Hi Pandas!

Today I would like to share with you my comics that are all about that lightbulb life. Sure, they are just everyday objects, but my imagination wanted to give them more credit by giving them a secret life.

Let me know what you think of them!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

13points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
Mini the Angel
Mini the Angel
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think i do, I keep pasting this link for some reason https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xm3YgoEiEDc

0
0points
reply

These comics first saw the light in 2016, but that life was short-lived, as I did not continue them till now. When I first started drawing, my idea was to fill all pages of the notebook that I randomly bought in Berlin. It had 24 pages, so I sketched 24 comics. My friends saw my drawings and encouraged me to create a digital version. That is what pushed me to create Facebook and Instagram accounts where I could share my work.
#2

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

11points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#3

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

10points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST

Now, I started to create comics once again because I remembered how fun it was through the look of my new coworkers. I decided to continue, and this time for real. My personal goal is to make these comics for at least a year weekly to tickle my creative bone and to see how my brain works with such a task. For now, I have experienced one little demotivation so far. We'll see how it will evolve in the future.
#4

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

9points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#5

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

9points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST

I wish my comic design was a bit more finished. I have not changed it since 2016. But I hope in the future, I will be able to spend a tad more time developing the design. For now, I invite you to enjoy my beginner skills!

As I mentioned already, my primary goal is to create this comic for my own personal growth. I am really motivated to work through all the creative blocks and whatnot. However, I would like for more people to see it and maybe crack a smile.
#6

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

8points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#7

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

8points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST

What I really wish for people to take away from my comics is that objects are, in a way, alive, and it's only up to our imaginations to give them a whole new meaning.
#8

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

7points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#9

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

7points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#10

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

6points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#11

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

6points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#12

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

6points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#13

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

6points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#14

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

6points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#15

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

5points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#16

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

5points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#17

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

5points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#18

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

5points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#19

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

5points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#20

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

4points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

4points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#22

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

4points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#23

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

4points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#24

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

4points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#25

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

3points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#26

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

3points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#27

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

2points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#28

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

2points
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#29

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

1point
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
#30

I Create Comics Form A Perspective Of A Lightbulb

Report

1point
SLOL - Secret Life of Lightbulbs
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!