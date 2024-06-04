We're not talking about the ones that make you go wow; we're talking about the ones that kind of tickle your curiosity. Today, we’ve picked some of the best mildly intriguing pictures from the 2022Dirt Instagram page. Keep scrolling if you're feeling just a little adventurous, and don't forget to upvote your favorite ones!

There's a picture for every mood on the internet. Feeling gloomy? Look at adorable photos of doggos and kittens. Hungry? Drool over lunches from around the world. Need a break from work? Check out some hilarious snaps. But that's not all. If you're eager to be slightly amused, there are somewhat interesting photos online.

#1 Footprints Left Behind By A Ladybug Share icon

#2 A Bowl Of Baby Otters Being Weighed Share icon

#3 This Picture Was Taken Right When Lightning Struck. Capturing Day And Night For A Brief Second Share icon

Clicking a good picture is not an easy task. You need to have proper lighting, a captivating subject, clear focus, and whatnot. But art is subjective. So what could possibly be a meh photo for some could be seen as a masterpiece by others. And then there are those images in between that are neither extraordinary nor a total failure. Ranging from everyday objects to unexpected stuff, the 2022dirt Instagram page celebrates the beauty of little things. The account has more than 37k followers who love to be surprised, just a little.

#4 A Robin Nested Inside Of A Motorcross Helmet Share icon

#5 The Homeowner Said That The Buck Shows Up Everyday, So They Gave Him A Bed Too Share icon

#6 This Person Is Wearing A Crochet Laced Safety Vest Share icon

For perfectionists, every image needs to fit their list of criteria: balanced exposure, minimal distractions, and a beautiful background. When you are more focused on getting a flawless photo, chances are you might lose the essence of the moment in the process. ADVERTISEMENT As Psychology Today points out, healthy perfectionism can be self-motivating. It helps you overcome hardships and focus on achieving your goals. But when it’s at an unhealthy level, it can be a fast track to unhappiness. It's important that we find joy in the little things in life.

#7 This Plant Is Growing Along The Chains Of A Fence Share icon

#8 Sheep Sheltering At A Bus Stop On A Rainy Day In Ireland Share icon

#9 A Small Patch Of Flowers Growing Perfectly Underwater Share icon

It’s good when individuals put in effort to fulfill their dreams. Psychiatrist Patricia Gardner, MD, from Samaritan Coastal Clinic, says “Setting goals, working to meet them, realizing that things aren’t actually going to be perfect but always striving to do better is a healthy version of perfection.” However, when we focus too much on getting everything right, we might feel stressed and anxious.

#10 Seagulls Like To Stand On Top Of Each Other Share icon

#11 A Soccer Ball With Tiny Grasshoppers Share icon

#12 Grass Growing Out Of This Sheep From Walking Under A Gravity Fed Grain Feeder Right Before It Rained Share icon

These images show us that not everything we capture has to be perfect. Sometimes just letting things be is also beautiful in its own way. When we look at a past photo, it can evoke a lot of emotions. For instance, if you look at a picture from your childhood, you are transported to those carefree moments you spent with your parents. They don’t need to be impeccable. The spilled milk and fruit loops remind you of what a fussy eater you used to be. The laughter on your parents’ faces is priceless.

#13 This Wii-Sports Video Game Disc Was Reclaimed By Nature When Pulled Out The Garbage Share icon

#14 The Reflection Of These Sticks Are Creating Interesting Shapes Share icon

#15 In Certain Places Like Russia, Carpets Are Placed On The Road To Prevent Erosion Slipping On Clay Share icon

As smartphones these days are equipped with high-quality cameras, anyone can capture a thought, sight, or moment within seconds. As per recent statistics on Photutorial, people will take as many as 54,000 photos every second. This means that nearly 1.94 trillion images will be clicked this year alone. But not all of them are taken by professionals. As humans, we love capturing the little yet meaningful moments of life, from a new dress to a small victory. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Someone Captured The Exact Moment This Frog Jumped Out Of Frame Share icon

#17 A Frog Riding A Fish Share icon

#18 As Skin Ages, It Naturally Loses Collagen And Elastin, Which Can Cause Tattoos To Fade Share icon

There seems to be no limit to what we can photograph, ranging from high-quality landscapes to impressive wedding portraits and everything in between! And it can be argued that sometimes chaotic photos are the best. Imagine you are on a bachelorette trip with friends. Your bestie suddenly falls in the pool. You would want to capture her messy hair and peculiar expression rather than asking her to put on a fake smile.

