleading packaging design.

revlark Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Question: Claritin is an anti-histamine and will do nothing for a cold, why buy this for a cold?

#18

Have Celiac Disease, Bought A New Gluten Free Product That Looked Good

Misleading packaging design example showing unappealing bread next to vibrant packaging of "The Better Bun."

To clarify, these are not the burgers. These are the buns that came out of that bag.

redcurrantevents Report

Shrinkflation and skimpflation hurt your wallet, the quality of your life, your potential savings, and, in the long run, can affect your lifestyle, because you can’t afford what you used to and need to cut back.

That’s on top of the sinking feeling that your hard-earned wage isn’t as valuable as it was in the past. You then have a few options. First of all, you can look for cheaper alternatives, potentially sacrificing some product quality in the process.
#19

Well… That Packaging Was Misleading

Misleading packaging design showing a large box for a small Estee Lauder product inside.

swimfish09 Report

#20

So, Not A 2-Pack

Misleading packaging design of Mr. Fresh jumbo food container showing 2 pack with only one lid visible.

Thepicausno Report

#21

1/3 Full Brand New Deodorant

Clear gel deodorant package appears full but is mostly empty, an example of misleading packaging design.

Skymaster7 Report

tenrec-12 avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been there. By the time you roll those gel deodorants up enough to use them, it's like, what did I actually pay for?

Sure, there are cheaper chocolates available if your favorite brand has embraced shrinkflation. However, the alternatives might taste different or use cheaper ingredients. It’s not the end of the world, but it’s not quite what you’re looking for. Hardly anyone enjoys making lifestyle changes when they don’t have to. It feels nice to have some basic comforts you can rely on in your life.
#22

Paper Thin Layer Of Egg Custard On Top

Misleading packaging design showing cake with thin filling versus image suggesting thick layer.

veenell Report

#23

I Want My Money Back

Misleading packaging design: sandwiches with minimal filling shown from different angles.

PPIIKKAACCHHUU Report

#24

This Has To Be Illegal. Found In A "Handmade" Country Store

Label showing blended cashmere on fabric misleadingly made of 100% polyester.

reddit.com Report

Another thing to consider is that not every alternative to your fave products is going to be available in your local shops. You might need to walk or drive further or even rely on deliveries. This can eat into your time due to a longer commute, or your cash due to more fuel use or added delivery costs.

You can also decide to focus on bringing home more money so that you can afford the same standard of living you got used to. This might mean talking to your boss about that overdue raise or promotion, applying to new jobs at your company or other businesses, or working longer hours for overtime.
#25

Box Of Chocolates Missing Row Hidden By Packaging

Heart-shaped box with misleading packaging design, showing fewer chocolates than expected.

ComfortableChair316 Report

#26

Excuse Me?? This Is A Scam

Misleading packaging design for Revolution Power Brow Fix showing large box, small jar of product.

$4.39 after tax and it looks like someone sneezed product into this jar. I don’t know if it actually counts as shrinkflation because I have never bought this product before, but it’s a goddamn scam. Straight back to Walmart it goes.

-Infamous-Interest- Report

#27

Dr Squatch Deodorant Air Gapped

Misleading packaging showing a large container with a small amount of product inside, revealing empty space when opened.

WireRot Report

Or you might even feel pressured to pick up a side hustle or two just to maintain your and your family’s lifestyle and reputation in your local community. Public perception and the desire to be admired and respected are phenomenal sources of anxiety if you let them run wild.
#28

Less Than Half Of The Bag Is Filled Of Chips

Misleading packaging with large flavor graphics on a partially filled chip bag.

kiwilovethekiwis Report

#29

I Bought A Frozen Chicken Parmesan, And The Chicken Is Missing Entirely

Misleading packaging design showing boxed chicken parmesan but revealing plain pasta after opening.

