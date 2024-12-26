ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Björk is a Swedish artist who’s mastered the art of turning our sweet, innocent childhood cartoons into nightmare fuel—with a comedic twist. “I’ve always been a big cartoon and horror fan,” Daniel shared, explaining how his love for Saturday mornings and old-school horror flicks collided. His artwork channels pure '80s and '90s nostalgia, looking like comic book covers you’d find in your cool older cousin’s room. “If it makes me chuckle when I look at my notes, I start drawing it,” he said about his process to Bored Panda.

Netflix even noticed his quirky mashups back in 2018, asking him to create art for a Stranger Things event. Daniel describes his work as a balancing act between creepy and funny, and luckily, he has a built-in “focus group”—his horror-loving wife and teenage daughter—to keep him on track.

More info: Instagram | kickpunch.se

#1

Childhood Ruined: Daniel Björk's Hauntingly Nostalgic Cartoon Mashups (New Pics)

