ADVERTISEMENT

There's a picture for every mood on the internet. Feeling gloomy? Look at adorable photos of doggos and kittens. Hungry? Drool over lunches from around the world. Need a break from work? Check out some hilarious snaps. But that's not all. If you're eager to be slightly amused, there are somewhat interesting photos online.

We're not talking about the ones that make you go wow; we're talking about the ones that kind of tickle your curiosity. Today, we’ve picked some of the best mildly intriguing pictures from the 2022Dirt Instagram page. Keep scrolling if you're feeling just a little adventurous, and don't forget to upvote your favorite ones!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Footprints Left Behind By A Ladybug

Footprints Left Behind By A Ladybug

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

A Bowl Of Baby Otters Being Weighed

A Bowl Of Baby Otters Being Weighed

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

This Picture Was Taken Right When Lightning Struck. Capturing Day And Night For A Brief Second

This Picture Was Taken Right When Lightning Struck. Capturing Day And Night For A Brief Second

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Clicking a good picture is not an easy task. You need to have proper lighting, a captivating subject, clear focus, and whatnot. But art is subjective. So what could possibly be a meh photo for some could be seen as a masterpiece by others. And then there are those images in between that are neither extraordinary nor a total failure.

Ranging from everyday objects to unexpected stuff, the 2022dirt Instagram page celebrates the beauty of little things. The account has more than 37k followers who love to be surprised, just a little.
#4

A Robin Nested Inside Of A Motorcross Helmet

A Robin Nested Inside Of A Motorcross Helmet

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

The Homeowner Said That The Buck Shows Up Everyday, So They Gave Him A Bed Too

The Homeowner Said That The Buck Shows Up Everyday, So They Gave Him A Bed Too

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Person Is Wearing A Crochet Laced Safety Vest

This Person Is Wearing A Crochet Laced Safety Vest

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
kirstenkerkhof avatar
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that is amazing! I want one (excuse me while I run off to the yarn shop to get some hi-viz yellow yarn).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

For perfectionists, every image needs to fit their list of criteria: balanced exposure, minimal distractions, and a beautiful background. When you are more focused on getting a flawless photo, chances are you might lose the essence of the moment in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Psychology Today points out, healthy perfectionism can be self-motivating. It helps you overcome hardships and focus on achieving your goals. But when it’s at an unhealthy level, it can be a fast track to unhappiness. It's important that we find joy in the little things in life.
#7

This Plant Is Growing Along The Chains Of A Fence

This Plant Is Growing Along The Chains Of A Fence

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Sheep Sheltering At A Bus Stop On A Rainy Day In Ireland

Sheep Sheltering At A Bus Stop On A Rainy Day In Ireland

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

A Small Patch Of Flowers Growing Perfectly Underwater

A Small Patch Of Flowers Growing Perfectly Underwater

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

It’s good when individuals put in effort to fulfill their dreams.

Psychiatrist Patricia Gardner, MD, from Samaritan Coastal Clinic, says “Setting goals, working to meet them, realizing that things aren’t actually going to be perfect but always striving to do better is a healthy version of perfection.” However, when we focus too much on getting everything right, we might feel stressed and anxious.
#10

Seagulls Like To Stand On Top Of Each Other

Seagulls Like To Stand On Top Of Each Other

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

A Soccer Ball With Tiny Grasshoppers

A Soccer Ball With Tiny Grasshoppers

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Grass Growing Out Of This Sheep From Walking Under A Gravity Fed Grain Feeder Right Before It Rained

Grass Growing Out Of This Sheep From Walking Under A Gravity Fed Grain Feeder Right Before It Rained

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

These images show us that not everything we capture has to be perfect. Sometimes just letting things be is also beautiful in its own way. When we look at a past photo, it can evoke a lot of emotions.

For instance, if you look at a picture from your childhood, you are transported to those carefree moments you spent with your parents. They don’t need to be impeccable. The spilled milk and fruit loops remind you of what a fussy eater you used to be. The laughter on your parents’ faces is priceless.
#13

This Wii-Sports Video Game Disc Was Reclaimed By Nature When Pulled Out The Garbage

This Wii-Sports Video Game Disc Was Reclaimed By Nature When Pulled Out The Garbage

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

The Reflection Of These Sticks Are Creating Interesting Shapes

The Reflection Of These Sticks Are Creating Interesting Shapes

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here are the mayority of our early written signs. And we still wonder "where did we get the inspiration"? 😆

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#15

In Certain Places Like Russia, Carpets Are Placed On The Road To Prevent Erosion Slipping On Clay

In Certain Places Like Russia, Carpets Are Placed On The Road To Prevent Erosion Slipping On Clay

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

As smartphones these days are equipped with high-quality cameras, anyone can capture a thought, sight, or moment within seconds. As per recent statistics on Photutorial, people will take as many as 54,000 photos every second.