#19 In Thar Desert, Nomads Revere And Take So Much Pride In Their Camels That They Show Them Off By Carving Intricate Patterns Into Their Fur Share icon

#20 In Good Health Share icon

#21 The Algae On This Pontoon Boat Looks Like An Oil Painting Share icon

When it comes to getting a perfect shot, one of the most difficult ones to nail is the selfie. Almost every mobile phone has a front-facing camera, and many people love this feature. As many as 92 million selfies are taken every day, and not all of them are flawless. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Inhale, Exhale Share icon

#23 This Car Was Accidentally Left Open Overnight Was Welcomed With A Spiderweb Share icon

#24 Hurricane Harvey Was So Intense, The Water Was At Street Sign Height Share icon

Getting the perfect angle and lighting is not that easy. According to the beauty site FeelUnique, women aged 16 to 25 roughly spent 16 minutes taking an average of three selfies per day. They spent almost five hours a week to get the perfect one. Not just selfies; people invest a lot of time and money to get ‘perfect'-looking wedding pictures. Professional photographers spend a good chunk of time getting a wide variety of shots of the groom and bride. They also have to spend hours editing each photo to crop out unwanted guests or ugly backdrops. But sometimes it’s fun to look back at memories just as they were—pretty and chaotic.

#25 In Certain Towns That Are Located Near Rodeo Grounds, People Will Ride Horseback Through Drive Thru’s Instead Of Using Cars Share icon

#26 A Long Exposure Picture Of A Plane Taking Off Share icon

#27 Echidnas Blow Snot Bubbles To Cool Down Share icon

Sometimes beauty lies in capturing events exactly as they happened. It’s okay to not stress about having the perfect light or exposure. Not every photo needs to have a wow factor. Different photos evoke different emotions. There will be days when somewhat vibrant pictures like these will elevate your mood with their rawness. What do you think about these posts? Have you ever looked at an ordinary photo and felt spellbound by it? Tell us about it in detail in the comments.

#28 A Mother Received A Custom Welded Birthday Card From Her Husband And Children Share icon

#29 Every Day, A Frog Comes To This Person’s House And Eats Their Cat’s Food Share icon

#30 A Tiny Sparrow Bird Stealing A Fry Off A Dinner Plate In Greece Share icon

#31 Someone Dressed Up As Snoopy To Surprise Dogs At A Shelter. These Beagle Puppies Were Also Rescued From A Medical Testing Facility Which Added To Their Excitement Share icon

#32 Bird Stealing A Sandwich Share icon

#33 This Is A Truck Carrying The Signs You See On The Interstate Share icon

#34 The Posture Of This Large Billed Crow Share icon

#35 Honeybees Wave Shimmering Behavior When A Predator Approaches, A Chemical Called Nasonov Pheromone Is Released To Embolden Them To Stay Together Share icon

#36 Road Sign Wishing Butterflies A Good Migration South For The Winter Share icon

#37 Australian Crocodiles In Queensland Can Wait For Days In Mud During Dry Season To Camouflage And Catch Prey Share icon

#38 A Pelican Chillin With A Friend At St James’ Park In England Share icon

#39 German Armor From The 16th Century Share icon

#40 The Vegas Sphere Right Outside A Local Neighborhood Share icon

#41 Watching Memories Share icon

#42 The Animals UPS Drivers Encounter On Their Routes Share icon

#43 A Moment To Coexist Share icon

#44 Animals In Liminal Spaces Share icon

#45 The Shadow Of An Eclipse Can Be Seen Through The Bumps In Between Your Fingers. This Is An Alternative Way To View A Solar Eclipse Without Frying Your Retinas Share icon

#46 This Goose Looking At A Broken Goose Share icon

#47 This Tree Has Grown Across The Driveway And Sprouted More Trees On Top Share icon

#48 Colored Racing Pigeons From The Murcia Region Of Spain Share icon

#49 Baby Seal With Frozen Whiskers Share icon

#50 The Paint On This Chain-Link Fence Faded Into A Pattern Of Circles Share icon

#51 Without Bats, Say Goodbye To Bananas, Avocados And Mangoes. Over 300 Species Of Fruit Depend On Bats For Pollination Share icon

#52 A Bird Destroying The Rim Of A Bmc Racing Bike That Can Cost Thousands Of Dollars Share icon

#53 Sunlight Can Create Rainbow Light Refractions Through Tiny Openings Of Reflection Share icon

#54 A Bear Balancing On A Bird Feeder Share icon

#55 Studio Ghibli Designed This Dvd Case And It Looks Like The Characters Are Checking Their Reflection In The Water Share icon

#56 This Shadow Looks Like Its Low Resolution Share icon

#57 A Street Where Workers Practice Painting Lines Share icon

#58 The Size Of Baby Pufferfishes Share icon

#59 Japanese Artist Baku Maeda Challenges Nature's Organic Forms By Producing Square Angles In Flowers And Leaves Share icon

#60 The Storage Room Of An Elementary School Share icon

#61 Drunk Waxwing Birds On A Sidewalk In Poland After Eating Fermented Rowan Berries Share icon

#62 Iridescent Clouds Are A Diffraction Phenomenon Caused By Small Water Droplets Or Small Ice Crystals Individually Scattering Light Share icon

#63 Birthday Cake Messages Share icon

#64 Long Exposure Of Incense Share icon

#65 This Owl On A Curtain Looks Like A Gigantic Moth Share icon

#66 A Rescued Pelican In The Backseat Share icon

#67 After A Quick Notice From Local Residents, These Ducks Were Arrested For Loitering In Pennsylvania. Apparently These Ducks Were Actually Domesticated And Wandered Far Away From Their Home. Moments Later, They Were Returned Safely To Their Rightful Owner Share icon

