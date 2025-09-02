Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This MIL Called Her Son’s GF A “Spoiled Brat” For Not Being Able To “Digest” A Poisoned Cake
Young woman grimacing in pain while holding her stomach, illustrating discomfort after eating a poisoned cake scenario.
Family, Relationships

This MIL Called Her Son’s GF A “Spoiled Brat” For Not Being Able To “Digest” A Poisoned Cake

louise.p
Louise Pieterse
BoredPanda staff
Going on vacation with your partner’s family for the first time is the ultimate relationship test. It’s a delicate dance of trying to be charming, helpful, and just the right amount of fun, all while remembering everyone’s names and pretending you love playing board games. You worry about packing the right clothes, saying the wrong thing at dinner, or accidentally dropping a wine glass.

For one poster, the trip went far beyond a simple faux pas and straight into the realm of biological warfare. Her trial by fire was a seemingly innocent homemade cake from her MIL. This single baked good turned a five-day getaway into a three-day tour of a public restroom and a hospital room, and it ended with a gastrointestinal hostage situation. The cherry on top? The MIL didn’t offer sympathy; she served up a big slice of blame.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    A woman’s first vacation with her boyfriend’s family started with a seemingly innocent homemade cake

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But hours later, a case of ‘massive diarrhea’ left her trapped in a public restroom for five hours

    Image credits: u/throwawaymeimei

    Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The trip came to a screeching halt after a hospital visit confirmed she had severe food poisoning

    Image credits: u/throwawaymeimei

    Image credits: Sora Shimazaki / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Instead of showing concern, the mother-in-law blamed her for the ordeal, calling her a ‘spoiled brat’

    Image credits: u/throwawaymeimei

    A shocking update revealed the mother-in-law knew about her dairy allergy and deliberately added milk to the cake

    The trip started innocently enough: a five-day vacation where u/throwawaymeimei joined her boyfriend’s family, along with a delicious-looking cake baked by her mother-in-law. But two hours after breakfast, a terrible stomach ache turned into a full-blown emergency. The pain was so intense they had to pull over at the nearest restaurant for a desperate bathroom run.

    What followed was a five-hour nightmare in a public restroom where, in her words, her “poop was starting to leak.” Her boyfriend refused to continue the trip without her and rushed her to the hospital. The diagnosis was food poisoning from “expired cocoa powder and vanilla”, and she had to be hospitalized for a full day, losing precious vacation time.

    Instead of sympathy, the MIL attacked her, calling her a “spoiled brat” who “destroyed her family vacation.” But a shocking update revealed the true horror: the MIL knew the girlfriend was allergic to milk. She not only added it to the cake but had lied directly to her face when asked if it was dairy-free.

    To make matters worse, the dinner the night before also contained spoiled meat. The family was apparently used to eating questionable food, so they were unaffected. This left the girlfriend sick, horrified, and wondering if this wasn’t just an accident, but a deliberate act of sabotage from her MIL.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The mother-in-law’s reaction could go beyond simple cruelty and into the realm of psychological manipulation. According to Elizabeth Keohan, a licensed clinical social worker for Talkspace, narcissistic oppressors often “deflect responsibility for their actions by shifting blame onto the victim” by calling the girlfriend a “spoiled brat.” And we smell a faint hint of gaslighting too…

    As for the physical illness, the MIL’s claim that her family was fine is scientifically plausible but morally bankrupt. Dr. Tristan Cogan, a senior lecturer of infectious disease, explained to the BBC that “everybody’s immune system is different” and that prior exposure can build immunity. The family’s disturbing habit of eating spoiled food might have saved them this time!

    People online were absolutely horrified, delivering a unanimous “Not the Jerk” verdict and directing their fury squarely at the mother-in-law. Commenters were appalled by the MIL’s lack of empathy and her immediate pivot to blame-shifting. As one user bluntly put it, “She ruined the vacation not you. She is the brat.” Another pointed out that a normal person would be “mortified” and full of compassion, not anger.

    It took an even darker turn when the OP revealed her milk allergy. Users were convinced this was not an accident but a deliberate act of sabotage. The advice quickly shifted from simple support to urgent warnings, with many calling the MIL a “bully” and a “danger,” and advising the girlfriend to ensure her boyfriend was on her side or leave the relationship entirely.

    Do you believe this was a malicious act of sabotage or a terrible, unforgivable mistake? Let us know below!

    Online commenters were horrified, labeling the MIL a ‘bully’ and calling her actions deliberate sabotage