This means that nearly 1.94 trillion images will be clicked this year alone. But not all of them are taken by professionals. As humans, we love capturing the little yet meaningful moments of life, from a new dress to a small victory.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Someone Captured The Exact Moment This Frog Jumped Out Of Frame

Someone Captured The Exact Moment This Frog Jumped Out Of Frame

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

A Frog Riding A Fish

A Frog Riding A Fish

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

As Skin Ages, It Naturally Loses Collagen And Elastin, Which Can Cause Tattoos To Fade

As Skin Ages, It Naturally Loses Collagen And Elastin, Which Can Cause Tattoos To Fade

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

There seems to be no limit to what we can photograph, ranging from high-quality landscapes to impressive wedding portraits and everything in between! And it can be argued that sometimes chaotic photos are the best. Imagine you are on a bachelorette trip with friends. Your bestie suddenly falls in the pool. You would want to capture her messy hair and peculiar expression rather than asking her to put on a fake smile.
#19

In Thar Desert, Nomads Revere And Take So Much Pride In Their Camels That They Show Them Off By Carving Intricate Patterns Into Their Fur

In Thar Desert, Nomads Revere And Take So Much Pride In Their Camels That They Show Them Off By Carving Intricate Patterns Into Their Fur

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

In Good Health

In Good Health

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

The Algae On This Pontoon Boat Looks Like An Oil Painting

The Algae On This Pontoon Boat Looks Like An Oil Painting

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

When it comes to getting a perfect shot, one of the most difficult ones to nail is the selfie. Almost every mobile phone has a front-facing camera, and many people love this feature. As many as 92 million selfies are taken every day, and not all of them are flawless.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Inhale, Exhale

Inhale, Exhale

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

This Car Was Accidentally Left Open Overnight Was Welcomed With A Spiderweb

This Car Was Accidentally Left Open Overnight Was Welcomed With A Spiderweb

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Hurricane Harvey Was So Intense, The Water Was At Street Sign Height

Hurricane Harvey Was So Intense, The Water Was At Street Sign Height

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Getting the perfect angle and lighting is not that easy. According to the beauty site FeelUnique, women aged 16 to 25 roughly spent 16 minutes taking an average of three selfies per day. They spent almost five hours a week to get the perfect one.

Not just selfies; people invest a lot of time and money to get ‘perfect'-looking wedding pictures. Professional photographers spend a good chunk of time getting a wide variety of shots of the groom and bride. They also have to spend hours editing each photo to crop out unwanted guests or ugly backdrops. But sometimes it’s fun to look back at memories just as they were—pretty and chaotic.
#25

In Certain Towns That Are Located Near Rodeo Grounds, People Will Ride Horseback Through Drive Thru’s Instead Of Using Cars

In Certain Towns That Are Located Near Rodeo Grounds, People Will Ride Horseback Through Drive Thru’s Instead Of Using Cars

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

A Long Exposure Picture Of A Plane Taking Off

A Long Exposure Picture Of A Plane Taking Off

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Echidnas Blow Snot Bubbles To Cool Down

Echidnas Blow Snot Bubbles To Cool Down

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes beauty lies in capturing events exactly as they happened. It’s okay to not stress about having the perfect light or exposure. Not every photo needs to have a wow factor. Different photos evoke different emotions.

There will be days when somewhat vibrant pictures like these will elevate your mood with their rawness. What do you think about these posts? Have you ever looked at an ordinary photo and felt spellbound by it? Tell us about it in detail in the comments.
#28

A Mother Received A Custom Welded Birthday Card From Her Husband And Children

A Mother Received A Custom Welded Birthday Card From Her Husband And Children

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Every Day, A Frog Comes To This Person’s House And Eats Their Cat’s Food

Every Day, A Frog Comes To This Person’s House And Eats Their Cat’s Food

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

A Tiny Sparrow Bird Stealing A Fry Off A Dinner Plate In Greece

A Tiny Sparrow Bird Stealing A Fry Off A Dinner Plate In Greece

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Someone Dressed Up As Snoopy To Surprise Dogs At A Shelter. These Beagle Puppies Were Also Rescued From A Medical Testing Facility Which Added To Their Excitement

Someone Dressed Up As Snoopy To Surprise Dogs At A Shelter. These Beagle Puppies Were Also Rescued From A Medical Testing Facility Which Added To Their Excitement

