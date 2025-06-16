ADVERTISEMENT

Technology is supposed to make our lives easier, right? Well, these 33 spectacular tech failures prove that even the smartest engineers and biggest companies can get it hilariously, catastrophically wrong. We're talking about gadgets that caught fire, software updates that crashed entire systems, and "revolutionary" products that revolutionized absolutely nothing except how to waste money. From not-so-smart signage to online forms that make you want to pull your hair out, these tech disasters range from mildly embarrassing to "how did anyone think this was a good idea?" And just to think, most of these companies spent millions convincing us we needed these disasters in our lives.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Cute Barista Was Flirting With Me

Blue screen on a technology device displaying a drink selection menu, illustrating technology disasters and user interface errors.

Clavros Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Now That's Just Hurtful

    Quiz result showing catastrophic failure error code on a technology testing website, highlighting tech disasters.

    CapnSurvivalist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Interesting Trip To Work Today

    Train digital display showing the incorrect word suffer, illustrating a technology disaster and system error.

    Im_Isaac Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Awfully Specific

    Tablet screen showing a battery percentage glitch at 35.129096325719964% illustrating technology disasters and errors.

    GenderfluidEllie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cheap Solar Powered Portable Charger Took In A Little To Much Sun Light

    Person holding a broken yellow and black technology device casing, highlighting a technology disaster mistake outdoors.

    ThatsPurttyGood101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Told A User To Shutdown Their Virus Infected Computer And Ship It Back And To Label It As Infected. They Did Good

    Cardboard box labeled infected and contaminated with biohazard tape, illustrating technology disasters and safety risks.

    fatkiddown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    End User Had A Heater Next To The PC Which Was Randomly Shutting Off And She Thought She Had Smelled Burning A Couple Of Times. It Is Literally Screaming

    Black computer case with a melted front panel creating a face-like illusion, illustrating technology disasters and malfunctions.

    Dragon_Khan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Quality Repost Here

    Quality Repost Here

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    First Day On Job - Set Up Those 4 Wireless Speakers For You

    Speaker stands with poorly designed antennas at an outdoor event, illustrating technology disasters and engineering failures.

    UsablePizza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    I Can't Even

    Malfunctioning office printer causing a large black ink spill, illustrating major technology disasters and errors.

    TheAnswerToYang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Secret To Eternal Happyness

    Whiteboard at a transit station with handwritten service information, showing a humorous message, highlighting technology disasters.

    Matt-Head Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this a “technology failure”? This is just an intentionally hilarious sign.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Having An Existential Crisis Over Here

    Captcha verification interface showing "I am human" checked but displaying an error message, illustrating technology disasters.

    Schihl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Speechn’t

    Screen showing a technology disaster with unclear text and errors, highlighting technology failures even by experts.

    Despair_Hope_11037 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    2020 Didn't End In Romania

    Digital street sign showing an impossible temperature reading, illustrating notable technology disasters and errors in public systems.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Ticket: "The Switch Is Noisy And Reboots All The Time, Cannot Diagnose."

    Close-up images of a dusty Cisco network switch showing technology disasters caused by neglect and poor maintenance.

    DacianDan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Grandma-Proofed Remotes

    Two TV remote controls wrapped in yellow tape on a patterned tablecloth showing a tech disaster fail example.

    sweylyn1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Network Is Down

    Network equipment and monitors collapsed on the floor, illustrating technology disasters and engineering failures in a small office room.

    80558055 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Found On Facebook

    Burnt smartphone with damaged charging cable and plug illustrates technology disasters and malfunctioning electronic devices.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fulloshit avatar
    Fullo Shit
    Fullo Shit
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😳🫣😱😨Wow, I really would have liked to see what happend the moment it was plugged in.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Nothing Like A Little Game Of Chicken When You Need To Plug In Your Ethernet Cable

    Laptop with a makeshift technology disaster repair using a screwdriver and a bent wire on a wooden surface.

    pinkyepsilon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    doug-moyer avatar
    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not the Ethernet cable. Just a power cable that is a different size apparently.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Temperature Enforced By Rectal Probe

    Radar speed sign incorrectly displaying temperature as speed on a rural road, illustrating technology disasters.

    y2khardtop1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    This Could Take Forever

    Sending progress bar showing 111 percent completed, illustrating a technology disaster and software glitch.

    JumpingJehosiphat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Out Of Smile

    Bus display showing an error message with a smiley face, illustrating a technology disaster in public transportation.

    SYHR101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    "My Fan Was Making Too Much Noise!"

    Laptop bottom with damaged ventilation holes covered by poorly placed transparent tape showing technology disasters.

    ako_123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Prototype

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a humorous technology prototype quote related to technology disasters.

    whydoyouflask Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Boss Baby, Alexa’s Chosen

    Smart home device screen showing a humorous technology disaster reminder saying defeat the baby instead of feed.

    OctoEclipse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Do Negative Numbers Count?

    Screenshot of a technology disaster showing a salary input error where entering 75000 triggers a false warning message.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    I Was On Vacation And The Restaurant Was Complaining Why Their Wi-Fi Wasn’t Working. I Wonder Why

    Blue Ethernet cable looped back into the same wall port, illustrating a technology disaster caused by improper network connection.

    epic-drew16 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Dont Worry Conan I Believe Your Son Is In Good Hands

    Conan O'Brien’s humorous tweet about robotics camp highlights unexpected technology mishaps and failures.

    oskr1617 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    I'm Really Alerted After This

    Emergency alert with overlapping scrambled text on smartphone screen, illustrating a technology disaster and system failure.

    Carliin1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Mac Bench

    Benches made from recycled computer towers with wooden seats in an indoor hallway, showcasing technology disasters design.

    secretslut991 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Where Am I Going To?

    Bus interior showing a digital display with a technology disaster error displaying unreadable characters for the next stop.

    TOP_MCG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Yes You Are Train! Yes You Are

    Digital display on public transit showing incorrect message, highlighting technology disasters that prove even geniuses mess up.

    halfpas22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Half Life Corrupted My Screenshot And Created Some Metal Album Cover Material

    Futuristic city skyline with towering structures and glowing lights illustrating technology disasters and failures.

    screm404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!