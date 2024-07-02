Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ice Spice Brutally Roasted Over “Temu Haute” 2024 BET Red Carpet Look
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ice Spice Brutally Roasted Over “Temu Haute” 2024 BET Red Carpet Look

Ice Spice turned heads when she attended the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday (June 30) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, but not everyone was a fan of her look.

The ceremony, which celebrates entertainment achievements and honors music, sports, television, and movies, was hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson for the third time. 

Usher received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Drake received the most nominations, seven, followed by Nicki Minaj with six.

Highlights
  • Ice Spice donned an orange Versace dress with a keyhole cutout at the 2024 BET Awards
  • During the ceremony, the rapper performed "Phat Butt" and "Think You the S--- (Fart)" from her upcoming debut album Y2K.
  • Social media users compared her look to Velma from Scooby-Doo and criticized her hair and dress.

Ice Spice, born Isis Naija Gaston, received three nominations for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for Barbie World (her single with Nicki Minaj), and Best Collaboration for the same song.

    Many people were not a fan of Ice Spice’s look at the 2024 BET Awards
    Ice Spice Brutally Roasted Over “Temu Haute” 2024 BET Red Carpet Look

    Though the Bronx native went home empty-handed, she gave an explosive performance of Phat Butt and Think You the S— (Fart), two singles from her upcoming album Y2K, set to be released on July 26.

    Honoring the title of her forthcoming debut album, the rapper donned a bright orange Versace dress with a keyhole cutout from the Italian label’s spring 2004 collection to walk the red carpet.

    She paired the vibrant frock with a massive diamond butterfly necklace and orange heels and styled her hair in a retro bob.

    The rapper opted for a vibrant orange dress, which she paired with matching heels, and she styled her hair in a retro bob

    Ice Spice Brutally Roasted Over “Temu Haute” 2024 BET Red Carpet Look

    Ice Spice Brutally Roasted Over “Temu Haute” 2024 BET Red Carpet Look

    People had quite a lot to say about her look. On social media, somebody wondered whether it would have received a thumbs up from fashion’s biggest critic.

    “I miss Joan Rivers. I would love to hear her thoughts about now,” the user wrote.

    “Velma from Scooby-Doo,” another commented, comparing the 24-year-old to the cartoon character who also wore her hair in a bob.

    The 24-year-old received three nominations for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for Barbie World (her single with Nicki Minaj), and Best Collaboration for the same song

    Ice Spice Brutally Roasted Over “Temu Haute” 2024 BET Red Carpet Look

    “She doesn’t even look real. But whoever dresses her should be fired,” a third individual chimed in.

    “Looks like a prom dress from back in the day,” somebody else said, while a separate user added, “She looks a mess! Hair and dress!”

    The Princess Diana singer also channeled the 2000s at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February when she wore a two-piece denim Baby Phat look consisting of a fur-trimmed jacket and a skirt with a train, which she said was fit for a “Bronx Baddie.”

    Ice Spice donned a bright orange dress with a keyhole cutout from Versace’s 2004 spring collection

    Ice Spice Brutally Roasted Over “Temu Haute” 2024 BET Red Carpet Look

    Ice Spice Brutally Roasted Over “Temu Haute” 2024 BET Red Carpet Look

    The following month, after receiving criticism for a sheer black mesh and lace gown she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the young artist fired back on X (formerly known as Twitter).

    “I wish her stylist would try harder… same lace bodysuit back to back,” a critic wrote, to which Ice Spice responded, “Let’s see u bi***s in custom Dolce.”

    She then seemed to have a change of heart about her response, writing in a subsequent post, “Sorry 4 being a meanie I was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine.”

    The Bronx native is set to release her debut album, Y2K, on July 26

     

    The Gangsta Boo rapper also shut down an X user who compared her facial features to that of a woman with Down syndrome. 

    “U thought u ate, but my sis cute asf [sic],” she wrote in defense of the unidentified woman used in the edit.

    In July, the Grammy nominee will hit the road for her first-ever headlining tour. She will first perform at international festivals and then reach domestic venues starting in Washington, D.C., on July 30.

    “The wig and the hair don’t look good together,” a social media user commented
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

