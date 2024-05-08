Kim Kardashian “Mercilessly Booed” During Tom Brady Roast, Netflix Edits Scene Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian was welcomed onstage with a chorus of boos during The Roast of Tom Brady show, live-streamed on Sunday, May 5. But Netflix promptly edited the show to have a polished version of her appearance, leaving out the part where the reality TV star was being “mercilessly booed.”

The all-star roast of Tom was hosted by Kevin Hart and featured comedians Nikki Glaser and Tony Hinchcliffe, joining the NFL legend’s former teammates Julian Edelman, Gronk, and Drew Bledsoe in taking turns to roast him. The show was live-streamed during the Netflix Is a Joke fest.

When it was the SKIMS founder’s turn to roast him, Kevin welcomed her onstage saying, “For a very special toast, right, this toast has to come from somebody worthy of a moment as such. A special friend, and a special lady: Kim Kardashian.”

Kim Kardashian was one of the stars, apart from Nikki Glaser, Tony Hinchcliffe, Julian Edelman, Gronk, and Drew Bledsoe, who took turns to roast NFL star Tom Brady

Image credits: Netflix Is A Joke

The audience’s mood instantly changed as they began savagely booing Kim before the media mogul even began her routine.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had to stop her bit and take a moment, saying “alright, alright” as the crowd relentlessly booed her.

It was only after Kevin’s calls of “woah, woah, woah” that the audience finally quietened down and allowed Kim to continue with her routine, starting with a joke directed at the host.

The audience eventually simmered down and allowed the reality TV star to continue her bit

Oh no Kim Kardashian is being boo’d at the Brady Roast

pic.twitter.com/Df2GvSg3Kr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 6, 2024

“I know a lot of people make fun of your height, but what people don’t know is you’re also pretty mean, which makes you the smallest Black dick I’ve ever seen,” she said in her jibe at the Get Hard actor.

As she moved on to the main course of her roast, Kim addressed rumors from the past about her dating Tom.

“I wasn’t gonna come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she said.

The SKIMS founder addressed rumors of her dating the former quarterback during the show that was live-streamed during the Netflix Is a Joke fest

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix Is A Joke

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” she continued.

“I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad,” she said, making a reference to Caitlyn Jenner and being rewarded with a loud applause from the crowd.

Tom Brady returned the favor with his own jibe at Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West during the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Is A Joke (@netflixisajoke)

“Part of me thinks you would want to entrust me just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must’ve been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you,” she continued. “She’s one of the best athletes in the world, who proved you could do anything in this next chapter in your life. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republican, or even a strong, confident woman.”

When the former quarterback took the stage himself, he reserved a joke for Kim as well.

“Thank you so much for being here,” he said. “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight.”

“Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad,” the sports star added.

In Netflix‘s edited, boo-free version of the show, Kim is now captured giving Kevin a high five before going on to say her jokes.