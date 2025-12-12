Who Is Mayim Bialik? Mayim Chaya Bialik is an American actress and neuroscientist, known for her unique blend of intellect and comedic timing. Her career elegantly combines academic rigor with significant roles on television. She gained widespread recognition playing neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, a role that earned multiple Emmy nominations. Bialik also captivated audiences for her starring work on the 1990s sitcom Blossom.

Full Name Mayim Chaya Bialik Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Dating Jonathan Cohen Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education University of California, Los Angeles (BS, PhD) Father Barry Bialik Mother Beverly Winkleman Siblings Isaac Brynjegard-Bialik Kids Miles Roosevelt Bialik Stone, Frederick Heschel Bialik Stone

Early Life and Education In San Diego, California, Mayim Bialik grew up in a Jewish household, where academic pursuits were highly valued. Her parents, Barry Bialik and Beverly Winkleman, instilled a deep appreciation for learning and personal growth. After graduating from North Hollywood High School, she attended UCLA, earning a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience. Bialik later completed her PhD in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007, showcasing her profound commitment to scientific study.

Notable Relationships Mayim Bialik was married to Michael Stone from August 31, 2003, until their divorce was finalized in 2013, a union that blended Victorian and traditional Jewish customs. She shares two sons, Miles Roosevelt Bialik Stone and Frederick Heschel Bialik Stone, with Stone, with whom she co-parents. Bialik has more recently been in a relationship with Jonathan Cohen, her podcast co-host.

Career Highlights Mayim Bialik achieved widespread fame for her role as neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. She appeared in 209 episodes, earning four Emmy Award nominations and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards. Earlier, Bialik established herself as a notable child actress by starring as the titular character in the popular NBC sitcom Blossom, which aired from 1991 to 1995. This role solidified her early career and garnered a significant following. Beyond her acting, Bialik served as a co-host for Jeopardy! and created the mental health podcast Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown. She also directed her first film, As They Made Us.