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Bird Stealing A Sandwich

Bird Stealing A Sandwich

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Is A Truck Carrying The Signs You See On The Interstate

This Is A Truck Carrying The Signs You See On The Interstate

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

The Posture Of This Large Billed Crow

The Posture Of This Large Billed Crow

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Honeybees Wave Shimmering Behavior When A Predator Approaches, A Chemical Called Nasonov Pheromone Is Released To Embolden Them To Stay Together

Honeybees Wave Shimmering Behavior When A Predator Approaches, A Chemical Called Nasonov Pheromone Is Released To Embolden Them To Stay Together

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Road Sign Wishing Butterflies A Good Migration South For The Winter

Road Sign Wishing Butterflies A Good Migration South For The Winter

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Australian Crocodiles In Queensland Can Wait For Days In Mud During Dry Season To Camouflage And Catch Prey

Australian Crocodiles In Queensland Can Wait For Days In Mud During Dry Season To Camouflage And Catch Prey

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

A Pelican Chillin With A Friend At St James’ Park In England

A Pelican Chillin With A Friend At St James’ Park In England

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

German Armor From The 16th Century

German Armor From The 16th Century

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

The Vegas Sphere Right Outside A Local Neighborhood

The Vegas Sphere Right Outside A Local Neighborhood

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Watching Memories

Watching Memories

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

The Animals UPS Drivers Encounter On Their Routes

The Animals UPS Drivers Encounter On Their Routes

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

A Moment To Coexist

A Moment To Coexist

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Animals In Liminal Spaces

Animals In Liminal Spaces

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

The Shadow Of An Eclipse Can Be Seen Through The Bumps In Between Your Fingers. This Is An Alternative Way To View A Solar Eclipse Without Frying Your Retinas

The Shadow Of An Eclipse Can Be Seen Through The Bumps In Between Your Fingers. This Is An Alternative Way To View A Solar Eclipse Without Frying Your Retinas

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

This Goose Looking At A Broken Goose

This Goose Looking At A Broken Goose

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

This Tree Has Grown Across The Driveway And Sprouted More Trees On Top

This Tree Has Grown Across The Driveway And Sprouted More Trees On Top

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Colored Racing Pigeons From The Murcia Region Of Spain

Colored Racing Pigeons From The Murcia Region Of Spain

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Baby Seal With Frozen Whiskers

Baby Seal With Frozen Whiskers

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

The Paint On This Chain-Link Fence Faded Into A Pattern Of Circles

The Paint On This Chain-Link Fence Faded Into A Pattern Of Circles

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Without Bats, Say Goodbye To Bananas, Avocados And Mangoes. Over 300 Species Of Fruit Depend On Bats For Pollination

Without Bats, Say Goodbye To Bananas, Avocados And Mangoes. Over 300 Species Of Fruit Depend On Bats For Pollination

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

A Bird Destroying The Rim Of A Bmc Racing Bike That Can Cost Thousands Of Dollars

A Bird Destroying The Rim Of A Bmc Racing Bike That Can Cost Thousands Of Dollars

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Sunlight Can Create Rainbow Light Refractions Through Tiny Openings Of Reflection

Sunlight Can Create Rainbow Light Refractions Through Tiny Openings Of Reflection

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

A Bear Balancing On A Bird Feeder

A Bear Balancing On A Bird Feeder

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Studio Ghibli Designed This Dvd Case And It Looks Like The Characters Are Checking Their Reflection In The Water

Studio Ghibli Designed This Dvd Case And It Looks Like The Characters Are Checking Their Reflection In The Water

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

This Shadow Looks Like Its Low Resolution

This Shadow Looks Like Its Low Resolution

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

A Street Where Workers Practice Painting Lines

A Street Where Workers Practice Painting Lines

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

The Size Of Baby Pufferfishes

The Size Of Baby Pufferfishes

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Japanese Artist Baku Maeda Challenges Nature's Organic Forms By Producing Square Angles In Flowers And Leaves

Japanese Artist Baku Maeda Challenges Nature's Organic Forms By Producing Square Angles In Flowers And Leaves

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

The Storage Room Of An Elementary School

The Storage Room Of An Elementary School

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Drunk Waxwing Birds On A Sidewalk In Poland After Eating Fermented Rowan Berries

Drunk Waxwing Birds On A Sidewalk In Poland After Eating Fermented Rowan Berries

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Iridescent Clouds Are A Diffraction Phenomenon Caused By Small Water Droplets Or Small Ice Crystals Individually Scattering Light

