Have you ever suspected your perfectly good gadget has a secret self-destruct timer, one that’s conveniently set to go off the moment its warranty expires? You're not just being paranoid. This frustrating feeling prompted one online user to ask a powerful question: "What’s the most obvious case of a company ruining their own product on purpose so you’d have to keep buying replacements?"

The question clearly hit a nerve, as the floodgates opened with a deluge of responses. From fragile phones to appliances engineered to break, people shared their most frustrating stories of “planned obsolescence.” We've compiled the most infuriating and eye-opening examples from the online discussion below. Scroll down and prepare to nod in furious agreement.

Reddit

#1

White Volkswagen GTI parked in a dark garage, illustrating examples of companies sabotaging their own products. Volkswagen just released a subscription based car where you can access the car's full performance only by paying a monthly fee (no, not a rental car).

This needs to be boycotted into the ground.

AirUsed5942

Subscriptions in general is ruining everything. Let me just buy the thing! End of story. Geez. Why would I buy a GTI but have to pay extra for performance? Best I get my old beat up Civic and just mod it.

    #2

    Laptop screen showing photo editing software with a dark portrait, highlighting companies that sabotage their own products. Any company that doesn’t let you outright own the product anymore because they moved to a subscription model. Adobe Photoshop immediately comes to mind.

    WilliaMiBoy

    #3

    Hand holding a smartphone displaying apps, representing companies that sabotage their own products examples by netizens. Google Pixel 4a


    One of the most popular phones of all time.  They nuked the battery life with an update, just straight up destroyed the entire phone.  It lasts about 90 minutes now.  Will never buy another Google phone again, and neither should you.

    Slave35

    #4

    Hand adjusting a digital thermostat showing 74 degrees, illustrating companies that sabotage their own products examples. Google/nest thermostats. The thermostat itself will probably last forever. Starting in October the older ones will no longer connect to the internet, no more remote control. Remote control is the reason people bought it in the first d**n place. Google is offering a discount on the new thermostat that will do the same thing the one you already have used to do .Until Google decides that it doesn't. You no longer buy products, you rent them. If there's a more blatant example of planned obsolescence I haven't seen it.

    Adventurous-Line1014

    #5

    Train moving on curved tracks surrounded by trees, illustrating the concept of companies sabotaging their own products. American cars from the 60s and 70s most drive trains would fail after 100,000 miles. It wasn’t until the Japanese came in showing that drive trains could easily go 200,000 to 300,000 miles. It really changed the industry.

    waldo0708

    For this reason all my cars were/are Japanese.

    As the examples roll on, a clear pattern emerges: no industry seems to be immune. The frustration extends far beyond the tech world, creeping into our kitchens with short-lived appliances and even our closets with fast-fashion clothing designed to fall apart. It's a universal tale of declining quality for the sake of repeat business, and the online community had receipts for all of it.
    #6

    Person writing and signing a contract on a clipboard at a wooden desk highlighting companies that sabotage their own products. Any product that magically malfunctions the month after the warranty ends. It's uncanny.

    mdmenzel

    #7

    White gaming controller with colorful buttons on a keyboard background illustrating product sabotage examples by companies Xbox controllers. Those things used to be able to take an absolute beating. Stepped on, sat on, thrown, etc. Now I have to replace mine after just playing it normally for a year or two, and I play way less now.

    Spirited-Avocado-777

    #8

    Various Apple product boxes including iPhones, Apple Watch, AirPods, and accessories representing companies sabotaging products. Apple products.

    reimaginealec replied:

    iPhones don’t last long enough for their price, I’ll give you that, but a Mac? I think my MacBook might outlive me. Get the batteries replaced once a decade and you’re golden.

    Bear-Cricket-89

    My iMac is from 2011, my Macbook from 2015 and my iPhone from 2020. All running fine.

    #9

    Indoor plants growing under artificial light in a controlled environment illustrating product sabotage by companies. I bought a pair of plant lights and both of them died at the exact same time in the exact same way after exactly six months of use. After going to the product page and reading all the one star reviews, there's dozens of people reporting the same thing, that their lights died at exactly six months. When I cut off the timer controls replaced it with a simple on-off switch, they magically worked just fine. Then it happened again with another pair of plant lights (different brand, style, and power adapter) I had purchased sometime after the first set. Then I noticed they used the same timer control as the first set.

    katzevonstich

    I hope OP revealed his discovery in the same page of the products' review for the other clients to see.

