As an artist, I love to combine my dry, deadpan sense of humor with silly, simplistic cartoons. My relatable, witty drawings take a creative look at day-to-day life, poking fun and flipping perspectives with sarcasm and a sprinkle of swear words.

Take a look at some of my popular animal-themed illustrations—from a funny fish to a cat in an existential crisis. I hope that these funny, relatable comics will make you smile.

More info: amiiillustrates.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

#1

My 20 Humorous Animal Comics To Make You Laugh

I feel that my art allows me to express who I am to the world. The comics capture my thoughts, and as I take inspiration from day-to-day life, they often reflect what I’m thinking about or what I’m experiencing at that time. For example, I recently adopted a dog, and since then I’ve made a handful of dog comics inspired by her!
Usually, the pieces that feel cathartic for me are comics on either extreme side of the spectrum - either the incredibly silly ones or the politically engaged ones. The silly ones are cathartic because there’s something fascinating about how well they’re received by my audience, and the reminder that people may disagree on many things, but somehow we can all laugh at the silliest things together. I think humor unites us in a unique way. 

Political comics are, of course, cathartic in that I am able to express my thoughts and opinions on a matter through art. Seeing my political artwork be used in conversations online to help people express their thoughts in a simplistic image is really rewarding and gives the work a real purpose.
If I could create an illustration based on a completely imaginary animal it would certainly be something similar to a worm. There is something brilliant about worms. On reflection, I haven’t created anywhere near enough comics about worms, but any that I have made just feels right. I can envision their dull life, unfortunate mishaps and given-up attitude and there’s something charming and relatable about it. That’s it, I’m off to draw some worms.

