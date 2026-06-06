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Mayim Bialik Details “Explosive” GLP-1 Side Effects After Calling The Whole Experience A ‘Nightmare’
Mayim Bialik speaking on stage about GLP-1 side effects, describing the experience as challenging and difficult.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Mayim Bialik Details “Explosive” GLP-1 Side Effects After Calling The Whole Experience A ‘Nightmare’

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Mayim Bialik has opened up about a health experience she described as a “nightmare” after trying a GLP-1 medication that several doctors believed could help with long-standing medical issues.

In a candid Free Press essay titled “My GLP-1 Nightmare,” published June 5, the actress explained that years of health struggles led her to consider the increasingly popular treatment, hoping it might provide some relief.

Highlights
  • Actress Mayim Bialik detailed her "nightmare" experience after taking a single, lowest-available dose of a synthetic GLP-1 medication.
  • Bialik suffered severe and "explosive" side effects from the single injection.
  • While acknowledging that GLP-1 drugs have successfully helped many individuals managing obesity and type 2 diabetes, the actress emphasized that patients need more transparency about what happens when the treatment goes completely wrong.

Instead, she found herself dealing with an unexpected reaction that quickly changed her mind about continuing the medication.

Her story has since sparked discussion among readers, many of whom shared very different experiences with GLP-1 dr*gs.

“There is no dr*g perfect for everybody. I am glad she spoke, so other people can have more power to decide what is best for them. One size does not fit all,” one person commented.

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    Mayim Bialik smiling during interview about GLP-1 side effects

    Image credits: Mike Pont/Getty Images

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    In her essay, Bialik reflected on the complicated relationship she has had with her body for much of her life.

    The actress wrote that she grew up largely unconcerned about her weight while starring on television as a teenager.

    She described herself as naturally athletic and said she could eat whatever she wanted without worrying about weight gain.

    That changed after she was prescribed medication to help manage her moods during her teenage years.

    According to Bialik, the treatment was followed by weight gain and growing insecurities about her appearance.

    Mayim Bialik posing on red carpet in yellow dress at event

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    By the time social media became a major part of everyday life, she said, the pressure to look thinner and more polished had become difficult to ignore.

    “By the time social media arrived — with its fixation on being thinner, more toned, more surgically perfected — that pressure tipped into a disordered relationship with food that I have spent years trying to untangle,” she wrote.

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    The actress also revealed that early menopause added another 20 pounds that she struggled to lose.

    Social media comment on GLP-1 d**g diabetes and weight loss effects

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    Social media comment anticipating lawsuits over GLP-1 side effects

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    However, she emphasized that weight loss was not the primary reason she agreed to try a GLP-1 medication.

    Bialik was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid, at age 23. In the years that followed, she was also diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome, dysautonomia, connective tissue disease, and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS).

    Mayim Bialik selfie with co-stars on The Big Bang Theory set

    Image credits: missmayim/Instagram

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    She said those conditions brought a wide range of symptoms, including severe depression, inflammation, and painful rashes.

    According to Bialik, three different doctors suggested trying a GLP-1 medication because emerging research had shown potential benefits for reducing systemic inflammation linked to autoimmune conditions.

    “Maybe this could be the magic cure,” she recalled thinking.

    Bialik further said one injection left her dealing with severe side effects

    Mayim Bialik holding Final Jeopardy card on game show set

    Image credits: ABC/Youtube

    Bialik also explained that she took a single injection of what she described as the lowest available dose of a synthetic GLP-1 medication.

    The experience quickly took a turn she had not expected.

    “To say I had an adverse reaction would be somewhat of an understatement,” she wrote.

    The actress described experiencing “explosive, uncontrollable diarrhea” and “sulfur burps so violent they left me afraid to open my mouth in public.”

    She also experienced repeated sneezing attacks whenever she tried to eat or drink.

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    “Sneezing attacks every time I tried to eat or drink — which apparently has a name, sanitation.”

    Tweet discussing side effects of GLP-1 and personal experiences

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    Tweet warning against off market compounded synthetic d***s

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    According to Bialik, the symptoms did not stop there.

    “Cramping. Bloating. Full-body aching, as though I had the flu.”

    She also struggled to keep down even small amounts of water.

    “And an inability to keep down even small sips of water without sprinting to the bathroom with yet more explosive diarrhea. More than three times, I didn’t make it.”

    Bialik said her prescribing physician had warned her that the medication’s long half-life meant the symptoms could last for at least a week.

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    The reaction ultimately convinced her not to continue with the treatment.

    A specialist later told Bialik she was not imagining what happened

    Mayim Bialik speaking at awards ceremony holding trophy

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    After stopping the medication, Bialik decided to consult a gastroenterologist.

    The actress said the specialist helped her make sense of the reaction she had experienced and reassured her that her symptoms were real.

    According to Bialik, the doctor explained that GLP-1 medications can be highly disruptive to the body and should generally be used in specific circumstances involving serious obesity and related health complications.

    The conversation left her feeling relieved.

    “A real doctor confirming I was not a fr*ak, that the medication really had done this to me,” she wrote.

    Mayim Bialik smiling outdoors wearing glasses and colorful scarf

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

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    User appreciates Mayim Bialik's honesty about GLP-1 side effects experience

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    User comments Mayim Bialik should know better with her degree

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    At the same time, she admitted feeling nervous about what recovery might look like in the coming weeks.

    The appointment also led to an unexpected moment of reflection.

    As she was leaving the office, Bialik caught her reflection in a mirror.

    “I did not see under my first chin that second chin on which I had been fixating for months,” she wrote.

    “My cheekbones were visible.”

    Although she noticed physical changes, the experience ultimately reinforced her decision not to continue the medication.

    Other celebrities have shared mixed experiences with GLP-1 dr*gs

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@melissarauch)

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    Bialik is not the first public figure to speak openly about the effects of GLP-1 medications.

    In recent years, celebrities including Bunnie XO, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, and Kris Jenner have all discussed their experiences with the increasingly popular dr*gs.

    The medications have become widely known for helping many patients manage obesity, type 2 diabetes, and related health conditions.

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    Mayim Bialik smiling on set discussing GLP-1 side effects

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    At the same time, doctors continue to stress that responses can vary significantly from person to person, with some patients reporting life-changing results and others experiencing difficult side effects.

    Bialik acknowledged that reality in her essay.

    “GLP-1s have helped people in serious need. Of that I am certain,” she wrote.

    “But nobody talks much about what happens when it goes wrong.”

    “Big Pharma is poisoning us,” wrote one netizen

    User reflects on different personal effects of weight-loss d***s like GLP-1

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    User supports Mayim Bialik saying she's not alone or wrong about GLP-1 issues

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    Tweet discussing GLP-1 side effects when used for unnecessary weight loss

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    Tweet claiming Big Pharma is poisoning people

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    Tweet surprised Mayim Bialik took weight loss d***s without side effect consideration

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    Short tweet advising not to take weight loss d***s

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    Tweet stating typical side effects vary and doctors warn patients about weight loss d***s

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    Tweet discussing side effects of medications related to GLP-1

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    User comment on varying GLP-1 side effects among different people

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    Reaction mentioning differing GLP-1 side effects and experiences

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    Samridhi Goel

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    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is medication, if you are not obese or diabetic, avoid it.

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    jenadarrisn-er-wdc-zm avatar
    jenadarrisner
    jenadarrisner
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    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work…............ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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    William Gabbey
    William Gabbey
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    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TO THE EDITORS: Enough with the asterisks in the simplest of words! Why insert asterisks in a simple word like k. i. l. l. i. n. g. or d. r. u. gs?

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    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has some BADA$$ dance moves.

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    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is medication, if you are not obese or diabetic, avoid it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    jenadarrisn-er-wdc-zm avatar
    jenadarrisner
    jenadarrisner
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work…............ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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    William Gabbey
    William Gabbey
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    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TO THE EDITORS: Enough with the asterisks in the simplest of words! Why insert asterisks in a simple word like k. i. l. l. i. n. g. or d. r. u. gs?

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    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has some BADA$$ dance moves.

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