Receiving an heirloom is a huge deal. You’re being handed a prized possession as a forever keepsake. If you’re lucky, you will receive something cool enough to share online. 

These people are doing just that–sharing the most interesting inheritances they’ve received from someone close to them. Some took home a new pet, while others got antiques, sparkling jewelry, and classic cars, each with a unique backstory. 

We’ve collected some of the best ones from various corners of Reddit. Enjoy scrolling through, and feel free to share any family or friend heirlooms you’ve received.

#1

I Inherited My Grandmother’s Cat

I Inherited My Grandmother's Cat

He’s pretty cool.

crazycatlady328 Report

    #2

    Inherited This From My Dad

    Inherited This From My Dad

    Short_Expert1900 Report

    #3

    Inherited My Dad’s Analog Collection. Kind Of Overwhelmed

    Inherited My Dad's Analog Collection. Kind Of Overwhelmed

    farewelltokings2 Report

    Sentimental values aside, some family heirlooms may make your home feel cluttered. Books collect dust, and furniture with no particular purpose only takes up space. 

    When dealing with heirlooms, professional organizer Julia Williamson advises prioritizing making good use of them.

    #4

    Inherited My Dog From A Former Roommate Who Got Him Off Craigslist. He’s 112lbs And Comes Up To My Waist. I See German Shepherd And Possibly Lab, But What Else?

    Inherited My Dog From A Former Roommate Who Got Him Off Craigslist. He's 112lbs And Comes Up To My Waist. I See German Shepherd And Possibly Lab, But What Else?

    tannk_girl Report

    #5

    Found This Gold Bar In A Safe I Inherited. What’s It Worth?

    Found This Gold Bar In A Safe I Inherited. What's It Worth?

    dietpeptobismol Report

    #6

    Inheriting The Family Stack

    Inheriting The Family Stack

    blaq_marketeer Report

    “If there are family letters or photos you love to look at, put them in an album or otherwise make them accessible — using archival materials to keep them safe,” Williamson wrote in an article for Business Insider

    Old paintings and records can be framed and hung on a wall for room decor. As Williamson writes, “Revel in these inherited treasures.”

    #7

    Inherited 24k Gold Bracelet 40 Grams

    Inherited 24k Gold Bracelet 40 Grams

    Smnadn Report

    #8

    Friend Of Mines Coworker Inherited “Ancient Mayan Alien Ruins”

    Friend Of Mines Coworker Inherited "Ancient Mayan Alien Ruins"

    Context: his dad spent $10,000 on a briefcase at a auction. My friend claims he got cursed after he put on the ring. The day they put it on they got robbed at gun point and got rear ended. The week after they got rear ended again. The month after they got their house broken into.

    Kale_The_Vegetable Report

    #9

    Just Inherited My Grandmother’s Recipe Box And I Don’t Know Where To Start! These Stretch Back To The 40s And Have Handwritten Notes And Additions. Give Me A Section And I’ll Post The Most Interesting Recipes

    Just Inherited My Grandmother's Recipe Box And I Don't Know Where To Start! These Stretch Back To The 40s And Have Handwritten Notes And Additions. Give Me A Section And I'll Post The Most Interesting Recipes

    LadyParnassus Report

    Some face the challenge of picking which items to toss out and which to keep. Instead of keeping everything and being a pack rat, Williamson recommends saving heirlooms that hold great personal importance, are useful, and have historical significance. 

    If you’re still facing a dilemma, Williamson suggests setting aside boxes and revisiting them after a few months. 

    “As time goes by, you will realize that the antique train that seemed so special has lost its magic, and it will be easier to let it go,” she wrote.

    #10

    Inherited My Grandfather’s Watch Today, What Am I Looking At Here?

    Inherited My Grandfather's Watch Today, What Am I Looking At Here?

    Grandfather was an airline captain, circa 1960’s. According to my grandmother, the bracelet was a custom made silver piece that weighs about a pound. Would like to have it cleaned up and functional, with a leather band so that I am able to enjoy the watch in the future. What is my best path forward?

    myc210 Report

    #11

    Inherited This Ring From Grandma, Was Told It’s 18k Gold, Diamonds & Rubies. Weighs About 3oz. About 1.5” Wide

    Inherited This Ring From Grandma, Was Told It's 18k Gold, Diamonds & Rubies. Weighs About 3oz. About 1.5" Wide

    douglaslagos Report

    #12

    Inherited All These Clubs. What Do I Do?

    Inherited All These Clubs. What Do I Do?

    Inherited all these clubs from my uncle. What’s the best way to unload them (hopefully for $)?

    elvisfan2000 Report

    Many younger people today prefer not to inherit family heirlooms from their parents or grandparents. Since some antiques hold little to no value, they are often rejected or disposed of. 

