Cheating Husband Is Furious At Ex-Wife For Not Caring That His Mistress Is Infertile: “Let Go Of Your Hate”

ADVERTISEMENT

When a marriage ends, oftentimes it’s because one partner is cheating. In the U.S., 20% to 40% of marriages dissolve because of infidelity. And sometimes, affair partners even marry each other and start a family of their own.

This couple wasn’t so lucky. After the husband cheated and destroyed his family for his co-worker, he wanted to start having kids with his affair partner. Unfortunately, it turned out she couldn’t have children. Heartbroken, the couple turned to the ex-wife for sympathy, but she refused to show compassion to the people who ruined her and possibly her children’s lives.

RELATED:

A cheating couple asked the husband’s ex-wife for sympathy when they couldn’t conceive

Red-haired woman sitting on a bed with her head in her hands, showing emotional distress and frustration.

Image credits: jm_video/Envato (not the actual photo)

But the ex-wife showed no compassion to the people who ruined her life and never even said “sorry”

Text excerpt about a cheating husband furious at his ex-wife over his mistress’s infertility in a personal story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about custody battle in divorce, sharing parenting time 50-50, and remarriage before divorce finalized.

Text excerpt about a cheating husband’s affair and fallout, focusing on hostility and testing for STDs.

Text excerpt about a cheating husband furious at ex-wife for not caring his mistress is infertile and letting go of hate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a cheating husband, affair partner, and concerns over infertility from mistress in relationship conflict.

Text about co-parenting challenges, ignoring calls, and maintaining civility for kids despite a cheating husband’s anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man in striped shirt angrily arguing with woman raising her hand, depicting a cheating husband confrontation scene.

Image credits: africaimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about kids preferring their mom's house over their cheating husband's, highlighting family and relationship struggles.

Text discussing a cheating husband furious at ex-wife amid affair partner’s infertility and family pressure issues.

Text expressing disdain for affair partner and children disliking her in the context of a cheating husband conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a cheating husband, his infertility issues, and conflicts involving his ex-wife and mistress.

Text excerpt about a cheating husband’s ex-wife interaction during Halloween event mentioning affair partner and children.

Text about a cheating husband furious at ex-wife over his mistress’s infertility and ongoing attempts to have children.

Text about letting go of hate for the cheating husband’s mistress and encouraging bonding with the kids.

Three children in winter jackets and hats look serious and distant outdoors on a chilly autumn day.

Image credits: GroundPicture/Envato (not the actual photo)

Text discussing a cheating husband upset over his mistress’s infertility and ex-wife’s indifferent attitude.

Text discussing a cheating husband angry at ex-wife for not caring about his mistress’s infertility and urging to let go of hate.

Text excerpt discussing a cheating husband furious at ex-wife over his mistress’s infertility and emotional conflict.

Text excerpt discussing a cheating husband furious at ex-wife amid issues with his mistress's infertility.

Text post expressing surprise that a cheating husband is furious at ex-wife for not caring about mistress infertility.

Image credits: ThrowAITAHAra

Marriages that start as affairs have a smaller chance of lasting than regular marriages

For some people, having an affair results in a happy marriage. Unfortunately, those people are in the minority. Statistically, a marriage that began as an affair is more likely to end in divorce. According to research, only 5% to 7% of affairs end in marriage, and 75% of marriages that began as affairs don’t last longer than five years.

Of course, that’s only statistics, and each case can be different. Relationship psychologist Dr. Kathy Nickerson explains that some marriages that began as affairs might be doomed to have trust issues. “Affairs often start in a secretive and dishonest way, which creates a foundation for trust issues and other challenges in the relationship,” she writes. Who’s to say that the husband won’t leave the new wife for another woman after a few years?

Image credits:Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

Clinical psychologist and couples therapist Dr. Kathy McMahon agrees. According to her, there are five other common pitfalls that couples may be victims of if their relationship started as an affair.

The new wife will be compared to or always compare herself to the ex . When an affair starts, the affair partner is always the perfect contrast to the current spouse. Even subconsciously, the husband might also compare his ex-wife to his new wife, especially when it comes to parenting.

. When an affair starts, the affair partner is always the perfect contrast to the current spouse. Even subconsciously, the husband might also compare his ex-wife to his new wife, especially when it comes to parenting. The burden of collateral damage to the children might be too much . In this particular story, the father already blames the mother for turning the children against their stepmother. Differences in parenting styles and discipline might become evident.

. In this particular story, the father already blames the mother for turning the children against their stepmother. Differences in parenting styles and discipline might become evident. Blended families face practical hurdles . Child support, legal divorce proceedings, and financial obligations can put a strain on the new marriage. The new spouse might feel it’s not fair that they can’t afford a new house, a vacation, or something nice because the husband has to cover for his “other family.”

. Child support, legal divorce proceedings, and financial obligations can put a strain on the new marriage. The new spouse might feel it’s not fair that they can’t afford a new house, a vacation, or something nice because the husband has to cover for his “other family.” A marriage that starts as an affair lacks a foundation . Most married couples have fond memories about meeting – their first date, the proposal, etc. But the foundation for a marriage that is a byproduct of an affair is deception. There might be guilt and shame involved, tainting what’s supposed to be the honeymoon phase.