Hotate_Scallop Report

#30

Caught Our Japanese Exchange Student About To Drink This Because It Says “Soda” And Has Fruit On The Label

Misleading packaging example of Fabuloso cleaner resembling a beverage bottle with baking soda label in a kitchen setting.

McBeardedson Report

Which of these examples of misleading designs made your blood boil? Have you noticed any examples of shrinkflation in your local shops over the past few years? What is the most recent case of deceptive product packaging you’ve stumbled across?

Would you rather companies raise prices or reduce the amount (or quality) of the products and services you get? Let us know in the comments!
#31

This Wine Bottle Had A Completely Different Label Underneath

Two wine bottles with similar labels revealing misleading packaging design examples.

owl-exterminator Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Recycled wine bottles are very common in the industry, someone didn't bother to remove the old label it seems.

#32

Why Though?

Misleading packaging with "Non-Dairy Creamer" label, but ingredients list shows "Contains Milk."

TankArtist Report

#33

This Trend Really Needs To Stop

Misleading packaging design showing macaroni box with smaller actual product window.

Like they fill it up just high enough to cover the little window on the box but if you look closer you'll see that it stops right there. Tilt the box on its side and you can see how much is really in it. I'm so sick of this stuff.

IDE_IS_LIFE Report

#34

I Mean Yeah Read The Weight But Like. Really? My Aunt Bought These And This Is Just Mildly Infuriating Thing. I Don't Think The Weight Would Indicate This

Misleading packaging with mostly empty chocolate sections in a box.

F4ntomP Report

#35

Sneaky Bastards

Hand holding a small round item next to a larger packaging, highlighting misleading packaging design.

VeganMeatHead Report

#36

Looks Like Ice Cream Is More Expensive Than Ice

Misleading packaging design with ice cream looking smaller than on the box.

pygmy Report

#37

It’s Come For My Kids Candy Now

Misleading packaging design of Airheads candy, showing a partially filled wrapper on a wooden surface.

Should be a lawsuit for deceit and false advertising. The candy is just over half as long as the packaging

Every-Cook5084 Report

#38

I Just Bought These... The Label Hides What A Scam It Is

Bead box with compartments filled, some partially empty, showing misleading packaging design.

fjake Report

#39

The Pointless Waste Of Plastic

Misleading packaging design of a lotion bottle with a false bottom.

Obviously it’s slightly misleading in terms of size, but more infuriating is the excess plastic used for no practical purpose.

mynameischrisd Report

#40

Opening A Box Of Chocolates Only To Find More Air Than Actual Chocolate Inside Is Mildly Infuriating

Box of chocolates with misleading packaging design showing minimal content.

Alarmed-Definition94 Report

#41

My Wife Tried To Get A Little More Out Of Her Serum And Discovered This

Misleading packaging design showing a large cosmetic stick next to a small amount of product inside.

haterindisguise Report

#42

Ready In 10 Mins. Cook For 16-17 Mins. Velveeta Explain

Velveeta packaging promises 10-minute prep but instructions specify 16-17 minutes, highlighting misleading packaging design.

dudebrohmanguy Report

#43

“12 Days Of Hot Sauce” Advent Calendar Has Only Six Flavors

Hot sauce advent calendar with various bottle flavors, illustrating misleading packaging design examples.

reddit.com Report

#44

I'm Disappointed That Palmer's Resorts To Deceptive Packaging

Misleading packaging design of a cream container with false interior size.

Colibiri Report

#45

This Is Ridiculous…

Misleading packaging with cookies in a large tray, creating an illusion of more content.

hotfuzzindahouse Report

#46

Family Size!

Misleading packaging design showing a half-full Wheat Thins box next to its contents in a bag.

blush_inc Report

#47

Not Only Have They Reduced From 750ml To 600ml ... Strategic Label Positioning

Powerade bottle with label covering half the bottle, demonstrating misleading packaging design example.

Thought something wasn't quite right when tipped to side, so removed label to confirm...

tgb00 Report

#48

25 Grams... Yeah

Misleading packaging design shows peanut snack with minimal contents on a scale.