    In an interview with PBS, Former National Association of Senior Move Managers (NASMM) president Susan Devaney explained that young couples would rather not have “the same things people used to have.”

    #13

    Inherited This From My Grandmother. Would This Make For A Good Engagement Ring?

    Inherited This From My Grandmother. Would This Make For A Good Engagement Ring?

    Motor_Head9575 Report

    #14

    After My Grandads Death, I Inherited All His Old £££. I Thought It Would Be Nice To Add The Latest Discontinued Notes To His Collection

    After My Grandads Death, I Inherited All His Old £££. I Thought It Would Be Nice To Add The Latest Discontinued Notes To His Collection

    kristoffison Report

    #15

    Inherited My Mother’s Favorite Ring. Thoughts?

    Inherited My Mother's Favorite Ring. Thoughts?

    Is it vintage and cool or look outdated? Anyone have any insight on the design/style?

    ThrowRA2557 Report

    Ultimately, heirlooms are tangible traditions passed down through generations. As Mumford Restoration notes, they bridge the present and the past. It’s all a matter of keeping those that matter the most. 
    #16

    From Great Aunt’s Inheritance

    From Great Aunt's Inheritance

    Given this interesting bracelet with some sort of image in the center. Any ideas about it? Thanks for your time. And if this is not the correct place to post please let me know.

    West_Ad_4764 Report

    I Inherited This Watch Recently, Was Told It Was My Great Grandmothers (She Lived 1890-1950). Does Anyone Know What Year It’s From?

    I Inherited This Watch Recently, Was Told It Was My Great Grandmothers (She Lived 1890-1950). Does Anyone Know What Year It's From?

    mags1027 Report

    #18

    My Daughter Wearing Her Great-Great-Grandmother’s Wedding Dress

    My Daughter Wearing Her Great-Great-Grandmother's Wedding Dress

    reddit.com Report

    Now, we would like to hear from you. What was the best and most interesting heirloom you received? What is the story behind it? Share them in the comments.

    #19

    Inherited This Car

    Inherited This Car

    Hello! I know nothing about cars but I recently inherited this beautiful Studebaker. Could anyone tell me the exact year/name of it, and any other info about it? I won’t be holding onto it, but I’d like to be as informed as possible about what I have. Thanks for any reply

    lovelyopponent Report

    #20

    My Inheritance From My Stepdad

    My Inheritance From My Stepdad

    I inherited two things from my beloved step dad, his dog who’s the best boy, and his Yuka Tree.
    While his family cleared the house I left the tree as it was rather heavy and we needed to move some furniture first. It’s been a couple days and his family have moved a lot of the furniture out and left the plant outside his house for me to go get and I’ve come to find it and it seems someone decided to pull all its leaves off. I’m not sure if it was malicious or kids in the area, I just hope they grow back.

    barberbee Report

    #21

    My Dad Recently Passed Away And Left Me With All Of His Ham Radio And Testing Equipment. Need Help Identifying Some Items And Their Value

    My Dad Recently Passed Away And Left Me With All Of His Ham Radio And Testing Equipment. Need Help Identifying Some Items And Their Value

    CVLRY01 Report

    #22

    New To Reddit, Here’s My Inherited 1998 2.0t Awd

    New To Reddit, Here's My Inherited 1998 2.0t Awd

    Hello fellas, cheers from Argentina. Hope you are doing great. This Celica is a present from my dad, he’s no longer taking care of it so i’m searching for any website recomendations for spare parts to revive her. Front windshield and Cv axles mainly. but any parts are welcome. Thanks for the space!

    danujas Report

    #23

    Mechanical / Automatic Watches Appreciation

    Mechanical / Automatic Watches Appreciation

    I Inherited my Grandfathers Omega Geneve (late 1960’s). He wore it every day on the farm and it was in pretty rough shape when I got it last year.
    Some service at a local watchmaker and it’s good as new. Manual wind. Should last another couple of generations

    Dunsteen Report

    #24

    Inherited This Ring From My Grandpa Over 20 Years Ago. Was Told He Got It While Fighting In Ww2. Any Idea What It Might Be?

    Inherited This Ring From My Grandpa Over 20 Years Ago. Was Told He Got It While Fighting In Ww2. Any Idea What It Might Be?

    ico59 Report

    Anyone Know Anything About This Box I Inherited?

    Anyone Know Anything About This Box I Inherited?

