We all have that friend. You know, the one whose home is a beautiful graveyard of hobbies past: a lonely sourdough starter, a half-finished painting of a fruit bowl, and enough yarn to clothe a family of sheep. They dive into new crafts with the untamed enthusiasm of a golden retriever seeing a tennis ball.

What do you get for the person who has already tried everything for at least a weekend? Don't you worry. We've curated a list of gifts that will feed their creative soul and become their brand-new, all-consuming passion... until the next shiny thing catches their eye.

The Only Time Your Friend Will Be Encouraged To Draw The Line Is With The Reverse Coloring Book

Review: "I love my new book! Fun pages to make designs on! One page is giving me MAD Georgia O’Keefe vibes haha! Fun book all in all! Can’t wait to buy the others!" - Vidonni G.

    Your Friend Can Finally Have A Starter Baby To Name And Nurture With This Sourdough Bread Making Kit

    Review: "I'm new to Sourdough and this kit made this easy to get through everything quickly. I'm pretty obsessed." - GouldReview

    Your Friend Can Paint Their Anxieties And Then Watch Them Literally Evaporate With A Buddha Board

    Review: "I purchased the Buddha board as a gift for my granddaughter. She loves drawing on it and spends time using it instead of screen time. Mission accomplished! Her siblings are now requesting one of their own." - S. Suitt

    Intricately detailed miniature book nook between books showcasing a creative hobby kit for holiday mastering new hobbies.

    Review: "Beware of counterfeit versions of this set. I purchased a counterfeit set that was far inferior and was missing several parts. I returned that set and purchased this one from CUTEBEE and I am very impressed. The wood used is crisp and straight, the laser cutting and patterns are precise and overall just like the marketing images. Very good attention to detail" - Thomas Aaron

    Let Your Friend Aggressively Poke Some Fluff Into An Adorable New Friend With This Needle Felting Kit

    Fluffy orange cat lying on bed with small handmade felt cat kit resting on its back, showcasing new hobbies to master.

    Review: "This was the most satisfying project I've tried in a long time. I've never felted before, but this kit had everything I needed to get started. There are a lot of needles included, and the felting pad seems to be very good quality for a beginner. It took me about two hours this afternoon to make my first kitty - I made him a little more detailed than the instructions showed. I think he turned out super cute for a first attempt. :) I'm hooked!" - Nursery Nurse

    Your Friend Can Finally Experience The Joy Of Building Something Without The Inevitable IKEA-Induced Meltdown Thanks To These 3D Wooden Puzzles

    Review: "The puzzle was very delicate, but it was fun to build! It worked well and was beautiful!" - Lilith Reeb

    All Those Empty Glass Bottles Can Finally Start Paying Rent As A New Set Of Drinking Glasses Thanks To This Bottle Cutter

    Hands working on a Corona beer bottle craft kit and a hand holding a glass made from the bottle, showcasing simple hobby kits.

    Review: "This is my first bottles that I've made and it kinda looks pretty cool. Ive never cut class in my life and was very scary at the beginning but the cutter comes with everything you possibly need (including gloves for safety) to do great cuts. Instruction is very detailed and i love it." - DS

    Calligraphy practice kit with pens, notebook, and lettering guides for new hobbies you can master this holiday with simple kits.

    Review: "I bought this book because I wanted to learn to hand letter and it quickly improved my understanding of how to! Of course practice makes perfect so I really appreciate the practice pdf provided by ChalkFullofLove and the publisher!" - Her Wild Nest

    Alright, take a breather. Is your online shopping cart starting to look like the inside of a Michaels craft store? Good. That means you're on the right track. Remember, you're not just buying a gift; you're funding your friend's next two-week-long personality trait, and honestly, what's a greater honor than that?
    Your Friend Can Finally Have Their Own Ghost Moment Without Needing Patrick Swayze With This Sculpd Pottery Starter Kit

    Air dry clay crafting kit with tools and sponge, ideal for discovering new hobbies with simple kits this holiday season

    Review: "Dude this is so cute for a date night, I was a little iffy on the price BUT if you think about buying all this separately you’d end up probably paying way more. Or end up with super cheap tools/clay that will make your project look like sheet." - jasmine

    For The Friend Who Treats Their Notebooks Like Precious Museum Artifacts, The Wreck This Journal Is A Welcome Dose Of Chaos

    Review: "My daughter found this online. Maybe she saw it on TikTok? I’m not sure, but she asked me for it. I wasn’t going to say “No” to a journal! It really is a neat journal! There are instructions on every page. It’s funny because the instructions are to do things that you’re not normally supposed to do w books like ; put in freezer, compost , crumble , rip etc. It’s a fabulous tool for getting out feelings! It gives them permission to jack everything up! I think it’s great! I also think it’d be great for boys as well as girls! I’d definitely recommend this journal!!" - Candie

    A Gorgeous Bouquet That Actually Thrives On Neglect Can Be Built With LEGO Botanicals

    Review: "I have mine set up at work. These ones anyway. They’re so fun to do and Lego makes them super easy to follow!" - Scott

    Miniature indoor garden kit with detailed plants and decor, perfect for new hobbies to master this holiday season.