Just bought this

schiil Report

The Label On My Honey

Misleading packaging design showing a label indicating product origin as multiple countries on a honey jar.

KamueSavor Report

#50

This Power Rangers Box Is Twice As Big As It Should Be, Intentionally Misleading Kids Into Thinking They Get A Big Toy

Misleading packaging design with oversized Dinozord construction set box and small Lego pieces inside.

As an added infuriation, they only made the Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, Mastodon, and Sabertooth Tiger. Sorry Kimberly and Tommy. And EXTRA sorry if you were hoping to build a megazord.

TroaAxaltion Report

#51

Hmart In Arcadia, Ca Likes To Hide Salmon Scraps Behind The Labels.. Got Me This Time.. Never Again!

Misleading packaging design of salmon tray showing strategic placement of fish pieces.

klee1113 Report

#52

This Packet Of Pills I Bought At The Airport

Misleading packaging showing a large travel capsule box with few capsules inside.

kittie6888 Report

#53

Bought A 'Chocolate' Cake At The Grocery Store

Misleading packaging design of a partly eaten cake, labeled chocolate, but revealing plain sponge interior.

realbigexplosion Report

#54

Bought A Bag Of Frozen Fruit Thinking That It Might Come With Some Strawberries. It Be Like That Sometimes

Misleading packaging showing different fruit mix on the outside of the bag compared to the contents inside.

TheGaslighter9000X Report

#55

We Bought A Seemingly Delicious Pastry Cream Dessert At The Grocery Store. This Was The Amount Of Cream In Every Croissant In The Package

Misleading packaging design: croissant package with pastry cream, but minimal filling inside visible sliced croissant.

I wish I could say at least it tasted good, but I can’t.

nukeskywalkerr Report

#56

This Fish Sauce Does Not Contain Any Of The Creatures Pictured On The Label

Misleading packaging design with seafood images but label states no crab, shrimp, pomfret, or squid content.

Bri-guy15 Report

#57

My Shoe Deoderiser From Aldi Is Actually Just A Coles Women's Anti-Perspirant With A Plastic Label

Misleading packaging design with deodorant labeled as shoe spray upon peeling.

cl3ft Report

#58

Natural Beef Sticks, Disappoint

Misleading packaging design showing large beef sticks bag and one small stick in front.

they look full size in the package but are pretty tiny in reality.

naytebro Report

#59

Deceptive Packaging Sizes

Misleading packaging design shows a small bag of snacks inside a large box.

It could fit into a bag a 1/4 of the size. At what point is this just false advertising lol

VoteForCookie Report

#60

35% More, Sure

Comparison of Tic Tac packaging highlighting misleading design with differing weight labels.

jessew1987 Report

#61

Dove Deception - The Entire Left Side Is Empty. It's An Entire Box Just Half Filled

Misleading packaging of plant milk cleansing bars with a large box and smaller product inside.

Commercial_Sun_6300 Report

#62

Cookies Of Lies

Misleading packaging design showing cookies with colorful sprinkles only on the front.

Oh, you wanted them ALL to have sprinkles? Well, you only get two. Bozo.

reddit.com Report

#63

This Toy Bucket Looks Like It’s Full. A Classic Waste Of Plastic

Misleading packaging showing a large fun bucket of unicorn toys with only a few figures actually inside.

CagunReddit Report

#64

Got Yelled At By Wife For Eating All The Cookies Until We Saw This. Middle Row Holds Two Less Cookies. Thanks Celebration Cookies

Empty packaging tray with a single chocolate piece, showing misleading packaging design.

25thaccount Report

#65

What A Nice Big Plant Steak... Not

Misleading packaging with a small plant-based steak inside oversized box.

Bought this some time ago, and just remembered it when I saw the chocolate bar here...

MoonToast101 Report

#66

Kids Book

Children's book with misleading packaging design, showing various animals like lion and tiger.

