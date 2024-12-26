ADVERTISEMENT

We all have moments when laziness takes over. Maybe we're known to leave the dishes to soak for one more day or even successfully postpone doing the laundry, too. But some people take laziness to whole new heights, showing that to them, there’s no such thing as a limit.

If you’re wondering what kind of laziness we’re talking about here, take a look at the list below to see for yourself. It showcases some of the worst (best?) cases of people being lazy, from not lifting a finger to clean up after themselves to instances of surprising ingenuity when they follow the ‘work smarter, not harder’ principle, so scroll down to browse the pictures, and use them as a reminder to not let laziness overtake you.

#1

If You’re A Parent And Let Your Kids Make A Mess Like This Then You’re A Piece Of Sh**

Messy restaurant booth with leftover food and chairs, illustrating lazy, infuriating behavior.

dillonconnerty Report

    #2

    Kyhmb

    Red jars mislabeled as "Tea" and "Coffee," representing lazy-infuriating-people humor.

    richie_rich77 Report

    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My guess: Inadvertently put the wrong thing in each, then had a "Fŭck it!" moment

    #3

    My Mom And I Went To Berlington For Shoes And Found Out That Nobody Cares About Human Decency There

    Messy shoe aisle in a store with disorganized footwear scattered on shelves and floor, illustrating lazy infuriating people.

    DanTheDoxUwU Report

    Campy
    Campy
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not excusing this behaviour, but this place, like most retailers, probably has the bare minimum of staff working, to cut labour costs. Couple that with rightfully apathetic staff, too underpaid and over-worked to care anymore, and you get this mess.

    #4

    Parents Who Raise Their Kids Saying It's Okay To Leave A Library Like This

    Messy table in a library with papers and craft supplies scattered, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    Starman45FTW Report

    #5

    My Boyfriend Throws His Empty Water Bottles Behind The Bed

    Empty plastic water bottles scattered under a bed, epitomizing lazy habits.

    MrsFlyslamz Report

    #6

    Landlord Hired A Guy To Power Wash The Stairs

    Moss-covered steps with uneven cleaning patterns, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people theme.

    PigenMann Report

    #7

    I Mean You Did Buy A Ticket But…

    Messy airplane seats with trash scattered, showcasing lazy-infuriating-people's behavior.

    clearedrandomroute Report

    #8

    Nothing Like A Smashed Toilet In The Middle Of The Sidewalk To Remind Me What A Lovely Neighbourhood I Live In

    Broken toilet left on sidewalk, displaying lazy-infuriating behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    #9

    Someone In Denver Blocked The Platte River Trail Today With Their Car

    SUV stuck on a pedestrian bridge, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people parking situation.

    reddit.com Report

    #10

    Eiktfgm

    Messy game controller covered in pizza sauce at a party, reflecting lazy infuriating people tendencies.

    SparkyKB Report

    #11

    Too Lazy To Pipe Out Macarons. Baked Them In A Sheet Instead

    Cracked pink dessert squares with uneven pieces arranged messily on a tray, highlighting lazy-infuriating-people.

    chonkbee Report

    #12

    My Brother Was Too Lazy To Put On A Swimsuit

    Person lounging on a pool's edge in a t-shirt and shorts, exemplifying lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    I'm very uncomfortable

    ProfessionalStep6934 Report

    #13

    No Shadows, Just A Lazy Painter

    Stacks of disorganized boxes in a storage room, depicting lazy infuriating people.

    fiendish_wonder Report

    #14

    A Customer Tried It On Their Dog And Put It Back On The Shelf

    Self-cleaning pet brush filled with fur in store, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people habits.

    NotAnotherGummyBear Report

    #15

    How My Neighbors “Prune” The City Owned Street Trees Outside Their Houses… How It Should Look vs. How He Did It

    Sidewalk with well-pruned trees and a contrasting poorly pruned tree, highlighting lazy infuriating people's street maintenance.

    First three photos show some of my neighbors handwork. The last picture shows what the trees are supposed to look like. I don’t understand how multiple people on one street can feel compelled to psychotically destroy trees like this. They don’t even own the trees!

    irishweather5000 Report

    #16

    I Refilled The Soap, Boss

    Soap bar incorrectly placed in a liquid dispenser, exemplifying lazy infuriating behavior.

    neo-ninja Report

    #17

    Lazy Mofos Who Don't Put Weights Back

    Dumbbells left on gym floor by lazy people, not placed back on rack.

    stationcommando Report

    #18

    Just Discovered This Subreddit; Here's My Former Housemates Mattress From Uni, Yes He Is Lazy Enough Not To Put On A Mattress Protector

    Stained mattress on the floor with scattered boxes, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people habits.

    FearTheDarkIce Report

    #19

    If You Leave Your Mess Like This - You’re Trash

    A messy fast-food table with empty food boxes and napkins left behind.

    reddit.com Report

    dan_sprague avatar
    Campy
    Campy
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whenever I start thinking the iron grip the corporate world has over us may someday be broken, I remember that they convinced people to bus their own tables in a RESTAURANT. And then shame anyone who doesn't accept that nonsense. You people are genuinely hopeless.

    #20

    Me When I'm Lazy Doing A Job

    Soccer field with wonky boundary lines, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people's work.

    Slechte Grappen XL Report

    vrconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey now. This could potentially affect the game! 😉

    #21

    People Who Constantly Block The Isles Of Stores To Stand Around And Chat

    People blocking an aisle in a grocery store with shopping carts, appearing inconsiderate to others trying to pass.

    ral365 Report

    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you say "excuse me" to request being allowed past, and they decide that *you're* rude...

    #22

    He's Just Lazy

    Crockpot placed inside a fridge with drinks and yogurt, illustrating lazy infuriating people.

    ClareZimMD Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Typical weaponized incompetence. Even my super lazy father knows better than this.

    #23

    Bought A $6k Computer And The Vendor Offered To Install The Screen Protector Leaving A Bubble Dead Center

    A dirty tablet screen showing a fingerprint mark, with a keyboard on a wooden desk, illustrating lazy habits.

    4spdBullnose Report

    dogsdaily avatar
    Dogs Daily
    Dogs Daily
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grab a baseball bat and go to work. The computer has been ruined already.

    #24

    This Guy Ignored No Entry Sing And Drove On Wooden Pier, Because He Was Too Lazy To Carry Stuff On His Dolly. Pier Has To Be Closed For Structural Inspection

    Truck stuck on a wooden pier due to careless parking by lazy-infuriating-people, showing poor planning and obstruction.

    strangelove666 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No entry SIGN is what that's meant to say. I hope the driver is charged and ends up with some serious fines!

    #25

    Lazy Gross Roommate (Slight Rant)

    Messy living habits; dirty pads in bathroom, sink full of clothes, cluttered corner, disorganized fridge contents.

    One of my roommates never does anything around here! Leaves a trash bag full of her trash on the floor while it’s leaking everywhere, she said the trash chute doesn’t fit it, so I told her there is a dumpster where the recycling is, which she would know if she ever took out her damn recycling!Leaves leftovers in the microwave for days, doesn’t take out her recycling, just randomly left a giant blob of hand towels soaking in the sink. My other roommate broke down and washed them herself. Her dog peed on my bath mat, I told her. What did she do?! Threw pee pads on it and LEFT.
    Got crumbs all over the couch and didn’t even bother wiping them off. Took up all the space in the fridge, but got mad when me and my other roommate put a package of cookie dough in there and she said it was “so unorganized” because we had to set it on top of her food since there was no where else to put it.
    Leaves her bedroom door open just to listen to videos on full volume all hours of the day. Her and this guy she’s with play music at like 2am in the kitchen. We tell them to quiet down and they just giggle like idiots. I’ve had some bad roommates, but this one really takes the cake

    siksiki Report

    imma_ulfdotter avatar
    Imma
    Imma
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why the fudge is she still a roommate?? I dunno what was the worst of any of that, just pure horror

    #26

    I Collect Carts At Walmart. Please Stop Being Lazy And Return Your Cart To Where It Belongs

    Shopping carts scattered in a parking lot, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    Connect-Salamander88 Report

    bearynice avatar
    Beary Nice
    Beary Nice
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you really need to make coin/token operated trolley more common there...