    Review: "This was a really fun project that forces you to take your time. [...]The most fun part was putting all the pieces together and seeing it come to life." - saraj88

    Stitch Your Own Zoo With The Adorable Sew Mini Animals Kit

    Handmade felt animal toys showcasing creative ideas for new hobbies you can master with simple kits this holiday season.

    Review: "I originally bought the mini food kit and loved that. This is so much fun and so relaxing. Even if you are a beginner, this product will help build some skills. " - Lissa

    Basically Mother Nature's Confetti, These Pressed Flowers Will Make Any Craft Project Bloom

    Pressed flower hobby kit on granite countertop and completed framed floral art, showcasing new hobbies with simple kits.

    Review: "The variety was perfect to fill up 3 8x10 floating frames. The flowers were as pictured in the listing. I appreciated the included tweezers to place the flowers without accidentally crushing them." - Mama Bear

    Even Your Friend Who Can't Follow A Recipe Can Make A Cute New Buddy With A Woobles Crochet Kit

    Two handmade crochet toys, a blue narwhal and green dinosaur, made from simple kits for new hobbies this holiday season.

    Review: "Zero negatives to share. I started with the Narwhal. As a first time crocheter, it was challenging. BUT the videos made it so intuitive and easy to follow! The yarn is incredible- soft and easy to manipulate. I just finished Fred the dinosaur and I can’t wait for the next one!!! Highly recommend!! You will not regret your Woobling adventure!" - Kelly E.

    Let Your Friend Bake Up Some Bling That's Almost As Sweet As They Are With This Clay Charm Bracelet Kit

    Stack of colorful modeling clay bars and charm bracelet made from simple kits for new hobbies this holiday season

    Review: "This has been a great craft kit! My daughter and I both followed the simple, clearly illustrated instructions to create these tiny charms. They dry with bright color and wonderful shine. Each charm takes a tiny amount of clay, so the kit makes oodles of charms." - K. J. Fernandez

    If you're starting to think, "Wow, my friend might have a slight commitment problem when it comes to hobbies," you are not wrong. But look at the bright side! Their ever-shifting passions mean they are literally the easiest and most exciting person to shop for. Let's dive back into more things that will make them say, "OMG, I've always wanted to try that!"
    It's Time For Your Friend Group To Get Summer Camp Serious With This Friendship Bracelet Making Kit

    Review: "I ordered this for a mom and daughter craft/ coffee date. About 30 bracelets were made, with left over beads, and everyone was thrilled!" - Ani Fernandez

    Your Friend Can Finally Hang Out With A Bunch Of Fun-Gis Thanks To This Merry Mushroom Jigsaw Puzzle

    Review: "I have been eyeing the Merry Mushroom Village Picnic - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for quite some time now, as I am a huge fan of mushrooms and fairies. Let me tell you, it did not disappoint!" - Shannon

    That Expensive Sushi Delivery Guy Is About To Get Real Lonely Now That Your Friend Has A Sushi Making Set

    Review: "Easy to use. Makes great sushi." - Katherine Argabright

    Dog-Earing Pages Is A Literary Crime, So Gift Your Friend The Sparkly Alibi They Need With A Diamond Painting Bookmark

    Review: "These were exactly what I was hoping for! very easy to do and very cute! I sprayed them with some acrylic sealer and haven't lost any of the beads during use." - fullybookedmillennial

    There’s No Kiln Required For Your Friend To Create Their Next Masterpiece With This Air Dry Modeling Clay Kit

    Review: "Great consistency and colours. My daughter loves art and making things. She made these cute creatures. They are easy to work with and pliable; can also mix them up to make different colours. The harden a little after a few hours to maintain the shape which I like. Would recommend this product." - Michelle

    Your Friend Can Finally Become The Tiny Monarch They Were Always Meant To Be With This And Farm Castle Kit

    Ant farm kit with blue gel and ants inside a clear plastic enclosure, a simple hobby kit for beginners.

    Review: "Couldn’t be happier, we have no problems with ill fitting parts, escape isn’t possible. These guys easily climb the vertical ventilation shaft so even though the hoses seem slippery, mobility isn’t an issue. In our house it is more fun for adults than for kids, but in fairness I was the one who bought it and either way I’m pleased. Would buy again for sure!" - MarkenNerd

    All The Sparkle Of A Disco Ball And The Zen Of A Coloring Book Have Been Combined In A Diamond Painting Kit

    Diamond painting hobby kit with tools next to completed framed tree and book artwork, a new holiday hobby to master.

    Review: "This is a larger canvas. Great amount of beads comes in this kit. Comes in a clear wrap, not a box (you are unable to see what the canvas is until unpacking from kit.) Really nice picture and the grid is easy to read the letters for the color identification. Highly recommend if you like diamond painting! Very pretty picture." - LM

