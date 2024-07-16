ADVERTISEMENT

An open conversation about gender identity is crucial to normalizing this topic. Artists like Riri, the creator of the insightful and often emotional series Alienby Comics, showcase an honest portrayal of the transformation process and the range of feelings that come with it—both the joys and challenges.

You might find this series very relatable. Even if this topic doesn’t directly concern you, you might be interested in learning about the struggles some of your friends or family members are going through and how to empathize with or possibly help them. These comics are a great source of knowledge.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | tumblr.com | reddit.com | ko-fi.com