Iridescent Clouds Are A Diffraction Phenomenon Caused By Small Water Droplets Or Small Ice Crystals Individually Scattering Light

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Birthday Cake Messages

Birthday Cake Messages

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Long Exposure Of Incense

Long Exposure Of Incense

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

This Owl On A Curtain Looks Like A Gigantic Moth

This Owl On A Curtain Looks Like A Gigantic Moth

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

A Rescued Pelican In The Backseat

A Rescued Pelican In The Backseat

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

After A Quick Notice From Local Residents, These Ducks Were Arrested For Loitering In Pennsylvania. Apparently These Ducks Were Actually Domesticated And Wandered Far Away From Their Home. Moments Later, They Were Returned Safely To Their Rightful Owner

After A Quick Notice From Local Residents, These Ducks Were Arrested For Loitering In Pennsylvania. Apparently These Ducks Were Actually Domesticated And Wandered Far Away From Their Home. Moments Later, They Were Returned Safely To Their Rightful Owner

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Deer Up Close

Deer Up Close

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

This Dog Got Half Covered In Mud

This Dog Got Half Covered In Mud

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

This Mama Bear Lost Her Cub And They Gave Her This Stuffed Teddy As A Replacement To Make Her Feel Better

This Mama Bear Lost Her Cub And They Gave Her This Stuffed Teddy As A Replacement To Make Her Feel Better

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Ice Cream Parlor On Opening Day

Ice Cream Parlor On Opening Day

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Snail Watching A Rally Car

Snail Watching A Rally Car

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Pencils Found At Elementary Schools

Pencils Found At Elementary Schools

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Spiders Infected With Fungus Look Like This

Spiders Infected With Fungus Look Like This

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

A Perfect Demonstration Of How The Wasp Is Using The Surface Water Tension Making The Shadow Look Like Circles And How Large Each Area Is That Is Holding Up Each Leg

A Perfect Demonstration Of How The Wasp Is Using The Surface Water Tension Making The Shadow Look Like Circles And How Large Each Area Is That Is Holding Up Each Leg

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

This Person Was Moving And Accidentally Dropped Their Yu-Gi-Oh! Collection

This Person Was Moving And Accidentally Dropped Their Yu-Gi-Oh! Collection

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

The Snow Managed To Rest On This Handmade Balanced Stone Arch

The Snow Managed To Rest On This Handmade Balanced Stone Arch

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Cemetery Flowers After An Ice Storm

Cemetery Flowers After An Ice Storm

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

A Java Sparrow Taking A Seat

A Java Sparrow Taking A Seat

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Jeff Green’s Abandoned No. 10 Nesquik Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Jeff Green’s Abandoned No. 10 Nesquik Chevrolet Monte Carlo

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

A Rabbit Munching On Leaves In The Home Depot Gardening Section

A Rabbit Munching On Leaves In The Home Depot Gardening Section

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

This Cat Was Born With A Unique Fur Marking

This Cat Was Born With A Unique Fur Marking

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Conservationists Like To Recycle Wimbledon Tennis Balls As Predator-Proof Shelters For Harvest Mice

Conservationists Like To Recycle Wimbledon Tennis Balls As Predator-Proof Shelters For Harvest Mice

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

This Blue Fungus Is Commonly Known As The Cobalt Crust Fungus Or Velvet Blue Spread. This Species Can Be Used To Produce An Antibiotic Named Cortalcerone That Prevents An Abundance Of Infections

This Blue Fungus Is Commonly Known As The Cobalt Crust Fungus Or Velvet Blue Spread. This Species Can Be Used To Produce An Antibiotic Named Cortalcerone That Prevents An Abundance Of Infections

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

On Rare Occasions, Bees Get Confused By Doorbell Cameras And Might Attempt To Pollinate Them. After Realization, They Quickly Fly Away

On Rare Occasions, Bees Get Confused By Doorbell Cameras And Might Attempt To Pollinate Them. After Realization, They Quickly Fly Away

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Forever Free

Forever Free

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Lichen Growing On Metal Sign

Lichen Growing On Metal Sign

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Sometimes Police Use Rabbits For Their Sense Of Smell To Find Locations Of Decomposition

Sometimes Police Use Rabbits For Their Sense Of Smell To Find Locations Of Decomposition

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

What's Commonly Called A "Blue Screen Of Death" In Windows 10, Windows 11, And Other Versions Is Technically Known As A Stop Error Or Fatal System Error

What's Commonly Called A "Blue Screen Of Death" In Windows 10, Windows 11, And Other Versions Is Technically Known As A Stop Error Or Fatal System Error

