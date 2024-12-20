Some depict simple everyday life situations and others highlight more serious moments but hopefully, they will remind you to be kind, cherish the little moments, and laugh together along the way.

So since the holidays are getting closer and closer, we decided to put together a list of pictures showing how inconsiderate we can be to our closest loved ones.

Family is like Wi-Fi—when it's strong, it keeps everything connected, but at times, it can get weak or even (randomly) disconnect.

#1 Dad Borrowed My Tablet, Sat On It And Then Returned It Like This Share icon

RELATED:

#2 My Entire Family Wanted A Puppy But Im The Only One Who Takes Care Of Him Share icon

#3 My 16 Year Old Sister Spent Two Hours Cooking Christmas Dinner And My Mom Wont Eat Because Shes Mad That My Sister Didn't Like Her Present Share icon The gift was a pink purse. My sister doesn't use purses and she also hates the colour pink.



#4 My Sister "Only Wanted The Parts With Pineapple On It". I Truly Don't Understand Share icon

#5 Gone For Two Weeks. My Husband Piled His Clothes By The Washer Instead Of Doing His Own Laundry Share icon

#6 Why You Should Never Let Your Little Brother Play With Your Computer Share icon

#7 My Mom Kindly Promised She Would Maintain My Car While I Was Away Temporarily. She Didn't And Now It Has A Dead Battery And A Moldy Interior Share icon

#8 The Way My Mom And Brother Left The Dishes For Me After A Twelve Hour Shift. The Dishwasher Was Empty But They Put All The Dishes In The Sink Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Dad, Stepmom, And Stepsister Just Went On Vacation, Leaving Me With This Mess. I Reuse All My Bowls, Plates, Etc, So None Of This Mess Is Mine Share icon

#10 My Sister Plucked Out Her Knee Hairs Because They're "Too Hard To Shave" And Left Them On My Desk Share icon

#11 My Dad Washes His Socks In Cups We Drink Coffee From. He Does This Every Night, With Dish Soap. Share icon

#12 Dad Went On A Rage Mid Saturday Night Share icon

#13 I'm 21, Single, Nowhere Near Having A Baby, Yet My Mum Is Still Hopeful For Grandkids Share icon

#14 My Parents Are Visiting From Out Of Town And I Let My Mom Drive My Car. This Is How I Got It Back Today Share icon

#15 My Father Refuses To Wear A Seatbelt Share icon

#16 My Family Are Psychos Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I Spent An Hour Folding Laundry, Only For My Mom To Do This Share icon

#18 My Dads Family Is Staying With Us And Decided To Scratch Up All Our New Pots And Pans Share icon

#19 I Am The Only Person In My Family To Empty Out The Lint Trap, Every Time I Pull The Drawer Thing Out I Am Baffled As To How A Fire Hasn't Erupted From Our Dryer Yet Share icon

#20 Left My Husband In Charge Of Our Dogs While The Kids And I Visited My Family, He Chose To Stay At His Brothers And Only Let Our Dogs Out Once A Day. Yesterday He Sent Me This Picture And Proceeds To Blame It On Me Share icon

#21 Mom Took My Monitor Share icon

#22 My Mom Opened My Package That I Waited 4 Weeks For And Was Really Excited To Open Saying "I Thought It Was Your Sister's Medication" Share icon

#23 My Mom Complained That I Spend My Money On Things I Don't Need, But She Bought This "Lamp" For 3000€ Because It Was Designed By A Famous Artist Share icon

#24 Asked My Mom To Put The Remainining Salt In A Smaller Container, She Proceeds To Dump It All In The Sink, Apparently "There Was Only A Little Left". That's Almost 200g Of Salt That Could've Easily Lasted Me Another 2 Months Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Mom Used My Rice Cooker And Said I Needed To Clean It Up Share icon

#26 My Brother Left My Original Super Nintendo Outside In A Box For Years Share icon I’m actually heart broken. I left my original, working Super Nintendo and collection of games (that my late mother gave me) at my parents house when I moved in with my now husband. I assumed it was safe in the attic for the past 5 years. When I came home for Christmas this year my brother tells me it’s ruined.



He had used it at some point apparently, then brought it back to my parent’s and left it in the side yard in a plastic storage box. He said he'd "check on it periodically" but never told me it was there or moved it literally 20 feet into the garage. If he had just told me it was there I would have flown home just to move it to the attic myself. When he "checked on it" this year, the box had broken down and everything was ruined by water.



I’m so upset. Especially about the Dr. Mario. It was so special to my mom and I that I got a Dr. Mario tattoo the day after she died.