Bought this book for my kid. "For touching and feeling". The lion has fur on it but every other page after the cover is just a blank page.

germaniko Report

#67

This Candy Coffin Design That Is Raised To Hold Less Candy. The Candy Is Decent Tasting

Misleading packaging design of Halloween sour pumpkins in a skeleton-themed box, half-empty when opened.

martusfine Report

#68

My Wife Just Showed Me How They Are Packaging Bacon Now To Fool Customers. They Use That Front Flat To Hide That There Are About Two Less Slices Of Bacon Now. Look At The Front View, Then Look At The Side View

Misleading packaging design showing bacon label with hidden section behind the front layer.

WallStreetMav Report

#69

When They Hide It Through Deception: They Pack 120, Not 125 As Indicated On The Package. (Counted Last 2 Purchases - Both Were 120)

Misleading packaging showing a stack of 125 paper plates labeled First Street, appearing larger than actual size.

WhaneTheWhip Report

#70

String Cheese I Get Every Week, Left Is Old And Right Is New (All The New Ones In The Bag Were Smaller)

Misleading packaging design with cheese sticks in large wrappers, creating the illusion of more product.

Adorable-Cookie-733 Report

#71

Come On Fannie May…you Had To Short Us One?

Misleading packaging example: chocolate box with empty slots and an arrow pointing at them.

btw Corporate Douchebaggery Apologists, don’t even start with the “extra protective room” for the chocolates…

HoppesNo9 Report

#72

Same Multivitamin Product At Publix $1 Higher When Labeled For Women

Misleading packaging design of men's and women's multivitamin gummies with similar nutritional facts.

Pukefalillo Report

#73

The Contradicting Labels On The Packaging For Ice Blending

Misleading packaging design showing contradiction with ice cube blender disclaimer.

Pernicious_Enigma Report

#74

Completely Misleading Packaging

Misleading packaging design with a large outer bottle and a small inner container of face cream.

reddit.com Report

#75

My 8oz Bag Of Cheese Was Only 4oz

Misleading packaging design example: cheese labeled 8 oz but weighs 4.1 oz on scale.

TheParadox3b Report

#76

What I Bought vs. What Came In The Bag

Misleading packaging design: BBQ wings bag with less appetizing wings served on a plate.

barnesnoblebooks Report

#77

These “Double Stuff” Oreos I Bought

Misleading packaging design of Golden Double Stuf Oreo, showing fewer cookies inside.

IceCreamMeatballs Report

#78

Walgreens “Actual Size” Label Compared To The Actual Size

Allergy medication bottle with a large pill, example of misleading packaging design.

ihatewinter Report

#79

Reminder To Always Read The Ingredients List Before Buying A New Product. Almost Bought This Chocolate That Claims To Be Vegan, It’s Not. How Is This Legal??

Misleading packaging showing vegan chocolate with milk ingredients in the description.

Look out for fake certification badges!

Jacked_Shrimp Report

#80

More Misleading Packaging

Colorful chocolate package showing misleading packaging design examples with assorted flavors.

duckswithbanjos Report

#81

This Is Beer Not Cider

Six-pack of Redd's Hard Apple in packaging that suggests apple flavor but contains beer. Misleading packaging design example.

I am so disappointed. Can’t legally return alcohol. What kind of misleading packaging is this??

gnarble Report

#82

The Size Of The Packaging vs. The Size Of The Bar

Hershey's chocolate next to its misleading packaging design on a lined notebook.

Mcstopwatch Report

#83

Deceptive Front Label - Canola Oil Is In A Very Light Font Color LOL

Bottle labeled "Extra Virgin Olive Oil" but contains canola oil, illustrating misleading packaging design.

Falafel_Fondler Report

#84

Putting 1 Less Pizza In The Package Is Seen As 'New Recipe'?

Misleading packaging design with Dr. Oetker mini pizza showing different quantities on boxes.

