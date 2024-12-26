If you’re wondering what kind of laziness we’re talking about here, take a look at the list below to see for yourself. It showcases some of the worst (best?) cases of people being lazy, from not lifting a finger to clean up after themselves to instances of surprising ingenuity when they follow the ‘ work smarter, not harder ’ principle, so scroll down to browse the pictures, and use them as a reminder to not let laziness overtake you.

We all have moments when laziness takes over. Maybe we're known to leave the dishes to soak for one more day or even successfully postpone doing the laundry, too. But some people take laziness to whole new heights, showing that to them, there’s no such thing as a limit.

#1 If You’re A Parent And Let Your Kids Make A Mess Like This Then You’re A Piece Of Sh** Share icon

#2 Kyhmb Share icon

#3 My Mom And I Went To Berlington For Shoes And Found Out That Nobody Cares About Human Decency There Share icon

#4 Parents Who Raise Their Kids Saying It's Okay To Leave A Library Like This Share icon

#5 My Boyfriend Throws His Empty Water Bottles Behind The Bed Share icon

#6 Landlord Hired A Guy To Power Wash The Stairs Share icon

#7 I Mean You Did Buy A Ticket But… Share icon

#8 Nothing Like A Smashed Toilet In The Middle Of The Sidewalk To Remind Me What A Lovely Neighbourhood I Live In Share icon

#9 Someone In Denver Blocked The Platte River Trail Today With Their Car Share icon

#10 Eiktfgm Share icon

#11 Too Lazy To Pipe Out Macarons. Baked Them In A Sheet Instead Share icon

#12 My Brother Was Too Lazy To Put On A Swimsuit Share icon I'm very uncomfortable

#13 No Shadows, Just A Lazy Painter Share icon

#14 A Customer Tried It On Their Dog And Put It Back On The Shelf Share icon

#15 How My Neighbors “Prune” The City Owned Street Trees Outside Their Houses… How It Should Look vs. How He Did It Share icon First three photos show some of my neighbors handwork. The last picture shows what the trees are supposed to look like. I don’t understand how multiple people on one street can feel compelled to psychotically destroy trees like this. They don’t even own the trees!



#16 I Refilled The Soap, Boss Share icon

#17 Lazy Mofos Who Don't Put Weights Back Share icon

#18 Just Discovered This Subreddit; Here's My Former Housemates Mattress From Uni, Yes He Is Lazy Enough Not To Put On A Mattress Protector Share icon

#19 If You Leave Your Mess Like This - You’re Trash Share icon

#20 Me When I'm Lazy Doing A Job Share icon

#21 People Who Constantly Block The Isles Of Stores To Stand Around And Chat Share icon

#22 He's Just Lazy Share icon

#23 Bought A $6k Computer And The Vendor Offered To Install The Screen Protector Leaving A Bubble Dead Center Share icon

#24 This Guy Ignored No Entry Sing And Drove On Wooden Pier, Because He Was Too Lazy To Carry Stuff On His Dolly. Pier Has To Be Closed For Structural Inspection Share icon

#25 Lazy Gross Roommate (Slight Rant) Share icon One of my roommates never does anything around here! Leaves a trash bag full of her trash on the floor while it’s leaking everywhere, she said the trash chute doesn’t fit it, so I told her there is a dumpster where the recycling is, which she would know if she ever took out her damn recycling!Leaves leftovers in the microwave for days, doesn’t take out her recycling, just randomly left a giant blob of hand towels soaking in the sink. My other roommate broke down and washed them herself. Her dog peed on my bath mat, I told her. What did she do?! Threw pee pads on it and LEFT.

Got crumbs all over the couch and didn’t even bother wiping them off. Took up all the space in the fridge, but got mad when me and my other roommate put a package of cookie dough in there and she said it was “so unorganized” because we had to set it on top of her food since there was no where else to put it.

Leaves her bedroom door open just to listen to videos on full volume all hours of the day. Her and this guy she’s with play music at like 2am in the kitchen. We tell them to quiet down and they just giggle like idiots. I’ve had some bad roommates, but this one really takes the cake



#26 I Collect Carts At Walmart. Please Stop Being Lazy And Return Your Cart To Where It Belongs Share icon

#27 Being A School Janitor Sucks Share icon

#28 If You Do This, Screw You. Walk Back To The Cooler Share icon

#29 This Might Be The Most Lazy Person I’ve Seen Share icon

#30 My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way.. Am I Dating A Serial Killer? Share icon

#31 Sometimes I Question The Intelligence Of People In My Office Share icon

#32 Courtesy Of Our Scum Neighbors Share icon Management is taking their sweet time doing anything about these guys.



#33 Leaving Dishes In The Dining Hall Bathroom Share icon

#34 BF Made A Display For The Lashes I’ve Left Share icon He has decided to call it his trophy wall- 😭 they look so peaceful there. I thought it was funny. Plus it’s convenient- now I have spare lashes 😂?



#35 Mr. 🐷 Was Too Lazy To Park Legally For His Coffee In Montecito, So He Decided To Block The Handicap Spot Instead. Santa Barbara’s Finest! Share icon

#36 Why Are Loud Video/Speaker Phone Calls Now A Spectator Sport In Public? Share icon

#37 Found In The Break Room At Work. How Can You Be This Lazy? Share icon

#38 You Shouldn’t Shop If You Can’t Return Your Carts In Designated Areas And Leave It Near Disabled Parking Share icon

#39 As A Janitor This Infuriates Me More Than Most Things. ( Trash Overstuffed Cause Employees Are To Lazy To Walk Across The Room To The Empty Trashcan) Share icon

#40 This Is Some Next Level Lazy Share icon

#41 Sheriff Was Too Lazy To Wait For The Light, No Blinker, Almost Caused An Accident Share icon

#42 Improvise. Adapt. Overcome Share icon

#43 People Leaving The Theatre And Leaving Their Rubbish When There’s Empty Bins On The Way Out Share icon

#44 I'm Going To Open The Store And I Find This. You Have To Be An Idiot Share icon

#45 People Who Leave Perishable Food In Store Shelves Share icon

#46 Dear Mailman, Don’t Do Me Like This Again Share icon My package was too big to fit out of the front of the mailbox, but apparently it fit through the back. I had to just open it while it was still in there.