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

A Saudi Prince Bought Airplane Seats For All 80 Of His Falcons

A Saudi Prince Bought Airplane Seats For All 80 Of His Falcons

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

This Power Line Remained In Place After A Fire

This Power Line Remained In Place After A Fire

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

Lightning Struck This Shell Gas Station Sign Making It Say “Hell”

Lightning Struck This Shell Gas Station Sign Making It Say “Hell”

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Engineers At Northwestern University Have Developed The World’s Smallest Remote Controlled Robot. For Comparison, This Is The Robot On A Penny

Engineers At Northwestern University Have Developed The World’s Smallest Remote Controlled Robot. For Comparison, This Is The Robot On A Penny

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

It Snowed On A Cabbage Field

It Snowed On A Cabbage Field

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

A Stray Cat Added Some Footprints To A Freshly Painted Pedestrian Crossing

A Stray Cat Added Some Footprints To A Freshly Painted Pedestrian Crossing

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Cheetos Held A Contest Where People Can Find A Unique Cheeto Shape And Win $250k

Cheetos Held A Contest Where People Can Find A Unique Cheeto Shape And Win $250k

However, most people forgot to read the information and immediately thought the picture they advertised was the shape they were looking for in order to win the $250K when that wasn’t the case.

From the research I was doing on it, I don’t think there was a winner. In my opinion, I think this was a clear marketing stunt to advertise Cheetos online since most Cheetos already look a certain way through imagination.

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Sometimes Daily Commuters Will Know That They Won’t Get Wireless Service For A While, And Trying To Get It Will Chew Through Their Battery Before The Work Day Even Starts. So They All Brought Books To Pass The Time

Sometimes Daily Commuters Will Know That They Won’t Get Wireless Service For A While, And Trying To Get It Will Chew Through Their Battery Before The Work Day Even Starts. So They All Brought Books To Pass The Time

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Leaving A Vinyl Record In A Hot Car Will Cause The Record To Warp

Leaving A Vinyl Record In A Hot Car Will Cause The Record To Warp

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Tour Of Freedom

Tour Of Freedom

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Gratitude

Gratitude

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

These Stray Dogs In Brazil Surround This Tree And Rest Up Together

These Stray Dogs In Brazil Surround This Tree And Rest Up Together

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#102

Real Life Minecraft Windows

Real Life Minecraft Windows

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Pedestrian Passageway Flooded After Rains In Shizuoka, Japan

Pedestrian Passageway Flooded After Rains In Shizuoka, Japan

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Pigeons Are Really Bad At Making Nests

Pigeons Are Really Bad At Making Nests

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

A Dolphin Staring At A Buffet In The Break Room Of An Aquarium

A Dolphin Staring At A Buffet In The Break Room Of An Aquarium

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Stained Glass Sunroof Stickers For Cars

Stained Glass Sunroof Stickers For Cars

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Cold Temperatures Were Causing Beers To Freeze At The Chiefs vs. Dolphins Football Game

Cold Temperatures Were Causing Beers To Freeze At The Chiefs vs. Dolphins Football Game

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

An Icicle Coming Out This Gargoyles Mouth

An Icicle Coming Out This Gargoyles Mouth

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

When Dogs Feel Secure And Trust Their Environment, They Will Sleep In The “Belly-Up” Position

When Dogs Feel Secure And Trust Their Environment, They Will Sleep In The “Belly-Up” Position

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

Time To Reflect

Time To Reflect

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

These Were The Detailed Notes Needed In Order For This Person To Get A Perfect Score On Japan’s College Entrance History Exam

These Were The Detailed Notes Needed In Order For This Person To Get A Perfect Score On Japan’s College Entrance History Exam

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#112

A Bag Of Chips After 8,000 Foot Elevation Gain

A Bag Of Chips After 8,000 Foot Elevation Gain

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

Jet Lagged

Jet Lagged

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

This Bird Misses Their Home

This Bird Misses Their Home

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

Apparently Its A Common Thing For Frogs To Jump In Wet Concrete

Apparently Its A Common Thing For Frogs To Jump In Wet Concrete

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#116

The Amount Of Scaffolding On This Cathedral

The Amount Of Scaffolding On This Cathedral

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#117

Find A Way

Find A Way

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#118

Somewhere In New Mexico, It Looks Like They’re Filming A Live Action Version Of “Up”

Somewhere In New Mexico, It Looks Like They’re Filming A Live Action Version Of “Up”

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#119

Dogs Overlooking The Neighborhood Of El Sereno, Los Angeles

Dogs Overlooking The Neighborhood Of El Sereno, Los Angeles

2022dirt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!