Family is like Wi-Fi—when it's strong, it keeps everything connected, but at times, it can get weak or even (randomly) disconnect.

So since the holidays are getting closer and closer, we decided to put together a list of pictures showing how inconsiderate we can be to our closest loved ones.

Some depict simple everyday life situations and others highlight more serious moments but hopefully, they will remind you to be kind, cherish the little moments, and laugh together along the way.

#1

Dad Borrowed My Tablet, Sat On It And Then Returned It Like This

Cracked tablet screen caused by infuriating family members.

skids01reddit Report

    #2

    My Entire Family Wanted A Puppy But Im The Only One Who Takes Care Of Him

    Dog walking on a sunny sidewalk with palm trees in the background.

    p4755166 Report

    #3

    My 16 Year Old Sister Spent Two Hours Cooking Christmas Dinner And My Mom Wont Eat Because Shes Mad That My Sister Didn't Like Her Present

    Holiday dinner spread with broccoli, baked goods, pasta, and hot chocolate, symbolizing infuriating family members' diverse tastes.

    The gift was a pink purse. My sister doesn't use purses and she also hates the colour pink.

    definitelyciscyrus Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well I guess your mom will spend the evening hungry then, cause personally I would not give a s**t if the eats or not.

    #4

    My Sister "Only Wanted The Parts With Pineapple On It". I Truly Don't Understand

    Leftover pizza slices in a cardboard box, showcasing infuriating family members' dining habits.

    skatebed Report

    #5

    Gone For Two Weeks. My Husband Piled His Clothes By The Washer Instead Of Doing His Own Laundry

    Messy laundry pile on floor next to washer, illustrating infuriating family members' habits.

    Own-Anteater5996 Report

    mrplodocus avatar
    Bald Panda
    Bald Panda
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been married for over ten years and it's never even occurred to me to ask my wife to do my laundry or clean up after me. She's my wife not my maid so we share the household tasks.

    #6

    Why You Should Never Let Your Little Brother Play With Your Computer

    A broken laptop screen, possibly damaged by infuriating family members, with cracks spreading across the display.

    Ok_Designer3103 Report

    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whelp, there goes his allowance for the next 15 years..

    #7

    My Mom Kindly Promised She Would Maintain My Car While I Was Away Temporarily. She Didn't And Now It Has A Dead Battery And A Moldy Interior

    Moldy car interior with jumper cables, causing frustration linked to infuriating family members.

    graycegal Report

    #8

    The Way My Mom And Brother Left The Dishes For Me After A Twelve Hour Shift. The Dishwasher Was Empty But They Put All The Dishes In The Sink

    Overflowing sink filled with dirty dishes, a classic sign of infuriating family members.

    sirlardsalot Report

    #9

    My Dad, Stepmom, And Stepsister Just Went On Vacation, Leaving Me With This Mess. I Reuse All My Bowls, Plates, Etc, So None Of This Mess Is Mine

    Messy kitchen sink cluttered with dirty dishes and cooking utensils, evoking infuriating family members.

    Bro---really Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd have thrown it all away in the trash and when they came back feeling smug thinking you'd cleaned up after them again the smiles would be wiped off their faces when they couldn't find anything to cook in or eat off

    #10

    My Sister Plucked Out Her Knee Hairs Because They're "Too Hard To Shave" And Left Them On My Desk

    Tweezers on a white table beside scattered hair clippings; a common scenario with infuriating family members.

    lohikeittoo Report

    #11

    My Dad Washes His Socks In Cups We Drink Coffee From. He Does This Every Night, With Dish Soap.

    A wet rag stuffed in a mug left in the sink, causing frustration among family members.

    flippin_ Report

    #12

    Dad Went On A Rage Mid Saturday Night

    Messy scene with spilled soil and broken plant pot on the floor, suggesting chaos from infuriating family members.

    Avarageupvoter Report

    970 avatar
    AisForRebel
    AisForRebel
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering if it happened it happened at a store I'm sure he's enjoying a nice court date.

    #13

    I'm 21, Single, Nowhere Near Having A Baby, Yet My Mum Is Still Hopeful For Grandkids

    Text message from a family member with a humorous baby care plan, showcasing infuriating family dynamics and assumptions.

    Mhol246 Report

    #14

    My Parents Are Visiting From Out Of Town And I Let My Mom Drive My Car. This Is How I Got It Back Today

    Car wheel with scuffed rim on asphalt, illustrating an infuriating moment with family members.

