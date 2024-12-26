“I Thought I Was Lazy”: 95 People Who Took Laziness To Infuriating Levels (New Pics)
We all have moments when laziness takes over. Maybe we're known to leave the dishes to soak for one more day or even successfully postpone doing the laundry, too. But some people take laziness to whole new heights, showing that to them, there’s no such thing as a limit.
If you’re wondering what kind of laziness we’re talking about here, take a look at the list below to see for yourself. It showcases some of the worst (best?) cases of people being lazy, from not lifting a finger to clean up after themselves to instances of surprising ingenuity when they follow the ‘work smarter, not harder’ principle, so scroll down to browse the pictures, and use them as a reminder to not let laziness overtake you.
If You’re A Parent And Let Your Kids Make A Mess Like This Then You’re A Piece Of Sh**
My guess: Inadvertently put the wrong thing in each, then had a "Fŭck it!" moment
My Mom And I Went To Berlington For Shoes And Found Out That Nobody Cares About Human Decency There
Parents Who Raise Their Kids Saying It's Okay To Leave A Library Like This
My Boyfriend Throws His Empty Water Bottles Behind The Bed
Landlord Hired A Guy To Power Wash The Stairs
I Mean You Did Buy A Ticket But…
Nothing Like A Smashed Toilet In The Middle Of The Sidewalk To Remind Me What A Lovely Neighbourhood I Live In
Someone In Denver Blocked The Platte River Trail Today With Their Car
Too Lazy To Pipe Out Macarons. Baked Them In A Sheet Instead
My Brother Was Too Lazy To Put On A Swimsuit
I'm very uncomfortable
No Shadows, Just A Lazy Painter
A Customer Tried It On Their Dog And Put It Back On The Shelf
How My Neighbors “Prune” The City Owned Street Trees Outside Their Houses… How It Should Look vs. How He Did It
First three photos show some of my neighbors handwork. The last picture shows what the trees are supposed to look like. I don’t understand how multiple people on one street can feel compelled to psychotically destroy trees like this. They don’t even own the trees!
I Refilled The Soap, Boss
Lazy Mofos Who Don't Put Weights Back
Just Discovered This Subreddit; Here's My Former Housemates Mattress From Uni, Yes He Is Lazy Enough Not To Put On A Mattress Protector
If You Leave Your Mess Like This - You’re Trash
Whenever I start thinking the iron grip the corporate world has over us may someday be broken, I remember that they convinced people to bus their own tables in a RESTAURANT. And then shame anyone who doesn't accept that nonsense. You people are genuinely hopeless.
Me When I'm Lazy Doing A Job
People Who Constantly Block The Isles Of Stores To Stand Around And Chat
When you say "excuse me" to request being allowed past, and they decide that *you're* rude...
He's Just Lazy
Typical weaponized incompetence. Even my super lazy father knows better than this.
Bought A $6k Computer And The Vendor Offered To Install The Screen Protector Leaving A Bubble Dead Center
Grab a baseball bat and go to work. The computer has been ruined already.
This Guy Ignored No Entry Sing And Drove On Wooden Pier, Because He Was Too Lazy To Carry Stuff On His Dolly. Pier Has To Be Closed For Structural Inspection
No entry SIGN is what that's meant to say. I hope the driver is charged and ends up with some serious fines!
Lazy Gross Roommate (Slight Rant)
One of my roommates never does anything around here! Leaves a trash bag full of her trash on the floor while it’s leaking everywhere, she said the trash chute doesn’t fit it, so I told her there is a dumpster where the recycling is, which she would know if she ever took out her damn recycling!Leaves leftovers in the microwave for days, doesn’t take out her recycling, just randomly left a giant blob of hand towels soaking in the sink. My other roommate broke down and washed them herself. Her dog peed on my bath mat, I told her. What did she do?! Threw pee pads on it and LEFT.
Got crumbs all over the couch and didn’t even bother wiping them off. Took up all the space in the fridge, but got mad when me and my other roommate put a package of cookie dough in there and she said it was “so unorganized” because we had to set it on top of her food since there was no where else to put it.
Leaves her bedroom door open just to listen to videos on full volume all hours of the day. Her and this guy she’s with play music at like 2am in the kitchen. We tell them to quiet down and they just giggle like idiots. I’ve had some bad roommates, but this one really takes the cake
I Collect Carts At Walmart. Please Stop Being Lazy And Return Your Cart To Where It Belongs
you really need to make coin/token operated trolley more common there...
Being A School Janitor Sucks
If You Do This, Screw You. Walk Back To The Cooler
Outside of the USA this wouldn't be a chiller issue. Inconvenient for supermarket employees yes but we don't refrigerate eggs.
This Might Be The Most Lazy Person I’ve Seen
My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way.. Am I Dating A Serial Killer?
Sometimes I Question The Intelligence Of People In My Office
Courtesy Of Our Scum Neighbors
Management is taking their sweet time doing anything about these guys.
Leaving Dishes In The Dining Hall Bathroom
BF Made A Display For The Lashes I’ve Left
He has decided to call it his trophy wall- 😭 they look so peaceful there. I thought it was funny. Plus it’s convenient- now I have spare lashes 😂?
Mr. 🐷 Was Too Lazy To Park Legally For His Coffee In Montecito, So He Decided To Block The Handicap Spot Instead. Santa Barbara’s Finest!
