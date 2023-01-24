When was the last time you had your home or business inspected, pandas? Be honest, was it last month, or was it three weeks before you moved into the building nine years ago? We tend to assume that everything is just fine with any structure we enter because well, frankly, the idea of the roof collapsing on top of us or the floor caving in isn’t something most of us want to imagine. But unfortunately, buildings don’t last forever, so to ensure that we’ve chosen a safe space to conduct our business or live our lives, those places need to be inspected every now and then.

And who better to inspect your building than Alpha Structural, Inc.? Alpha Structural is a leader in the engineering and construction of foundation and hillside repairs, and a popular presence on the internet thanks to their social media accounts. Below, we’ve gathered photos from their famous Imgur account, featuring some of the most bizarre and shocking things structural inspectors have discovered while on the job, so we hope you enjoy these pics and remember to always have those inspections done on time.

Keep reading to also find an interview with Ben Reinhart, Vice President of Marketing for Alpha Structural, and be sure to upvote the photos you find most surprising. Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s previous articles featuring Alpha Structural, you can find the most recent ones right here and here!

More info: AlphaStructural.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Imgur

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

"I'm on the edge" - Lady Gaga

AlphaStructural Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#2

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Who else is bummed they missed this party?

AlphaStructural Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

9 lives just aren’t enough.
For mummification to occur, the body must be exposed to certain conditions, including chemicals, low humidity or a lack of air, which prevent the tissue from decaying. 
Crawlspaces can in fact provide just the right mix for a body to mummify. I don't know what to do with this information.

AlphaStructural Report

16points
POST
View more comments

Alpha Structural is a Los Angeles based leader in foundation repair whose mission is “to engineer and build the most precise, practical and responsible repair for our customer’s property, in conformance with State and Local Building Codes and with their budget in mind, so that they may realize their goals concerning the correction of their property.” It was started by David Tourjé, who had built many custom hillside homes in the 1980s and decided to specialize in foundation and hillside repairs due to the increasing demand.  

Alpha Structural has now been going strong for decades, becoming the number one choice for Foundation Engineering and Repair, Landslide Repair, Earthquake and Structural Rehabilitation Contractor in the Los Angeles area. “Our production staff has over 850 years of experience and all of it is hard-core and down-in-the-trenches, not managed from behind a computer,” their website states. “Our in-house engineers and technicians are among the most experienced in all of Southern California. If that’s not enough for you, here are just a few more reasons why you should choose us for all your foundation needs.”
#4

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Moisture in your crawlspace is never a good thing as it causes wood to decay. It is also an ideal habitat for mushrooms and mold

AlphaStructural Report

14points
POST
#5

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Is it just Los Angeles drivers or does this happen everywhere? At least the driver miraculously just hit the garage and not the rooms where people were sleeping.

AlphaStructural Report

14points
POST
Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are all the houses in the US made of cardboard??

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Still selling for one million dollars…

AlphaStructural Report

13points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get. Out. Before. It. Collapse. You know what would be worse? If this was the 2nd floor of a tall building. Why 2nd floor is worst? Because you’re on the 1st floor and it would promptly collapse on you if this brings down the entire building. 🤨

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

But despite being based in California, Alpha Structural has had an impact on so many people around the world thanks to their hilarious and informative internet presence. With accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Imgur, Alpha Structural has thousands of followers who are eager to view their team’s most shocking finds from inspections and be glad that these things weren’t discovered in their own homes! We’ve been featuring Alpha Structural on Bored Panda for about three years now, and in the past, we’ve been lucky enough to get in touch with them to learn more about their company and the importance of structural inspections.

Alpha Structural previously told Bored Panda, “There are many factors that can affect the repair of a home such as budget constraints, timing, accessibility of workspace, etc. For the most part we would put the responsibility on the contractors that were hired to do the work. Most homeowners are not aware of the repair ‘methods’ used, especially when the work is under the home."

“For example, we’ve seen brick foundations that have been ‘retrofitted’ by bolting the framing to the brick walls. However, this doesn’t serve any purpose as the bricks can’t hold these bolts. Many times the homeowner had no idea that there was any problem performing this type of retrofit on a brick foundation,” they explained. “Without trying to sound cliché, we can say the old maxim, ‘you get what you pay for’ holds true when selecting a contractor to repair, or upgrade your home’s foundation.”    

#7

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Interesting brickwork on that chimney you got there.

Tell me you love controlled chaos without telling me you love controlled chaos.

