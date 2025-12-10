ADVERTISEMENT

Struggling with obesity is no walk in the park. It crushes your self-esteem and messes with your body image, not to mention that some people might even develop anxiety and depression. Recent developments have made the weight loss process a bit easier with drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy.

Earlier this year, the BBC reported that there were around 1.5 million people using weight loss drugs in the UK. The results are already pouring in on social media, with people sharing their weight loss journeys online. Bored Panda has collected the most inspiring before-and-after pictures from the "Mounjaro effect" trend, so we can celebrate these people's efforts and wins together!