    RickCedWhat Report

    #15

    My Father Refuses To Wear A Seatbelt

    Unbuckled seatbelt next to a passenger, highlighting infuriating-family-members' actions in a car setting.

    obolikus Report

    #16

    My Family Are Psychos

    Several toilet paper rolls stacked haphazardly on a bathroom window shelf, reflecting infuriating-family-members dynamics.

    bob-eater-of-pizza Report

    #17

    I Spent An Hour Folding Laundry, Only For My Mom To Do This

    Pile of clothes creating chaos, evoking thoughts of infuriating family members.

    Sequeltime4321 Report

    #18

    My Dads Family Is Staying With Us And Decided To Scratch Up All Our New Pots And Pans

    A scratched cooking wok on a stovetop possibly left by infuriating family members.

    BebeUnicorn123 Report

    #19

    I Am The Only Person In My Family To Empty Out The Lint Trap, Every Time I Pull The Drawer Thing Out I Am Baffled As To How A Fire Hasn't Erupted From Our Dryer Yet

    Hand holding a tattered gray cloth, illustrating frustration with family members.

    Educational-Yard8172 Report

    #20

    Left My Husband In Charge Of Our Dogs While The Kids And I Visited My Family, He Chose To Stay At His Brothers And Only Let Our Dogs Out Once A Day. Yesterday He Sent Me This Picture And Proceeds To Blame It On Me

    Damaged door frame with cluttered floor, sent in a text conversation about infuriating family members and house mess.

    Thick_Upstairs2155 Report

    charliehall16101987 avatar
    Charlie C
    Charlie C
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Divorce. And PLEASE keep the dog, this is animal abuse.

    #21

    Mom Took My Monitor

    Scratched computer monitor and keyboard, possibly caused by infuriating family members.

    Walnutclout Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom
    tom
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well you look like a bunch of animals, the keyboard is filthy as well as the foamy rest thingy

    #22

    My Mom Opened My Package That I Waited 4 Weeks For And Was Really Excited To Open Saying "I Thought It Was Your Sister's Medication"

    Text exchange showing a frustrated message about family member confusion with a medication pen, featuring pink shoes.

    frickinheckinfrick Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom
    tom
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if it's not addressed to you then don't open it

    #23

    My Mom Complained That I Spend My Money On Things I Don't Need, But She Bought This "Lamp" For 3000€ Because It Was Designed By A Famous Artist

    A quirky lamp resembling a person, with a red hat-like shade, stands beside a curtain in a home setting.

    Shiannas Report

    #24

    Asked My Mom To Put The Remainining Salt In A Smaller Container, She Proceeds To Dump It All In The Sink, Apparently "There Was Only A Little Left". That's Almost 200g Of Salt That Could've Easily Lasted Me Another 2 Months

    Dirty sink with leftover food and a red dish, causing frustration common with infuriating family members.

    Staalone Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom
    tom
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    scrape it up, dry it out, it's just salt if you are that frugal

    #25

    Mom Used My Rice Cooker And Said I Needed To Clean It Up

    Rice cooker with overflowed contents on counter, highlighting infuriating family members' kitchen mishap.

    LasagnaIsItalianCake Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously didn't bother to read the instructions

    #26

    My Brother Left My Original Super Nintendo Outside In A Box For Years

    Dirty old gaming consoles and cartridges discarded in a trash bin and on the ground, highlighting infuriating family members.

    I’m actually heart broken. I left my original, working Super Nintendo and collection of games (that my late mother gave me) at my parents house when I moved in with my now husband. I assumed it was safe in the attic for the past 5 years. When I came home for Christmas this year my brother tells me it’s ruined.

    He had used it at some point apparently, then brought it back to my parent’s and left it in the side yard in a plastic storage box. He said he'd "check on it periodically" but never told me it was there or moved it literally 20 feet into the garage. If he had just told me it was there I would have flown home just to move it to the attic myself. When he "checked on it" this year, the box had broken down and everything was ruined by water.

    I’m so upset. Especially about the Dr. Mario. It was so special to my mom and I that I got a Dr. Mario tattoo the day after she died.

    sophlog Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom
    tom
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    up vote for you, if you need a hitman for your brother give me a call

    #27

    The "Waste" My Mom Leaves When Using Green Onions

    Two partially peeled leeks on a wooden surface, potentially frustrating for family members.

    ashurbanipal420 Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I use the whole lot as the greens are just as tasty as the bulbs, your mom is missing out

    #28

    Step-Dad Ate My Only Food I Had For Lunch At Work

    Text messages about a Fila bag and eaten dinner, highlighting infuriating family members.