The one on the right is replacing the one on the left. They only took 10% off the price. Marketing sucks.

AssignmentWilling486 Report

#85

This Cereal Advertises As Having 13g Of Protein, But The Nutrition Info On The Side Shows It Only Has 5.6g. The Other 7.4g Of Protein Is Only If You Add Milk

Kellogg's Vector cereal box misleading packaging with bold high protein claims.

Soupdeloup Report

#86

Deceptive Packaging On Expensive Popcorn From William Sonoma

Various popcorn kernels displayed in small packets, example of misleading packaging design.

$50 for this which makes it look like there is triple the popcorn kernels. The screwed up part is how cheap regular popcorn is.

Zenged_ Report

#87

Caught In The Act (Shrinkflation). Same Price But One Is Almost A Third Less Product

Premium paper towels packaging with "2 giant rolls" claim displayed.

PiercedGeek Report

#88

Only The Top Eggs Have Cool Patterns. Thank God We Only Paid Five Dollars For This

Colorful Easter egg packaging with fewer eggs inside, illustrating misleading packaging design examples.

Young_Person_42 Report

#89

This Box Of Chocolates Has A Spacer That Takes Up Half The Box

Misleading packaging design: an empty chocolate box with vibrant mango-themed cover art.

DonkeyTron42 Report

#90

It’s Not The Worst In The World But Annoys Me Anyways

Misleading packaging of caramel cake bars, showing more in the picture than in the box.

DarkCarnageFN Report

#91

One Of The Blocks Isn't One Of The Blocks

Misleading packaging showing soft blocks in vibrant colors, actual blocks differ in design underneath.

golden-potato Report

#92

Father-In-Law Bought A Jacket Advertised With Recco Included (Avalanche Beacon). Felt Off To Me, And Lo And Behold It's Just A Piece Of Foam

Close-up of a knife and misaligned label on jacket, illustrating misleading packaging design.

thereluctantpoet Report

#93

Misleading Label On My Juice

Cranberry juice bottle with misleading packaging, highlighting "100% juice" but notes added apple juice and other flavors.

I wanted 100% cranberry juice so I bought this juice labeled “100% JUICE CRANBERRY”, only to get home, pour myself a glass, and notice the next line on the label, in much, much smaller print.

heretic_eric Report

#94

Extra Strength vs. Maximum Strength

Two Nature Made melatonin gummy bottles with seemingly similar packaging designs.

coolcat_tom Report

#95

Thought I Bought A Box With 40 Coffee Stick Packs… Until I Looker Closer

Misleading packaging design showing coffee cup and unclear hazelnut flavor indication on box.

911ThatCrazedFangirl Report

#96

This Wizards Of The Coast Dungeons And Dragons 180 Card Set "With Evocative Images" Has Images On About 30 Cards, The Other 150 Cards Just Have This Red Symbol

D&D Creature cards with misleading packaging displaying Velociraptor, Triceratops options.

LiftingDa Report

#97

Claiming 10% More The Packaging Is Even Bigger To Deceive

Cheez Doodles packaging emphasizing "extra crunchy" with cheddar flavor, showcasing misleading design.

Liluzisquirt2x Report

#98

When You Read Ingredient Labels For Fun

Misleading packaging design: "Thin Vegetable" crackers, showing healthy claims on the front and detailed ingredients list on the side.

Zyibat Report

#99

Turns Out Pure Fat Is Zero Calories If You Just Make It Small Enough

Nutrition label on a cooking spray can with small serving size; example of misleading packaging design.

supyonamesjosh Report

#100

This Margarita Mix Made Their Label The Exact Same Color As The Drink, So That You Can't Tell It's A Wine Cocktail And Doesn't Actually Have Tequila In It Until You're Halfway Done With It

Bottles of Rancho La Gloria strawberry margarita wine cocktail showcasing misleading packaging design examples.

notesfromthemoon Report

