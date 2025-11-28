Bro Mocks Sis Over Her Weight For Years, She Just Cackles When He’s The One Who Gets Diabetes
For whatever reason, there seems to be that one family member who always seems to get away with everything. And then, there’s the sibling who gets blamed for literally everything, from finishing the last juice in the fridge to accidentally existing while the other family member devours an entire cake.
Today’s Original Poster (OP) was always blamed for everything, and was often mocked for being “fat”. In fact, her older brother had a habit of reminding her that her “overeating” would cause her to have an illness. However, she ended up having the last laugh after a visit to the hospital.
Sometimes life serves up moments so perfectly ironic that all you can do is laugh, and it has nothing to do with cruelty or insensitivity
The author was consistently blamed by her family for finishing food and was mocked for being “fat”, while her older brother ate freely without consequence
She noted that she often went through school and daily life eating very little, yet remained the scapegoat for missing snacks, leftovers, and household items
One day, her brother began to feel unwell, and after a visit to the doctor, he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, shocking both him and their mother
She laughed at the irony of the situation, and after confirming she was healthy, she laughed even harder which annoyed her mother
Growing up, the OP lived in a home where her body was constantly under scrutiny. At 140 pounds which was well within a normal range for her age, she was repeatedly called “fat”, especially by her older brother who ironically ate far more and moved far less. This same brother would call her “overweight” and warn her that she was going to develop a heart disease with the way she ate.
While she received no birthday treats, and often went without lunch or breakfast, her brother got bottomless servings justified by the fact that he was just “a growing boy”. Every time food went missing, from juice to leftovers, she was instantly blamed. It didn’t matter if she was at school all day or simply hadn’t touched it, her family was convinced she was the culprit.
Eventually, she stopped defending herself and would remain quiet, but one day, her brother told their mother he felt sluggish and dehydrated and he was taken to the hospital. A doctor ordered bloodwork, and the results came back with her brother diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. The shock was so intense, but the OP couldn’t help laughing at the irony.
Their mother, furious that she dared to laugh, dragged her to get blood tests too, but her result came out and she was completely healthy. The OP laughed harder this time which made her mother even more furious, leading her to tell the extended family about how she laughed at her “unfortunate” brother. Now, the whole family was lashing out at her which left her wondering if she was wrong for laughing.
In situations like the one described in the OP’s case, the family dynamics reflect patterns of scapegoating. According to Choosing Therapy, family scapegoating occurs when one person is unfairly blamed for the family’s problems, absorbing criticism and frustration that really belong to the household as a whole or another family member.
Other members project their guilt, insecurity, or unresolved emotional issues onto the scapegoated individual, often using manipulative tactics like gaslighting or triangulation to reinforce the blame and further isolate the target.
These dynamics are often worsened by sibling favoritism. As the BBC explains, when one child is consistently favored, the others can feel overlooked, jealous, or inadequate, potentially leading to anxiety or low self-esteem. Meanwhile, the favored child may face pressure or develop a sense of entitlement, straining family bonds.
Compounding these issues is a family culture that emphasizes blame over communication. Life coach Melissa Lloyd notes that families operating this way often fall into cycles of conflict and emotional distance as frequent victim-blaming, sarcastic assumptions, and top-down authority stifle open dialogue and prevent healthy problem-solving.
Netizens were firmly on the OP’s side, emphasizing that she wasn’t wrong for laughing and pointing out the clear irony of the situation. They agreed that her laughter wasn’t cruelty but a reaction to the poetic justice on display. They encouraged her to protect her mental and physical health, warning that her environment could become increasingly toxic.
What do you think about this situation? Do you think laughing in a moment of irony makes someone a jerk, or was it justified here? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens insisted the author’s laughter was at the irony and that she wasn’t wrong for that given the way she had always been treated by her family
Had someone argue with me that my sister's diabetes is genetic because apparently they have lived with us all our lives. Nope, she did that to herself and is thus far the only person in the family to get it. Like J, she ate all the salt and sugar, didn't drink water because coke tastes better, and exercise was getting up and going to the fridge. I had warned her about it, and like OP, I sniggered when it happened. She has no intention of reversing it though...
OP is NTA - she laughed at karma geting bro for calling *her* fat + he's the one who ended up with diabetes. It kinda sounds like OP has problem eating more than one meal a day + I'm concerned she also may have a medical issue.