    Very heavy bronze with silver plate.

    alaf420 Report

    #26

    Inherited Cards From Brother Who Passed Away

    Inherited Cards From Brother Who Passed Away

    Hi Pokémon fans. My brother who was really into Pokémon cards sadly passed away recently and I got more or less all of his possessions.
    I tried to make a poster out of the cards I thought looked the coolest but couldn't fit the ones in the thicker plastic, I also don't have much of a clue when it comes to Pokémon. Any tips or recommendations about what to do with them? I can't imagine I'll ever sell them even if they are worth something as I know he loved his cards.
    Thanks for any tips! Its much appreciated

    Carlsssson Report

    #27

    Inherited From My Father 6 Months Ago. Wore It For The First Time Today

    Inherited From My Father 6 Months Ago. Wore It For The First Time Today

    almosthungover Report

    #28

    Recently Inherited 1964 Galaxie

    Recently Inherited 1964 Galaxie

    armsareheavy69 Report

    #29

    Ring Originally Belonged To My Husbands Great-Great Aunt. His Grandmother Inherited It, Eventually Passing It To My Husband While We Were Dating Saying, “Either Give This To Op Or Give It Back To Me”

    Ring Originally Belonged To My Husbands Great-Great Aunt. His Grandmother Inherited It, Eventually Passing It To My Husband While We Were Dating Saying, "Either Give This To Op Or Give It Back To Me"

    His grandmother never wore the ring and I haven’t changed anything about it since my husband gave it to me two years ago. It’s a bit flashy but I adore it.

    NansThighs Report

    #30

    Inherited This Insane Ring From My Great Great Aunty. How Old Is It?

    Inherited This Insane Ring From My Great Great Aunty. How Old Is It?

    I need help finding information on this kind gift as I know very little about it. I've tried myself but didn't get anywhere. She was born in 1912, and lived around Bolton, UK all her life. The note was in the bag with the ring, describing the '69 diamonds' inlaid in Platinum. This description has been cut out of a bigger piece of paper - possibly the receipt? The scribbles where there when I got it.
    It seems well made as all of the diamonds are flush with the ring (I literally know nothing lol). I'm terrified of wearing it in case I lose one.

    9inchsemi Report

    #31

    Recently Inherited This Natural Diamond Tennis Chain And Was Wondering If It Looks Too Feminine On A Guy

    Recently Inherited This Natural Diamond Tennis Chain And Was Wondering If It Looks Too Feminine On A Guy

    I don’t know how much it’s worth and I’m getting it appraised soon, but would love some of yalls experience

    DefiantPercentage453 Report

    #32

    My Son Inherited My Joined Together Toes

    My Son Inherited My Joined Together Toes

    Microwavehead Report

    #33

    Inheriting My Late Father's Mustang At 17; What To Know?

    Inheriting My Late Father's Mustang At 17; What To Know?

    Respect the power, filing under my mother for insurance etc.

    toasterman2507 Report

    #34

    Inherited These Rings From My Great Aunt. They Are Priceless To Me, But Should I Get Them Evaluated?

    Inherited These Rings From My Great Aunt. They Are Priceless To Me, But Should I Get Them Evaluated?

    Don’t know where to start with these rings! Not looking to sell them, but I would love to know more about them in general.
    The top 2 rings are marked “900 PLAT” on the inside
    The bottom gold ring is marked 14k
    The next ring up is obviously broken but still looks nice

    Aurora1073 Report

    #35

    Inherited A Large Amount Of Comicbooks

    Inherited A Large Amount Of Comicbooks

    I recently inherited a large amount of comic books. Many are from the 1970s. Also some from the 80s and 90s. I’ve been enjoying looking through them but I’m new to it. Are there any holy grail books I should be looking for? Also not sure I can keep them in my limited space. If anyone in Baton Rouge, Louisiana wants to look through them, shoot me a message.

    club27vinyl Report

    #36

    Inheritance From Grandma

    Inheritance From Grandma

    My grandmother just passed and left me with this, along with other coins. Rest in peace.

    deadxtoaster Report

    #37

    My New Keystone Olympic Standard 8mm Film Video Camera, Inherited From My Great Grandfather

    My New Keystone Olympic Standard 8mm Film Video Camera, Inherited From My Great Grandfather

    Day47media Report

    #38

    My Great-Great Grandmother's Wedding Blouse From 1902

    My Great-Great Grandmother's Wedding Blouse From 1902

    awena626 Report

    #39

    My Great Grandma Millie’s Best Dress. I Wish I Could Ask Her More About It. Would Not Be Surprised If It Were Handmade

    My Great Grandma Millie's Best Dress. I Wish I Could Ask Her More About It. Would Not Be Surprised If It Were Handmade

    Spoonless727 Report

    #40

    Braun Coffee Grinder Made In West Germany

    Braun Coffee Grinder Made In West Germany

    I “inherited” this coffee grinder when we went remote during COVID.
    I realized it was made made before the Berlin Wall fell when I was trying to buy another for a friend who was seeking a replacement. Bonus points it is a fun color.

