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Art has a magical way of getting to things before we can properly name them. It catches the half-formed thoughts, the contradictions, and the moods that don’t quite make sense even to us. Instead of explaining emotions, it sidesteps language altogether by using image, material, and gesture to hold something more ambiguous and more precise at the same time. That’s probably why certain works stay with us: not because they’re easy to understand, but because they feel strangely accurate. They mirror something internal without spelling it out, turning private experiences into something we can suddenly recognize outside of ourselves.

Built on this kind of sensitivity to meaning and connection, 'Notre Arte' brings together the most exciting contemporary artists. Rather than chasing immediacy, the platform highlights visual stories that carry weight, and reward a second look.

More info: notre-arte.com | Instagram | Facebook

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#1

Rearview Sunset

Rearview Sunset

@jennybloomfield Report

16points
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    #2

    Does Anyone See My Suffering

    Does Anyone See My Suffering

    @lucaponsatoart Report

    14points
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    #3

    Rebirth Of Woman

    Rebirth Of Woman

    "For me, this series is the most sensual, in it I wanted to not miss any single detail: hair, brushes, toes and hands, curves. I did a very good selection of patterns. Models from China, Japan, Indonesia, Germany, Sweden, USA and Russia came to the shoot. I had to go around 8 different locations in search of the perfect holes. On the first day of shooting, the hole was swept away by sand, and the drone did not produce the necessary quality, exactly a month later was the third day of shooting. Such shooting is possible only with minimal water. The drone of the best quality was found, 10 minutes before the shooting began to rain, and then suddenly stopped. It took one and a half hours just to unfold each model perfectly, I am very grateful to the girls for their trust, lying naked in the water with fish and crabs for 20 minutes, without moving, in not the most comfortable positions - worth a lot. This series for me symbolizes the rebirth of women of all nationalities on one island in Indonesia. Rejecting former notions, frames imposed on us by society. Accepting your power, accepting your freedom, accepting your body, returning to your true nature, this is literally the womb of an island, a reef, where we are all united by one meaning, one goal - to give this world love."

    @nataliekarpushenko Report

    10points
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    #4

    Fragments

    Fragments

    Anastasia Mez works in mixed media, using photographic processes to construct images that feel assembled rather than captured. A recurring method in her practice is Polaroid emulsion transfer, in which the gelatin layer of a developed Polaroid is released with hot water and relocated onto another photographic surface.

    Through this process, separate images are brought into contact, allowing fragments of time, texture, and memory to coexist within a single frame. The resulting works carry a sense of delicacy and material presence, positioned between photography, collage, and experimental image-making.

    @mezzz.art Report

    10points
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    #5

    Prayer

    Prayer

    @michelemoz Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    Buddy

    Buddy

    @michelemoz Report

    7points
    POST
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    #7

    You Are My Wish Come True

    You Are My Wish Come True

    @david.pogran Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Heart / Earth

    Heart / Earth

    @geometriedacompagnia Report

    7points
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    #9

    When The Dishes Turn Accidentally Into Art

    When The Dishes Turn Accidentally Into Art

    @e.schwaerzler Report

    7points
    POST
    #10

    Brighten Someone's Day With Your Smile

    Brighten Someone's Day With Your Smile

    @david.pogran Report

    6points
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    #11

    Emotional Baggage

    Emotional Baggage

    @mariussperlich Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Les Fenêtres De La Maison Rose D’après

    Les Fenêtres De La Maison Rose D’après

    Sandrine Torredemer, known as La Filature, is a French textile artist who transforms salvaged fabrics and textiles into intricate, embroidered miniature scenes.

    @la__filature Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    Evening Swim

    Evening Swim

    @annflynnart Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Rivers Of Hair

    Rivers Of Hair

    The ocean, with its infinite depths and undulating movements, holds a special place in the hearts of women everywhere. It mirrors the vastness of our emotions, the richness of our intuition, and the depth of our connection to the natural world.

    @nataliekarpushenko Report

    4points
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    #15

    Splendid Isolation

    Splendid Isolation

    @francesfeatherstone Report

    4points
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    #16

    We Can Do This Together

    We Can Do This Together

    @lucaponsatoart Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    The Gentle Walk

    The Gentle Walk

    @from_may Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    Reflections From The Other Side

    Reflections From The Other Side

    @mendezmendezart Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Thinking About You

    Thinking About You

    @yeye_0214 Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    Illustrated People

    Illustrated People

    Thomas used a special gel and an old medical UV lamp to transfer the negatives onto their skin. “The lamp would essentially cause a mild sunburn, bringing the image from the negative to the surface,” he explains. “I’d then photograph it to preserve that fleeting moment.”

    @thomasmailaender Report

    2points
    POST
    #21

    The Tired Frog

    The Tired Frog

    @neatcoolfun Report

    2points
    POST
    #22

    In Case Of Happy Ending

    In Case Of Happy Ending

    @cecile_hoodie Report

    2points
    POST
    #23

    Broken

    Broken

    "With the material I use, the old tiles of kitchens and bathrooms, I aim to evoke at first a certain familiarity. To straight away disrupt it with an unexpected drama, a tension of forces that out of the blue takes the observer away from such familiarity. Through the fractures and folds, that with calibrated care I apply to ceramics, I aim to bring to the surface the restlessness underlying the inhabited spaces of everyday life, giving voice to it.

    And at the moment I manage to provide smoothness and dynamic to a material that is usually static and stiff, I feel that, like a modern demiurge, I can restore a balance between what aims to express itself and what is trapped in a cage, between what only potentially is and what eventually is."

    @grazianolocatelli Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    Summer Day

    Summer Day

    3D illusions are created by drawing across both pages of a sketchbook, then photographing the open sketchbook at a 90-degree angle while holding it in hand.

    Yang Report

    1point
    POST
    #25

    What Has Escaped Us

    What Has Escaped Us

    @morimotostudio Report

    1point
    POST
    #26

    Window V

    Window V

    @diango.hernandez Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    Waiting

    Waiting

    @ylmz_omer32 Report

    1point
    POST
    #28

    Where The World Feels Endless

    Where The World Feels Endless

    Some moments feel bigger than us…

    Two figures.
    An endless ocean.
    A sky that feels almost unreal.

    In that moment, nothing else exists,
    just the sound of waves
    and the feeling of being alive.

    Would you stay here a little longer?

    @alenashymchonakart Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    Back When Time Didn’t Matter

    Back When Time Didn’t Matter

    Riona Buthello is a Manchester-based painter whose work explores memory, emotion, and shared experience. Soft, rain-blurred scenes, hazy light, and quiet atmospheres sit at the heart of her work, echoing moments that feel familiar yet just out of reach.

    @rionabuthello Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    Sunset

    Sunset

    @aykutmaykut Report

    0points
    POST
    #31

    Choices

    Choices

    @yuvalrob Report

    0points
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