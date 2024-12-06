ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving an heirloom is a huge deal. You’re being handed a prized possession as a forever keepsake. If you’re lucky, you will receive something cool enough to share online.

These people are doing just that–sharing the most interesting inheritances they’ve received from someone close to them. Some took home a new pet, while others got antiques, sparkling jewelry, and classic cars, each with a unique backstory.

We’ve collected some of the best ones from various corners of Reddit. Enjoy scrolling through, and feel free to share any family or friend heirlooms you’ve received.