#68 Deer Up Close Share icon

#69 This Dog Got Half Covered In Mud Share icon

#70 This Mama Bear Lost Her Cub And They Gave Her This Stuffed Teddy As A Replacement To Make Her Feel Better Share icon

#71 Ice Cream Parlor On Opening Day Share icon

#72 Snail Watching A Rally Car Share icon

#73 Pencils Found At Elementary Schools Share icon

#74 Spiders Infected With Fungus Look Like This Share icon

#75 A Perfect Demonstration Of How The Wasp Is Using The Surface Water Tension Making The Shadow Look Like Circles And How Large Each Area Is That Is Holding Up Each Leg Share icon

#76 This Person Was Moving And Accidentally Dropped Their Yu-Gi-Oh! Collection Share icon

#77 The Snow Managed To Rest On This Handmade Balanced Stone Arch Share icon

#78 Cemetery Flowers After An Ice Storm Share icon

#79 A Java Sparrow Taking A Seat Share icon

#80 Jeff Green’s Abandoned No. 10 Nesquik Chevrolet Monte Carlo Share icon

#81 A Rabbit Munching On Leaves In The Home Depot Gardening Section Share icon

#82 This Cat Was Born With A Unique Fur Marking Share icon

#83 Conservationists Like To Recycle Wimbledon Tennis Balls As Predator-Proof Shelters For Harvest Mice Share icon

#84 This Blue Fungus Is Commonly Known As The Cobalt Crust Fungus Or Velvet Blue Spread. This Species Can Be Used To Produce An Antibiotic Named Cortalcerone That Prevents An Abundance Of Infections Share icon

#85 On Rare Occasions, Bees Get Confused By Doorbell Cameras And Might Attempt To Pollinate Them. After Realization, They Quickly Fly Away Share icon

#86 Forever Free Share icon

#87 Lichen Growing On Metal Sign Share icon

#88 Sometimes Police Use Rabbits For Their Sense Of Smell To Find Locations Of Decomposition Share icon

#89 What's Commonly Called A "Blue Screen Of Death" In Windows 10, Windows 11, And Other Versions Is Technically Known As A Stop Error Or Fatal System Error Share icon

#90 A Saudi Prince Bought Airplane Seats For All 80 Of His Falcons Share icon

#91 This Power Line Remained In Place After A Fire Share icon

#92 Lightning Struck This Shell Gas Station Sign Making It Say “Hell” Share icon

#93 Engineers At Northwestern University Have Developed The World’s Smallest Remote Controlled Robot. For Comparison, This Is The Robot On A Penny Share icon

#94 It Snowed On A Cabbage Field Share icon

#95 A Stray Cat Added Some Footprints To A Freshly Painted Pedestrian Crossing Share icon

#96 Cheetos Held A Contest Where People Can Find A Unique Cheeto Shape And Win $250k Share icon However, most people forgot to read the information and immediately thought the picture they advertised was the shape they were looking for in order to win the $250K when that wasn’t the case.



From the research I was doing on it, I don’t think there was a winner. In my opinion, I think this was a clear marketing stunt to advertise Cheetos online since most Cheetos already look a certain way through imagination.

#97 Sometimes Daily Commuters Will Know That They Won’t Get Wireless Service For A While, And Trying To Get It Will Chew Through Their Battery Before The Work Day Even Starts. So They All Brought Books To Pass The Time Share icon

#98 Leaving A Vinyl Record In A Hot Car Will Cause The Record To Warp Share icon

#99 Tour Of Freedom Share icon

#100 Gratitude Share icon

#101 These Stray Dogs In Brazil Surround This Tree And Rest Up Together Share icon

#102 Real Life Minecraft Windows Share icon

#103 Pedestrian Passageway Flooded After Rains In Shizuoka, Japan Share icon

#104 Pigeons Are Really Bad At Making Nests Share icon

#105 A Dolphin Staring At A Buffet In The Break Room Of An Aquarium Share icon

#106 Stained Glass Sunroof Stickers For Cars Share icon

#107 Cold Temperatures Were Causing Beers To Freeze At The Chiefs vs. Dolphins Football Game Share icon

#108 An Icicle Coming Out This Gargoyles Mouth Share icon

#109 When Dogs Feel Secure And Trust Their Environment, They Will Sleep In The “Belly-Up” Position Share icon

#110 Time To Reflect Share icon

#111 These Were The Detailed Notes Needed In Order For This Person To Get A Perfect Score On Japan’s College Entrance History Exam Share icon

#112 A Bag Of Chips After 8,000 Foot Elevation Gain Share icon

#113 Jet Lagged Share icon

#114 This Bird Misses Their Home Share icon

#115 Apparently Its A Common Thing For Frogs To Jump In Wet Concrete Share icon

#116 The Amount Of Scaffolding On This Cathedral Share icon

#117 Find A Way Share icon

#118 Somewhere In New Mexico, It Looks Like They’re Filming A Live Action Version Of “Up” Share icon