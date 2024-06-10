“She Was Not Nice”: Meghan McCain Describes Jennifer Lopez As A “Deeply Unpleasant Person”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan McCain did not have nice things to say about the time she crossed paths with Jennifer Lopez.

The 39-year-old TV personality spoke about the hitmaker on a June 7 episode of her podcast Citizen McCain with co-host Miranda Wilkins.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that apparently the entire world does too,” the political commentator said.

Highlights Meghan McCain described Jennifer Lopez as a "deeply unpleasant person" after the singer's appearance on The View

She claimed the hitmaker had a larger entourage "than Kim Kardashian and the President"

The political commentator made the remarks on an episode of her podcast Citizen McCain with co-host Miranda Wilkins

During her time co-hosting the iconic talk show The View from 2017 to 2021, Meghan said she had off-putting experiences involving the 54-year-old pop diva.

Meghan McCain revealed the off-putting encounter she had when Jennifer Lopez appeared on The View

Share icon

Image credits: Citizen McCain / TikTok

“I actually feel bad right now because we’re turning to a point where there’s bullying happening to J.Lo. She just is a deeply unpleasant person,” she added.

The outspoken daughter of the late Arizona senator claimed the Atlas actress had more people as part of her entourage than even the President.

“She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen,” she said. “More than Kim Kardashian and the President. I just don’t really understand why it was needed.”

“She just is a deeply unpleasant person,” the 39-year-old said about J.Lo on her podcast Citizen McCain with co-host Miranda Wilkins

Share icon

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

“I was a host at The View, she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful. When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it ‘til you make it for 10 f–king minutes,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reality TV Producer Carlos King, who was a guest on the June 7 podcast episode, appeared to be on “Team Jennifer,” as he defended the artist and called her a hard worker.

The political commentator also claimed the actress and producer had an entourage bigger than that of Kim Kardashian and the president

Meghan McCain Slams Jennifer Lopez as ‘Deeply Unpleasant Person’ https://t.co/HApfQSJyza via @thedailybeast — David Meyers (@DavidMeyer5950) June 10, 2024

“She was so nice, and she didn’t have a big entourage,” he said. “I went to see J. Lo in Vegas and — top 5 shows I’ve ever been to in my life … She performed and danced for 90 minutes straight — no break. She’s a hard worker, and I was shocked that people weren’t buying the tickets.”

The former View host also revealed that she and Miranda are currently “beefing” with the songstress over another TikTok clip of them. Meghan said the clip was eventually restored on the social media platform.

In a previous clip uploaded on TikTok in April, Meghan said, “J.Lo is in her flop era”

“J.Lo is in her flop era,” she said in the April clip.

“I’m gonna get in so much trouble for this, but my big memory of J.Lo is there was a person whose entire job it was to hold up a mirror with lights while they were touching her up backstage,” she continued and added, “I remember being like, ‘That poor man. What a weird job.’”

ADVERTISEMENT