For the 10th year in a row, The Mangrove Photography Awards, hosted by the Mangrove Action Project, are spreading awareness about mangroves' importance to various species and to us humans as well.



"Every year, we’re inspired by the incredible submissions, which help raise awareness of the people and wildlife that rely on mangrove forests, the threats they face, and why urgent action is needed to protect them," wrote the organizers on their site.



So today, we would like to present you with this year's winners, runner-ups, and highly commended entries. Hopefully, these photos will inspire you to learn more about mangroves and their importance to our world and maybe even try to help preserve them.



Take a look at the winners of 2023.