    _futuresting_ Report

    #41

    I Inherited This. What Would You Do?

    I Inherited This. What Would You Do?

    This was my father's home, back half built in 1873 and front half built in 1906. I grew up here, but it's gone several decades without proper maintenance. What would you do, knowing that it's owned free and clear?

    pm-me-asparagus Report

    #42

    Inherited This Guitar

    Inherited This Guitar

    I recently inherited this guitar and I’d like to learn more about it. I haven’t been able to find a name on it a brand I think it might be custom-made. What do you think?

    GoldieKind Report

    #43

    My Mom Died So I Inherited Her Shih Tzu

    My Mom Died So I Inherited Her Shih Tzu

    My mom recently died of cancer, it happened very quickly. Four years prior, we traveled out of state and we each got a shih tzu. We were so happy with our puppies. At that time, she made me promise I would take her dog if anything happened to her which I was happy to do. I never would have guessed it would happen so soon.
    My mom and her dog were inseparable. He followed her everywhere as shih tzu’s do and even went to work with her. He was there when she passed so I hope he has some closure with that. He went from a quiet house with my mom to moving in with my family that consists of my husband, three kids and two other shih tzus. Thankfully, I am a SAHM so I spend a lot of time with him and we go for walks often. It has only been three weeks. He seems pretty confused here but is starting to play and show his personality.
    My male shih tzu is not very friendly with him. Growls and sometimes attacks him if he gets too close to me. They both seem to be alpha males so neither back down. My female shih tzu is great with my mom’s dogs but I feel so bad for the little guy and just hope he is happy here. Here’s a picture of my mom’s dog, he is so sweet and well behaved.

    Otherwise_Ad_1340 Report

    #44

    I Am The 4th Woman In The Family To Inherit My Great Grandma’s Wedding Necklace. She Got Married At 15 In 1956 Back Home In Pakistan

    I Am The 4th Woman In The Family To Inherit My Great Grandma's Wedding Necklace. She Got Married At 15 In 1956 Back Home In Pakistan

    22k pakistani gold, one of our family’s many jewellery heirlooms

    dumbbratbaby Report

    #45

    I Inherited A Massive Metal Cd Collection Today

    I Inherited A Massive Metal Cd Collection Today

    I will slowly filter them, I am certain I won't keep most of these. But there are already a couple I found worth hanging on to.

    senyorlimpio Report

    #46

    Inheriting A 39 Year Old Parrot While 8 Months Pregnant

    Inheriting A 39 Year Old Parrot While 8 Months Pregnant

    I made a post a few months ago explaining that my husband’s grandfather had passed away, leaving a 39 year old hello headed Amazon who needed a home and that despite being 8 months pregnant with our first child and having no experience with birds, we had decided to step up and be the family members who brought him home.

    linkon_1848 Report

    #47

    My Inheritance: Mom’s Cat Is Here To Stay

    My Inheritance: Mom's Cat Is Here To Stay

    TW: parental loss
    This is Joey, my Mom’s huge orange cat. He has spent all of his life fat, happy, and an only very spoiled cat.
    He’s been here since February but as of last Friday, he’s officially ours. He now has two sisters who are not amused. He also has lost some weight because he likes to play and run around with his new siblings, much to their annoyance.
    I arranged my Mom’s Playbills for a photo. Joey came by and sat on her collection. It was his little tribute.

    MaddyandOwensMom Report

    #48

    I Inherited A Guitar, And Have No Idea What It's Worth

    I Inherited A Guitar, And Have No Idea What It's Worth

    I play guitar occasionally and it's a fun hobby of mine, but i honestly am to afraid to play this guitar without knowing its value.
    So i know how to play but not how to evaluate a guitars worth, so i was wondering if anyone here could help give an idea of its make and model.
    I have a picture of it here and i have some of the info, including the COA for it, idk if its something i should take a pictue of so some info on that would be good too.
    It's a gibson les paul custom and from the research ive done it's cherry lester color with the following things checked on the paperwork for the order. Exterior finish: Top Back Sides Neck Fretboard Bridge/saddle Peghead/nut Binding Hardware
    Playability Action 12th L 5 H 3 1st L 2 H 1 Intonation Buzzing Electronics
    All help is appreciated!

    Jack_of_Some_Trad3s Report

    #49

    My Wife Inherited This Piece Of Amethyst From Her Late Father, How Can We Clean It Up Without Damaging It?

    My Wife Inherited This Piece Of Amethyst From Her Late Father, How Can We Clean It Up Without Damaging It?

