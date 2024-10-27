ADVERTISEMENT

It’s difficult not to be impressed with people who can create masterpieces using their bare hands. It’s an admirable trait shared by sculptors, artists, composers, and, as you’re about to see, woodworkers. 

These attention-grabbing images are from the Woodworking subreddit. The 5.6 million community members deeply appreciate the artistry one can create using a piece from a tree. 

In this list, we feature handmade bookcases, desks, bathroom doors, and random whimsical carvings that deserve the internet’s attention. Scroll through and see why!

#1

Tried Making An Ice Cream Bar Out Of Walnut But It Melted

Tried Making An Ice Cream Bar Out Of Walnut But It Melted

mstacle Report

#2

My Daughter Drew An Ice Cream Cone Made Of Fat Cats And Said I Should Carve It. Too Cool An Idea Not To Try

My Daughter Drew An Ice Cream Cone Made Of Fat Cats And Said I Should Carve It. Too Cool An Idea Not To Try

AndTheeeen Report

#3

Mahogany Bookcase I Made

Mahogany Bookcase I Made

V00DooCHILD Report

The most essential aspect of this craft is, of course, the wood. But with the hundreds of thousands of varieties worldwide, it would be challenging to narrow down if you’re an absolute beginner. 

Fortunately, we have the Seattle-based Ebanista School of Fine Woodworking to guide us. If you want to learn the craft, you can start with fir, maple, cherry, oak, sycamore, or ash. 

These wood variants provide structural integrity and density and offer a full-color aesthetic palette.

#4

Desk I Made Recently

Desk I Made Recently

Cleanplateclubmember Report

#5

Latest Project For The Wife

Latest Project For The Wife

ZTJ_22 Report

#6

The God Of DIY, Part Of My Ongoing Project Of Building Shrines To Gods That Don't Exist

The God Of DIY, Part Of My Ongoing Project Of Building Shrines To Gods That Don't Exist

mtomsky Report

Woodworking can be approached as a profession or, as seen in some photos, as a hobby. As strenuous as it may seem, it provides stress relief. 

In an article for Family Handyman, author and homesteader Chris Deziel described how woodworking can be relaxing and a creative outlet. Seeing your work come alive may be enough to uplift the spirits. 

“[It] lets you manifest your imagination in the real world, boosting your confidence and self-worth,” he wrote. 
#7

I Built An 8-Foot Tall Whimsical Bookcase From Plywood, Lauan, Poplar, And Padauk. This Was A Fun Build And My Wife Absolutely Loves It! Build Link In Comments

I Built An 8-Foot Tall Whimsical Bookcase From Plywood, Lauan, Poplar, And Padauk. This Was A Fun Build And My Wife Absolutely Loves It! Build Link In Comments

AtomicDairy Report

#8

My Work

My Work

Stunning-Detective-7 Report

#9

I Made A Cubone, What Do You Think Of It?

I Made A Cubone, What Do You Think Of It?

LunarLegacy23 Report

Woodworking is as much a mental activity as it is physical. For starters, it involves a lot of measuring and mathematics outside of the classroom. As Deziel points out, it keeps the mind nimble. 

But perhaps its most practical benefit is that it saves you money. Many pieces of top-quality wood furniture may cost you an arm and a leg. Why burn through your bank account if you can build one yourself? The nice thing is that you can also be creative with the design.

#10

My Daughter Wanted A Lemonade Stand, She Got A Lemonade Stand. All That's Left Is Paint

My Daughter Wanted A Lemonade Stand, She Got A Lemonade Stand. All That’s Left Is Paint

bigjakethegreat Report

#11

Side Quest From Scrap Bin: Oak Leaf Made Of Oak, And Maple Leaf Made Of Maple

Side Quest From Scrap Bin: Oak Leaf Made Of Oak, And Maple Leaf Made Of Maple

Wi1dHare Report

#12

Totally My Hand Carved [my Verification Post]

Totally My Hand Carved [my Verification Post]

OkShape1506 Report

Woodworking may also be a beneficial activity for kids, and Philadelphia’s The School in Rose Valley has made it part of the curriculum. The school believes it can help youngsters practice perseverance, develop motor skills and hand-eye coordination, and learn discipline. 

“The desire to make things is so general in children that they are willing to go through much hard work to reach their ends,” said Principal Grace Rotzel.

