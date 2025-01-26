ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook Marketplace is a massively popular and lucrative e-commerce platform. But given its size and the fact that you’re browsing the internet of all places, just like anywhere else online, you’ll eventually run into something bizarre and hilarious.

That’s where the ‘Insane FB Marketplace’ project on Instagram comes in. The curator of this account collects and shares some of the weirdest, funniest, and most nonsensical finds that shoppers have stumbled upon on the platform and felt like they just had to share it with the world. Scroll down to see just how peculiar things can get. Some of these pics, from wins to fails, are bound to make you do a double-take.

We reached out to the creator of the 'Insane Facebook Marketplace' account, and they were happy to tell us more about the project. You'll find Bored Panda's interview with them below.

#1

Facebook Marketplace ad for Elvira-themed salt and pepper shakers priced at $25.

insanefbmarketplace Report

It would be an understatement to say that Facebook Marketplace is ‘big’ or ‘impactful.’ It is absolutely gargantuan, not least because it has Meta, Facebook’s parent company, backing it.

Facebook itself is sprawling. DemandSage states that there are overall 3.07 billion active monthly users and 2.11 billion daily users on Facebook. It’s a huge social network, so there’s lots of opportunities for sales here.

BusinessDasher notes that the e-commerce platform has a jaw-dropping 1.1 billion users worldwide. 474 million of that 1+ billion users are considered to be active users.

It’s estimated that 16% of people who log in to Facebook do this just so that they can shop on Marketplace. They’re dedicated users of the e-commerce platform. It goes to show just how used it is, even if you or anyone you know prefers to buy and sell things on the seemingly endless number of alternative platforms out there.
    #2

    Crochet toilet for sale on Facebook Marketplace, featuring a pink handmade cover and listed at $980.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #3

    Yellow novelty item listed on Facebook Marketplace, shaped like McDonald's arches, described as non-combat plastic.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    Bored Panda was interested to learn about the inspiration behind the project. According to the curator, they saw an interesting niche that needed to be filled.

    "I didn't think there was a place for people to talk and comment on insane Facebook Marketplace listings, so thought it could be cool to start it, and it took off," they told us in an email.

    "The community is new but already active. So many people send me things daily and it seems like it has become top of mind to share," the creator of the Instagram account opened up about just how engaged their followers are.
    #4

    "Delusional Facebook Marketplace ad showing a white van humorously labeled as a 2020 Tesla CyberTruck."

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #5

    Unique deviled egg-themed mirror with decorative details, priced at $50 on Facebook Marketplace ads.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #6

    Facebook Marketplace ad for a novelty "boob lady" coffee table, labeled a rare collector's item.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    We were curious to get the creator's thoughts on why Facebook Marketplace has such a huge presence on the internet. "I think it is so popular because you can find a lot of good deals and items locally, and that people also think that they can sell their random things that probably don't have much value," they said.

    The creator of 'Insane Facebook Marketplace' warned everyone to be wary of potential scams. Facebook Marketplace, just like any other e-commerce platform, has some shady characters from time to time.

    However, the curator noted that, somewhat ironically, not all scammers are good at communicating, so it's not always obvious what the scam even is. "Like 9/10 people that contact you seem to be scammers from other countries which is weird because I don't even know what they want from people or what the scam is," they said that the only thing that is clear is that there's some type of scam involved.

    According to the creator of 'Insane Facebook Marketplace', it is "so much fun having this account and growing a little community." They also told Bored Panda that people shouldn't be shy about getting in touch with them via Instagram or email if they stumble upon any 'insane' finds on Marketplace. If you see something bizarre, definitely reach out!

    #7

    Person holding a baby wearing a handmade Christmas tree hat, featured in a Facebook Marketplace ad.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #8

    Delusional Facebook Marketplace ad showing a diamond ring in a red box priced at $500.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #9

    Two NFL Instant Replay Booths listed on Facebook Marketplace for $250 each.

    t_haack Report

    Around 14% of all Facebook users from 70 countries have bought something on Marketplace. In the United States, this number stands at 7%. Marketplace had a revenue of $26 billion in 2021.