ADVERTISEMENT

#27 The "Waste" My Mom Leaves When Using Green Onions Share icon

#28 Step-Dad Ate My Only Food I Had For Lunch At Work Share icon

#29 This Is What My Little Brother Does Whenever He Gets Mad At Us Share icon

#30 My Spouse Keeps Packing Boxes Upside Down. There Are Handles On The Side That Are Now Unusable Share icon

#31 The Amount Of Butter My Dad Left In The Fridge Wasn't Even Enough For A Single Slice Of Bread Share icon

#32 My Sister Saying "Who Cares? Can You Still Drive The Truck!?" To Her Bag Scratching Up The Glove Box Of My Car Share icon

#33 Baked A Cake For My Parent's Anniversary And My Brother Did This Share icon

#34 The Way My Sister Chose To Lock My Bike When She Used It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Specifically Told My Sister Not To Put The Cast Iron In The Dishwasher And Two Days Later Share icon

#36 My Mom Was Supposed To Come Visit For The First Time In Like 15 Years, So I Stayed Up All Night Smoking A Brisket. She Flaked. I'm Not Even Surprised Share icon

#37 Sister Came To Visit And Decided To Clean My Nonstick Pan Share icon

#38 Parents Think This Is Clean. The Sponge Was Yellow When It Was Purchased Share icon

#39 My Kids (Age 3 & 5) Decided To Paint My Switch With Tattoo Ink Share icon I had a home tattoo kit in my closet on the shelf (about 7 feet of the ground) don't know how they got to it. They stole the ink and rubbed it all over the house while my spouse was cooking lunch. (I was at work) But I'm pretty sure my switch is toast.

#40 Everyone Has That One Family Member Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Gave My Netflix Password To My Two Little Cousins And They Changed My Previous Profiles To Their "Mom" And "Dad". My Family Members And I Are Considered As "Guest" In The New Profile They Created Share icon

#42 Family Said "We Made Dinner Already So Don't Stop Anywhere" And This Is The Piece Of Chicken They Left Me. Can For Scale Share icon

#43 Came Home To My Mom Boiling Bleach To Clean A Pan Of Some Burnt Sugar, Creating A Highly Toxic Gas Share icon

#44 My Mom Took A Bite Of My Birthday Cake That I Bought For Myself Share icon Yesterday was my birthday and to celebrate i bought 2 slices of cakes after work for me to enjoy, but because it was late i put it in the fridge to eat later. I was a little stressed recently so when I got off work today i feel happy because im about to enjoy some cake which i havent had in a while, but when i open the fridge lo and behold my mom took a bite out of them. Yes she knew it was my birthday yesterday, no i dont think she cared. I might be a little overreacting but im feeling more than a little upset over it. I know its not a big deal but its just the principle of the thing, you know ? My mood was immediately shattered.



ADVERTISEMENT

#45 My Dad Trimmed My Watermelon Plant, To "Make The Nutrients From Roots To All Go To The Fruits", And Now It Died Share icon I tried to stop him from doing it for days, but he just won't listen. He also pruned our grape vine for the same reason, fortunately it lived.



#46 I Have To Live With This Share icon This is the current state of my room! I try to clean it weekly, make it so that it's an enjoyable place to be in. Me, being gone for the weekend, apparently gave my mom permission to reorganise her room and shove everything into mine.



#47 My Mom Popped All My Coffee Pods Share icon My mom popped all my keurig coffee pods, almost the entire box’s worth because "they were too full and it was kinda annoying to close the drawer" I would have just put them back in the box they came in if she asked. They’ll all go stale now and she doesn’t see the problem.



ADVERTISEMENT

#48 My Dad Kept Trying To Ring Me Despite Me Telling Him I Was In Class Share icon

#49 My Mom Threw All The Chocolate Waffles Outside For The Birds Thinking The Chocolate Was Mold Share icon There was more it was a box of 32, only 2 were eaten.



#50 I Left This Perfectly Finished Cottage Pie In The Oven. My Father Decided To "Help" Share icon

#51 My Sister Used Up Half Of My Shower Gel For 1 Bath Share icon This is the only shower gel that didn't irritate my skin and I’ve only used it 4 times, each time I don’t even use that much, just a squirt or two.



#52 My Sister Put A Password On My Computer But When I Asked Her For The Password, She Said She Forgot Share icon

#53 How My Sister Puts The Silver Wear Back Every Time Share icon

#54 Sister Eats Half An Apple A Day Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Took My Parents Out To Dinner For My Birthday But They Leave Every 30 Minutes To Smoke Share icon

#56 I Was Working In The Icu During Christmas Dinner. My Family Sent Me Pictures Of The Feast And Were Saving Me Leftovers. Today I Received Those Leftovers Share icon Not even a bun or a measly potato. I’ve missed a lot of family dinners in the past and usually they send me ham, turkey and plenty of sides. So it seems I was an afterthought this year. I know I should be grateful I got something but it still feels pretty bad.



