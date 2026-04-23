‘Notre Arte’: 31 Works Showing How Art Can Say What Words Cannot
Art has a magical way of getting to things before we can properly name them. It catches the half-formed thoughts, the contradictions, and the moods that don’t quite make sense even to us. Instead of explaining emotions, it sidesteps language altogether by using image, material, and gesture to hold something more ambiguous and more precise at the same time. That’s probably why certain works stay with us: not because they’re easy to understand, but because they feel strangely accurate. They mirror something internal without spelling it out, turning private experiences into something we can suddenly recognize outside of ourselves.
Built on this kind of sensitivity to meaning and connection, 'Notre Arte' brings together the most exciting contemporary artists. Rather than chasing immediacy, the platform highlights visual stories that carry weight, and reward a second look.
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Rearview Sunset
Does Anyone See My Suffering
Rebirth Of Woman
"For me, this series is the most sensual, in it I wanted to not miss any single detail: hair, brushes, toes and hands, curves. I did a very good selection of patterns. Models from China, Japan, Indonesia, Germany, Sweden, USA and Russia came to the shoot. I had to go around 8 different locations in search of the perfect holes. On the first day of shooting, the hole was swept away by sand, and the drone did not produce the necessary quality, exactly a month later was the third day of shooting. Such shooting is possible only with minimal water. The drone of the best quality was found, 10 minutes before the shooting began to rain, and then suddenly stopped. It took one and a half hours just to unfold each model perfectly, I am very grateful to the girls for their trust, lying naked in the water with fish and crabs for 20 minutes, without moving, in not the most comfortable positions - worth a lot. This series for me symbolizes the rebirth of women of all nationalities on one island in Indonesia. Rejecting former notions, frames imposed on us by society. Accepting your power, accepting your freedom, accepting your body, returning to your true nature, this is literally the womb of an island, a reef, where we are all united by one meaning, one goal - to give this world love."
Fragments
Anastasia Mez works in mixed media, using photographic processes to construct images that feel assembled rather than captured. A recurring method in her practice is Polaroid emulsion transfer, in which the gelatin layer of a developed Polaroid is released with hot water and relocated onto another photographic surface.
Through this process, separate images are brought into contact, allowing fragments of time, texture, and memory to coexist within a single frame. The resulting works carry a sense of delicacy and material presence, positioned between photography, collage, and experimental image-making.
Prayer
Buddy
You Are My Wish Come True
Heart / Earth
When The Dishes Turn Accidentally Into Art
Brighten Someone's Day With Your Smile
Emotional Baggage
Les Fenêtres De La Maison Rose D’après
Sandrine Torredemer, known as La Filature, is a French textile artist who transforms salvaged fabrics and textiles into intricate, embroidered miniature scenes.
Evening Swim
Rivers Of Hair
The ocean, with its infinite depths and undulating movements, holds a special place in the hearts of women everywhere. It mirrors the vastness of our emotions, the richness of our intuition, and the depth of our connection to the natural world.
Splendid Isolation
We Can Do This Together
The Gentle Walk
Reflections From The Other Side
Thinking About You
Illustrated People
Thomas used a special gel and an old medical UV lamp to transfer the negatives onto their skin. “The lamp would essentially cause a mild sunburn, bringing the image from the negative to the surface,” he explains. “I’d then photograph it to preserve that fleeting moment.”
The Tired Frog
In Case Of Happy Ending
Broken
"With the material I use, the old tiles of kitchens and bathrooms, I aim to evoke at first a certain familiarity. To straight away disrupt it with an unexpected drama, a tension of forces that out of the blue takes the observer away from such familiarity. Through the fractures and folds, that with calibrated care I apply to ceramics, I aim to bring to the surface the restlessness underlying the inhabited spaces of everyday life, giving voice to it.
And at the moment I manage to provide smoothness and dynamic to a material that is usually static and stiff, I feel that, like a modern demiurge, I can restore a balance between what aims to express itself and what is trapped in a cage, between what only potentially is and what eventually is."
Summer Day
3D illusions are created by drawing across both pages of a sketchbook, then photographing the open sketchbook at a 90-degree angle while holding it in hand.
What Has Escaped Us
Window V
Waiting
Where The World Feels Endless
Some moments feel bigger than us…
Two figures.
An endless ocean.
A sky that feels almost unreal.
In that moment, nothing else exists,
just the sound of waves
and the feeling of being alive.
Would you stay here a little longer?
Back When Time Didn’t Matter
Riona Buthello is a Manchester-based painter whose work explores memory, emotion, and shared experience. Soft, rain-blurred scenes, hazy light, and quiet atmospheres sit at the heart of her work, echoing moments that feel familiar yet just out of reach.