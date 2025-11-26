Ex-Husband Gives Brand-New AirPods To Son, Mom Horrified After Learning They Are Traceable

ADVERTISEMENT

You know that feeling when someone gives you a gift that’s just too thoughtful? I know gift-giving can be sweet, but when your ex is on domestic violence probation and a protective order is in place, things get complicated really fast.

This was the reality of today’s Original Poster (OP). During a supervised visitation with her ex-husband, she was left feeling unsettled after realizing the gifts he brought for their kids weren’t at all innocent.

More info: Reddit

When it comes to exes, people are prepared for awkward texts, passive-aggressive comments, but not necessarily receiving gifts that make you raise an eyebrow

Young boy opening a gift box with AirPods inside while mom worries about traceable device concerns.

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author has a protective order against her ex-husband, and the children are included as protected parties so his visits are supervised by a social worker

Ex-husband gives son traceable AirPods during supervised visit, causing concern for mom under protective order.

Text describing a mother horrified after learning the brand-new AirPods given by ex-husband to son are traceable.

Image credits: notsofriendlymemory

Hand holding brand-new AirPods in charging case highlighting traceable wireless earbuds technology.

Image credits: Thai Nguyen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

During a recent visit, the father gave one child a new pair of AirPods and another child a box with broken seal, which he claimed was to check the product

Notification on phone reveals son’s AirPods are traceable, linked to ex-husband’s email and social media name.

Ex-husband gives son brand-new AirPods with tracking, causing concern for mom over privacy and restraining order violations.

Ex-husband gifting brand-new AirPods to son in California, mom shocked after learning they are traceable devices.

Image credits: notsofriendlymemory

Woman looking concerned and thoughtful indoors, reflecting on ex-husband giving traceable AirPods to son.

Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the child tried to set up the AirPods, a notification revealed the devices could be tracked, showing the father’s email and a device name he uses online

Text update expressing gratitude for advice and encouragement about traceable AirPods given by ex-husband to son.

Text on a white background describing a nighttime event where a parent bought a brand-new pair of AirPods for their child.

Text describing filing police report over traceable AirPods given by ex-husband to son, alarming the mother

Image credits: notsofriendlymemory

Police officer in uniform talking on phone while writing notes, related to traceable AirPods given by ex-husband.

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She acted quickly by buying a new pair of AirPods for her son, filing a police report, notifying the DA, and involving the social worker

Text explaining a social worker restricting gift giving during visits after AirPods given by ex-husband were found to be traceable.

Text excerpt discussing legal advice on coparenting and protective orders, highlighting concerns about traceable AirPods given to son.

Text excerpt discussing legal precautions in California related to incidents involving traceable AirPods given by ex-husband.

Image credits: notsofriendlymemory

She shared that her ex-husband father is now restricted from giving gifts directly

During visits monitored by a social worker, the OP’s ex-husband handed her children brand new AirPods. One son received a sealed box, while the other got one with the seal broken to which he explained that he wanted to make sure that the right product was in the box.

However, when setting up the device, her son received a notification that the AirPods could be traced by the owner. It also showed a partially concealed email matched her ex-husband’s address, and the device carried a name he uses on social media which went off as red signals about his intent and potential tracking.

The OP noted that she already had a protective order, and both children were listed as included parties, with her ex-husband on domestic violence probation. Despite previous restraining order violations not being taken seriously, this incident presented a clear, documented risk so rather than waiting, she acted decisively.

She shared that she purchased a replacement pair of AirPods for her child, filed a police report, and handed the original device to law enforcement. She also notified the district attorney’s office, and requested her ex’s probation officer be informed. Furthermore, the social worker overseeing visits updated the rules that gifts could only be purchased in front of her.

Person holding traceable AirPods and smartphone displaying location map, highlighting AirPods tracking feature.

Image credits: Đức Trịnh / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Protective orders are a key legal tool designed to prevent further harm or mistreatment by establishing clear boundaries for individuals who pose a risk. The Carlson Law Firm explains that these orders can require a respondent to stay away from the victim, their home, workplace, or other specified locations, serving as a court-enforced measure to protect against ongoing threats or harassment.

Within this framework, social workers play a critical role in supporting child safety during visitation. Run Sensible notes that social workers conduct comprehensive family assessments, gather information from multiple sources, and prepare recommendations for the court regarding visitation arrangements.

They may provide counseling, supervise visits to ensure the child’s safety, and monitor compliance with court orders. While they do not have the authority to finalize visitation rights, their oversight is essential in cases where one parent may attempt to circumvent court protections, such as giving gifts with hidden tracking capabilities.

Supervised visitation also comes with strict guidelines for interactions and gifts, which are designed to protect children and prevent manipulation. Cohen Family Law explains that gifts may be allowed but typically must be unwrapped or presented in a gift bag for inspection by staff. Excessive or costly gifts are prohibited, and electronic devices or money usually require prior approval and are often given through the custodial parent.

Netizens showed support for the OP and offered practical advice for handling a potentially dangerous situation. They suggested involving legal authorities immediately, and also noted steps to protect the children, such as factory resetting or replacing the AirPods to prevent further tracking.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? What would you do if you discovered a child’s gift could be used to track them? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens offered legal, technical, and emotional advice, pointing out the seriousness of the situation while providing concrete steps to safeguard the children

Reddit conversation discussing a mom horrified after learning her son's brand-new AirPods are traceable.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a son receiving brand-new AirPods that are traceable, shocking the mom.

Screenshot of find my app tracking AirPods, highlighting concerns after ex-husband gives traceable device to son.

Online discussion about ex-husband giving traceable AirPods to son, with mom horrified and concerned about privacy risks.

Reddit comments discussing giving a son new AirPods and concerns about traceable devices from an ex-husband.

Red AirPods on charging case with background of user comments about traceable AirPods gift from ex-husband to son.

Reddit conversation about ex-husband giving traceable AirPods to son, causing mom to feel horrified and worried.

Reddit comment thread discussing concerns after ex-husband gives son brand-new traceable AirPods.

Comment about factory reset on AirPods explaining how to wipe traceable information easily from the device.