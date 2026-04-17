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The demand for subtler, less intrusive, and more natural-looking plastic surgery procedures has prompted experts to adopt a new approach, one that meets modern beauty standards and prioritizes alignment over dramatic changes.

This technique, called facial harmonization, has rapidly gained attention for enhancing features without making the alterations obvious.

It includes “a variety of procedures that can adjust the size and shape of certain features, from the cheeks or the chin to the nose, bringing balance to your feature,” according to The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology.

Facial harmonization can be achieved through different procedures, sometimes in combination.

One of the most common is a mid-face lift that helps fill out sunken cheeks. Chin augmentation is another widely sought-out facial harmony treatment, and so is rhinoplasty.

Fat injections, fillers, buccal fat removal, and Botox also fall under this category of plastic surgery.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Botox and hyaluronic acid fillers were the most popular minimally invasive procedures in 2024.

48,423 people had rhinoplasty that year; 79,058 had a facelift; 5,529 underwent chin augmentation; 9,130 had cheek implants; and 4,903 had their buccal fat removed.

Several celebrities have also admitted to undergoing plastic surgery.

Lindsay Lohan, Ariana Grande, and Amanda Seyfried have spoken about taking Botox. Kris Jenner famously underwent a facelift before Kim Kardashian’s second wedding, and Bella Hadid had a rhinoplasty at 14 that she now regrets.

Wild Things star Denise Richards spoke to Allure in March 2026 about getting a facelift.

The 54-year-old said that she was terrified of getting it done, especially since she had never had any work done on her face before, except Botox.

She said, “I had tried that [lifting] tape — a makeup artist showed it to me — and I'm like, ‘Well, if that's where I want it to go, why not just put it back there?’ It was something that I'd been thinking about for two years, going back and forth, and the last six months [before my surgery], I was like, ‘I have to do this.’”

Many experts attribute this rising popularity of facial harmonization to actors and influencers. However, that may not be the whole truth.

Dr. Nima Naghshineh told the American Society of Plastic Surgeons that “facial balancing” has become a “catch-all phrase” that can be “overused” by many aesthetic providers even though their services may not best describe the treatment.

“Facial balancing may be having its social media moment, but in my practice, the concept has always been popular,” she said. “The real shift is in the language. More patients are walking in asking specifically for facial balancing, whereas in the past, they simply sought my aesthetic input on how to best enhance their overall look.”

The rise in popularity of these procedures also reflects a broader shift in how people think about cosmetic procedures. Social media has made these procedures feel more accessible than ever, even as it continues to blur the line between reality and carefully curated content.

Scrolling through any platform, viewers would bump into striking before-and-after compilations, each showing jaw-dropping results. They tap into a deep curiosity about how much a person’s appearance can change, and what goes into making that happen.

One expert, who goes by the name Dr. Face Architecture on Instagram, recently went viral after sharing multiple videos of his facial harmonization procedures, several of which combine treatments such as rhinoplasty and chin augmentation to bring out a more balanced look.

“When proportions are harmonized, the result is a more refreshed, elegant, and naturally youthful appearance without altering identity,” the doctor said in one of the posts.

“That’s not rejuvenation, that's a completely new person,” a user reacted to one of the videos.

“Henry Cavill double,” joked another. A third commented, “They made that dude handsome.”

“Freaking movie star looks right there!” said a fourth.

However, some followers were skeptical and suggested that the transitions were fake. A few said that the two were different people, while others claimed that the photos were AI-generated or edited.

“That's Photoshop,” a comment read. “Did they move the freckles on his neck, too?” said another.

“Two different people, miracles don't happen,” said one.