#47 Someone Tried On All These Shoes And Left Them On The Floor Share icon

#48 How Lazy Do You Have To Be? Share icon

#49 My Parents Are The Reason Why I Hate Smoking Share icon My parents just almost never clean their stuff. Its kinda disgusting ngl. It has been worse before though.



#50 My Wife Watching Netflix From An iPad Being Charged By A Laptop In Front Of A 65” TV With Speakers. But… Why?? Share icon

#51 Why Do People Do This, Especially In Smaller Stores Share icon

#52 The Way My Roommate Hangs His Laundry Share icon

#53 The Lazy Guy In Work Share icon

#54 FedEx Ground Driver Was Too Lazy To Get His Dolly Off The Truck. Rolled My New Tool Cart End Over End Up My Driveway, Completely Destroying It. Left It Upside Down In My Porch Exactly Like This Share icon

#55 Worker Didn’t Crush Up The Doritos When Making The Taco Pizza Share icon

#56 This Was Waving In The High Winds Of South Dallas Today Share icon

#57 Council Redid The Pavements, Not Bothering To Remove Debris Beforehand Share icon

#58 Too Broke And Lazy To Buy Shower Curtain Rings When I Moved Into My Apartment, So I Present To You My Solution. Zip Ties Share icon

#59 Paid A Local Friend To Patch Broken Concrete. This Is The End Result Share icon

#60 My Milkman Refuses To Put Milk In The Caddy Provided Share icon

#61 How To Guess That Our Mother-In-Law Visited Us Share icon

#62 How My Girlfriend Was Eating Pizza Today Share icon

#63 My Partner Thought This Was Acceptable To Put Back In The Fridge Share icon

#64 When People Don’t Push Their Chairs Back In Share icon

#65 57 Boxes Of Cancer Dialysis Solution Wasted Share icon I service a pool in this community and the past 3 weeks more boxes get piled up by the road. Some even got ran over. Tried knocking on the door the shipping label say but nobody is there. I'm 95% sure a pharma rep lives there and not a cancer patient based on the sheer number of boxes, but c'mon people are literally dying to get this stuff. To the ones who will say it's still good, hopefully most are still good. The ants have made the bottom boxes their food.



#66 My Dad Hung Up A Photo Share icon

#67 He Is Not The Only Man Who Does This Share icon

#68 Why Are People Like This Share icon I don’t work at Sam’s. Just saw this when I was shopping earlier today and had mix emotions.



#69 Doing This At Old Navy. Poor Workers Share icon

#70 Why Are People Like This? Share icon At Costco and someone didn’t want put it back where it came from.



#71 Lazy Mcdonald’s Customers Leaving Their Trash And Not Even Finishing Their Meal Share icon

#72 How My Girlfriend Microwaves Her Food Share icon She claims she is too lazy to put it under the lid..



#73 Is It So Hard To Throw It In The Trash? Share icon it's not even lazy anymore

#74 Did They Think They’d Get Away Without Anyone Noticing? Share icon

#75 I Couldn't Park Because A Tiny Car That Could Fit Into 1/2 Of A Spot Took Up 2 Full Spots Share icon

#76 This Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen Share icon

#77 Laziness Is No Accident, But It Might Cause One Share icon

#78 When You're So Lazy And Can't Walk 20ft To Watch Your Kid Share icon

#79 I'm Not Even Sure If This Is Malice Or Laziness, But I Have To Walk Past It Every Morning! Share icon

#80 And The Winner Of "Not My Job" Is... My Sister Share icon

#81 Amazon Left My Package In The Rain 10 Feet Away From A Covered Patio. Good Job You Lazy Pos Share icon

#82 Amazon Delivered Me An Empty Package That Wasn't Even Sealed, No Game Today Share icon

#83 Maybe I’m Overreacting. Idk. It’s Been Hanging Like This For Days (Southern Maine) Share icon I moved to this small-ish southern Maine town in 2020 and this is the 3rd time I’ve seen a pole left dangling like this. The first time it was left for over a month. It just seems incredibly dangerous. I’m no electrician, so maybe I’m wrong. Maybe people who know more than me can chime in. I’m from Phoenix AZ & I have never in my life seen an electric pole just left to dangle like this. Is this a New England thing? Or is my town just lazy af?



#84 Having Lazy Housemates Sucks Share icon I don’t use the oven often, but my housemate does….. I go to make a roast lamb for Christmas and have to spend 30 mins scrubbing this chaos of charcoal off the oven and racks. This was after walking into the kitchen and having to clean up the mess from her Christmas baking before she ran off to spend time with friends. 😫 ended up having a very late dinner at 8pm.



#85 The Lazy Person Who Delivered These Packages To My Apartment Complex. They Were All For Different Apartments Share icon

#86 Idk 1 Thing About Welding But Looking Underneath The Gym Stairs Today I Noticed This… Was He Lazy Or Is That How It’s Supposed To Be And Why ? Share icon

#87 Do They Have It Easy Or Are Yall Kinda Lazy As Parents ? Share icon

#88 The Way My Family Uses Butter… Share icon