    #27

    Being A School Janitor Sucks

    Overflowing trash can with food trays, illustrating lazy behavior.

    Wrong_Swimming_3425 Report

    #28

    If You Do This, Screw You. Walk Back To The Cooler

    Carton of eggs placed on a shelf in the hair care aisle, exemplifying lazy-infuriating behavior.

    amaninja Report

    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Outside of the USA this wouldn't be a chiller issue. Inconvenient for supermarket employees yes but we don't refrigerate eggs.

    #29

    This Might Be The Most Lazy Person I’ve Seen

    SUV covered in snow driving on a winter road, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people not clearing their cars properly.

    Speedy_0 Report

    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way.. Am I Dating A Serial Killer?

    Baked dough spread unevenly on a tray, showcasing a lazy cooking attempt on a kitchen counter.

    AdComprehensive114 Report

    #31

    Sometimes I Question The Intelligence Of People In My Office

    Knife placed improperly in block, symbolizing lazy infuriating people.

    bmwiam Report

    #32

    Courtesy Of Our Scum Neighbors

    Trash bags left on stairs, showcasing lazy behavior that infuriates others.

    Management is taking their sweet time doing anything about these guys.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    Leaving Dishes In The Dining Hall Bathroom

    Plate with food left on the floor beside a trash can, illustrating lazy behavior.

    Livid_Examination384 Report

    #34

    BF Made A Display For The Lashes I’ve Left

    Wood plank with fake eyelashes, resembling a face, symbolizing lazy-infuriating-people theme.

    He has decided to call it his trophy wall- 😭 they look so peaceful there. I thought it was funny. Plus it’s convenient- now I have spare lashes 😂?

    Taekyungoppa Report

    #35

    Mr. 🐷 Was Too Lazy To Park Legally For His Coffee In Montecito, So He Decided To Block The Handicap Spot Instead. Santa Barbara’s Finest!

    Police SUV parked in a handicapped spot at Starbucks, showcasing lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    roll_wave Report

    #36

    Why Are Loud Video/Speaker Phone Calls Now A Spectator Sport In Public?

    Person on a bus, taking a selfie with phone, embodies lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    BenPool81 Report

    #37

    Found In The Break Room At Work. How Can You Be This Lazy?

    Paper towel roll awkwardly placed above a sink, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    GhostEight Report

    #38

    You Shouldn’t Shop If You Can’t Return Your Carts In Designated Areas And Leave It Near Disabled Parking

    Shopping carts clutter handicap parking spot at night, showcasing lazy behavior.

    LoveWineNotTheLabel Report

    #39

    As A Janitor This Infuriates Me More Than Most Things. ( Trash Overstuffed Cause Employees Are To Lazy To Walk Across The Room To The Empty Trashcan)

    Empty lunchroom with trash bin full; lazy-infuriating-people scenario.

    st3v30kin3v0 Report

    #40

    This Is Some Next Level Lazy

    Traffic cone beside a pothole filled with cement bags, highlighting lazy-infuriating-people approach to road repair.

    dragonbringerx Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes neighbors take matters into their own hands. ETA, there was a story about the guy who was painting richards on potholes because the local authorities would fix the potholes within a couple of days.

    #41

    Sheriff Was Too Lazy To Wait For The Light, No Blinker, Almost Caused An Accident

    Police SUV parked on sidewalk, causing inconvenience to other drivers, exemplifying lazy-infuriating behavior.

    feedthebirdstuppence Report

    #42

    Improvise. Adapt. Overcome

    Car with a makeshift side mirror made from a taped plastic plate, showcasing lazy-infuriating creativity.