AlphaStructural Report

12points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

........and this little piggy ran out of bricks

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

At least they placed the concrete on the dirt to avoid termites. 2 out of 10 for the effort.

AlphaStructural Report

12points
POST
A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Literally in half of these posts people are just playing Jenga.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

This home was flooded due to a burst pipe. All the water damage and extra pressure it applied to the slab caused a severe crack to form.
 
You can see it runs across the entire length of the living room.
You can see here the slab has a offset crack, characterized by a height difference on either side of a the crack. 
 
It can be tempting to think that cracks in concrete aren’t a cause for concern, but if they’re affecting your home’s structure, they need to be addressed. Your concrete slab is essential to your home’s structural integrity. A weak foundation can lead to the collapse of interior walls.

AlphaStructural Report

11points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just use some duct tape, it’s fine.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We reached out to Alpha Structural about this piece as well, and we were lucky enough to get in touch with Ben Reinhart, the Vice President of Marketing. First, we wanted to hear if there had been any exciting updates since the last time we had spoken with Alpha Structural. "We recently celebrated our 30th anniversary!" Ben shared. "Also, we started servicing Orange County and will soon be expanding to Ventura County as well!"
#10

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Jenga! Your turn.

AlphaStructural Report

11points
POST
#11

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Here we have a floating post and pier. The room above must be fun for the kids, an in-house bounce house.

AlphaStructural Report

10points
POST
#12

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

I think i've become an animal whisperer. They seem to be following

AlphaStructural Report

9points
POST
View more comments

We also asked Ben if it's crucial to have a structural inspector take a look at every building we might be living or working in. "When purchasing a property, it’s very important to do your due diligence," he told Bored Panda. "Get all the inspections; you need to make sure that you’re getting what you expect. We’ve heard all sorts of horror stories about people buying homes, waiving contingencies, and then finding out down the line that they have major structural issues."

"Regarding someone who is already the property owner, they don’t necessarily need to get inspections unless they start noticing signs of structural damage," Ben added. "Large, wide cracks, sloping floors, etc. The best thing a property owner can do for their structure is to make sure they have a good drainage system and keep up with regular maintenance. This will go a long way."
#13

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Sometimes concrete slabs crack due to improper installation procedures. They will need to be inspected by a professional to determine the cause.

AlphaStructural Report

9points
POST
#14

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

In nature, wood rot is the natural decomposition process turning fallen logs into nutritious soil.

AlphaStructural Report

9points
POST
#15

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

We were called out to assess a failing deck on an ocean-front home, but the ocean had other plans.

AlphaStructural Report

9points
POST

We also asked Ben about any of the wildest things the Alpha Structural team has encountered while on the job. "We come across some crazy stuff. I’d say that one of the most shocking was when one of our assessors found a human skull in the crawl space of a home he was inspecting," he shared. "The skull was complete with a clump of long, black hair and a few chunks of mummified flesh but minus the jawbone. The assessor immediately left the crawl space and notified the police. Surprisingly, when the coroner came, he concluded that the skull was roughly 2,000 years old! It’s suspected that a previous homeowner had found the skull while hiking in Peru in the 1970s and smuggled it back into the country."
#16

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Just waiting on one good shake.

AlphaStructural Report

8points
POST
#17

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Do you see it? Let's zoom in...
Yeah, not scary at all.

AlphaStructural Report

8points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean it's kinda cute I have to say

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

For 1 million dollars, would you spend the night in this room?

AlphaStructural Report

8points
POST
Settled for Infamy
Settled for Infamy
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Silent, motionless, and wearing a helmet, hell yes! In today's economic climate, I'm there for $100k

6
6points
reply
View more comments

We were also curious what type of person would make for a great structural inspector. "Being a structural assessor is a much more exciting job than people would expect. You see all types of buildings, some of which have a very rich history. You meet a lot of people who are experiencing various structural/geotechnical issues," Ben told Bored Panda. "We try to help them find a solution for their problem that fits within their budget. I’d recommend someone who has experience with construction and who likes to solve problems and help people."
#19

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

During the storm a tree fell on top of this home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured, though the homeowner was sitting on their couch when their ceiling came crashing down. You can see here how their roof is completely warped from the impact. Inside, the extent of the damage is clearly visible.

P.S. the couch in question is under there somewhere.

AlphaStructural Report

8points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last picture gave me anxiety. The cleaning!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Santa better have insurance.