    The unfortunate side of things is that roughly 17% of Marketplace users revealed that they’ve been scammed at some point in time.
    #10

    Delusional Facebook Marketplace ad for a $20 Disney Princess-themed hotdog resembling a character in a yellow dress.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #11

    Victorian cat bed ad on Facebook Marketplace showcasing ornate design from repurposed materials.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #12

    Novelty Facebook Marketplace ad for a cat-shaped tissue dispenser, priced at $30.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    BusinessDasher states that the biggest group of Facebook Marketplace users are men aged 25 to 34. They make up around 17.9% of all users.

    Women aged 25 to 34 make up 13.8% of all Marketplace users. The people using Marketplace the least are Facebook scrollers over the age of 65 and teenagers.
    #13

    Delusional Facebook Marketplace ad showing resin-encased McRibs priced at $10,000 with chat options below.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #14

    A worn-out party jumper waterslide listed for $1,000 on Facebook Marketplace.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #15

    Unusual Facebook Marketplace ad featuring a vintage Officer Big Mac jail play structure in a grassy area.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    As per CapitalOne Shopping’s research, up to 1.228 billion shoppers buy something on Marketplace, and up to 40% of Facebook users shop on the e-commerce platform.

    According to their data, 491 million active users log in to Facebook to shop on Marketplace, buying things from the 250 million sellers from around the world.

    #16

    Delusional Facebook Marketplace ad featuring quirky, duck-shaped garden sculptures made from banana designs.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #17

    Cursed dreidel for sale on Facebook Marketplace with humorous description and $50 price.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #18

    Unique nesting dolls with celebrity faces listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    One of the reasons why e-commerce is so successful and popular on social networks like Facebook is because it uses the structures already in place.

    You’re already using the network socially; you spend a lot of time on it, so it’s less of a ‘jump’ to using Marketplace, which is already integrated there, than looking elsewhere.

    In other words, it’s super convenient. And if you’re using a site as much as you do, it probably means that you (more or less) trust it.

    #19

    Ornate wooden confessional booth listed for $5,000 on Facebook Marketplace.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #20

    "American Girl Doll listing with horse head, highlighting delusional Facebook Marketplace ad."

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #21

    Chevy truck tailgate used as a workbench or seat, listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    But trust is hard to win and easy to lose. So, e-commerce platforms have to be very open, communicative, and transparent. As a customer, you want to have easy access to information about privacy, shipping, returns, what to do if you’ve been scammed, etc.

    There are bound to be scammers on every site, but how they’re dealt with can either win over the general community or push it away towards your competitors.
    #22

    Pasta-shaped novelty ring listed on Facebook Marketplace, described as a gift for food enthusiasts.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #23

    Facebook Marketplace ad showing a driving porta jon for sale at $1,500, featuring a scooter inside.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #24

    Colorful painting of cartoon character Velma on display; humorous Facebook Marketplace ad listed for $175.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    Currently, the ‘Insane FB Marketplace’ account has 51.5k loyal Instagram followers. This is very quick growth for a new project that started only recently, in December 2024.

    We’ve reached out to the account's curator via email and Instagram to learn more about it and e-commerce as a whole, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.
    #25

    3D printed "Rocktopus" on Facebook Marketplace, featuring a head with octopus tentacles for $10.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #26

    Vintage gumball machine with eyes and mouth, listed on Facebook Marketplace for $150.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #27

    Cement baby snail sculpture with face paint, listed on Facebook Marketplace for $60.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    Any large enough online community, whether it’s a group, e-commerce platform, social network, or anything else, is going to have some weird content on it. Given enough users sharing things over a long enough time frame, it’s rather inevitable.

    The reality is that despite people’s commonalities, they also lead very different lives and have varying understandings of what is and isn’t acceptable. One person’s trash or treasure can be someone else’s reason to take a screenshot and send it to everyone they know for a laugh.
    #28

    Unique towel rack on Facebook Marketplace featuring a torso design, priced at $333 with original price $888.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #29

    Statue of David light covers for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #30

    Unique Facebook Marketplace ad featuring a framed 3D illusion with a hanging bucket.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    Which of these pics confused or amused you the most? Have you ever stumbled upon something as bizarre as this while scrolling through any online marketplace, dear Pandas? Have you ever been scammed while shopping on the internet?

