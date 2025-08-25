“She Knew What She Was Doing”: Cunning MIL Cooks All Dishes With Onions Despite DIL’s Allergies

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks disregard people’s allergies, either because they don’t know much about what it means to have them or because they feel it’s not that serious. This can cause many problems because it puts the person with allergies at risk of getting extremely ill.

This is the situation a woman found herself in when she met her husband’s mom for the first time. Despite being told that her son’s partner couldn’t eat onions, the mom went ahead and included the item in every single dish. She later pretended that it was all a misunderstanding.

Sometimes, when overbearing in-laws want to push boundaries, it’s important to stand firm and protect yourself from their negative actions

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that many years ago, just after she and her husband got engaged, his family found out about her and demanded they all meet

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman also got an invitation to her future mother-in-law’s house for dinner, so since she was allergic to onions, the man informed his mom about it

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Rather than steering clear of using onions, the mother-in-law used them in every single dish, and she pretended like it was all a misunderstanding

Image credits: vvcangelMG

The poster refused to eat any of the food, which made her mother-in-law very angry, and she didn’t contact them for a long time

The poster shared that she had been with her husband for nine years and had been married for six. They had a great relationship and got engaged just two months after getting to know each other. When his family wanted to meet her, he was a bit reluctant as he didn’t really like any of them, but he decided to introduce her to them anyway.

Sometimes, people have difficult relationships with their relatives and in-laws, which is why it is so important to set boundaries early on. Rather than spending too much time and energy worrying about toxic family members, you can still connect with them once in a while and otherwise maintain a healthy distance.

It seemed like the man had done just that and only wanted to reconnect with his family so that they could get to know his partner. Unfortunately, it seemed like his mom had an ulterior motive, because she invited the couple over to her house for dinner, but disregarded her daughter-in-law’s allergies completely.

A person’s food allergies should always be taken seriously because they can cause a lot of discomfort and pain if taken for granted. People who have to deal with these conditions know how their health can be affected if they come into contact with the allergens. That’s why folks in their life should take precautions and understand their allergies so that they can protect the individual.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The mother-in-law went out of her way to use onions in every single dish that she made, despite being told that the poster was allergic. She later pretended that she had misunderstood what had been told to her. The OP obviously couldn’t eat any of the food, so she had to keep refusing it when the woman offered the dishes to her.

Many people with allergies face similar problems when the folks in their lives don’t take their condition seriously. If it’s because of genuine ignorance, the best thing to do is to educate them and show them how dangerous the allergy can be. If it’s due to deliberate rudeness, then it’s important to set boundaries with them and let them face the consequences of their actions.

The poster confronted her mother-in-law by saying that she couldn’t eat any of the onion-based dishes as she didn’t have her EpiPen with her. This shut the other woman up, and she realized that she could not bully the poster into submission. She also refused to contact the couple for a while, except to wish them on their pregnancy later on.

Inconsiderate relatives like this shouldn’t be humored in any way. If they are deliberately trying to cause harm, they should be shut down immediately and made to face up to their actions. Setting boundaries with them and confronting them will help them realize they can’t just do as they please.

What would you have done if you had to deal with a calculating person like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

People were extremely annoyed by the mother-in-law’s behavior and couldn’t believe she’d go to such lengths