#13

I Make And Leave These Guys On A Hiking Trail Near Where I Live For People To Find

I Make And Leave These Guys On A Hiking Trail Near Where I Live For People To Find

mysneakygraffiti Report

#14

I Made A Desk With Antique Anglo-Indian Motifs Hand Carved In Jet Black Mun Ebony Topped By A Starburst Pattern Made From Highly Figured Coromandel Ebony

I Made A Desk With Antique Anglo-Indian Motifs Hand Carved In Jet Black Mun Ebony Topped By A Starburst Pattern Made From Highly Figured Coromandel Ebony

savage-dragon Report

#15

5000 Bottle Wine Room Made From Sapele For A Private Collector. Took 2 Weeks To Mill Out The Stock From 4 Quarter Boards

5000 Bottle Wine Room Made From Sapele For A Private Collector. Took 2 Weeks To Mill Out The Stock From 4 Quarter Boards

MyOwnBigBro Report

Now, it’s your turn, readers. Which of these photos fascinated you the most? Did it give you a new perspective on woodworking as an art and a craft? We’d love to know your thoughts in the comments section!
#16

The Floors Under Bad Carpet In My Previous Home. Built In 1904

The Floors Under Bad Carpet In My Previous Home. Built In 1904

thateliguy02 Report

#17

I Made A Strange Creature That Is A Pet Bed And Side Table

I Made A Strange Creature That Is A Pet Bed And Side Table

liamoco123 Report

#18

Super Proud Of These Dining Chairs I Just Finished

Super Proud Of These Dining Chairs I Just Finished

dave_z1 Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chair* ? 🙈😛 or are the rest camo painted? /jk

#19

New Door Just Built

New Door Just Built

Ingestinformation Report

#20

Little Guy With Sneakers Side Table I Made

Little Guy With Sneakers Side Table I Made

liamoco123 Report

#21

I'm 14 Years Old And Made This Shaker Style End Table For My Parents. How'd I Do?

I’m 14 Years Old And Made This Shaker Style End Table For My Parents. How’d I Do?

Remarkable-Sand965 Report

#22

Completed Wood Art Piece

Completed Wood Art Piece

MannysWoodArt Report

#23

The Coffee Table Is 100% My Hand-Carved Design

The Coffee Table Is 100% My Hand-Carved Design

OkShape1506 Report

#24

Made A Guy To Hold My Wife's Tattoo Inks At Her Shop

Made A Guy To Hold My Wife’s Tattoo Inks At Her Shop

Ornery_Cauliflower77 Report

#25

Im No Carpenter, But Built This Princess Castle Bed For My Little Girl 1 Year Ago. I Was Beyond Proud Of It. I'm Sad To Say She Is Now Scared To Sleep So High Up And Wants It Gone. Wanted To Post It One Last Time Before Tearing It Apart

Im No Carpenter, But Built This Princess Castle Bed For My Little Girl 1 Year Ago. I Was Beyond Proud Of It. I’m Sad To Say She Is Now Scared To Sleep So High Up And Wants It Gone. Wanted To Post It One Last Time Before Tearing It Apart

roote14 Report

#26

I Whittled A Chess Set

I Whittled A Chess Set

Tandizojere Report

#27

Ombré End Grain Cutting Board

Ombré End Grain Cutting Board

robinmjr Report

#28

Ever Since I Picked Up This Hobby 5 Years Ago I've Always Dreamed Of Building A Dining Room Table That I Could Be Proud Of. Checked Off That Goal Today!

Ever Since I Picked Up This Hobby 5 Years Ago I've Always Dreamed Of Building A Dining Room Table That I Could Be Proud Of. Checked Off That Goal Today!

ProgrammersAreSexy Report

#29

I Made A Wooden Cat And Painted It With Intricate Mayan Patterns Inspired From My Culture. Thoughts On This?

I Made A Wooden Cat And Painted It With Intricate Mayan Patterns Inspired From My Culture. Thoughts On This?

TalokanArt Report

siobhangournay avatar
Siobhan Gournay
Siobhan Gournay
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://www.reddit.com/r/woodworking/comments/1exs4ti/i_made_a_wooden_cat_and_painted_it_with_intricate/ The painted version in the link

#30

We've Peaked

We’ve Peaked

Adventurous_Light_85 Report

#31

Drafting Table Build

Drafting Table Build

iStuxi Report

#32

2,000 Bottle Wine Racks. Took Me 3 Months

2,000 Bottle Wine Racks. Took Me 3 Months

grawlgamar Report

#33

I've Been Wanting To Give This Double Tambour Coffee Table A Shot For A While, Couldn't Be Happier With The Result!

I’ve Been Wanting To Give This Double Tambour Coffee Table A Shot For A While, Couldn’t Be Happier With The Result!

miller243 Report

#34

I Do This For A Living. I'm Literally Hating It And It Used To Be A Passion

I Do This For A Living. I’m Literally Hating It And It Used To Be A Passion

knivesoutmtb Report

#35

Oak Bench

Oak Bench

TruthIsOutThere1966 Report

#36

Just Finished This Entertainment Unit For Our House

Just Finished This Entertainment Unit For Our House

chuckrussell Report

#37

I Have To Gush - Look At The Coffee Table My Boyfriend Made Me

I Have To Gush - Look At The Coffee Table My Boyfriend Made Me

East-Key-3096 Report

#38

Teak Shower Bench No Nail

Teak Shower Bench No Nail

saildaddy007 Report

#39

I Designed And Built This Coffee Table With A Tambour Door And A 'Floating' Table Top. The Tambour Can Slide All The Way Around And Theres A Drawer On Both Sides

I Designed And Built This Coffee Table With A Tambour Door And A 'Floating' Table Top. The Tambour Can Slide All The Way Around And Theres A Drawer On Both Sides

EarlTheBearl Report

#40

Logcabin Playhouse I've Been Building For My Kid For Over A Year Is Finally Ready!! Over 700h Of Work Done. Cabin M X 1,7m, Porch And Loft 2m X 1m

Logcabin Playhouse I've Been Building For My Kid For Over A Year Is Finally Ready!! Over 700h Of Work Done. Cabin M X 1,7m, Porch And Loft 2m X 1m

Jaska-87 Report

#41

We Now Have A Fancy Bathroom Door

We Now Have A Fancy Bathroom Door

TheREALShaniaTwain69 Report

#42

Obsessed With My Birthday Gift From My Dad. Maple And Walnut Earring Chest

Obsessed With My Birthday Gift From My Dad. Maple And Walnut Earring Chest

DizziBldr Report

#43

Opinions On Table?

Opinions On Table?

Rmwoodworking Report

#44

Glitched Nightstand

Glitched Nightstand

MeneerTygo Report

#45

I Made A Joint Case

I Made A Joint Case

CosmicVista Report

#46

My First Bench. Proud Of Myself!

My First Bench. Proud Of Myself!

mgtowthrowaway5 Report

#47

The Wife Said She Liked This $2,500 End Table. I Made One For $75. This Hobby Pays Off

The Wife Said She Liked This $2,500 End Table. I Made One For $75. This Hobby Pays Off

volcanonacho Report

#48

Mid-Century Recreation I Made

Mid-Century Recreation I Made

Jerry-Jugdish Report

#49

Staircase I Just Finished

Staircase I Just Finished

magnus303 Report

#50

A Guy Was Giving Away Some Old Growth Douglas Fir Beams On Marketplace, So I Built Myself A Dining Table Out Of

A Guy Was Giving Away Some Old Growth Douglas Fir Beams On Marketplace, So I Built Myself A Dining Table Out Of Them

CrotchisKing Report

#51

My Dad Built A 35 Ft Rustic Bridge

My Dad Built A 35 Ft Rustic Bridge

NoSeaworthiness2223 Report

#52

Playing With A New Profile On The Sides

Playing With A New Profile On The Sides

Cakesandwood Report

#53

Master Bathroom Vanity

Master Bathroom Vanity

Hiebs915 Report

#54

First Cabinet Build

First Cabinet Build

cooperaa Report

#55

My Wife Grew A Whole Human Being In The Time It Took Me To Finish This

My Wife Grew A Whole Human Being In The Time It Took Me To Finish This

Chevelle1749 Report

#56

Built A Wood Shed Over The Summer

Built A Wood Shed Over The Summer

PONETHEPOON Report

#57

End Grain Floors

End Grain Floors

wooddoug Report

#58

Found This Free Chair In My Neighborhood. Is It Oak And Cherry Wood?

Found This Free Chair In My Neighborhood. Is It Oak And Cherry Wood?

Educational_Mud_1912 Report

#59

Coffee Table I Made Over The Summer

Coffee Table I Made Over The Summer

GeneTI18 Report

#60

Another Project Done (1st Outdoor Furniture I've Made)

Another Project Done (1st Outdoor Furniture I've Made)

Ok-Project-8408 Report

#61

A Nightstand I Recently Built

A Nightstand I Recently Built

dragonslayer5555 Report

