In this list, we feature handmade bookcases, desks, bathroom doors, and random whimsical carvings that deserve the internet’s attention. Scroll through and see why!

These attention-grabbing images are from the Woodworking subreddit . The 5.6 million community members deeply appreciate the artistry one can create using a piece from a tree.

It’s difficult not to be impressed with people who can create masterpieces using their bare hands. It’s an admirable trait shared by sculptors, artists, composers, and, as you’re about to see, woodworkers.

#1 Tried Making An Ice Cream Bar Out Of Walnut But It Melted Share icon

You May Also Like:

#2 My Daughter Drew An Ice Cream Cone Made Of Fat Cats And Said I Should Carve It. Too Cool An Idea Not To Try Share icon

#3 Mahogany Bookcase I Made Share icon

The most essential aspect of this craft is, of course, the wood. But with the hundreds of thousands of varieties worldwide, it would be challenging to narrow down if you’re an absolute beginner. Fortunately, we have the Seattle-based Ebanista School of Fine Woodworking to guide us. If you want to learn the craft, you can start with fir, maple, cherry, oak, sycamore, or ash. These wood variants provide structural integrity and density and offer a full-color aesthetic palette.

#4 Desk I Made Recently Share icon

#5 Latest Project For The Wife Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 The God Of DIY, Part Of My Ongoing Project Of Building Shrines To Gods That Don't Exist Share icon

Woodworking can be approached as a profession or, as seen in some photos, as a hobby. As strenuous as it may seem, it provides stress relief. In an article for Family Handyman, author and homesteader Chris Deziel described how woodworking can be relaxing and a creative outlet. Seeing your work come alive may be enough to uplift the spirits. “[It] lets you manifest your imagination in the real world, boosting your confidence and self-worth,” he wrote.

#7 I Built An 8-Foot Tall Whimsical Bookcase From Plywood, Lauan, Poplar, And Padauk. This Was A Fun Build And My Wife Absolutely Loves It! Build Link In Comments Share icon

#8 My Work Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Made A Cubone, What Do You Think Of It? Share icon

Woodworking is as much a mental activity as it is physical. For starters, it involves a lot of measuring and mathematics outside of the classroom. As Deziel points out, it keeps the mind nimble. ADVERTISEMENT But perhaps its most practical benefit is that it saves you money. Many pieces of top-quality wood furniture may cost you an arm and a leg. Why burn through your bank account if you can build one yourself? The nice thing is that you can also be creative with the design.

#10 My Daughter Wanted A Lemonade Stand, She Got A Lemonade Stand. All That’s Left Is Paint Share icon

#11 Side Quest From Scrap Bin: Oak Leaf Made Of Oak, And Maple Leaf Made Of Maple Share icon

#12 Totally My Hand Carved [my Verification Post] Share icon

Woodworking may also be a beneficial activity for kids, and Philadelphia’s The School in Rose Valley has made it part of the curriculum. The school believes it can help youngsters practice perseverance, develop motor skills and hand-eye coordination, and learn discipline. “The desire to make things is so general in children that they are willing to go through much hard work to reach their ends,” said Principal Grace Rotzel. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I Make And Leave These Guys On A Hiking Trail Near Where I Live For People To Find Share icon

#14 I Made A Desk With Antique Anglo-Indian Motifs Hand Carved In Jet Black Mun Ebony Topped By A Starburst Pattern Made From Highly Figured Coromandel Ebony Share icon

#15 5000 Bottle Wine Room Made From Sapele For A Private Collector. Took 2 Weeks To Mill Out The Stock From 4 Quarter Boards Share icon

Now, it’s your turn, readers. Which of these photos fascinated you the most? Did it give you a new perspective on woodworking as an art and a craft? We’d love to know your thoughts in the comments section!

#16 The Floors Under Bad Carpet In My Previous Home. Built In 1904 Share icon

#17 I Made A Strange Creature That Is A Pet Bed And Side Table Share icon

#18 Super Proud Of These Dining Chairs I Just Finished Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 New Door Just Built Share icon

#20 Little Guy With Sneakers Side Table I Made Share icon

#21 I’m 14 Years Old And Made This Shaker Style End Table For My Parents. How’d I Do? Share icon

#22 Completed Wood Art Piece Share icon

#23 The Coffee Table Is 100% My Hand-Carved Design Share icon

#24 Made A Guy To Hold My Wife’s Tattoo Inks At Her Shop Share icon

#25 Im No Carpenter, But Built This Princess Castle Bed For My Little Girl 1 Year Ago. I Was Beyond Proud Of It. I’m Sad To Say She Is Now Scared To Sleep So High Up And Wants It Gone. Wanted To Post It One Last Time Before Tearing It Apart Share icon

#26 I Whittled A Chess Set Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Ombré End Grain Cutting Board Share icon

#28 Ever Since I Picked Up This Hobby 5 Years Ago I've Always Dreamed Of Building A Dining Room Table That I Could Be Proud Of. Checked Off That Goal Today! Share icon

#29 I Made A Wooden Cat And Painted It With Intricate Mayan Patterns Inspired From My Culture. Thoughts On This? Share icon

#30 We’ve Peaked Share icon

#31 Drafting Table Build Share icon

#32 2,000 Bottle Wine Racks. Took Me 3 Months Share icon

#33 I’ve Been Wanting To Give This Double Tambour Coffee Table A Shot For A While, Couldn’t Be Happier With The Result! Share icon

#34 I Do This For A Living. I’m Literally Hating It And It Used To Be A Passion Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Oak Bench Share icon

#36 Just Finished This Entertainment Unit For Our House Share icon

#37 I Have To Gush - Look At The Coffee Table My Boyfriend Made Me Share icon

#38 Teak Shower Bench No Nail Share icon

#39 I Designed And Built This Coffee Table With A Tambour Door And A 'Floating' Table Top. The Tambour Can Slide All The Way Around And Theres A Drawer On Both Sides Share icon

#40 Logcabin Playhouse I've Been Building For My Kid For Over A Year Is Finally Ready!! Over 700h Of Work Done. Cabin M X 1,7m, Porch And Loft 2m X 1m Share icon

#41 We Now Have A Fancy Bathroom Door Share icon

#42 Obsessed With My Birthday Gift From My Dad. Maple And Walnut Earring Chest Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Opinions On Table? Share icon

#44 Glitched Nightstand Share icon

#45 I Made A Joint Case Share icon

#46 My First Bench. Proud Of Myself! Share icon

#47 The Wife Said She Liked This $2,500 End Table. I Made One For $75. This Hobby Pays Off Share icon

#48 Mid-Century Recreation I Made Share icon

#49 Staircase I Just Finished Share icon

#50 A Guy Was Giving Away Some Old Growth Douglas Fir Beams On Marketplace, So I Built Myself A Dining Table Out Of Them Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 My Dad Built A 35 Ft Rustic Bridge Share icon

#52 Playing With A New Profile On The Sides Share icon

#53 Master Bathroom Vanity Share icon

#54 First Cabinet Build Share icon

#55 My Wife Grew A Whole Human Being In The Time It Took Me To Finish This Share icon

#56 Built A Wood Shed Over The Summer Share icon

#57 End Grain Floors Share icon

#58 Found This Free Chair In My Neighborhood. Is It Oak And Cherry Wood? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Coffee Table I Made Over The Summer Share icon

#60 Another Project Done (1st Outdoor Furniture I've Made) Share icon