    He passed away in May, it was in his room for months before and then months after his death, coming home with us today. As a result it's very dusty. He also smoked in the same room so it likely isn't just dust but a coating of cigarette chemicals etc.
    How can we clean it up without damaging it? It's a rock at the end of the day, can we just submerge it in some lukewarm water and use a soft toothbrush or similar to remove the dirt?
    Thanks

    BigfatDan1 Report

    #50

    I’ve Got This Gary Carter Card That I Inherited From My Dad’s Collection. Such A Unique Card That I Will Never Sell

    I've Got This Gary Carter Card That I Inherited From My Dad's Collection. Such A Unique Card That I Will Never Sell

    fslong1 Report

    #51

    Inherited A Sword, Join A Sword Subreddit

    Inherited A Sword, Join A Sword Subreddit

    Looks like this kind of thing gets posted a bunch, but I inherited a sword. I'm going to try some wd40 and some high grit sandpaper to get some rust off but the handle is a is pretty worn. Any thoughts on improving this or any info about the sword itself? Thanks!

    leetpeet29 Report

    #52

    Me In My Father’s Old Circesian Dance Uniform

    Me In My Father's Old Circesian Dance Uniform

    treadbolt5 Report

    #53

    This Terrifying Handbag Was Used By My Grandmother, But Now Lives On A Shelf In My House Where He Can Eat Souls

    This Terrifying Handbag Was Used By My Grandmother, But Now Lives On A Shelf In My House Where He Can Eat Souls

    FrancescaMcG Report

    #54

    Check Out These Levi's That Belonged To My Mother In The 1970s!! I Totally Over Wear These Pants. Haha

    Check Out These Levi's That Belonged To My Mother In The 1970s!! I Totally Over Wear These Pants. Haha

    maricano9 Report

    #55

    I Inherited This From My Mom. Not Sure How Old It Is But I Continue To Use It Regularly

    I Inherited This From My Mom. Not Sure How Old It Is But I Continue To Use It Regularly

    no1ofimport Report

    #56

    Inheriting My Stanley Thermos

    Inheriting My Stanley Thermos

    My dad died very unexpectedly almost 3 months ago now. This was his Stanley thermos that's somewhere around 20 years old and in basically perfect condition. I've always wanted one of my own and have been on the lookout at garage sales and thrift stores. Now it's mine, and it's bittersweet but it's a nice memory that will be around forever.

    halicarnassus-geode Report

    #57

    Copper Bottom Revere Ware Set I Inherited From My Parents. All Pieces Were Made Before 1968

    Copper Bottom Revere Ware Set I Inherited From My Parents. All Pieces Were Made Before 1968

    I’m in my 30’s and these are the pots and pans my parents used all throughout my life. My parents inherited this set from my grandparents on my dad’s side. These were made in Rome, NY. Unfortunately the company opted to have their products manufactured in China beginning in 1999.

    Kweschion Report

    #58

    My Mom's General Electric Mixer That She Inherited From My Grandma, Who Bought It In 1976, Second Hand

    My Mom's General Electric Mixer That She Inherited From My Grandma, Who Bought It In 1976, Second Hand

    pieterjh Report

    #59

    Inherited This Timeless Metallic 40s Outfit From My Grandmother

    Inherited This Timeless Metallic 40s Outfit From My Grandmother

    No_Rice8282 Report

    #60

    Is This An Original Yoda Prototype? Friend Inherited It And Doesn't Know Much

    Is This An Original Yoda Prototype? Friend Inherited It And Doesn't Know Much

    OnAPiranha Report

    #61

    Inherited A House With A Vinyl-Liner Pool That Is In Disrepair. What Are My Options For Refurbishing It?

    Inherited A House With A Vinyl-Liner Pool That Is In Disrepair. What Are My Options For Refurbishing It?

    TwoTheVictor Report

    #62

    Inherited A Spoon Collection Including A Pope Spoon

    Inherited A Spoon Collection Including A Pope Spoon

    TwinsieToes Report

    #63

    This Cat That Inherited The Tabby Pattern And Color Only On Its Head

    This Cat That Inherited The Tabby Pattern And Color Only On Its Head

    edgeplorer Report

    #64

    I Inherited An Ivory Soap Necklace Made Of Ivory

    I Inherited An Ivory Soap Necklace Made Of Ivory

    reddit.com Report

    #65

    The Vintage Cookie Jar I Inherited Is The Same Kind From Pee Wee’s Big Adventure

    The Vintage Cookie Jar I Inherited Is The Same Kind From Pee Wee's Big Adventure

    Dranem78 Report

    #66

    My Uncle Was Part Of The Hardware Design Team For The Xbox 360 And He Left Me These Awesome Collectors Items When He Passed Away A Few Years Ago