    TheCoon46 Report

    #43

    People Leaving The Theatre And Leaving Their Rubbish When There’s Empty Bins On The Way Out

    Empty movie theater seats with scattered trash, illustrating lazy, infuriating behavior.

    Dragonsearth Report

    #44

    I'm Going To Open The Store And I Find This. You Have To Be An Idiot

    Bicycle frustratingly locked to immovable gate, epitomizing lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    lautamoya Report

    #45

    People Who Leave Perishable Food In Store Shelves

    Rotisserie chicken misplaced on a store shelf among soap bottles as an example of lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    tr_rage Report

    dan_sprague avatar
    Campy
    Campy
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The supermarket near me never has more than one checkout open, to force people to use self-checkout. Sometimes they have no checkout open. Not only do I do this all the time, I'll fill a cart to the brim and leave it if they have no checkout. I don't work for free. F**k em.

    #46

    Dear Mailman, Don’t Do Me Like This Again

    Damaged mailbox with torn package, showing effects of lazy handling by infuriating people.

    My package was too big to fit out of the front of the mailbox, but apparently it fit through the back. I had to just open it while it was still in there.

    Motor_Recipe1437 Report

    #47

    Someone Tried On All These Shoes And Left Them On The Floor

    Messy pile of shoes around a store chair, demonstrating lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    Elsekiro Report

    #48

    How Lazy Do You Have To Be?

    Trash bags placed outside a dumpster, highlighting lazy behavior.

    AgileChipmunk9854 Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last time I lived in an apartment complex sights like this were normal.

    #49

    My Parents Are The Reason Why I Hate Smoking

    Piles of cigarette butts on a cabinet, showcasing lazy-infuriating habits in a messy bathroom setting.

    My parents just almost never clean their stuff. Its kinda disgusting ngl. It has been worse before though.

    Tenshi_Cat Report

    vrconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that under a sink in a bathroom?? At least flush it in the toilet? That's probably bad for plumbing, I don't know.

    #50

    My Wife Watching Netflix From An iPad Being Charged By A Laptop In Front Of A 65” TV With Speakers. But… Why??

    Person lying on couch watching a show on a tablet, embodying a lazy lifestyle.

    Ladse Report

    kats_1 avatar
    Kat
    Kat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her setup seems way more complicated than just turning on the TV lol

    #51

    Why Do People Do This, Especially In Smaller Stores

    Starbucks cup misplaced among glass bottles, highlighting lazy-infuriating behavior.

    The_Unknown_Dead Report

    #52

    The Way My Roommate Hangs His Laundry

    Clothes awkwardly piled on drying racks under a patio and in a garden, showcasing lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    noz_de_tucano Report

    #53

    The Lazy Guy In Work

    Upside-down "STOP" sign inside a vehicle, illustrating lazy infuriating people.

    Prowizardnet Report

    #54

    FedEx Ground Driver Was Too Lazy To Get His Dolly Off The Truck. Rolled My New Tool Cart End Over End Up My Driveway, Completely Destroying It. Left It Upside Down In My Porch Exactly Like This

    Oversized cardboard box blocking a doorway, symbolizing lazy-infuriating people.

    ten10thsdriver Report

    #55

    Worker Didn’t Crush Up The Doritos When Making The Taco Pizza

    Pizza box filled with nachos and sauce packets on a stove, exemplifying lazy-infuriating people habits.

    Genola-key Report

    vrconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taco pizza? Is that another word for "nachos?" Real question.

    Vote comment up
    #56

    This Was Waving In The High Winds Of South Dallas Today

    Truck overloaded with unsecured items drives recklessly in a tunnel, showcasing lazy and infuriating people on the road.

