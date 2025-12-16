ADVERTISEMENT

Watching a loved one struggle with their health can be deeply worrying, especially when warning signs appear at such a young age. For teens, issues like fatigue, hair loss, and being significantly overweight are not just normal growing pains, they can signal serious medical concerns that require prompt attention.

This was the position today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in. Concerned for her sister’s health, she made a move in good faith until her mother found out and accused her of being in the wrong.

Sometimes, even the most well-intentioned actions can backfire when they’re driven by concern for someone else

Teen girl sitting on bed in a sunlit room, reflecting quietly surrounded by plants and books, highlighting health and family care.

The author, worried about her 16-year-old sibling’s pre-diabetes, fatigue, and hair loss, tried various fun exercises and healthy eating options, but she refused them all

Text discussing a sister sneaking vegetables into meals to protect a teen's health amid family tension.

Text stating diabetes runs in family and mention of low energy levels and hair loss due to health concerns.

Text showing concern about a teen's health, exercise struggles, and refusal to eat most fruits and vegetables.

Woman sneaking veggies into meals in a rustic kitchen to protect teen's health with a smile while preparing food.

As a last effort, she secretly incorporated vegetables into meals using smoothies, sauces, and hidden ingredients to improve her sister’s nutrition

Text block describing a sister sneaking vegetables into meals to protect a teen's health, including green smoothies with matcha.

Alt text: Woman sneaks vegetables into meals to protect teen's health while managing mom guilt over lying.

Text about mom confronting sister for secretly adding vegetables to meals to protect teen's health, causing family conflict.

Alt text: Sister sneaks vegetables into teen meals to protect health while facing mom guilt trips for lying about ingredients

A wooden board with grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, peppers, and other veggies promoting teen health meals.

However, their mother discovered the hidden vegetables, became angry, and forbade her from preparing meals, accusing her of lying and being unethical

Text post explaining the author sneaks veggies into meals to protect teen's health despite mom guilt-tripping her for lying.

Text about sneaking veggies into meals to protect teen health and dealing with mom guilt trips over lying.

Text on a white background stating a mom is hard-headed but trying, with a feeling of guilt for making a bad impression.

Text message explaining managing type 1 diabetes while caring for kids and sharing recipe tips for sneaking veggies into meals.

Text discussing family history of diabetes and sisters sneaking veggies into meals to protect teen's health.

A heated argument erupted between them which left her feeling guilty but still concerned for her sister’s health

The OP shared that her 16-year-old sister was significantly overweight for her height, tipping the scales at over 170 pounds while standing around 5’2 or 5’3. She also noted that her sister was pre-diabetic with a strong family history of diabetes as her mom and grandmother both had diabetes. Her sister was also showing symptoms like low energy levels and clumps of hair falling out.

Attempts made by the OP to get her moving creatively failed spectacularly. From swimming, indoor cycling with lights and EDM music, 30-minute walks, to even wall climbing were all rejected outright. In addition to that, her sister hated fruits and vegetables except potatoes, and would only have bananas if it were in form of banana bread or banana smoothies.

In a last-ditch effort, the OP took over meal prep and began hiding vegetables in every dish. Green smoothies were masked with matcha, cheese sauces were made from pumpkin and carrots, and cauliflower was blended into fried rice. It was all going well until her mother found out that the OP had been putting vegetables in the dishes.

Her mother insisted that it was unethical for the OP to lie to her sister about what she was eating. Upset, the OP told her mother that it appeared as though she wasn’t worried for the sister’s health, and that led to a screaming match between them until her mother banned her from cooking for the family.

Woman explaining while talking to a teenager outdoors, illustrating guilt trips and sneaking veggies into meals for health.

Prediabetes in teens is a serious concern, especially when paired with a strong family history of diabetes, persistent fatigue, and noticeable hair loss. According to the Mayo Clinic, these signs are red flags that demand prompt medical evaluation rather than passive monitoring.

In fact, dietary habits formed during adolescence play a key role in shaping long-term metabolic outcomes. Cleveland Clinic notes that teen eating patterns can strongly influence the likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes in adulthood.

Furthermore, waiting until medication becomes necessary often means that irreversible damage may already have occurred to blood vessels, nerves, and other organs. Early interventions, like improving nutrition and maintaining a healthy weight, can help reduce these risks, making adolescent dietary choices a crucial window for prevention.

For teens who are particularly picky or resistant to healthy foods, strategies like stealth nutrition can offer a practical solution. NPR explains that hiding nutritious ingredients in meals can improve intake and gradually expand their comfort with new flavors and textures. While not a permanent fix, it is most effective when done safely and with transparency.

Netizens sided with the OP, emphasizing that her intentions were genuinely aimed at helping her sibling. They also felt the mother’s reaction was overly harsh, criticizing her for failing to take responsibility for her daughter’s health. At the same time, others pointed out that honesty and sustainable solutions are important.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the sister’s mom overreacted, or was she right to stop the secret meals? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens were divided on the situation with some maintaining that the author did nothing wrong, while others insisted she was wrong for lying to her sister

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing sneaking veggies into meals and the mom guilt-tripping about lying.

Comment discussing a teen's health and a sister sneaking veggies into meals while addressing family dynamics.

Comment highlighting concern about teen's low energy and hair loss, suggesting thyroid check for health protection.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a sister sneaking veggies into meals to protect a teen's health and mom guilt-tripping her.

Screenshot of a Reddit post sharing healthy veggie recipes to sneak into meals for teen health protection.

Screenshot of a comment discussing sneaking veggies into meals to protect a teen's health and related family dynamics.

Comment text about sister sneaking veggies into meals to protect teen's health and mom guilt-tripping her for lying.

Text comment discussing ethical concerns about sneaking veggies into teen meals and resulting family conflict over health.