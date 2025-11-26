ADVERTISEMENT

We all have that friend. You know, the one whose home is a beautiful graveyard of hobbies past: a lonely sourdough starter, a half-finished painting of a fruit bowl, and enough yarn to clothe a family of sheep. They dive into new crafts with the untamed enthusiasm of a golden retriever seeing a tennis ball.

What do you get for the person who has already tried everything for at least a weekend? Don't you worry. We've curated a list of gifts that will feed their creative soul and become their brand-new, all-consuming passion... until the next shiny thing catches their eye.