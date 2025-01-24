Guy Wastes Food 5 Times At Dinner Party, Couple Stops Inviting Him And GF, They Defiantly Show Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has a different taste palette; some like it spicy, while others like it sweet. I, however, eat everything present on my plate because, coming from a family of farmers, wasting food was a crime. Having seen the efforts in producing every grain of wheat, I am glad my parents ingrained this habit in me.

When the original poster (OP) talked about how her friend’s boyfriend wasted perfectly good food by adding more salt or spice, it sent shivers down my spine. I agree with the couple refusing to give him more food as he showed up uninvited, but this infuriated him!

Some people don’t realize that wasting food someone took a lot of effort to cook is quite disrespectful

Image credits: KoolShooters / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster and her boyfriend host Monday night dinner parties at their apartment almost every week

Image credits: PuddingElectrical664

Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When her old friend, Lyla, moved into her city, she invited her, too, but she came with her boyfriend, Lucas, who tampered with good food and wasted it

Image credits: PuddingElectrical664

Image credits: frantic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After it happened five times, the couple didn’t invite Lyla and Lucas—still, they came uninvited, so her boyfriend stopped Lucas from wasting any more food

Image credits: PuddingElectrical664

This irked the couple, who left, but the poster found out that Lucas was doing it to make Lyla’s social life miserable so they could move back to the old city

For all the foodie souls reading this story, be warned, as it might sting you a little because of how much food the guy wastes in the story. Reddit user PuddingElectrical664 tells us that since she’s allergic to food, she and her boyfriend throw Monday-night dinner parties almost every week at their apartment.

When her old high school friend, Layla, moved into the poster’s city, she immediately invited her to these parties but didn’t know that her boyfriend, Lucas, would also tag along. Now, this odd fellow had a habit of tampering with perfectly good food. He would add salt or spice to food that already had it and then throw it away, declaring how awful it was.

Of course, the couple was annoyed by this, so after five dinners with wasted food, they did not invite Lyla and Lucas, but they still showed up. When Lucas started to put food on his plate, OP’s boyfriend intervened and told him that he could no longer waste their food. Well, it escalated into an argument, which ended with the couple leaving the party.

What OP found to be extremely strange behavior turned out to be something more when a mutual friend told her Lucas’ ulterior motive. The poster updated readers, saying that Lucas didn’t want to move from their old place, and he was making Lyla’s social life in the city as miserable as possible so she would move back!

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Sounds quite horrendous, doesn’t it? Before the update was up, Redditors found his behavior very strange and wondered what caused him to act this way, but the update was quite a plot twist.

As per Verywell Mind, “Manipulation in relationships means that a person is using mental distortion and emotional exploitation to influence and control others. They intend to have power and control over others to get what they want. Someone who manipulates you knows your weaknesses and will use them against you.”

Seems like her social life is quite important to Lyla, and Lucas, the manipulator, is disrupting it completely. After all, imagine moving to a new city and then having all your friendships ruined, with just your boyfriend’s constant company; that sounds a little claustrophobic to me.

Research has indicated that mental manipulation can lead to problems with intimacy, trust, respect, and security, just to name a few, and they can last for the rest of your life. We really hope that Layla realized what Lucas was doing to her, as the poster mentioned that she was going to meet with her to talk about it.

What did you make of this story? Also, if you were in Lyla’s shoes and found out such a huge thing about your partner, what would you do? Let us know in the comments below!

Folks were baffled by Lucas and kept wondering why he wasted food until the poster gave an insightful update

