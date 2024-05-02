Kim Kardashian Chops Hair Off, And Fans Can’t Tell The Difference Between Her And Bianca Censori

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian has done it again, chopping her locks into a bold chin-length bob and giving fans another new hairdo to obsess over in a matter of days. But some social media users have things to say that aren’t just about the pink hair color; many think she is pulling a page straight out of the style book of Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori.

With her new hairdo, the reality TV star and businesswoman is in the pink, literally! Fans were just getting used to her icy blonde hair when she surprised them again with the chin-grazing bob that showed off some pink tresses.

Wearing an equally sizzling outfit, the SKIMS founder debuted the new pink hairdo in an all-black ensemble that included a snug long-sleeve turtleneck top, micro shorts, and leather thigh-high boots by Balenciaga.

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

As she shared a carousel of pictures featuring the new hair color, Kim said nothing in the caption but simply left a pink heart in the box.

Nevertheless, social media users had plenty to say in the comments section, and a common theme among the remarks was that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was copying the style of 29-year-old Bianca, who has built a reputation for wearing next to nothing whenever she steps out with her rapper husband, who legally changed his name to Ye.

“I couldn’t tell if this was his ex wife or his current wife,” one Instagram-er said, while another wrote, “Straight outta Censori’s playbook.”

“Looks just like his new wife’s look. Same look,” another said.

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

“Kim grow the F up!!! Your clearly trying to emulate a certain person….. so Cringe,” read a fourth comment.

Comments like “This is definitely a Censori look…” and “She looks like Kanya’s wife now” followed suit.

“She said ‘dress me up like Censori,’” another joked.

“Is she morphing into her ex new wife?” one asked.

Many branded her as “Kim Censori” and “Censori impersonator” as well.

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

Some believed she was channeling Bianca because she misses being dressed up by Ye and is jealous of what he has with the Australian model and architect.

“Damn Kim, I actually respect you for this move. Y’all still love each other and it shows,” one said, while another quipped, “She’s so jealous of what Kaynes has. Now that he’s happy without her.”

Another wrote, “She is Jealous ‘Still in love with Kanya.’”

Image credits: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images

“I wonder if she misses him dressing her and this is her way of saying that,” one said.

“Look like she going through a mid life crisis tbh,” another said.

Kim, who shares four children with ex-husband Ye, did indeed once say in the past that the CARNIVAL rapper used to dress her up.

“Kanye’s always dressed me, always styled me,” the media mogul said during an episode of The Kardashians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

The person behind Kim’s new pink look and the preceding ice-blonde look was none other than celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Chris shared pictures of Kim’s pink hairdo this week. He also shared Kim’s previous ice-blonde look in an April 28 post that flaunted the new hair color.

“Ice kimmy,” Chris wrote in the Instagram post’s caption.

“We wanted to keep a short root & the blonde cool & creamy,” he continued. “I colored it in a couple of sessions to keep the integrity of the hair nice and juicy.”