    Living_Variation316 Report

    #29

    This Is What My Little Brother Does Whenever He Gets Mad At Us

    Bent spoon on a countertop, symbolizing infuriating family members' antics.

    Wayto_obsessed Report

    #30

    My Spouse Keeps Packing Boxes Upside Down. There Are Handles On The Side That Are Now Unusable

    Box of books packed poorly by infuriating family members, sitting on a wooden floor.

    navedane Report

    #31

    The Amount Of Butter My Dad Left In The Fridge Wasn't Even Enough For A Single Slice Of Bread

    Empty butter container causing frustration at the dinner table, exemplifying infuriating family members' habits.

    spacenugget__123 Report

    #32

    My Sister Saying "Who Cares? Can You Still Drive The Truck!?" To Her Bag Scratching Up The Glove Box Of My Car

    Scratched car dashboard with Tacoma logo, possibly causing frustration among family members.

    the0utc4st Report

    #33

    Baked A Cake For My Parent's Anniversary And My Brother Did This

    Heart-shaped cake with a square piece missing in the center, symbolizing infuriating family members.

    TGOAO Report

    #34

    The Way My Sister Chose To Lock My Bike When She Used It

    Bicycle locked to a pole with a belt, illustrating infuriating family members' antics.

    Cupy_ Report

    #35

    Specifically Told My Sister Not To Put The Cast Iron In The Dishwasher And Two Days Later

    Dirty pan held over a kitchen sink, embodying infuriating family members' messy cleaning habits.

    prolxy Report

    #36

    My Mom Was Supposed To Come Visit For The First Time In Like 15 Years, So I Stayed Up All Night Smoking A Brisket. She Flaked. I'm Not Even Surprised

    Burnt brisket on a grill, charred and overcooked, representing infuriating family members ruining a barbecue.

    MyDearIcarus Report

    #37

    Sister Came To Visit And Decided To Clean My Nonstick Pan

    Scratched frying pan on a stove, symbolizing infuriating family member habits in the kitchen.

    Zestyclose-Union4060 Report

    #38

    Parents Think This Is Clean. The Sponge Was Yellow When It Was Purchased

    Dirty sponge left in sink, symbolizing infuriating family members' habits.

    itburnswhenip127001 Report

    #39

    My Kids (Age 3 & 5) Decided To Paint My Switch With Tattoo Ink

    Hand holding a gaming console with paint smeared on it, causing frustration with infuriating family members.

    I had a home tattoo kit in my closet on the shelf (about 7 feet of the ground) don't know how they got to it. They stole the ink and rubbed it all over the house while my spouse was cooking lunch. (I was at work) But I'm pretty sure my switch is toast.

    Anthony_Walsh Report

    #40

    Everyone Has That One Family Member

    Text message exchange with infuriating family members over lasagna in Italy and vacation preferences.

    jacwub Report

    #41

    Gave My Netflix Password To My Two Little Cousins And They Changed My Previous Profiles To Their "Mom" And "Dad". My Family Members And I Are Considered As "Guest" In The New Profile They Created

    Netflix profiles displayed on TV screen, labeled for various family members.

    princesspolkadottie Report

    #42

    Family Said "We Made Dinner Already So Don't Stop Anywhere" And This Is The Piece Of Chicken They Left Me. Can For Scale

    A paper plate with a piece of lemon chicken and a can of Dr Pepper, related to infuriating family members.

    ineedatherapist13 Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom
    tom
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that's not chicken, it's a prophylactic with a wedge of lemon sitting on a piece of gristle

    #43

    Came Home To My Mom Boiling Bleach To Clean A Pan Of Some Burnt Sugar, Creating A Highly Toxic Gas

    Unwashed pot left in a kitchen sink by family members.

    willgrowlikeamen Report

    #44

    My Mom Took A Bite Of My Birthday Cake That I Bought For Myself

    Slices of cake topped with strawberries in a box, related to infuriating family members.

    Yesterday was my birthday and to celebrate i bought 2 slices of cakes after work for me to enjoy, but because it was late i put it in the fridge to eat later. I was a little stressed recently so when I got off work today i feel happy because im about to enjoy some cake which i havent had in a while, but when i open the fridge lo and behold my mom took a bite out of them. Yes she knew it was my birthday yesterday, no i dont think she cared. I might be a little overreacting but im feeling more than a little upset over it. I know its not a big deal but its just the principle of the thing, you know ? My mood was immediately shattered.