AlphaStructural Report

8points
POST

Ben also added that, "Cracking in drywall/stucco is very common, especially in SoCal. The best thing people can do to mitigate this is make sure that they have a proper drainage system. Don’t let water pool near your foundation. Cracks that are around ¼ of an inch or wider are more concerning. This is a sign that there may be a structural issue."

If you're concerned there might be a structural issue in your home or you'd like to learn more from the experts, be sure to check out Alpha Structural, Inc.'s website right here!
#21

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Not one thing in this picture is aligned.

AlphaStructural Report

8points
POST
A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WHAT IS THE DEAL WITH JENGA AND BAD CONSTRUCTION HAVE I BEEN MISSING SOMETHING?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

If the structure is in an area accessed by the public, then spalling can be hazardous in terms of falling debris or trip hazards. If left unchecked, then spalling will accelerate and spread so that, eventually, the structure could become unstable.

AlphaStructural Report

7points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In one of my previous workplaces, I was advised not to park near a specific wall due to moisture. Everyone feared it would collapse. It was the underground carpark for a major hospital.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Just like our routine check-ups at the doctor to ensure our health is in tip-top shape, regular building inspections can prevent any issues from creeping up on your residence or office space before it’s too late to fix them. According to Build, structural inspections are important to catch any issues that you might have missed when checking out the space. “It’s easy to get carried away with the idea of getting a new place, but the last thing you want to do is pay for a bad property that lacks minor details which turn out to be crucial after the purchase has been made,” Build explains. “If things such as pest infestations, incorrect electrical wiring, or a faulty plumbing system are not addressed as soon as possible, they can become a major source of discomfort or even danger. These minor yet significant details are what professional [building inspectors] look for when conducting inspections. A building inspector will catch details your untrained eye missed.”
#23

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

We always like a spacious crawlspace, but, as you can see, the foundation wall at the entrance has begun to deteriorate. There seems to be something growing from inside the wall.

AlphaStructural Report

7points
POST
LJ Robinson
LJ Robinson
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTH is growing out of that wall??

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Down the hill the fence goes and with it the homeowner’s backyard.

AlphaStructural Report

7points
POST
A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope no one can walk under there...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Oh, you think your deck is structurally sound. I dare you to stick a knife in it.

AlphaStructural Report

7points
POST

Having a solid building inspection can also help with your power in negotiations, before you’ve decided whether or not to purchase a space. “With a good inspection, your negotiation stakes are more solid. When making an offer on a property, having a solid understanding of the building’s structural problems and having reports to back up your claims will help you save tens of thousands of dollars,” Build writes.

“A building inspection is one step you never want to overlook. It is one of the most important steps you can take to ensure that your new building is a good investment, and it is critical to do your research before making such a large purchase. The priority of anyone looking to purchase a property should be to seek the advice of a professional building inspector in order to make a proper and well-informed decision.”
#26

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Check out this red-tagged home we had the pleasure of visiting this week. No big deal. Just a little movement down the hill.

AlphaStructural Report

6points
POST
#27

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

What a great life lesson... even foundation post and piers come in every size.

AlphaStructural Report

6points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good lord, I wouldn't use those piers for a deck, let alone an entire house! This can't meet code??

0
0points
reply
#28

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

This retaining wall needs some serious intervention before it fails.
Oh, too late.

AlphaStructural Report

6points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

‘Too late’ describes it surprisingly well

1
1point
reply

Are you feeling inspired to schedule your next home inspection, pandas? If you’ve got cracks in the wall or you suspect the basement has water damage that could cause problems in the future, now’s the time to get that checked out. We hope you’re enjoying these shocking photos, so keep upvoting all of your favorites. And then if you’re interested in checking out our previous articles featuring Alpha Structural, you can find the most recent ones right here and here
#29

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Your house feels a bit slanted? Hmm, I wonder why.

AlphaStructural Report

5points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeesh, and this is why you don't use wimpy little piers (pertains to previous post...)

0
0points
reply
#30

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Jenga but 100x bigger!

AlphaStructural Report

5points
POST
#31

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

The biggest shim we’ve ever seen.

AlphaStructural Report

5points
POST
#32

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Structural dust.
Welp. Sir, your house is being supported by dust.

AlphaStructural Report

5points
POST
#33

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

"I'll take signs you're having foundation issues for $100."

AlphaStructural Report

4points
POST
#34

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

If you're worried about foundation issues in your home, look out for these common indicators:
-Sloping or sagging floors,
-Visible cracks in ceilings,
-Gaps appearing between walls and floors,
-Walls beginning to lean or bow, or
-Floor cracks appearing.