. Most married couples have fond memories about meeting – their first date, the proposal, etc. But the foundation for a marriage that is a byproduct of an affair is deception. There might be guilt and shame involved, tainting what’s supposed to be the honeymoon phase. Reality kicks in eventually. The initial excitement of an affair wears off after a few years. As years go by, imperfections and quirks might turn into annoying habits. Everyday problems take center stage, and familiar issues of cohabitation that ruined the first marriage may resurface.

“The hard truth is that we bring ourselves – baggage, blind spots, and unmet needs – into every relationship we enter,” Dr. McMahon explains. “Falling into an affair may be an intoxicating distraction from long-simmering marital problems, but it’s rarely an effective solution.”

Infertility can sometimes be the reason for divorce as well

Image credits: seventyfourimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

Reasons for divorce can be many: cheating, incompatibility, dependence on substances, and many others. However, sometimes, couples also break up because they’re not able to conceive children. While plenty of couples grow stronger in the face of infertility, many break up or file for divorce.

One 16-year-long Danish study found that 27% of women were no longer living with their partners with whom they had lived 12 years after finding out about their infertility. Essentially, the researchers concluded that those who couldn’t conceive were three times more likely to end their marriages.

Men and women also cope with infertility stress in different ways. A 2006 study showed that among couples going through IVF, women sought social support and were more confrontational in their coping strategies, often accepting responsibility. Men, on the other hand, “used proportionately greater amounts of distancing, self-controlling, and planful problem-solving.”

“I was pregnant when the affair originally started,” the ex-wife added in the comments

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a cheating husband and family conflicts involving infertility issues.

Commenters called out the delusional couple of cheaters: “She broke up your home and wrecked the life of those same children”

Online discussion about a cheating husband furious at ex-wife not caring about mistress's infertility and letting go of hate.

Online conversation showing a cheating husband furious at ex-wife over mistress’s infertility and emotional conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a cheating husband and family issues involving his mistress and ex-wife.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a cheating husband furious at his ex-wife over his mistress's infertility.

Comment on cheating husband furious at ex-wife for not caring that his mistress is infertile in a Reddit discussion thread.

Text message showing a tense conversation about parenting communication and disputes involving a cheating husband and ex-wife.

Reddit comment discussing consequences of a cheating husband and reactions to his mistress’s infertility and ex-wife’s indifference.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a cheating husband furious at ex-wife over mistress infertility.

Alt text: Online comment expressing anger at cheating husband and his infertile mistress, defending ex-wife's indifference.

Comment discussing cheating husband furious at ex-wife for ignoring mistress infertility, highlighting resentment and harsh feelings.

Comment praising a stepmom who can’t have kids and stays calm amid ex-husband’s anger about infertility and family issues.

Comment discussing a cheating husband furious at ex-wife for not caring about his mistress's infertility and custody challenges.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a cheating husband furious over his mistress's infertility and his ex-wife's response.

Comment discussing a cheating husband, ex-wife, and challenges with infertility and custody in a tense personal conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to block a cheating husband's texts about his mistress's infertility.

Reddit comment discussing a cheating husband furious at ex-wife for not caring that his mistress is infertile.

Text comment about divorce and custody issues mentioning infidelity and betrayal in relationships.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a cheating husband furious at his ex-wife over his mistress’s infertility.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing empathy and cheating involving a husband, ex-wife, and mistress infertility conflict.

Reddit comment on cheating husband furious at ex-wife ignoring mistress's infertility, stating cheaters don't deserve sympathy.

Screenshot of an online comment about a cheating husband furious at his ex-wife over his mistress’s infertility, discussing karma.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a cheating husband and his mistress in a family conflict thread.

Commenter discussing options like adoption and surrogacy while addressing cheating husband and infertile mistress issues in a forum.

Comment from Reddit user Select-Negotiation87 discussing a cheating husband furious at ex-wife over mistress's infertility.

Reddit comment offering support on handling a cheating husband furious about mistress infertility and ex-wife's indifference.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a cheating husband furious at ex-wife over mistress infertility and relationship conflicts.

Cheating husband angry at ex-wife for not caring about mistress infertility and urging to let go of hate.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a cheating husband furious at ex-wife over mistress infertility issue.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user shares support against a cheating husband and his mistress’s infertility issues.

Comment on a forum expressing love for children over hatred toward a cheating husband, reflecting on emotions in a family conflict.

Comment discussing a cheating husband upset over his mistress's infertility and the ex-wife's lack of concern.

Comment discussing cheating husband furious at ex-wife for not caring about mistress’s infertility and custody issues.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing pain caused by a cheating husband and betrayal in a family context.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing someone's insensitive behavior, highlighting conflict involving a cheating husband and infertility issues.

Others, however, thought she should’ve been more civil: “Stop being a baby”

Comment criticizes cheating husband and urges letting go of hate for mistress's infertility in a family conflict discussion.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a cheating husband for harboring rage and bitterness in a family conflict.

Comment discussing cheating husband furious at ex-wife and the impact of hate on children in blended families.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a cheating husband furious at his ex-wife over his mistress's infertility issue.

Commenter advising therapy and blocking contacts, addressing anger and emotional healing in a relationship conflict.