    My Uncle Was Part Of The Hardware Design Team For The Xbox 360 And He Left Me These Awesome Collectors Items When He Passed Away A Few Years Ago

    jdmoore97 Report

    #67

    Inherited Some Sewing Materials From My Grandma And Dutch Alert

    Inherited Some Sewing Materials From My Grandma And Dutch Alert

    fishontherun2 Report

    #68

    I Just Received The Most Amazing Christmas Present; An Original Work Dress Made In What I Believe Is The Late 1800’s. It’s Been In My Family For 5 Generations

    I Just Received The Most Amazing Christmas Present; An Original Work Dress Made In What I Believe Is The Late 1800's. It's Been In My Family For 5 Generations

    MegAnimates Report

    #69

    My Grandfather's Old Leather Bag

    My Grandfather's Old Leather Bag

    I recently inherited an old duffel from my father. He's had it for as long as I remember and I've always admired it, but it's so old that the leather is starting to wear out considerably. It also has patches inside where it has been professionally repaired at least once. Is there any specific products out there that can restore some strength and color to very old leather without damaging it further?

    Bershirker Report

    #70

    My Grandfather’s Stapler, Still Going Strong

    My Grandfather's Stapler, Still Going Strong

    Vintage Swingline inherited from my grandfather’s office supplies when he died in the 1990s and used by me for over 20 years!

    activeponybot Report

    #71

    Newly Inherited KitchenAid

    Newly Inherited KitchenAid

    My bf and I have recently moved into our first home, and with that, I’ve inherited a very special family heirloom; a 1970s era KitchenAid stand mixer that my mom bought for her mom from a Shillito’s department store before 1978.
    It definitely has physical signs of its age, but it still runs beautifully and I couldn’t be more excited to give it a home on my countertop!

    socialissuecatlady Report

    #72

    Onto Its Second Life. Marantz 2238b

    Onto Its Second Life. Marantz 2238b

    Inherited this from my dad after he passed a few years ago. He purchased it new in the 70s. Just got it back from service today. Excited for the next 50years of its life!

    reddit.com Report

    #73

    This Electrolux Assistant, Probably From The 70’s, Has Finally Given Up

    This Electrolux Assistant, Probably From The 70's, Has Finally Given Up

    This marvelous household assistant has been in frequent use since at least the 80’s. I inherited it from a great aunt and it’s been reliable for both of us. The motor still runs but unfortunately the connector to the bowl, and the plastic part of the fastening on the bowl, have broken down, and I’ve not figured out how to fix/replace it.

    eumenides__ Report

    #74

    Just Inherited. I Was Shaking When I Found These

    Just Inherited. I Was Shaking When I Found These

    This was the share AFTER being split 3 ways. 12 Krugerand, 11 maple leaf, 3 Liberty eagle, 3 50 pesos. Are these worth more as gold, or as the coin?

    mandolorachu Report

    #75

    I Just Inherited This Truck

    I Just Inherited This Truck

    Hello all. I’m new here. I inherited this 72’ from my father. He replaced the engine/trans with a 454 and turbo 400. It’s clearly been lowered with cutdown springs. Stock rear end. It has some aftermarket panels, original hood. It needs a new bed floor and wiring harness. It also had a Holly carb. It runs rich and has problems staying running.
    I’m not at all a car/truck guy but I know enough to know of the potential of this vehicle. I think I should change the rear end, or at least the gearing. I live in western Washington. I don’t know how to proceed. I’d like to bring it to a Chevy shop for them to go through it and make all the necessary changes. I don’t want to take it to a regular mechanic as I don’t want to get screwed.
    Do any of you know of a good honest shop or mechanic I can trust in or around the Seattle area? I’ve thought about reaching out to any car clubs but wanted to check here first.

    SidneySilver Report

    #76

    Girlfriend Just Inherited These

    Girlfriend Just Inherited These

    cox7x Report

    #77

    John Hancock Signed Lottery Ticket From 1767 My Dad Inherited

    John Hancock Signed Lottery Ticket From 1767 My Dad Inherited

    gabrieltwin Report

    #78

    My Parents Has This Gold Mohar From 100 Years Back. 4th Generations Inheritance

    My Parents Has This Gold Mohar From 100 Years Back. 4th Generations Inheritance

    1.What is written on top of this?
    2.Should i sell this off or Keep it for another generation?

    nature-is-metal Report

    #79

    My Grandmothers Monstera She Inherited From Her Mother In 86. It Is Well Over 50-Years Old

    My Grandmothers Monstera She Inherited From Her Mother In 86. It Is Well Over 50-Years Old

    Mamma-grus Report

    #80

    Found A Check From 1879 For $105 In My Dresser That I Inherited From My Grandfather

    Found A Check From 1879 For $105 In My Dresser That I Inherited From My Grandfather

    Spaloonbabagoon Report

    #81

    Inherited From My Father Who Recently Passed. Day-Date 18k, Bark Band, Fluted Bezel, All Original Docs And Packaging. Manufactured In 1980. Any Idea On The Approximate Value?