    #10

    Person wearing sheer black stockings and a plaid skirt lying on a couch, illustrating companies sabotaging their own products. Nylon stockings (panty hose) lasted forever in the 1940's Then they began making them so thin that they were only good for about 6 uses. There's a ton of articles about it.

    Scorpioben24

    Wondering if your phone suddenly got dumber overnight? According to industrial design expert Dr. Miles Park, it’s not just in your head. He confirms there's "a little bit of truth" to the idea that companies are making things not to last. So go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back because your paranoia is officially expert-approved.
    #11

    Person using a sewing machine on fabric, illustrating companies that sabotage products with poor design or quality issues. Singer Sewing Machines.

    They were THE standard up through the 70's.  Even their machines from the 80's can still be going strong today (except when the plastic gears break you can't buy parts anymore, so they're solid till they aren't...)

    But the Singer machines you can buy for $150-500 at Walmart (used to be Joann's) today can't be fixed at all.  They are all cheap, brittle plastic.  You can barely pull the covers off to regrease them without them breaking in a way that they'll never go back together right.

    They aren't meant to be maintained or repaired (and why would you when they cost $150 and a standard machine service costs $100-150 from a reputable sewing machine tech?). Which means they have a lifespan of 2-4 years depending on how much you use them.  If they last longer than that, you got lucky!

    Even a $200 Brother machine can be serviced and repaired (you can buy parts for it).  Low end Singers are essentially disposable.

    OrindaSarnia

    #12

    Coffee maker and grinder on a kitchen counter showing examples of companies that sabotage their own products. Appliances! Most of the companies except the ones that charge huge amounts! If you want old time quality with home appliances, you have to be somewhat wealthy today!

    Bitter_Resolve_6082

    #13

    Person removing a battery from an electric vehicle, illustrating companies that sabotage their own products concept. Car batteries aren’t made like they used to be. I just had to buy one yesterday ($255!). 3 year warranty, lasted 3 years and 3 months.

    Hey_cool_username

    #14

    Two worn smiley face scrub sponges on a kitchen counter, illustrating companies sabotaging their own products. Scrub daddy. I am 99% sure the first I bought was thicker denser sponge and lasted far longer. I've stopped buying them because they get to a point where they just shed nonstop now.

    Chronodox

    #15

    Water dispenser with glass pitcher and glass of water on wooden surface, highlighting product sabotage by companies. I had bought a water purifier which had a timer, it shuts off after every two months and the service guy has to be called who replaces the filters and resets the timer.(And charges money for replacement filters)
    Needless to say I threw out that purifier and bought another one.

    some_guy_5600

    This whole scheme isn't new, by the way. For a truly vintage example, look no further than the lightbulb. Back in 1924, the world's leading bulb manufacturers formed the "Phoebus Cartel" with one shady goal: to intentionally shorten the lifespan of their lightbulbs from a robust 2,500 hours to a measly 1,000. They literally engineered a worse product just to sell more.

    #16

    Red Jeep parked on a dirt road with forested hills, illustrating netizens exposing companies that sabotage their own products. Jeep, I doubt they are so unreliable on purpose.

    nottool

    Too many US made products are unreliable nowadays.

    #17

    Laptop screen showing Windows update in progress, illustrating companies sabotaging their own products and user frustration. Microsoft with windows 11 and ending support for 10, but having the threshold for compatibility very high for an upgrade. A perfectly solid operating system, like 10. However the threshold for 11 I so high that many perfectly usable and fast computers cannot be upgraded. The cut off is 8th generation intel I series. The odd thing is there are many many substantially faster cpus in earlier generations that don’t have the instruction set/on board encryption device required for windows 11 than what comes with the low end cheap cpus.
    Windows 11 can happily bumble along on a third gen intel and can be overridden with the know how to do so.

    AdTop47

    #18

    Person holding a wrench working on a car engine illustrating companies that sabotage their own products. Any car with "lifetime" transmission fluid.

    SortByCont

    #19

    Person checking glucose level with a lancet device, highlighting companies accused of sabotaging their own products by netizens. Insulin manufacturers having the use by date a full year and a half short of real time while being 4000 times the price.

    Snappingslapping

    #20

    Electric shaver illuminated with colorful light, representing companies that sabotage their own products revealed by netizens. Philips electric shavers. Can't be used when plugged in (plugged = charging mode). So when the internal battery eventually dies, you can't use them at all. Pure electric waste. Never again.

