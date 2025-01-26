ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook Marketplace is a massively popular and lucrative e-commerce platform. But given its size and the fact that you’re browsing the internet of all places, just like anywhere else online, you’ll eventually run into something bizarre and hilarious.

That’s where the ‘Insane FB Marketplace’ project on Instagram comes in. The curator of this account collects and shares some of the weirdest, funniest, and most nonsensical finds that shoppers have stumbled upon on the platform and felt like they just had to share it with the world. Scroll down to see just how peculiar things can get. Some of these pics, from wins to fails, are bound to make you do a double-take.

We reached out to the creator of the 'Insane Facebook Marketplace' account, and they were happy to tell us more about the project. You'll find Bored Panda's interview with them below.