Sister Sneaks Veggies Into Meals To Protect Teen’s Health, Mom Guilt-Trips Her For Lying
Watching a loved one struggle with their health can be deeply worrying, especially when warning signs appear at such a young age. For teens, issues like fatigue, hair loss, and being significantly overweight are not just normal growing pains, they can signal serious medical concerns that require prompt attention.
This was the position today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in. Concerned for her sister’s health, she made a move in good faith until her mother found out and accused her of being in the wrong.
Sometimes, even the most well-intentioned actions can backfire when they’re driven by concern for someone else
The author, worried about her 16-year-old sibling’s pre-diabetes, fatigue, and hair loss, tried various fun exercises and healthy eating options, but she refused them all
As a last effort, she secretly incorporated vegetables into meals using smoothies, sauces, and hidden ingredients to improve her sister’s nutrition
However, their mother discovered the hidden vegetables, became angry, and forbade her from preparing meals, accusing her of lying and being unethical
A heated argument erupted between them which left her feeling guilty but still concerned for her sister’s health
The OP shared that her 16-year-old sister was significantly overweight for her height, tipping the scales at over 170 pounds while standing around 5’2 or 5’3. She also noted that her sister was pre-diabetic with a strong family history of diabetes as her mom and grandmother both had diabetes. Her sister was also showing symptoms like low energy levels and clumps of hair falling out.
Attempts made by the OP to get her moving creatively failed spectacularly. From swimming, indoor cycling with lights and EDM music, 30-minute walks, to even wall climbing were all rejected outright. In addition to that, her sister hated fruits and vegetables except potatoes, and would only have bananas if it were in form of banana bread or banana smoothies.
In a last-ditch effort, the OP took over meal prep and began hiding vegetables in every dish. Green smoothies were masked with matcha, cheese sauces were made from pumpkin and carrots, and cauliflower was blended into fried rice. It was all going well until her mother found out that the OP had been putting vegetables in the dishes.
Her mother insisted that it was unethical for the OP to lie to her sister about what she was eating. Upset, the OP told her mother that it appeared as though she wasn’t worried for the sister’s health, and that led to a screaming match between them until her mother banned her from cooking for the family.
Prediabetes in teens is a serious concern, especially when paired with a strong family history of diabetes, persistent fatigue, and noticeable hair loss. According to the Mayo Clinic, these signs are red flags that demand prompt medical evaluation rather than passive monitoring.
In fact, dietary habits formed during adolescence play a key role in shaping long-term metabolic outcomes. Cleveland Clinic notes that teen eating patterns can strongly influence the likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes in adulthood.
Furthermore, waiting until medication becomes necessary often means that irreversible damage may already have occurred to blood vessels, nerves, and other organs. Early interventions, like improving nutrition and maintaining a healthy weight, can help reduce these risks, making adolescent dietary choices a crucial window for prevention.
For teens who are particularly picky or resistant to healthy foods, strategies like stealth nutrition can offer a practical solution. NPR explains that hiding nutritious ingredients in meals can improve intake and gradually expand their comfort with new flavors and textures. While not a permanent fix, it is most effective when done safely and with transparency.
Netizens sided with the OP, emphasizing that her intentions were genuinely aimed at helping her sibling. They also felt the mother’s reaction was overly harsh, criticizing her for failing to take responsibility for her daughter’s health. At the same time, others pointed out that honesty and sustainable solutions are important.
What do you think about this situation? Do you think the sister’s mom overreacted, or was she right to stop the secret meals? We would love to know your thoughts!
