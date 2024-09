ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t love a good old classic knock-knock joke? The quick-witted bits rank way up there with dad jokes. The “knock-knock” formula has an enduring back-and-forth style, impeccable timing, and a familiar anticipation of a clever punchline after we ask, “Who?”

Whether you’re sharing a few knocks with friends, family, or a room full of strangers, a well-placed knock-knock joke can break the ice and win over a crowd at any party. It’s a style of joke that never gets old, no matter how silly, corny, or predictable the punchline might be.

If you’re ready for some giggles, our list of 150 knock-knock jokes will cover all your bases, including jokes for kids and animals and more sophisticated adult-themed jokes. Scroll through the list to find old classics and plenty of new favorites that you can use to color your conversations. “Knock, knock! Who’s there? A hundred and fifty jokes worth of a giggle!”

Best Knock-Knock Jokes

Next time you want to get someone’s attention or liven up a fabulous party, start with any of these charmingly witty knock-knock jokes.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cow says. Cow says who? Of course not, silly. Cow says moo! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Nobel. Nobel who? Nobel — that’s why I ended up knocking. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tank. Tank who? You’re Welcome! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Boo. Boo who? Awww. Stop crying; it’s just a silly joke! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Says. Says who? Says me, of course! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Orange. Orange who? Orange, you glad It’s me?! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dishes. Dishes who? Dishes a really bad knock-knock joke, isn’t it? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Harry. Harry who? Harry up and open the door already! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Snow. Snow who? Snow use — you don’t get it. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Atch. Atch who? Bless you! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Luke. Luke who? Luke through the peephole to find out. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Honeybee. Honeybee who? Honeybee a dear and open the door. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hawaii. Hawaii who? I’m fine. Hawaii you? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Who. Who who? Now now, don’t cry. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Iran. Iran who? Iran here; I’m tired.

Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids

Children’s giggles are contagious. These funny knock-knock jokes will give the little tots a fun, fab time. Better yet, let the kids tell these jokes.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Butter. Butter who? Butter open the door; it’s snack time! Wood pecker : Knock, knock! Knock knock! Knock knock! Knock knock! Who’s there? Who’s there? Who’s there? Who’s there? Who’s there? (Repeat over and over and over) Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ice cream. Ice cream who? Ice cream every time I hear a good joke! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Kanga. Kanga who? No, it’s actually called a Kangaroo, dummy! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Nana. Nana who? It’s your grandma. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Beets. Beets who? Beets me. Check for yourself. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Witch. Witch who? Witch of you keeps knocking on my door? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Yeah. Yeah who? Yeah-hoo! I’m so excited! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Nona. Nona who? Nona your business. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Spell. Spell who? W-H-O…who. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dozen. Dozen who? Dozen anyone want to let me in? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Thermos. Thermos who? Thermos be a better way to reach you. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Stopwatch. Stopwatch who? Stopwatch you’re doing and open up. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Mustache. Mustache who? Mustache you a question. Knock, knock, Elsa! Who’s there? Anna. Anna who? Do you wanna build a snowman?

Knock-Knock Jokes for Adults

Who said adulting can’t be fun? These adult-themed knock-knock jokes will lend some necessary comic relief to otherwise serious topics.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cash. Cash who? No thanks, I’m paying credit. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Alimony. Alimony who? Alimony going to knock once, but it’s gonna cost you. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Kenya. Kenya who? Kenya believe we still use knock-knock jokes at our age? Knock, knock! Who’s there? When Where. When where who ? Tonight, my place, you and me. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dishes. Dishes who? Dishes me reminding you that it’s your turn to clean up tonight. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ike. Ike who? Ike can rock your world, baby. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Figs. Figs who? Figs the doorbell already; this knocking’s getting ridiculous. Knock, knock! Who’s there? A yam. A yam who? A yam all yours, honey! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Opportunity. Opportunity who? Not with me, I don’t knock twice! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hugh. Hugh who? Hugh have a nice smile. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Needle. Needle who? Needle little money — can I borrow some? Knock, knock! Who’s there ? Fur. Fur who? Fur you, I can be anyone. Knock, knock! Who’s there ? Tat. Tat who? No thanks, I’m afraid of needles. Knock, knock! Who’s there ? Shamp Shamp who? Does my hair look that greasy? Knock, knock! Who’s there ? The Feds. The Feds who? That’s classified information.