    Let us know in the comments, and if you have any warning to share with everyone else about online shopping, go for it.
    #31

    Custom buttercream cake advertised on Facebook Marketplace, decorated like green alien in chocolate.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #32

    Facebook Marketplace ad featuring an Almond Joy bar missing a nut, priced at $100,000.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #33

    Homemade arm wrestling machine for sale at $100 on Facebook Marketplace.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #34

    Bizarre Facebook Marketplace ad listing a "Testicuzzi" for sale at $100.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #35

    Elvis animatronic figure listed on Facebook Marketplace for $285, featuring singing and moving capabilities.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #36

    Facebook Marketplace ad for "One Night Perfume" with an unusual description and price of $40.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #37

    Unique side table made from jeans on Facebook Marketplace ad.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #38

    Stack of ZYN cans on a table, posted on Facebook Marketplace with a $75 price tag.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #39

    Unusual sweater ad on Facebook Marketplace, described as "possibly possessed," priced at $20.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #40

    Unusual Facebook Marketplace ad featuring a track-chair with a mounted rifle, priced at $8,500.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #41

    Bizarre Facebook Marketplace ad showing a table with mannequin legs underneath as a gag gift for $1.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #42

    Facebook Marketplace ad for area rug with person lying on it for size comparison.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #43

    Cartoon-like tree sculpture, listed on Facebook Marketplace, with exaggerated facial features near a brick wall.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #44

    Two cut-off denim jean legs listed for sale at $75 on Facebook Marketplace.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #45

    Floral 1960s sleeper sofa ad on Facebook Marketplace with stuffed doll on couch, described humorously.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #46

    Listing of a human-shaped metal cage for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #47

    BBL post-op surgery chair for sale on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $50, featuring a cutout in the seat area.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #48

    Pink vaginal steam chair with TENS unit listed on Facebook Marketplace for $300; description mentions custom order.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #49

    Handmade crochet plush toy listed on Facebook Marketplace for $60, featuring a whimsical design.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #50

    Facebook Marketplace ad featuring a unique 6ft nutcracker sculpture for sale at $300.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #51

    Vintage jeans couches listed on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $200.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #52

    Yellow Big Bird head on Facebook Marketplace ad for $600, with description and messaging options visible.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #53

    Rusty 1949 Ford F1 truck with cartoon eyes listed on a Facebook Marketplace ad.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #54

    A large bag filled with carrots listed on Facebook Marketplace for $15.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #55

    Doll chandelier listed on Facebook Marketplace ad, priced at $50, viewed in a window-lit room.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #56

    Barbed wire toilet seat listed on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $40.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #57

    Popcorn coasters made from corn kernels displayed as a Facebook Marketplace ad.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #58

    Facebook Marketplace ad showing an "Elvira coffin grill," priced at $2,500, with ornate design and chrome wheels.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #59

    Denim patchwork couch listed on Facebook Marketplace for $1,000, described as handmade.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #60

    Burn barrels for sale; humorous Facebook Marketplace ad with bold sign promoting barrels for New Year’s bash.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #61

    Antique cow stand for sale on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $30, both close-up and full views shown.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #62

    Partially eaten hot dog on a paper plate listed on Facebook Marketplace for $1 in Ephrata, PA.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #63

    Two unopened Orbitz 90s collectible drinks on Facebook Marketplace.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #64

    Smart king bed listing on Facebook Marketplace, featuring advanced tech and camouflage bedding.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #65

    Facebook Marketplace ad showing a homemade "Tesla cyber truck" for sale in a parking lot.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #66

    Handmade stained glass lamp with vibrant colors, showcasing an abstract face design, listed for $200 on Facebook Marketplace.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #67

    Autographed original Xbox by Good Charlotte, listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #68

    A red fire truck listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace; price reduced from $60,000 to $49,900.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #69

    "Collection of vintage ceramic pixies listed on Facebook Marketplace ad."

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #70

    Facebook Marketplace ad featuring a Wendy's building sign for sale at $1,800.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #71

    Drawing of a bald man in a suit listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $15.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #72

    Delusional Facebook Marketplace ad for renting a headstone, priced at $3,000, featuring a gravestone with flowers.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #73

    Horse carriage listed on Facebook Marketplace for $4,000, previously $4,500.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

    #74

    Giant fiberglass Elvis head listed for $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace, described as rare and 12 feet tall.

    insanefbmarketplace Report