    Professork08 Report

    #57

    Council Redid The Pavements, Not Bothering To Remove Debris Beforehand

    Tree planted lazily on uneven mud-surfaced sidewalk near a protective cage.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    Too Broke And Lazy To Buy Shower Curtain Rings When I Moved Into My Apartment, So I Present To You My Solution. Zip Ties

    Shower curtain hung with zip ties on a rod, a creative example of lazy-infuriating-people solutions.

    rohlovely Report

    #59

    Paid A Local Friend To Patch Broken Concrete. This Is The End Result

    Uneven concrete patches on a floor, illustrating a careless repair job by lazy people.

    YouveGotMail236 Report

    #60

    My Milkman Refuses To Put Milk In The Caddy Provided

    Milk bottles left outside on a doorstep next to an empty metal carrier, symbolizing lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    MrTimofTim Report

    dan_sprague avatar
    Campy
    Campy
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're bitching about how milk is delivered to your door?

    #61

    How To Guess That Our Mother-In-Law Visited Us

    Abandoned tea bags on a stainless steel sink, epitomizing lazy-infuriating-people behaviors.

    treesbreakknees Report

    #62

    How My Girlfriend Was Eating Pizza Today

    Slice of pepperoni pizza placed on a laptop keyboard, representing lazy-infuriating behavior.

    lickinC*MoffTHEfloor Report

    #63

    My Partner Thought This Was Acceptable To Put Back In The Fridge

    Almost empty butter container, illustrating habits of infuriating people.

    david-grey-beard Report

    #64

    When People Don’t Push Their Chairs Back In

    Empty hotel lounge with colorful chairs scattered randomly, highlighting lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    loose-leaf-paper Report

    #65

    57 Boxes Of Cancer Dialysis Solution Wasted

    Pile of mismanaged boxes cluttering a driveway, embodying lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    I service a pool in this community and the past 3 weeks more boxes get piled up by the road. Some even got ran over. Tried knocking on the door the shipping label say but nobody is there. I'm 95% sure a pharma rep lives there and not a cancer patient based on the sheer number of boxes, but c'mon people are literally dying to get this stuff. To the ones who will say it's still good, hopefully most are still good. The ants have made the bottom boxes their food.

    ampill Report

    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should be criminal. If someone dies because they didn't get their medication, the person responsible should be charged with negligent homicide.

    #66

    My Dad Hung Up A Photo

    Crooked framed photo of Leaning Tower of Pisa on wall, showcasing lazy-infuriating-people tendencies.

    DoctorYT152 Report

    #67

    He Is Not The Only Man Who Does This

    Toilet paper roll placed lazily on top of an empty holder.

    SeanLowe09 Report

    #68

    Why Are People Like This

    Empty shelf above fish oil display in store, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people behavior in stocking.

    I don’t work at Sam’s. Just saw this when I was shopping earlier today and had mix emotions.

    dogengu Report

    #69

    Doing This At Old Navy. Poor Workers

    Disorganized shoe rack with various loafers scattered, illustrating lazy individuals' shopping habits.

    Luckycat27 Report

    #70

    Why Are People Like This?

    Sushi box placed on top of folded clothes in a store, depicting lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    At Costco and someone didn’t want put it back where it came from.

    vrrroomvrrroom Report

    #71

    Lazy Mcdonald’s Customers Leaving Their Trash And Not Even Finishing Their Meal

    Fast food trash left on a table, illustrating lazy infuriating people behavior in public spaces.

    Pintexxz Report

    #72

    How My Girlfriend Microwaves Her Food

    Microwave with lazy infuriating person placing food on top of turntable plate.

    She claims she is too lazy to put it under the lid..

    DropFreakingDead Report

    #73

    Is It So Hard To Throw It In The Trash?

    Cup left on a utility box near the street, trash can in the distance, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    it's not even lazy anymore

    RevolutionaryBeat936 Report

    #74

    Did They Think They’d Get Away Without Anyone Noticing?