    Inherited From My Father Who Recently Passed. Day-Date 18k, Bark Band, Fluted Bezel, All Original Docs And Packaging. Manufactured In 1980. Any Idea On The Approximate Value?

    SteveTheBeave452 Report

    #82

    Inherited My Father's Record Player

    Inherited My Father's Record Player

    TrashcanDingo Report

    #83

    This Winslow Catalin Clock I Inherited From My Great Grandfather

    This Winslow Catalin Clock I Inherited From My Great Grandfather

    alecmets2011 Report

    #84

    I Inherited Hundreds Of Vintage Glashütte Watches - What Now?

    I Inherited Hundreds Of Vintage Glashütte Watches - What Now?

    Kaliber75 Report

    #85

    This Is “Humidifier” Inherited From My Uncle, Who Inherited It From His Mother

    This Is "Humidifier" Inherited From My Uncle, Who Inherited It From His Mother

    VelmaHamdan Report

    #86

    Victorian Turquoise

    Victorian Turquoise

    A bracelet inherited by a friend. Basically perfect in every way. (I am violently jealous 😂).

    imaginaryworkfriend Report

    #87

    [Patek Philippe Nautilus] Inherited From My Grandfather

    [Patek Philippe Nautilus] Inherited From My Grandfather

    WiredIrish Report

    #88

    We Inherited A Cat... His Name Is Pumpkin But We Also Call Him Pig Cat

    We Inherited A Cat... His Name Is Pumpkin But We Also Call Him Pig Cat

    Liv4LittleSerialKillers Report

    #89

    About As Old As I Am

    About As Old As I Am

    Inherited from my grandmother. It sat next to her kitchen sink from the 80s to 2010. Now it sits next to mine. Takes it a few seconds to get it started but it works great!

    roundbellyrhonda Report

    #90

    Ceramic Soup Bowls Inherited From Grandparents. I Would Eat Ice Cream Out Of These As A Kid

    Ceramic Soup Bowls Inherited From Grandparents. I Would Eat Ice Cream Out Of These As A Kid

    Unfortunately I have no clue where my grandparents got these but they were made in Japan and are at least 30 years old. I found similar ones on the internet, but none with 2 handles like the ones pictured here.

    Kweschion Report

    #91

    Felco #11 Pruners. Near Daily Use Since Inherited From My Mom 15 Years Ago

    Felco #11 Pruners. Near Daily Use Since Inherited From My Mom 15 Years Ago

    This pair is at least 20, if not 30 years old. As a career arborist I can’t recommend Felco brand enough. I just purchased a new pair for work and they’re still made the exact same way. Drastically higher quality than Fiskars or Corona brands.

    beisa3 Report

    Inherited This Truck From My Grandfather. He Modded It To Give Each Gear An Overdrive, This It's Got A 12 Spd Manual. Unfortunately She's Reached The End Of The Road

    Inherited This Truck From My Grandfather. He Modded It To Give Each Gear An Overdrive, This It's Got A 12 Spd Manual. Unfortunately She's Reached The End Of The Road

    Signal-Apartment-614 Report

    #93

    The Dementia Clock I Inherited Is Not Helping

    The Dementia Clock I Inherited Is Not Helping

    ductoid Report

    #94

    I Inherited Around $3k Worth Of Unsorted Pennies. Is It Worth It To Sort Out The Pre-82 Pennies As I Sift Through Them Or Just Dump Them All Together?

    I Inherited Around $3k Worth Of Unsorted Pennies. Is It Worth It To Sort Out The Pre-82 Pennies As I Sift Through Them Or Just Dump Them All Together?

    dagreja Report

    #95

    I Inherited This Hofner So I Guess I Have To Learn Bass Now

    I Inherited This Hofner So I Guess I Have To Learn Bass Now

    Benfulkman99 Report

    #96

    I Just Inherited A Few Pieces Of Jewellery, And I Know Nothing About Jewelry In General, I Dont Even Wear It Myself. Can Anyone Help Me Identify These?