    RegularTemporary2707 Report

    #45

    My Dad Trimmed My Watermelon Plant, To "Make The Nutrients From Roots To All Go To The Fruits", And Now It Died

    A long watermelon vine stretching over a patio, showcasing gardening efforts from family members.

    I tried to stop him from doing it for days, but he just won't listen. He also pruned our grape vine for the same reason, fortunately it lived.

    Yussso Report

    #46

    I Have To Live With This

    Cluttered room with boxes and bags piled high, reflecting untidy habits often linked to infuriating family members.

    This is the current state of my room! I try to clean it weekly, make it so that it's an enjoyable place to be in. Me, being gone for the weekend, apparently gave my mom permission to reorganise her room and shove everything into mine.

    SquishyTale Report

    #47

    My Mom Popped All My Coffee Pods

    Close-up of a mislabeled decaf coffee pod, potentially causing infuriating family moments.

    My mom popped all my keurig coffee pods, almost the entire box’s worth because "they were too full and it was kinda annoying to close the drawer" I would have just put them back in the box they came in if she asked. They’ll all go stale now and she doesn’t see the problem.

    SageHowlter Report

    #48

    My Dad Kept Trying To Ring Me Despite Me Telling Him I Was In Class

    Text conversation highlighting infuriating family members repeatedly asking to call during class.

    AdVaanced77 Report

    #49

    My Mom Threw All The Chocolate Waffles Outside For The Birds Thinking The Chocolate Was Mold

    Waffles scattered on a wooden deck, possibly left by infuriating family members.

    There was more it was a box of 32, only 2 were eaten.

    Deadpan_rice Report

    #50

    I Left This Perfectly Finished Cottage Pie In The Oven. My Father Decided To "Help"

    Casserole dish with cheese-covered topping, resembling an unevenly baked lasagna, on a wooden surface.

    HelloMikkii Report

    #51

    My Sister Used Up Half Of My Shower Gel For 1 Bath

    Hand holding a partially used lotion bottle, with a lavender label, related to infuriating family members.

    This is the only shower gel that didn't irritate my skin and I’ve only used it 4 times, each time I don’t even use that much, just a squirt or two.

    avirgomess Report

    #52

    My Sister Put A Password On My Computer But When I Asked Her For The Password, She Said She Forgot

    A computer monitor displaying a password prompt, indicating an infuriating family member locked the screen.

    fried-7eleven Report

    #53

    How My Sister Puts The Silver Wear Back Every Time

    Disorganized cutlery drawer potentially causing frustration among family members.

    FeatureSilent1837 Report

    #54

    Sister Eats Half An Apple A Day

    Apples in butter containers inside a fridge, showcasing infuriating family members' habits.

    CD-ROM-schublade Report

    Took My Parents Out To Dinner For My Birthday But They Leave Every 30 Minutes To Smoke

    A table setting with drinks, pizza, and infuriating family members' empty chairs in a cozy restaurant.

    Kannahayabusa12 Report

    #56

    I Was Working In The Icu During Christmas Dinner. My Family Sent Me Pictures Of The Feast And Were Saving Me Leftovers. Today I Received Those Leftovers

    Ham left in a foil container on a kitchen countertop, illustrating infuriating family members' cooking habits.

    Not even a bun or a measly potato. I’ve missed a lot of family dinners in the past and usually they send me ham, turkey and plenty of sides. So it seems I was an afterthought this year. I know I should be grateful I got something but it still feels pretty bad.

    miller94 Report

    #57

    Gave My Younger Brother My Laptop So He Could Watch A Movie On Netflix, Here's How He Returned It An Hour Later

    Damaged laptop screen displaying cracks on a desk, related to infuriating-family-members scenario.

    What's the worst is that this is a laptop I use to take notes during lectures at my Uni, and now I have to figure out whether to replace the screen or try to use it in this state.

    Galgan_ Report

    #58

    Just Trying To Make Plans For My Birthday With My Step Dad

    Text conversation highlighting infuriating family members arguing over birthday plans.