    Junin-Toiro

    It all feels like a toxic relationship, doesn't it? We love our gadgets, but they seem determined to break our hearts (and our bank accounts). As Dr. Park points out, manufacturers often blame us, saying "it’s people who just want new stuff." But as this thread proves, most of us just want things that work. The frustration is certainly a shared one, and this thread continues to gather more furious responses daily.

    #21

    A broken disposable razor resting on a bathtub edge with bathroom items blurred in the background, showing product sabotage. Disposable razors in general.


    I bought a proper straight razor 13 years ago, and spent maybe a half hour learning how to use it without slicing myself up.


    The only downside is it takes me a few more minutes to shave in the mornings, which is perfectly fine with me, given the money I’ve saved buying Gillette’s overpriced c**p.


    If you regularly shave, and you’re paying to replace razor blades, you’re just wasting money. Buy a straight razor, learn how to use and maintain it, and stop shelling out your hard-earned bucks for a sub-par shave.

    Sagacious_Zhu

    #22

    Worn and damaged clothes hanging on a line, illustrating companies that sabotage their own products in consumer examples. Most car manufacturers are now doing this, and if you live in Australia new houses and units have been 'discard-able' for the last 20 years, clothing no longer lasts, most electronics and appliances, it's all very obvious... hell, is there anything that isn't suffering from Planned Obsolescence.

    Killathulu

    #23

    Hand holding a remote control pointed at a TV screen illustrating companies sabotaging their own products. I think majority of home appliances are like that nowadays. I remember buying a TV last year and it broke just this year. Went to the store and mentioned that with the salesperson there and he literally said that they don't make appliances to last longer anymore.

    ladyybloomm

    #24

    HP printer on glass table, representing companies that sabotage their own products as exposed by netizens online. Printers and ink/toner.

    dballing

    #25

    Woman in an apron holding a damaged product, illustrating companies that sabotage their own products exposed by netizens. My label maker at work prints like 5 inches of blank space with every label, and there's no way to edit that. Such an obvious intentional waste of tape.

    ScamCallLikely

    #26

    Smart home devices including security camera, light bulb, and smart plug shown with pink and blue lighting highlighting product sabotage examples. Any appliance advertised as "smart".

    FlibblesHexEyes

    #27

    McDonald's restaurant exterior at sunset showing brand signage and cars in parking lot highlighting company product sabotage discussions. The company that makes McDonald's ice cream machines.

    Beaglescout15

    #28

    Two ants on a dark tree branch in focus, illustrating nature as netizens expose companies sabotaging their own products. Ant baits sold in stores like Terro.

    The ingrediants make the ants die so fast that the queen will never die and the ants will always come back.

    Juli9969

    #29

    Packaging and damaged dryer sheets displayed on a countertop, illustrating product sabotage by companies. Bounce dryer bars were discontinued because they worked so well and lasted so long between replacements that the company wasn’t selling enough of them. They eventually went back to selling regular dryer sheets to keep consumers spending money to replenish once the box of sheets ran out.

    ElevatorRepulsive351

    #30

    Person typing on a laptop at a clean white desk, symbolizing netizens exposing companies sabotaging products. Basically any electronic device at this point, either through hardware or software planned obsolescence.

    InkStainedQuills

    #31

    Bic. They were the best at making disposable stuff that you will just continue to buy. Razors. Pens. Lighters.

    Bennilumplump

    #32

    Gillette Fusion razor blades. They used to make them so strong, I would use them way past recommended expiration. Then they added blue stripes. They don't do anything other than turning white after a while and then getting worn out. So you end changing the blade, not because of the razor but the padding is worn out.

    fohgedaboutit

    #33

    A majority of digital downloaded games are not owned by the end user, you merely purchase a license that lets you use the game.

    Even though it has been sorta known in gaming circles for years, it is only in the recent couple of years that it has become widely known. The thing that broke it through to the mainstream was Ubisoft closing down *"The Crew"*. A game that could be played just fine in singleplayer. So they could have opted to just remove the multiplayer elements if they didn't want to pay for servers anymore.

    This lead to the "Stop Killing Games" movement that have gotten the attention of EU legislators to make some changes.

    Barl3000

    #34

    Xbox controllers. I've gone through a few now that all end up getting stick drift and become unusable. Hall effect joysticks help to solve that but they will never add them because they just want you to buy more. Shout out to the Vader 4 Pro for being a much better alternative.

    PizzaTacoCat312

    #35

    Keurig. They used to last a long time, now you’re lucky to get 1-2 years before it fizzles out. Cheap junk.

    tchocthke