    I Just Inherited A Few Pieces Of Jewellery, And I Know Nothing About Jewelry In General, I Dont Even Wear It Myself. Can Anyone Help Me Identify These?

    ismellnumbers Report

    #97

    My Dad Inherited This And Is Being Told It Is Worth $10k+

    My Dad Inherited This And Is Being Told It Is Worth $10k+

    So first, is that true? And second, where could he sell it?

    stray_girl Report

    #98

    I Inherited My Dad's Collection Of Political Buttons

    I Inherited My Dad's Collection Of Political Buttons

    a-manda_hugandkiss Report

    #99

    Inherited An Old Grill In Rough Shape. Should I Repaint The Inside?

    Inherited An Old Grill In Rough Shape. Should I Repaint The Inside?

    I inherited a grill in rough shape. I’m using a wire brush to clean what looks like flaking black paint from the inside. Should I get it all to bare metal and repaint it? First time working on a grill so all advice is welcome.

    sheldonator Report

    Wanted To Share This 60+ Year Old Croton That My Dad Inherited From His Parents

    Wanted To Share This 60+ Year Old Croton That My Dad Inherited From His Parents

    DragonTamer369 Report

    #101

    I've Been Fascinated By This Paperweight Of My Grandpa's For As Long As I Can Remember. Today I Inherited It

    I've Been Fascinated By This Paperweight Of My Grandpa's For As Long As I Can Remember. Today I Inherited It

    sauntimo Report

    #102

    My Wife Inherited This Table From Her Grandpa. She Thinks It’s Called A Skittles Table.. But Can’t Find Much On What It Is Or How To Play. Any Point In The Right Direction Would Be Great

    My Wife Inherited This Table From Her Grandpa. She Thinks It’s Called A Skittles Table.. But Can’t Find Much On What It Is Or How To Play. Any Point In The Right Direction Would Be Great

    ghollowe Report

    #103

    My Grandma's Dress From The 1960's (Brand: Kiki Hart For Neiman Marcus)

    My Grandma's Dress From The 1960's (Brand: Kiki Hart For Neiman Marcus)

    rangarangaroo Report

    #104

    Inherited Mother’s 1984(?) Black And Decker Iron. I Learned To Iron With This When I Was A Child And It’s Still Steaming Along Today. Model #fl535s

    Inherited Mother’s 1984(?) Black And Decker Iron. I Learned To Iron With This When I Was A Child And It’s Still Steaming Along Today. Model #fl535s

    fpsi_tv Report

    #105

    I Inherited This Anvil I Was Told Was From The Wpa, Aka Resourceful Rednecks. Wonder How Many Trains Ran On It

    I Inherited This Anvil I Was Told Was From The Wpa, Aka Resourceful Rednecks. Wonder How Many Trains Ran On It

    RoninRobot Report

    #106

    I Seen Someone Else Post Their Parents Garlic Miner, So Here’s Mine

    I Seen Someone Else Post Their Parents Garlic Miner, So Here’s Mine

    Here is my garlic mincer I inherited from my mother after she passed. It was gifted to my mother when she moved into her own apartment from my grandmother and now it’s mine.

    jrizzett Report

    My Grandma Gave Me This Edwardian Blouse She Has Had For Years And I Almost Cried. It Belonged To My Great-Great-Grandmother Who Lived In Fillmore, Mo

    My Grandma Gave Me This Edwardian Blouse She Has Had For Years And I Almost Cried. It Belonged To My Great-Great-Grandmother Who Lived In Fillmore, Mo

    The-Other-Turtle Report

    #108

    This Plastic Cooking Spoon I Inherited From My Grandma Is Apparently From The 60-70s

    This Plastic Cooking Spoon I Inherited From My Grandma Is Apparently From The 60-70s

    By the Swedish company Plast-Teknik based in Gothenburg, which also is the city I'm from and live in.
    I couldn't find more info about this particular model though – the only other text is "Art. Nr. 1341" which is the article number. It would be fun to know which year it's from. The are some museum pieces in the Nationalmuseum dating from the 60s and 70s, and some listings on Tradera (basically Swedish Ebay) mainly dating from the 70s, so that's why I assume this spoon is also from that time period.
    I use it all the time, and I guess grandma did as well since she didn't own many other cooking spoons. It's very sturdy, and it doesn't look like the black color has faded at all over the decades.
    ...Because I like it so much it's probably extremely toxic or something.

    Jimbobler Report

    I Inherited My Grandpa’s Creeper. He Died At Age 89 In 2013. Excuse The Messy Couch Cover, It’s Impossible To Keep Neat With A Puppy

    I Inherited My Grandpa’s Creeper. He Died At Age 89 In 2013. Excuse The Messy Couch Cover, It’s Impossible To Keep Neat With A Puppy

    ConstantHawk-2241 Report

    #110

    Our Inherited ~100 Year Old KitchenAid Mixer (Still Functional)

    Our Inherited ~100 Year Old KitchenAid Mixer (Still Functional)

    robertsij Report