Knock-Knock Jokes About Animals

Go wild with this round of knock-knock jokes that bring the entire zoo.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Owls. Owls who? Yes, they do! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Goat. Goat who? Goat to the door and find out. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Duck. Duck who? Duck down, I’m coming in! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hawk. Hawk who? *Chirp chirp*…Hawk-ward silence. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Toucan. Toucan who? Toucan play that game. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bear. Bear who? Bear with me, I’m thinking of a punchline! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Toad. Toad who? Toad-ally forgot my punchline! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Monkey. Monkey who? Monkey see, monkey do. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Some bunny. Some bunny who? Some bunny’s at the door. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lion. Lion who? Quit lion around; open up! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Pooch. Pooch who? Pooch a sweater on; it’s cold out. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Llama. Llama who? Llama find out who’s at the door. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Baby owl. Baby owl who? Baby, owl see you in a bit! Why did the chicken cross the road? Why? To get to the idiot’s house. Knock, knock! Who’s there? The chicken. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Anna Partridge. Anna Partridge who? Anna Partridge in a pear tree.

Knock-Knock Jokes With Names

This roll call of knock-knock jokes plays with names for puns and fun. Find out who can be called the funniest of the lot.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Annie. Annie who? Annie way you can let me in? Been waiting out here a while. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Benny. Benny who? Benny fit lately? You’re looking strong! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Olivia. Olivia who? Olivia you and miss you so much! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Don. Don who? Don ask too many questions; it’s rude! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Juan. Juan who? Juan more joke, promise! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Isabel. Isabel who? Isabel broken again? I had to knock on the door. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Anita. Anita who? Anita use the bathroom. Please open up! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Howard. Howard who? Howard you like another knock-knock joke. I have a bunch more to tell. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Justin. Justin who? You’re Justin time to hear my awesome knock-knock joke! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Juno. Juno who? Juno any other knock-knock jokes? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Norma Lee. Norma Lee who? Norma Lee, I would ring the bell if it were fixed. Knock, knock! Who’s there ? Al. Al who? Al let you know when you get the door. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Mikey. Mikey who? Mikey got stolen, so you’ll need to let me in. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Eddy. Eddy who? Eddy body home? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Les. Les who? Les go to the zoo!

Knock-Knock Jokes About Food

Food knock-knock jokes are easy picks for those with good taste. Serve up an appetite for simmering laughter, cheesy chuckles, and gourmet laughs.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, we’re getting hungry! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Taco. Taco who? Taco ‘bout a funny joke. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Peas. Peas who? Peas! No more jokes! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Peach. Peach who? Peach me, I must be dreaming! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Doughnut. Doughnut who? Doughnut tell another silly joke. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Muffin. Muffin who? Muffin much going on here. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Omelet. Omelet who? Omelet smarter than you. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bean. Bean who? Bean a while. It’s nice to see you again! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Kiwi. Kiwi who? Kiwi be friends? I think you’re cool. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cantaloupe. Cantaloupe who? Cantaloupe tonight. Let’s try tomorrow? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Turnip. Turnip who? Turnip the music because this is a nice song. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Batter. Batter who? Batter late then never, eh? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cod. Cod who? Cod you open the door already? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bean. Bean who? How’ve you Bean ? Knock, knock! Who’s there? S’more. S’more who? S’more jokes on the way — get ready.

Knock-Knock Jokes About Sports

These top knock-knocks about sports will get the whole team laughing from gun start to finish.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tennis. Tennis who? Tennis my favorite number. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dumbbell. Dumbbell who? Dumbell doesn’t work, so I had to knock . Knock, knock! Who’s there? Homer. Homer who? I made a Home run, and I win ! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Judo. Judo who? Judo know how long I’ve been knocking? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Canoe. Canoe who? Canoe come out and play? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Annie. Annie who? Annie body up for a game? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Soccer. Soccer who? Soccer-s in the drawer. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Defense. Defense who? Defense is all around. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bat. Bat who? Bat-ter win the gold! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sprint. Sprint who? Sprint to the door, we’re going to miss the game! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sia. Sia who? Sia later at the game! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur still tickets to the game? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Iran. Iran who? Iran a marathon today. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Interrupting coach. Interrupting co…? It’s meee ! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Disguise. Disguise who? Disguise on the team.

Knock-Knock Jokes for Science Lovers

Transform scientific information into funny equations. The geek squad will love these formulaic jokes.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Juicy. Juicy who? Juicy last night’s episode of “Big Bang Theory”? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Doctor. Doctor who? Ooooh that’s my favorite show, too! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Prism. Prism who? This is the police! If you don’t open up, you’re going to prism. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Unit. Unit who? Unit socks; I knit sweaters. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Noble gas. Noble gas who? Never mind. I guess all my friends Argon ? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Gravity. Gravity who? You’ll fall for this joke every time , it’s a law! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Water. Water who? Water you waiting for? Open up! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Watts. Watts who? Watts for dinner? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Planck. Planck who? Planck you for opening — this joke was on a quantum level! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Alex. Alex who? Alec-tricity buzzing. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ears. Ears who? Ears another knock-knock joke for you! Knock, knock! Who’s there? A herd. A herd who? A herd you the first time. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Armageddon. Armageddon who? Armageddon scared here outside. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wire. Wire who? Wire you so noisy? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Baby Yoda. Baby Yoda who? Baby, Yoda best !

