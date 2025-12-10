ADVERTISEMENT

Struggling with obesity is no walk in the park. It crushes your self-esteem and messes with your body image, not to mention that some people might even develop anxiety and depression. Recent developments have made the weight loss process a bit easier with drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy.

Earlier this year, the BBC reported that there were around 1.5 million people using weight loss drugs in the UK. The results are already pouring in on social media, with people sharing their weight loss journeys online. Bored Panda has collected the most inspiring before-and-after pictures from the "Mounjaro effect" trend, so we can celebrate these people's efforts and wins together!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

kayleighbaxter94 Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    mounjaro.nic Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    lauramacleod22 Report

    4points
    POST
    #4

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    lifewithrach__ Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    thejourneyofnikita Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    jadeevans33 Report

    3points
    POST
    #7

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    sophielouisemcc14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    kathrynelizabethx Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    tonibannerxo Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    chloeealiceexx Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    itsmolliesworld Report

    3points
    POST
    #12

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    _yesimthatbishh Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    rhiannons_way Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    itsmolliesworld Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    loiskathrynxx Report

    2points
    POST
    #16

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    our_littlegreyhome Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    chloejanexxxx Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    annade_simone Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    cassie_jane_x Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    charleechanges Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    journeytothenewme Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    laallyn5 Report

    2points
    POST
    #23

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    thejourneyofnikita Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    baylsse Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    suguidino Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    jess_yjx Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    chloemae.rose Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    .kasey.5012 Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    jadesglowupjourney Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    lessofjess98 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    atlantasmith21 Report

    1point
    POST
    #32

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    harcosnoemi Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    jacrooneyclark Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    laurahaque98 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    alexandraindubai Report

    1point
    POST
    #36

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    kenideeleanne_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    fikes.cuisines Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    dianamoksanova Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    thecornershophouse Report

    0points
    POST
    #40

    Mounjaro-Effect-Before-After

    melissawhartonmakeup Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!