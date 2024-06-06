Kim Kardashian Breaks Down In Tears Describing Single Motherhood: “I Can’t Do It Anymore”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke candidly about the daily struggles of being a single mother of four.

The reality star, who shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with her ex-husband, Kanye West, says she sometimes gets overwhelmed during the chaotic days when everything seems to go wrong at home.

Highlights Kim Kardashian described the chaos of being a single mother in the latest episode of her family's reality show.

The mom-of-four admitted to locking herself in the bathroom to escape the noise during a Zoom meeting.

Kim said she struggles with setting firm boundaries and giving in to her kids' demands.

“I am a single mom of four, and it is wild,” said the 43-year-old. “I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know I’m doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday.”

Share icon In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about the daily struggles of being a single mother of four



Image credits: Hulu

The mom said she recently had to lock herself in the bathroom because her children were making noise during an important Zoom meeting, a moment she described as her “biggest nightmare.”

“I had a Zoom interview at the house with all my kids there, banging on the door, just screaming. And I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked because I was just like, ‘I can’t believe this.’ I mean, I can believe it, but that’s, like, my biggest nightmare.”

“I’m open to anything at this point because I can’t live like this.”

The Skims founder shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with her ex-husband, Kanye West

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kimkardashian

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

Unlike her younger sister, Khloé, who shares True, 6, and Tatum, 1, with Tristan Thompson, Kim struggles to set boundaries and be firm with her children when the situation demands it.

“Sometimes, it gets a little intense. I wanna be more strict like Khloé, but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying ‘no is no.’

“I think I also don’t wanna deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way… I just have to be like, ‘I don’t care if you’re going to throw a tantrum in front of everyone right now. The answer’s no.'”

“They know when to con me,” Kim added, explaining that her children will “start with the tears, so [she’ll] be like, ‘Stop, stop. Sure, take the iPad. Just stop.'”

The 43-year-old said she finds it difficult to set firm boundaries as a parent and that her children sometimes “con” her

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

The Skims founder described a recent episode where she wished she had been stricter in punishing her eldest child, North.

“I took her phone, and after a day, I gave it to her. I’m such a pushover. But I took it for 24 hours,” she said.

“Neither one of my parents was strict. I’m just one person, and it’s overwhelming. Just, how do I go about doing this all?”

The law student said it “sucked” that she doesn’t have the “support” she needs with her parenting duties. In 2022, Kanye admitted that the kids spend 80 percent of their time with their mother while he raises them during the remaining 20 percent.

The co-parents have had many public disagreements in the past. That year, Ye shared screenshots of conversations he had with Kim that showed them not seeing eye to eye on what school their kids should attend, with the rapper pushing for Donda Academy, which he founded in 2021.



“I had a Zoom interview at the house with all my kids there, banging on the door, just screaming. And I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked,” she shared

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

Being with the children the majority of the time, Kim said, can take “an emotional toll.”

“I’ll always be there for my kids, and I will ride out anything with them,” the star emphasized.

“But, to say that it doesn’t take an emotional toll sometimes would be lying. Managing four kids and a household when they’re not getting along, and they all want different things, and I’m only one person…”

During the last season of her family’s Hulu show, Kim admitted that the help she receives from nannies and chefs facilitates her parenting job.

“Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments.

“It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you. The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have.”



“Probably the most relatable thing she’s ever said,” a Facebook user wrote

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT