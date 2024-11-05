I Created An Art Exhibition “Flower-Soul” In A Frontline City (19 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

This exhibition is a conscious effort despite the fear and difficulties of living in the frontline zone. It is an example of how each of us works hard to create the future: “For who else but us?” The exhibition collection includes compositions with flowers and landscapes created by the author during plein airs. You will see some photos from the art plein airs in this article.

Through her work, the artist reveals the beauty of her native land like flower petals, and invites the viewer to touch this action with her soul.

I would like to note that it was not easy, but miraculously there were people who took me to art plein airs away from the city and rocket attacks, helped me hang the paintings at the exhibition, and even shared their food sometimes.

This year has passed quickly, winter, spring, summer and the last month of autumn have flown by. It is in November that I invite the residents of my city to visit the exhibition and stay in a different reality provided by art and reflection.

The text presents a small part of the paintings. In the future, I will post articles about the autumn and summer plein airs and talk about my work.

Right now, until the fall, I spend all my time working on paintings created during plein airs and negotiating with local museums and galleries. So soon I am planning another exhibition with another collection of paintings.

I am interested in your thoughts and reflections, so please write comments below the article. Also, suggestions for purchasing paintings or suggestions for exhibitions, because this is also important.

More info: Facebook