#57 Gave My Younger Brother My Laptop So He Could Watch A Movie On Netflix, Here's How He Returned It An Hour Later Share icon What's the worst is that this is a laptop I use to take notes during lectures at my Uni, and now I have to figure out whether to replace the screen or try to use it in this state.



#58 Just Trying To Make Plans For My Birthday With My Step Dad Share icon We don’t go out much, maybe go out to eat once every month. I invited him and my mom to 1 concert this year and the train ride was a suggestion for my mom’s birthday. All of those things he always insists on paying himself even though I offer money.



ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Sister Ate All My Jolly Ranchers. Ive Been Wanting To Taste Them Ever Since I Was A Kid And It Was Given To Me As A Gift By A Friend From America Since Theyre Not Available In Our Country Share icon

#60 My Sister Just Leaves Her Mess Around Waiting For Someone To Pick It Up Share icon

#61 This Is My Mother's Office. This Is What My Brother Did To It Share icon

#62 Dad Smashed My Monitor Share icon

#63 What The Bathroom Looks Like Two Days After My Sister Comes Home From College. Everything In The Middle Is Hers, Except For The Black Electric Toothbrush Share icon

#64 My Mom Set The Microwave For 75 Mins. And Not 75 Secs Share icon

#65 Dad Is Addicted To Mobile Games To The Point Of Playing Them While Driving. I Made Him Sit Passenger For The Rest Of The Day Because Of How Much He Was Swerving Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 My Mom Is A Hoarder Share icon

#67 My Mom Turned Off The Internet So I Could Focus On My Online Classes Share icon

#68 What My Family Does To The Ketchup Lid Share icon

#69 My Family Ate Most Of My Expensive Chocolate From Hawaii Before I Could Have More Than A Bite Share icon

#70 Brother Went Over My Paint Work In The Bathroom While I Was Away Share icon I have been renovating the bathroom at our family home, and went away on holidays for a week. Coming back today and my little brother went over my work, because he found the pyramids to be agressive, apparently he was blaming it for his difficulty to find sleep and turned it into an obsession. I’m really pissed.



First image is a photoshop preview, second image is my brother’s job on removing the pyramids.



ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Family Said They Got My Favorite Cake For My Birthday. This Is At Like 5 AM On My Birthday. Why Share icon

#72 My Mom Canceled Last Minute Because She Ate Peanuts Share icon

#73 My Mother Gets Mad At Me For Locking My Door To Keep My Little Brother Out Because Hes Likes To Break My Stuff. Yesterday I Decided To Give Him Another Chance And This Is How Im Thanked Share icon

#74 This Packaged Was Delivered Right In Front Of My Garage Door. My Mom Didn’t See It And Ran Over It Share icon

#75 Let My Sister Borrow One Of My Favourite Books In Near Perfect Condition. This Is How I Got It Back Share icon

#76 My Husband's Brother Was Staying With Us. I Made Halloween Candy Bags For A Party & Said All Leftovers Were For Me To Hand Out To My Customers The Next Day. This Is The 6th Empty Candy Bag I've Found That His Brother Swore He Didn't Eat Share icon

#77 My 6-Year-Old Brother Ruined My Plushie Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 I Told My Brother That He Could Take A Slice Of My Pizza, And So He Did Share icon

#79 The Way My Brother Leaves The Computer Closet. He Just Dumps The Stuff He's Done With And Doesn't See A Reason To Move It Or Clean It Up Share icon He once left a bowl of instant noodles for so long it began to grow mold.



#80 My Dad Cleaned My Cats Litter Box With My Spatula While I Was Out Of Town. The Actual Litter Scoop Was In The Small Closet (Pictured) In Plain Sight. He Didn’t Call Or Ask About The Location Share icon

#81 The Way My 17 Year Old Brother Texts Share icon

#82 What Did My Dad Do Share icon

#83 My Brother's Visiting, I Made Foccacia & Told Him To Take A Bite While It's Warm And I Came Back To This Monstrosity Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 The Way My Brother Does The Dishes Share icon

#85 My Sister Hits My Car Every Time She Backs Up Into This Spot In Front Of Our House As An Indicator To Stop Backing Up Share icon

#86 I Wake Up Nearly Everyday To My Dad Still Not Knowing How To Throw Garbage In The Garbage Bin Share icon

#87 My Mom Thinks Bananas Like This One Have Already Gone Bad And Regularly Throws Them Out No Matter What I Tell Her Share icon

#88 My Little Brother, In His Infinite Wisdom, Had Decided To Give The Almost A Thousand Buck TV A Good High Five Share icon

#89 My Little Brother Just Did This To Our $1000 TV. I'm Stressed, Pissed, And Am About To Pass Out Share icon

#90 My Brother Decided To "Re-Claim" My Autographed Pete The Cat Plush That Was Signed By Eric Litwin Back In 2011. I Hate Him Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT