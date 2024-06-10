Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Was Not Nice”: Meghan McCain Describes Jennifer Lopez As A “Deeply Unpleasant Person”
Celebrities, Entertainment

“She Was Not Nice”: Meghan McCain Describes Jennifer Lopez As A “Deeply Unpleasant Person”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan McCain did not have nice things to say about the time she crossed paths with Jennifer Lopez.

The 39-year-old TV personality spoke about the hitmaker on a June 7 episode of her podcast Citizen McCain with co-host Miranda Wilkins.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that apparently the entire world does too,” the political commentator said.

Highlights
  • Meghan McCain described Jennifer Lopez as a "deeply unpleasant person" after the singer's appearance on The View
  • She claimed the hitmaker had a larger entourage "than Kim Kardashian and the President"
  • The political commentator made the remarks on an episode of her podcast Citizen McCain with co-host Miranda Wilkins

During her time co-hosting the iconic talk show The View from 2017 to 2021, Meghan said she had off-putting experiences involving the 54-year-old pop diva.

Meghan McCain revealed the off-putting encounter she had when Jennifer Lopez appeared on The View

"She Was Not Nice": Meghan McCain Describes Jennifer Lopez As A “Deeply Unpleasant Person”

Image credits: Citizen McCain / TikTok

“I actually feel bad right now because we’re turning to a point where there’s bullying happening to J.Lo. She just is a deeply unpleasant person,” she added.

The outspoken daughter of the late Arizona senator claimed the Atlas actress had more people as part of her entourage than even the President.

“She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen,” she said. “More than Kim Kardashian and the President. I just don’t really understand why it was needed.”

“She just is a deeply unpleasant person,” the 39-year-old said about J.Lo on her podcast Citizen McCain with co-host Miranda Wilkins

"She Was Not Nice": Meghan McCain Describes Jennifer Lopez As A “Deeply Unpleasant Person”

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

“I was a host at The View, she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful. When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it ‘til you make it for 10 f–king minutes,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reality TV Producer Carlos King, who was a guest on the June 7 podcast episode, appeared to be on “Team Jennifer,” as he defended the artist and called her a hard worker.

The political commentator also claimed the actress and producer had an entourage bigger than that of Kim Kardashian and the president

“She was so nice, and she didn’t have a big entourage,” he said. “I went to see J. Lo in Vegas and — top 5 shows I’ve ever been to in my life … She performed and danced for 90 minutes straight — no break. She’s a hard worker, and I was shocked that people weren’t buying the tickets.”

The former View host also revealed that she and Miranda are currently “beefing” with the songstress over another TikTok clip of them. Meghan said the clip was eventually restored on the social media platform.

In a previous clip uploaded on TikTok in April, Meghan said, “J.Lo is in her flop era”

@citizen.mccain JLo is in her flop era right now but luckily Meghan and Miranda have a plan. #meghanmccain #jlo #jenniferlopez ♬ original sound – Citizen McCain

J.Lo is in her flop era,” she said in the April clip.

“I’m gonna get in so much trouble for this, but my big memory of J.Lo is there was a person whose entire job it was to hold up a mirror with lights while they were touching her up backstage,” she continued and added, “I remember being like, ‘That poor man. What a weird job.’”

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

22

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
derkommissar avatar
Der Kommissar
Der Kommissar
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

J Lo is known as a not very nice person. Her hair/make-up people confirm this, and they get 10K an hour. On the other hand Meghan McCain also comes off, to me, as a deeply unpleasant person

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ginshunray avatar
ginshun
ginshun
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My guess is that J-Lo is an extremely driven person. I am betting she doesn't have time for a lot of niceties and is all about business. She probably isn't that nice most of the time.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
derkommissar avatar
Der Kommissar
Der Kommissar
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

J Lo is known as a not very nice person. Her hair/make-up people confirm this, and they get 10K an hour. On the other hand Meghan McCain also comes off, to me, as a deeply unpleasant person

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ginshunray avatar
ginshun
ginshun
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My guess is that J-Lo is an extremely driven person. I am betting she doesn't have time for a lot of niceties and is all about business. She probably isn't that nice most of the time.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda