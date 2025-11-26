Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ex-Husband Gives Brand-New AirPods To Son, Mom Horrified After Learning They Are Traceable
Young boy opening a wrapped gift at home, hinting at AirPods given by ex-husband that are traceable concerns for mom.
Family, Relationships

Ex-Husband Gives Brand-New AirPods To Son, Mom Horrified After Learning They Are Traceable

1

20

1

ADVERTISEMENT

You know that feeling when someone gives you a gift that’s just too thoughtful? I know gift-giving can be sweet, but when your ex is on domestic violence probation and a protective order is in place, things get complicated really fast.

This was the reality of today’s Original Poster (OP). During a supervised visitation with her ex-husband, she was left feeling unsettled after realizing the gifts he brought for their kids weren’t at all innocent.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When it comes to exes, people are prepared for awkward texts, passive-aggressive comments, but not necessarily receiving gifts that make you raise an eyebrow

    Young boy opening a gift box with AirPods inside while mom worries about traceable device concerns.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author has a protective order against her ex-husband, and the children are included as protected parties so his visits are supervised by a social worker

    Ex-husband gives son traceable AirPods during supervised visit, causing concern for mom under protective order.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a mother horrified after learning the brand-new AirPods given by ex-husband to son are traceable.

    Image credits: notsofriendlymemory

    Hand holding brand-new AirPods in charging case highlighting traceable wireless earbuds technology.

    Image credits: Thai Nguyen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    During a recent visit, the father gave one child a new pair of AirPods and another child a box with broken seal, which he claimed was to check the product

    Notification on phone reveals son’s AirPods are traceable, linked to ex-husband’s email and social media name.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ex-husband gives son brand-new AirPods with tracking, causing concern for mom over privacy and restraining order violations.

    Ex-husband gifting brand-new AirPods to son in California, mom shocked after learning they are traceable devices.

    Image credits: notsofriendlymemory

    Woman looking concerned and thoughtful indoors, reflecting on ex-husband giving traceable AirPods to son.

    Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When the child tried to set up the AirPods, a notification revealed the devices could be tracked, showing the father’s email and a device name he uses online

    Text update expressing gratitude for advice and encouragement about traceable AirPods given by ex-husband to son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background describing a nighttime event where a parent bought a brand-new pair of AirPods for their child.

    Text describing filing police report over traceable AirPods given by ex-husband to son, alarming the mother

    Image credits: notsofriendlymemory

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police officer in uniform talking on phone while writing notes, related to traceable AirPods given by ex-husband.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She acted quickly by buying a new pair of AirPods for her son, filing a police report, notifying the DA, and involving the social worker

    Text explaining a social worker restricting gift giving during visits after AirPods given by ex-husband were found to be traceable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing legal advice on coparenting and protective orders, highlighting concerns about traceable AirPods given to son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing legal precautions in California related to incidents involving traceable AirPods given by ex-husband.

    Image credits: notsofriendlymemory

    She shared that her ex-husband father is now restricted from giving gifts directly

    During visits monitored by a social worker, the OP’s ex-husband handed her children brand new AirPods. One son received a sealed box, while the other got one with the seal broken to which he explained that he wanted to make sure that the right product was in the box.

    However, when setting up the device, her son received a notification that the AirPods could be traced by the owner. It also showed a partially concealed email matched her ex-husband’s address, and the device carried a name he uses on social media which went off as red signals about his intent and potential tracking.

    The OP noted that she already had a protective order, and both children were listed as included parties, with her ex-husband on domestic violence probation. Despite previous restraining order violations not being taken seriously, this incident presented a clear, documented risk so rather than waiting, she acted decisively.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She shared that she purchased a replacement pair of AirPods for her child, filed a police report, and handed the original device to law enforcement. She also notified the district attorney’s office, and requested her ex’s probation officer be informed. Furthermore, the social worker overseeing visits updated the rules that gifts could only be purchased in front of her.

    Person holding traceable AirPods and smartphone displaying location map, highlighting AirPods tracking feature.

    Image credits: Đức Trịnh / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Protective orders are a key legal tool designed to prevent further harm or mistreatment by establishing clear boundaries for individuals who pose a risk. The Carlson Law Firm explains that these orders can require a respondent to stay away from the victim, their home, workplace, or other specified locations, serving as a court-enforced measure to protect against ongoing threats or harassment.

    Within this framework, social workers play a critical role in supporting child safety during visitation. Run Sensible notes that social workers conduct comprehensive family assessments, gather information from multiple sources, and prepare recommendations for the court regarding visitation arrangements.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They may provide counseling, supervise visits to ensure the child’s safety, and monitor compliance with court orders. While they do not have the authority to finalize visitation rights, their oversight is essential in cases where one parent may attempt to circumvent court protections, such as giving gifts with hidden tracking capabilities.

    Supervised visitation also comes with strict guidelines for interactions and gifts, which are designed to protect children and prevent manipulation. Cohen Family Law explains that gifts may be allowed but typically must be unwrapped or presented in a gift bag for inspection by staff. Excessive or costly gifts are prohibited, and electronic devices or money usually require prior approval and are often given through the custodial parent.

    Netizens showed support for the OP and offered practical advice for handling a potentially dangerous situation. They suggested involving legal authorities immediately, and also noted steps to protect the children, such as factory resetting or replacing the AirPods to prevent further tracking.

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? What would you do if you discovered a child’s gift could be used to track them? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens offered legal, technical, and emotional advice, pointing out the seriousness of the situation while providing concrete steps to safeguard the children

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation discussing a mom horrified after learning her son's brand-new AirPods are traceable.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a son receiving brand-new AirPods that are traceable, shocking the mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of find my app tracking AirPods, highlighting concerns after ex-husband gives traceable device to son.

    Online discussion about ex-husband giving traceable AirPods to son, with mom horrified and concerned about privacy risks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comments discussing giving a son new AirPods and concerns about traceable devices from an ex-husband.

    Red AirPods on charging case with background of user comments about traceable AirPods gift from ex-husband to son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation about ex-husband giving traceable AirPods to son, causing mom to feel horrified and worried.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment thread discussing concerns after ex-husband gives son brand-new traceable AirPods.

    Comment about factory reset on AirPods explaining how to wipe traceable information easily from the device.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    20

    1

    20

    1

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is that man still allowed to see the children? clearly he doesn't care about the limits put on him, and there's a restraining order for a reason to begin with.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is that man still allowed to see the children? clearly he doesn't care about the limits put on him, and there's a restraining order for a reason to begin with.

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT