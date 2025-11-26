23 Presents For The Person Whose Personality Is A New Hobby Every Month
We all have that friend. You know, the one whose home is a beautiful graveyard of hobbies past: a lonely sourdough starter, a half-finished painting of a fruit bowl, and enough yarn to clothe a family of sheep. They dive into new crafts with the untamed enthusiasm of a golden retriever seeing a tennis ball.
What do you get for the person who has already tried everything for at least a weekend? Don't you worry. We've curated a list of gifts that will feed their creative soul and become their brand-new, all-consuming passion... until the next shiny thing catches their eye.
The Only Time Your Friend Will Be Encouraged To Draw The Line Is With The Reverse Coloring Book
Review: "I love my new book! Fun pages to make designs on! One page is giving me MAD Georgia O’Keefe vibes haha! Fun book all in all! Can’t wait to buy the others!" - Vidonni G.
Your Friend Can Finally Have A Starter Baby To Name And Nurture With This Sourdough Bread Making Kit
Review: "I'm new to Sourdough and this kit made this easy to get through everything quickly. I'm pretty obsessed." - GouldReview
Your Friend Can Paint Their Anxieties And Then Watch Them Literally Evaporate With A Buddha Board
Review: "I purchased the Buddha board as a gift for my granddaughter. She loves drawing on it and spends time using it instead of screen time. Mission accomplished! Her siblings are now requesting one of their own." - S. Suitt
Get Your Friend A Book Nook Building Kit So Their Bookshelf Can Have Its Own Main Character Moment
Review: "Beware of counterfeit versions of this set. I purchased a counterfeit set that was far inferior and was missing several parts. I returned that set and purchased this one from CUTEBEE and I am very impressed. The wood used is crisp and straight, the laser cutting and patterns are precise and overall just like the marketing images. Very good attention to detail" - Thomas Aaron
Let Your Friend Aggressively Poke Some Fluff Into An Adorable New Friend With This Needle Felting Kit
Review: "This was the most satisfying project I've tried in a long time. I've never felted before, but this kit had everything I needed to get started. There are a lot of needles included, and the felting pad seems to be very good quality for a beginner. It took me about two hours this afternoon to make my first kitty - I made him a little more detailed than the instructions showed. I think he turned out super cute for a first attempt. :) I'm hooked!" - Nursery Nurse
Your Friend Can Finally Experience The Joy Of Building Something Without The Inevitable IKEA-Induced Meltdown Thanks To These 3D Wooden Puzzles
Review: "The puzzle was very delicate, but it was fun to build! It worked well and was beautiful!" - Lilith Reeb
All Those Empty Glass Bottles Can Finally Start Paying Rent As A New Set Of Drinking Glasses Thanks To This Bottle Cutter
Review: "This is my first bottles that I've made and it kinda looks pretty cool. Ive never cut class in my life and was very scary at the beginning but the cutter comes with everything you possibly need (including gloves for safety) to do great cuts. Instruction is very detailed and i love it." - DS
Review: "I bought this book because I wanted to learn to hand letter and it quickly improved my understanding of how to! Of course practice makes perfect so I really appreciate the practice pdf provided by ChalkFullofLove and the publisher!" - Her Wild Nest
Your Friend Can Finally Have Their Own Ghost Moment Without Needing Patrick Swayze With This Sculpd Pottery Starter Kit
Review: "Dude this is so cute for a date night, I was a little iffy on the price BUT if you think about buying all this separately you’d end up probably paying way more. Or end up with super cheap tools/clay that will make your project look like sheet." - jasmine
For The Friend Who Treats Their Notebooks Like Precious Museum Artifacts, The Wreck This Journal Is A Welcome Dose Of Chaos
Review: "My daughter found this online. Maybe she saw it on TikTok? I’m not sure, but she asked me for it. I wasn’t going to say “No” to a journal! It really is a neat journal! There are instructions on every page. It’s funny because the instructions are to do things that you’re not normally supposed to do w books like ; put in freezer, compost , crumble , rip etc. It’s a fabulous tool for getting out feelings! It gives them permission to jack everything up! I think it’s great! I also think it’d be great for boys as well as girls! I’d definitely recommend this journal!!" - Candie
A Gorgeous Bouquet That Actually Thrives On Neglect Can Be Built With LEGO Botanicals
Review: "I have mine set up at work. These ones anyway. They’re so fun to do and Lego makes them super easy to follow!" - Scott
Cultivate Creativity With A Miniature Greenhouse Building Kit. Perfect For Those Who Love Tiny Details And Architecture, This Kit Lets You Build A Charming Greenhouse Without The Need For A Green Thumb
Review: "This was a really fun project that forces you to take your time. [...]The most fun part was putting all the pieces together and seeing it come to life." - saraj88
Stitch Your Own Zoo With The Adorable Sew Mini Animals Kit
Review: "I originally bought the mini food kit and loved that. This is so much fun and so relaxing. Even if you are a beginner, this product will help build some skills. " - Lissa
Basically Mother Nature's Confetti, These Pressed Flowers Will Make Any Craft Project Bloom
Review: "The variety was perfect to fill up 3 8x10 floating frames. The flowers were as pictured in the listing. I appreciated the included tweezers to place the flowers without accidentally crushing them." - Mama Bear
Even Your Friend Who Can't Follow A Recipe Can Make A Cute New Buddy With A Woobles Crochet Kit
Review: "Zero negatives to share. I started with the Narwhal. As a first time crocheter, it was challenging. BUT the videos made it so intuitive and easy to follow! The yarn is incredible- soft and easy to manipulate. I just finished Fred the dinosaur and I can’t wait for the next one!!! Highly recommend!! You will not regret your Woobling adventure!" - Kelly E.
Let Your Friend Bake Up Some Bling That's Almost As Sweet As They Are With This Clay Charm Bracelet Kit
Review: "This has been a great craft kit! My daughter and I both followed the simple, clearly illustrated instructions to create these tiny charms. They dry with bright color and wonderful shine. Each charm takes a tiny amount of clay, so the kit makes oodles of charms." - K. J. Fernandez
It's Time For Your Friend Group To Get Summer Camp Serious With This Friendship Bracelet Making Kit
Review: "I ordered this for a mom and daughter craft/ coffee date. About 30 bracelets were made, with left over beads, and everyone was thrilled!" - Ani Fernandez
Your Friend Can Finally Hang Out With A Bunch Of Fun-Gis Thanks To This Merry Mushroom Jigsaw Puzzle
Review: "I have been eyeing the Merry Mushroom Village Picnic - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for quite some time now, as I am a huge fan of mushrooms and fairies. Let me tell you, it did not disappoint!" - Shannon
That Expensive Sushi Delivery Guy Is About To Get Real Lonely Now That Your Friend Has A Sushi Making Set
Review: "Easy to use. Makes great sushi." - Katherine Argabright
Dog-Earing Pages Is A Literary Crime, So Gift Your Friend The Sparkly Alibi They Need With A Diamond Painting Bookmark
Review: "These were exactly what I was hoping for! very easy to do and very cute! I sprayed them with some acrylic sealer and haven't lost any of the beads during use." - fullybookedmillennial
There’s No Kiln Required For Your Friend To Create Their Next Masterpiece With This Air Dry Modeling Clay Kit
Review: "Great consistency and colours. My daughter loves art and making things. She made these cute creatures. They are easy to work with and pliable; can also mix them up to make different colours. The harden a little after a few hours to maintain the shape which I like. Would recommend this product." - Michelle
Your Friend Can Finally Become The Tiny Monarch They Were Always Meant To Be With This And Farm Castle Kit
Review: "Couldn’t be happier, we have no problems with ill fitting parts, escape isn’t possible. These guys easily climb the vertical ventilation shaft so even though the hoses seem slippery, mobility isn’t an issue. In our house it is more fun for adults than for kids, but in fairness I was the one who bought it and either way I’m pleased. Would buy again for sure!" - MarkenNerd
All The Sparkle Of A Disco Ball And The Zen Of A Coloring Book Have Been Combined In A Diamond Painting Kit
Review: "This is a larger canvas. Great amount of beads comes in this kit. Comes in a clear wrap, not a box (you are unable to see what the canvas is until unpacking from kit.) Really nice picture and the grid is easy to read the letters for the color identification. Highly recommend if you like diamond painting! Very pretty picture." - LM