    We don’t go out much, maybe go out to eat once every month. I invited him and my mom to 1 concert this year and the train ride was a suggestion for my mom’s birthday. All of those things he always insists on paying himself even though I offer money.

    cd_unoxx Report

    #59

    Sister Ate All My Jolly Ranchers. Ive Been Wanting To Taste Them Ever Since I Was A Kid And It Was Given To Me As A Gift By A Friend From America Since Theyre Not Available In Our Country

    Empty chip bag held by fingers, demonstrating infuriating family member habits.

    Clear_Hope Report

    #60

    My Sister Just Leaves Her Mess Around Waiting For Someone To Pick It Up

    Apple cores left messily on a kitchen counter next to a container of apple slices, illustrating infuriating family members.

    Calem1018 Report

    #61

    This Is My Mother's Office. This Is What My Brother Did To It

    Messy room with cluttered furniture and scattered fast food containers, reflecting infuriating family member habits.

    The_WhiteTomato Report

    #62

    Dad Smashed My Monitor

    Broken monitor on a desk, screen cracked likely due to infuriating family members.

    __Delusion__ Report

    #63

    What The Bathroom Looks Like Two Days After My Sister Comes Home From College. Everything In The Middle Is Hers, Except For The Black Electric Toothbrush

    Cluttered bathroom sink with scattered toiletries, showing infuriating family members' mess.

    old_milk__ Report

    #64

    My Mom Set The Microwave For 75 Mins. And Not 75 Secs

    A burnt bowl of food left by infuriating family members, covered in hardened residue, on a kitchen countertop.

    lifewontwait86 Report

    #65

    Dad Is Addicted To Mobile Games To The Point Of Playing Them While Driving. I Made Him Sit Passenger For The Rest Of The Day Because Of How Much He Was Swerving

    A person driving with a phone on their lap, showcasing infuriating behavior while holding a steering wheel in a car.

    Sineater224 Report

    charliehall16101987 avatar
    Charlie C
    Charlie C
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Report him. I really hope he doesn't harm anyone when he inevitably causes an accident. He shouldn't be allowed to hold a driving license.

    #66

    My Mom Is A Hoarder

    Cluttered room representing infuriating family members with piles of clothes and items scattered around.

    caboose8808 Report

    #67

    My Mom Turned Off The Internet So I Could Focus On My Online Classes

    Xfinity modem improperly placed under a desk, tangled wires creating a messy setup, infuriating family members.

    Scrilamarilaburito Report

    #68

    What My Family Does To The Ketchup Lid

    Ketchup bottle with a messy lid, resembling common infuriating family habits in the kitchen.

    fluffnubs Report

    #69

    My Family Ate Most Of My Expensive Chocolate From Hawaii Before I Could Have More Than A Bite

    Opened chocolate bar on a table, labeled 70% dark, representing infuriating family members' common gift frustrations.

    idiotViking1 Report

    #70

    Brother Went Over My Paint Work In The Bathroom While I Was Away

    Bathroom wall with simple blue and white mountain mural, possibly painted by infuriating family members.

    I have been renovating the bathroom at our family home, and went away on holidays for a week. Coming back today and my little brother went over my work, because he found the pyramids to be agressive, apparently he was blaming it for his difficulty to find sleep and turned it into an obsession. I’m really pissed.

    First image is a photoshop preview, second image is my brother’s job on removing the pyramids.

    mavestic Report

    #71

    Family Said They Got My Favorite Cake For My Birthday. This Is At Like 5 AM On My Birthday. Why

    Empty cake container with one slice left, illustrating infuriating family members who finish desserts.

    Naborsx21 Report

    #72

    My Mom Canceled Last Minute Because She Ate Peanuts

    Text message exchange about feeling unwell after eating salted peanuts, related to infuriating family members.

    akiraokok Report

    #73

    My Mother Gets Mad At Me For Locking My Door To Keep My Little Brother Out Because Hes Likes To Break My Stuff. Yesterday I Decided To Give Him Another Chance And This Is How Im Thanked

    Damaged office chair with scratched leather, possibly caused by infuriating family members.

    PheonixGalaxy Report

    #74

    This Packaged Was Delivered Right In Front Of My Garage Door. My Mom Didn’t See It And Ran Over It

    Damaged cardboard box on a kitchen counter, possibly causing frustration with family members.

    belligerent_bovine Report

    #75

    Let My Sister Borrow One Of My Favourite Books In Near Perfect Condition. This Is How I Got It Back

    Worn copy of "They Both Die at the End" by Adam Silvera, symbolizing infuriating family members with its damaged cover.

    e_mayhew Report

    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    s****y sister, BUT that's on owner. you NEVER borrow books!!!!! NEVER!!!

