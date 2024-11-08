ADVERTISEMENT

It can often feel very hard to approach the past, with all its twists and turns, dates, names, locations and nonexistent nations. This is no reason to not learn more about history, since there are a lot of good lessons, interesting facts and important events. So one way to dip your toes is the recent past, as there are actually pictures and not just a handful of paintings if you’re lucky.

The “Very Old Pics” X Page is dedicated to interesting pictures from the past. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below.

More info: Very Old Pics

#1

VeryOldPics Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ZOOMING in, spending the day contemplaiting all their expressions. Mind f**k, still worth it. Nothing of value contibuted. Still necessary.

#2

HistoryInPics Report

#3

VeryOldPics Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The strength white people see in "one" black person confronted with their group hate, fuels some white peoples fear, and then more hate. Imagine if we could all be allies. As a white person, I dont like my group very much, too often.

In the grand scheme of things, photos are still “modern” since they’ve “only” been around since the 19th century. Even a hundred years after cameras, as we know them today, became mass produced, it was still a rather niche tool, as they were expensive, skill-intensive and one had to develop the film themselves.

Only in the 90s, did digital cameras democratize photography since there was no longer any risk of ruining or wasting costly film. Now, of course, we all have excellent cameras in our pockets and it’s not at all unusual to take literally hundreds of pictures in a day, if one is so inclined.

#4

HistoryInPics Report

karenhann avatar
Insomniac
Insomniac
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The dog who led his team the farthest was Togo, who did 420 km over the worst terrain. Balto got the publicity because he was on the last team, who ran 89 km. There were 20 human drivers (mostly native Athabaskans) and over 150 sled dogs altogether. At least 15 dogs died en route. Those doggos gave their lives for the people of Nome. Humanity does not deserve dogs.

#5

VeryOldPics Report

cpcielensky avatar
OpheliaPoe
OpheliaPoe
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her little round face reminds me of my own 4 year old 🥰

#6

VeryOldPics Report

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing like nature’s power and fury. So humbling.

#7

VeryOldPics Report

#8

VeryOldPics Report

bigbearbuchko avatar
Big Bear Buchko
Big Bear Buchko
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those wondering how it compares to modern day Oklahoma, they are now in color.

#9

VeryOldPics Report

#10

VeryOldPics Report

#11

VeryOldPics Report

#12

VeryOldPics Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone should watch "call the midwife". Its set in the East End of London, from 1956 or so. Its just wholesome and humanity faith restoring ❤️ the director knows how to show love, so even if its from time bygone, someone can still see love, and show us how it looks like. Magic

#13

VeryOldPics Report

alex_g_elliott87 avatar
StPaul9
StPaul9
Community Member
35 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#14

HistoryInPics Report

#15

VeryOldPics Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too early for instabam and ticktoook, but a valid example of a good photo for it

#16

VeryOldPics Report

#17

VeryOldPics Report

#18

HistoryInPics Report

#19

VeryOldPics Report

#20

VeryOldPics Report

#21

VeryOldPics Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dried out cow, or bison, dung pats are a valuable source of fuel where wood is scarce.

#22

VeryOldPics Report

#23

VeryOldPics Report

#24

HistoryInPics Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine being soo cool at such a young age. I would have peaked at 7 😂

#25

HistoryInPics Report

#26

VeryOldPics Report

#27

VeryOldPics Report

#28

VeryOldPics Report

#29

VeryOldPics Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should have been hot, happy and proud, not sitting there in rags.

#30

VeryOldPics Report

#31

VeryOldPics Report

#32

VeryOldPics Report

#33

VeryOldPics Report

#34

HistoryInPics Report

#35

HistoryInPics Report

#36

VeryOldPics Report

#37

VeryOldPics Report

#38

VeryOldPics Report

#39

VeryOldPics Report

#40

VeryOldPics Report

#41

VeryOldPics Report

#42

VeryOldPics Report

#43

VeryOldPics Report

#44

VeryOldPics Report

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I grew up in E Africa. No gas or electricity and we used one of these.

#45

VeryOldPics Report

#46

VeryOldPics Report

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We kept chickens and this was one of my jobs before school.

#47

VeryOldPics Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope thats fading on rhe photograph, and not black mold. But im guessing the answer based on her very white linnen.

#48

VeryOldPics Report

#49

VeryOldPics Report

#50

VeryOldPics Report

#51

VeryOldPics Report

amandagore avatar
Antablack
Antablack
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well thank goodness you told us, since her heads cut off…

#52

VeryOldPics Report

#53

VeryOldPics Report

#54

VeryOldPics Report

#55

VeryOldPics Report

#56

VeryOldPics Report