AlphaStructural Report

4points
POST
#35

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

You don't need to be an expert to know this is bad.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#36

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Set it and forget it.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#37

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Girders act as the intermediate support for the floor joists. They carry the bulk of the weight above them. They should not be twisting away from the post.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#38

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

I guess it's the season of leaning walls.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Retaining wall: lean good. Fence wall: lean bad. Looks like bad...

0
0points
reply
#39

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Deck or failed retaining wall? Yup, definitely a failed retaining wall.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#40

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

A car rammed into the side of a bar and took out a supporting column. By the look of it, it was already on its way out.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
SealOfDisapproval
SealOfDisapproval
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But, on the positive side, it revealed the contact card of a junk car buyer!

0
0points
reply
#41

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Almost every landslide can have multiple causes. Slope movement occurs when forces acting down-slope exceed the strength of the earth materials that compose the slope. These pipe and board builds were not strong enough to hold the earth behind them

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#42

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

The column looks a little worn, but at least it's not supporting a giant parking garage

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#43

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Once the retaining wall is unable to withstand the force behind it, it will come crashing down. Luckily, a retaining wall does not fail without first showing warning signs. Common signs that a wall is slowly failing can include cracking in the wall, bulging of the face of the wall, and tilting. If a retaining wall shows any of these signs, it is likely time to have the wall evaluated.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I stand corrected. This kind of retaining wall lean: also bad...

0
0points
reply
#44

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

If your home is sitting on a slab foundation, these are the types of cracks you do not want to see. Cracks like the ones above are a clear result of structural issues

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#45

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Don't underestimate a failing retaining wall. This wall will fall, and the results will not be pretty and will ultimately end up costing more than replacing it at this stage.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#46

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

No one should be parked too close to this wall

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well at least they weighted the ground surface with rock. That'll bring things to a head faster!

0
0points
reply
#47

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Any guesses what animal this is?

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

This home’s access door to their California basement was located in the bathroom. I'm sure they dominated at hide & seek.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#49

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Rusted pipes pose a significant threat to your structure’s foundation.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#50

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

A car plowed into the side of this church. We came out to inspect the structural damage, but the most impressive part was that there were no tire marks on the grass. It is completely pristine. How?
Was it a flying car?

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, planting bed border intact.

0
0points
reply
#51

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Next time you're on a deck you should look over the side of it and assess how structurally sound it truly is. It's a favorite party trick! People love it...

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#52

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Knowing the common signs of foundation issues can help you take the necessary steps that can spare you extensive and costly repairs in the future.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#53

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

"Under Pressure" - Queen.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Plummer special!
The very handy plumber dug out the foundation to place a pipe and, in the process, undermined an entire row of post and piers.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#55

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

If my pen fits then I'm concerned.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#56

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

As the slab shifts into the building, the retaining walls on the side are being pushed away. This is very dangerous for the structural integrity of the building and the safety of others in the next building.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#57

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Size matters when it comes to foundation cracks. The picture above is an example of what a concerning crack would look like. The two sides of the gap are pulling away from each other and one side is sinking. We call this “differential settling.”

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#58

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

I guess they're ready for every level as their foundation sinks.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#59

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

You can really see how the surrounding expansive soil has affected the post and piers.
My favorite game.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shim Jenga! That's a new twist...

0
0points
reply
#60

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

The rainstorm caused many homes to flood. As homeowners realized this week, it can be difficult to pinpoint where the water is coming from. If the property is flooding it could be coming into the home from under the floor. If the property lacks sufficient drainage, heavy rains can cause water to pool against the exterior of the building, and this water can then seep into your foundation and begin pooling inside your home.

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#61

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

Jenga! Which one would you pull?

AlphaStructural Report

3points
POST
#62

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

The equation is simple: wood + water = decay.

Because of this, any part of the home that might be damp has the potential to result in rot, but it’s the parts of the home where there’s excess moisture that you need to monitor.

AlphaStructural Report

2points
POST
#63

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

You get a strap! You get a strap!
Straps for everyone!

AlphaStructural Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

This home's structural posts for its deck are not secured. The connection where the beam meets the concrete footing is not secure as it is slanting due to it sliding down the hillside.

AlphaStructural Report

2points
POST
#65

Funny-Dangerous-Structure-Fails

This failing retaining wall is holding 4 feet of dirt.

AlphaStructural Report

2points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All good they have a pole propping it up

0
0points
reply
#66