Knock-Knock Jokes About School

We’ve compiled 15 knock-knock jokes with a scholarly twist that are in a league of their own.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dewey. Dewey who? Dewey have class today? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Gino. Gino who? Gino who our new teacher is? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hariett . Hariett who? Hariett up or you’ll be late for class. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Irish. Irish who? Irish it was still summer vacation. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Math. Math who? Math-ter of fact, this joke is new. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Izzy. Izzy who? Izzy bus here yet Knock, knock! Who’s there? Elly. Elly who? Elly-men tatt, my dear Watson! Knock, knock! Who’s there? To. To who? Actually, it’s “to whom”? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Teacher. Teacher who? Teacher self-control; she’s going a little overboard. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Europe. Europe who? No, I did not! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Haiku. Haiku who? You’ll write me poetry? That’s sweet! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Madame. Madame who? Madame foot got stuck. Help! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Says. Says who? Says me, your teacher. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Deja. Deja who? Knock, knock! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Justin. Justin who? Justin time for class.

Knock-Knock Jokes That Play with Words

Language can be a great source of laughs. Inject these smart knock-knock retorts to make you a worthy wordsmith.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dwayne. Dwayne who? Dwayne the bathtub, I’m drowning in these silly jokes !’ Knock, knock! Who’s there? Leaf. Leaf who? Leaf me alone; I’m trying to tell this joke! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Shore. Shore who? Shore hope you like this joke. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Who. Who who? Who ho ho — it’s Santa! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Abby. Abby who? Abby birthday to you! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Beets. Beets who? Beets me! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Icy. Icy whoIcy you knocking, you know! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ice cream. Ice cream who? Ice cream every time you don’t open up! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sue. Sue who? Sue-prise it’s me! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wood. Wood who? Wood you open the door, please? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Urine. Urine who? Urine secure. I don’t know what for. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cargo. Cargo who? Cargo honk honk honk! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Adore. Adore who? Adore is in between us, so open up! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dishes. Dishes who? Dishes your mother, open up! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Weekend. Weekend who? Weekend do anything we want because it’s Saturday.

The Power of Humor in Parenting

In an interview with Medline Combe (CNN, 2024), Dr. Katie Hurley, a child and adolescent psychotherapist, said that aside from stress relief and easing social interactions, humor promotes language and literacy skills, creative problem-solving, and resilience (1). It also helps kids cope with disappointment.

Humor also aids child-parent relationships, according to a 2024 study published in the PLOS One Journal (2). People raised by adults who used humor were found to have a better view of their parents or caregivers. They were more likely to say they had a good relationship with them, more likely to tell their parents did a good job, and more likely to say they would use the same parenting techniques.

The study also revealed that individuals aged 18 to 45 utilized humor in parenting (55.2%) as they perceived it as an effective tool (71.8%) with more benefits than harm (63.3%). As such, they either use (or plan to use) humor in parenting their children (61.8%) and would want to learn how to utilize humor in parenting (69.7%).

Significant correlations were also found between the use of humor, the quality of respondents’ relationships with their parents, and their assessments of their parents’ parenting skills.

How Engaging With Your Child Builds Stronger Bonds

If your children are the funny type who like cracking jokes and love to laugh, you should give in, laugh along, and bring on your playful side. Here’s why.

A 2000 study published in the ProQuest Psychology Journal shows that children whose parents often engage in physical and pretend play have strong bonds with their parents and are more socially competent with their peers (3).

Parents should always make time for play and engage in fun and lighthearted activities, which are typically considered too silly for adults. Establishing a clear boundary, such as allowing potty humor only at home and not at preschool, can help maintain a healthy balance.

The Intellectual Craft Behind a Good Joke

According to Prof. Steve Gimbel, who studies the philosophy of science, humor, and ethics at Gettysburg College (Gettysburg Edu, 2017) (5), a truly good joke can stir the imagination and present concepts in an engaging way.

In other words, it takes remarkable intellectual ability and playful use of artistic delivery to make something legitimately clever or to be an influential comedian.

In addition, Gimbel says that the funniest jokes are those that make the most impact with premises that ring true. While some may be a play of words, the phrasing and wording must contain a rhythm and an ounce of truth that allows for the proper timing to trigger the cognitive switch that generates laughter.

References