    #76

    My Husband's Brother Was Staying With Us. I Made Halloween Candy Bags For A Party & Said All Leftovers Were For Me To Hand Out To My Customers The Next Day. This Is The 6th Empty Candy Bag I've Found That His Brother Swore He Didn't Eat

    Messy box containing a tangled wire mesh, candy boxes, and a colorful book cover, symbolizing infuriating family members.

    Rainbow62993 Report

    #77

    My 6-Year-Old Brother Ruined My Plushie

    Red plush toy with hand-drawn details and a yellow note on top, humorously linked to infuriating family members.

    Amogifythegermans Report

    #78

    I Told My Brother That He Could Take A Slice Of My Pizza, And So He Did

    Pizza with a large slice missing, revealing the red plate beneath, illustrating infuriating family members' quirks.

    FunWithSkooma Report

    #79

    The Way My Brother Leaves The Computer Closet. He Just Dumps The Stuff He's Done With And Doesn't See A Reason To Move It Or Clean It Up

    Messy room with cluttered desk and littered floor, possibly contributed by infuriating family members.

    He once left a bowl of instant noodles for so long it began to grow mold.

    LuzelenaOfLove Report

    #80

    My Dad Cleaned My Cats Litter Box With My Spatula While I Was Out Of Town. The Actual Litter Scoop Was In The Small Closet (Pictured) In Plain Sight. He Didn’t Call Or Ask About The Location

    Cat litter box and cleaning supplies blocking a bathroom door, illustrating issues with infuriating family members.

    a_n_v_s Report

    #81

    The Way My 17 Year Old Brother Texts

    Text conversation showing confusing replies, illustrating infuriating family members.

    Limp-Replacement1403 Report

    #82

    What Did My Dad Do

    Pumpkin pie unevenly sliced, possibly by infuriating family members, on a granite countertop.

    Tentacles_for_me Report

    #83

    My Brother's Visiting, I Made Foccacia & Told Him To Take A Bite While It's Warm And I Came Back To This Monstrosity

    Focaccia bread with a bite missing, baked with rosemary, depicting an annoying family member's action.

    Bocchi_theGlock Report

    #84

    The Way My Brother Does The Dishes

    Overflowing dish rack with stacked plates and bowls, symbolizing infuriating family members.

    IndianNoodleInvasion Report

    #85

    My Sister Hits My Car Every Time She Backs Up Into This Spot In Front Of Our House As An Indicator To Stop Backing Up

    Two cars parked in close proximity at night, highlighting infuriating family members' parking habits.

    Osomuim Report

    #86

    I Wake Up Nearly Everyday To My Dad Still Not Knowing How To Throw Garbage In The Garbage Bin

    Kitchen counter cluttered with items, including a tape dispenser and air fryer; a trash can is oddly placed beneath. Infuriating family members.

    Succrative Report

    #87

    My Mom Thinks Bananas Like This One Have Already Gone Bad And Regularly Throws Them Out No Matter What I Tell Her

    Hand holding a spotted banana over a desk with a keyboard, illustrating a quirky family moment.

    Papaj-Chan Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are kinda ripe and too sweet for my taste but not rotten

    #88

    My Little Brother, In His Infinite Wisdom, Had Decided To Give The Almost A Thousand Buck TV A Good High Five

    Broken TV on a wall mount, causing frustration with family members.

    MonoMonMono Report

    #89

    My Little Brother Just Did This To Our $1000 TV. I'm Stressed, Pissed, And Am About To Pass Out

    A damaged TV screen displaying colorful vertical lines, suggesting tech frustration from infuriating family members.

    reddit.com Report

    #90

    My Brother Decided To "Re-Claim" My Autographed Pete The Cat Plush That Was Signed By Eric Litwin Back In 2011. I Hate Him

    Child holding a plush toy scribbled with an unclear message, symbolizing infuriating family members.

    reddit.com Report

    #91

    I Left Some Sharpies In A Box On My Desk And I Came Home To Find My Sister Got Them And Colored All Over My $45 Key Caps

    I Left Some Sharpies In A Box On My Desk And I Came Home To Find My Sister Got Them And Colored All Over My $45 Key Caps

    Im the one getting blamed for not putting them away where she couldn't get them even though my mother has been home all day watching them and didn't do anything about it.

    ZimmZi Report