Why Are Loud Video/Speaker Phone Calls Now A Spectator Sport In Public?
Found In The Break Room At Work. How Can You Be This Lazy?
You Shouldn’t Shop If You Can’t Return Your Carts In Designated Areas And Leave It Near Disabled Parking
As A Janitor This Infuriates Me More Than Most Things. ( Trash Overstuffed Cause Employees Are To Lazy To Walk Across The Room To The Empty Trashcan)
This Is Some Next Level Lazy
Sheriff Was Too Lazy To Wait For The Light, No Blinker, Almost Caused An Accident
Improvise. Adapt. Overcome
People Leaving The Theatre And Leaving Their Rubbish When There’s Empty Bins On The Way Out
Never have I seen this in germany. Is this an american problem?
I'm Going To Open The Store And I Find This. You Have To Be An Idiot
People Who Leave Perishable Food In Store Shelves
The supermarket near me never has more than one checkout open, to force people to use self-checkout. Sometimes they have no checkout open. Not only do I do this all the time, I'll fill a cart to the brim and leave it if they have no checkout. I don't work for free. F**k em.
Dear Mailman, Don’t Do Me Like This Again
My package was too big to fit out of the front of the mailbox, but apparently it fit through the back. I had to just open it while it was still in there.
Someone Tried On All These Shoes And Left Them On The Floor
How Lazy Do You Have To Be?
My Parents Are The Reason Why I Hate Smoking
My parents just almost never clean their stuff. Its kinda disgusting ngl. It has been worse before though.
My Wife Watching Netflix From An iPad Being Charged By A Laptop In Front Of A 65” TV With Speakers. But… Why??
Why Do People Do This, Especially In Smaller Stores
The Way My Roommate Hangs His Laundry
The Lazy Guy In Work
FedEx Ground Driver Was Too Lazy To Get His Dolly Off The Truck. Rolled My New Tool Cart End Over End Up My Driveway, Completely Destroying It. Left It Upside Down In My Porch Exactly Like This
Worker Didn’t Crush Up The Doritos When Making The Taco Pizza
This Was Waving In The High Winds Of South Dallas Today
Council Redid The Pavements, Not Bothering To Remove Debris Beforehand
Too Broke And Lazy To Buy Shower Curtain Rings When I Moved Into My Apartment, So I Present To You My Solution. Zip Ties
Paid A Local Friend To Patch Broken Concrete. This Is The End Result
My Milkman Refuses To Put Milk In The Caddy Provided
How To Guess That Our Mother-In-Law Visited Us
How My Girlfriend Was Eating Pizza Today
My Partner Thought This Was Acceptable To Put Back In The Fridge
When People Don’t Push Their Chairs Back In
57 Boxes Of Cancer Dialysis Solution Wasted
I service a pool in this community and the past 3 weeks more boxes get piled up by the road. Some even got ran over. Tried knocking on the door the shipping label say but nobody is there. I'm 95% sure a pharma rep lives there and not a cancer patient based on the sheer number of boxes, but c'mon people are literally dying to get this stuff. To the ones who will say it's still good, hopefully most are still good. The ants have made the bottom boxes their food.
This should be criminal. If someone dies because they didn't get their medication, the person responsible should be charged with negligent homicide.
My Dad Hung Up A Photo
He Is Not The Only Man Who Does This
Why Are People Like This
I don’t work at Sam’s. Just saw this when I was shopping earlier today and had mix emotions.
Doing This At Old Navy. Poor Workers
Why Are People Like This?
At Costco and someone didn’t want put it back where it came from.
Lazy Mcdonald’s Customers Leaving Their Trash And Not Even Finishing Their Meal
How My Girlfriend Microwaves Her Food
She claims she is too lazy to put it under the lid..
Is It So Hard To Throw It In The Trash?
it's not even lazy anymore
Did They Think They’d Get Away Without Anyone Noticing?
I Couldn't Park Because A Tiny Car That Could Fit Into 1/2 Of A Spot Took Up 2 Full Spots
This Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen
Laziness Is No Accident, But It Might Cause One
When You're So Lazy And Can't Walk 20ft To Watch Your Kid
I'm Not Even Sure If This Is Malice Or Laziness, But I Have To Walk Past It Every Morning!
And The Winner Of "Not My Job" Is... My Sister
Amazon Left My Package In The Rain 10 Feet Away From A Covered Patio. Good Job You Lazy Pos
Amazon Delivered Me An Empty Package That Wasn't Even Sealed, No Game Today
Maybe I’m Overreacting. Idk. It’s Been Hanging Like This For Days (Southern Maine)
I moved to this small-ish southern Maine town in 2020 and this is the 3rd time I’ve seen a pole left dangling like this. The first time it was left for over a month. It just seems incredibly dangerous. I’m no electrician, so maybe I’m wrong. Maybe people who know more than me can chime in. I’m from Phoenix AZ & I have never in my life seen an electric pole just left to dangle like this. Is this a New England thing? Or is my town just lazy af?
Having Lazy Housemates Sucks
I don’t use the oven often, but my housemate does….. I go to make a roast lamb for Christmas and have to spend 30 mins scrubbing this chaos of charcoal off the oven and racks. This was after walking into the kitchen and having to clean up the mess from her Christmas baking before she ran off to spend time with friends. 😫 ended up having a very late dinner at 8pm.