    Gardens with patchy weedkiller lines, showcasing frustratingly lazy maintenance in community plots.

    greedy_gardens Report

    #75

    I Couldn't Park Because A Tiny Car That Could Fit Into 1/2 Of A Spot Took Up 2 Full Spots

    Car parked poorly across two spaces, showing lazy-infuriating behavior in a busy parking lot.

    johnnyratface Report

    #76

    This Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen

    Stack of water bottles blocking an emergency exit, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people behavior.

    isma0927 Report

    dan_sprague avatar
    Campy
    Campy
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The disaster of plastics pollution is already happening.

    Vote comment up
    #77

    Laziness Is No Accident, But It Might Cause One

    Car with snow-covered rear at a snowy intersection; emphasizing lazy-infuriating-people behavior in winter conditions.

    Brian122884 Report

    #78

    When You're So Lazy And Can't Walk 20ft To Watch Your Kid

    SUV parked on playground wood chips, near red slide, representing infuriatingly lazy behavior.

    tinderbindervinder Report

    #79

    I'm Not Even Sure If This Is Malice Or Laziness, But I Have To Walk Past It Every Morning!

    Manhole cover misaligned with painted yellow road lines, symbolizing laziness.

    Muadibz Report

    #80

    And The Winner Of "Not My Job" Is... My Sister

    Toilet paper roll stacked lazily on cardboard tube by lazy-infuriating-people, resting on a metal holder.

    trianglefor2 Report

    #81

    Amazon Left My Package In The Rain 10 Feet Away From A Covered Patio. Good Job You Lazy Pos

    Package left on a sidewalk, surrounded by greenery, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people behavior in delivery service.

    YourWarDaddy Report

    #82

    Amazon Delivered Me An Empty Package That Wasn't Even Sealed, No Game Today

    Open bubble mailer on table with scattered papers and water bottle; lazy-infuriating-people theme.

    VapeMySemen Report

    #83

    Maybe I’m Overreacting. Idk. It’s Been Hanging Like This For Days (Southern Maine)

    Leaning utility pole with damaged wires on a clear day, showcasing lazy-infuriating-people's neglect of maintenance.

    I moved to this small-ish southern Maine town in 2020 and this is the 3rd time I’ve seen a pole left dangling like this. The first time it was left for over a month. It just seems incredibly dangerous. I’m no electrician, so maybe I’m wrong. Maybe people who know more than me can chime in. I’m from Phoenix AZ & I have never in my life seen an electric pole just left to dangle like this. Is this a New England thing? Or is my town just lazy af?

    Fat-little-hobbitses Report

    dan_sprague avatar
    Campy
    Campy
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see why it would be dangerous. Maybe the town doesn't have the budget to fix it.

    Vote comment up
    #84

    Having Lazy Housemates Sucks

    Dirty oven covered in grease and grime, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people maintenance issues.

    I don’t use the oven often, but my housemate does….. I go to make a roast lamb for Christmas and have to spend 30 mins scrubbing this chaos of charcoal off the oven and racks. This was after walking into the kitchen and having to clean up the mess from her Christmas baking before she ran off to spend time with friends. 😫 ended up having a very late dinner at 8pm.

    DaddysLittlePossum Report

    #85

    The Lazy Person Who Delivered These Packages To My Apartment Complex. They Were All For Different Apartments

    The Lazy Person Who Delivered These Packages To My Apartment Complex. They Were All For Different Apartments

    Basting_Drip Report

    #86

    Idk 1 Thing About Welding But Looking Underneath The Gym Stairs Today I Noticed This… Was He Lazy Or Is That How It’s Supposed To Be And Why ?

    Misaligned metal shelves against a textured wall, illustrating lazy-infuriating-people's handiwork.

    Anhell2111 Report

    #87

    Do They Have It Easy Or Are Yall Kinda Lazy As Parents ?

    Scattered colorful eggs on grass, symbolizing lazy-infuriating-people during an Easter egg hunt.

    kyyyrrrraaa Report

    #88

    The Way My Family Uses Butter…

    Partially unwrapped stick of butter carelessly left on a kitchen counter, symbolizing lazy-infuriating-people habits.

    Pop_Glocc1312 Report

    #89

    They're Getting More And More Lazy With Generic Brand Names!