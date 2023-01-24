104 Worst Things Seen During Structural Inspections (New Pics) Interview
When was the last time you had your home or business inspected, pandas? Be honest, was it last month, or was it three weeks before you moved into the building nine years ago? We tend to assume that everything is just fine with any structure we enter because well, frankly, the idea of the roof collapsing on top of us or the floor caving in isn’t something most of us want to imagine. But unfortunately, buildings don’t last forever, so to ensure that we’ve chosen a safe space to conduct our business or live our lives, those places need to be inspected every now and then.
And who better to inspect your building than Alpha Structural, Inc.? Alpha Structural is a leader in the engineering and construction of foundation and hillside repairs, and a popular presence on the internet thanks to their social media accounts. Below, we’ve gathered photos from their famous Imgur account, featuring some of the most bizarre and shocking things structural inspectors have discovered while on the job, so we hope you enjoy these pics and remember to always have those inspections done on time.
More info: AlphaStructural.com
"I'm on the edge" - Lady Gaga
Who else is bummed they missed this party?
9 lives just aren’t enough.
For mummification to occur, the body must be exposed to certain conditions, including chemicals, low humidity or a lack of air, which prevent the tissue from decaying.
Crawlspaces can in fact provide just the right mix for a body to mummify. I don't know what to do with this information.
Alpha Structural is a Los Angeles based leader in foundation repair whose mission is “to engineer and build the most precise, practical and responsible repair for our customer’s property, in conformance with State and Local Building Codes and with their budget in mind, so that they may realize their goals concerning the correction of their property.” It was started by David Tourjé, who had built many custom hillside homes in the 1980s and decided to specialize in foundation and hillside repairs due to the increasing demand.
Alpha Structural has now been going strong for decades, becoming the number one choice for Foundation Engineering and Repair, Landslide Repair, Earthquake and Structural Rehabilitation Contractor in the Los Angeles area. “Our production staff has over 850 years of experience and all of it is hard-core and down-in-the-trenches, not managed from behind a computer,” their website states. “Our in-house engineers and technicians are among the most experienced in all of Southern California. If that’s not enough for you, here are just a few more reasons why you should choose us for all your foundation needs.”
Moisture in your crawlspace is never a good thing as it causes wood to decay. It is also an ideal habitat for mushrooms and mold
Is it just Los Angeles drivers or does this happen everywhere? At least the driver miraculously just hit the garage and not the rooms where people were sleeping.
Still selling for one million dollars…
Get. Out. Before. It. Collapse. You know what would be worse? If this was the 2nd floor of a tall building. Why 2nd floor is worst? Because you’re on the 1st floor and it would promptly collapse on you if this brings down the entire building. 🤨
But despite being based in California, Alpha Structural has had an impact on so many people around the world thanks to their hilarious and informative internet presence. With accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Imgur, Alpha Structural has thousands of followers who are eager to view their team’s most shocking finds from inspections and be glad that these things weren’t discovered in their own homes! We’ve been featuring Alpha Structural on Bored Panda for about three years now, and in the past, we’ve been lucky enough to get in touch with them to learn more about their company and the importance of structural inspections.
Alpha Structural previously told Bored Panda, “There are many factors that can affect the repair of a home such as budget constraints, timing, accessibility of workspace, etc. For the most part we would put the responsibility on the contractors that were hired to do the work. Most homeowners are not aware of the repair ‘methods’ used, especially when the work is under the home."
“For example, we’ve seen brick foundations that have been ‘retrofitted’ by bolting the framing to the brick walls. However, this doesn’t serve any purpose as the bricks can’t hold these bolts. Many times the homeowner had no idea that there was any problem performing this type of retrofit on a brick foundation,” they explained. “Without trying to sound cliché, we can say the old maxim, ‘you get what you pay for’ holds true when selecting a contractor to repair, or upgrade your home’s foundation.”
Interesting brickwork on that chimney you got there.
Tell me you love controlled chaos without telling me you love controlled chaos.
At least they placed the concrete on the dirt to avoid termites. 2 out of 10 for the effort.
Literally in half of these posts people are just playing Jenga.
This home was flooded due to a burst pipe. All the water damage and extra pressure it applied to the slab caused a severe crack to form.
You can see it runs across the entire length of the living room.
You can see here the slab has a offset crack, characterized by a height difference on either side of a the crack.
It can be tempting to think that cracks in concrete aren’t a cause for concern, but if they’re affecting your home’s structure, they need to be addressed. Your concrete slab is essential to your home’s structural integrity. A weak foundation can lead to the collapse of interior walls.
We reached out to Alpha Structural about this piece as well, and we were lucky enough to get in touch with Ben Reinhart, the Vice President of Marketing. First, we wanted to hear if there had been any exciting updates since the last time we had spoken with Alpha Structural. "We recently celebrated our 30th anniversary!" Ben shared. "Also, we started servicing Orange County and will soon be expanding to Ventura County as well!"
Jenga! Your turn.
Here we have a floating post and pier. The room above must be fun for the kids, an in-house bounce house.
I think i've become an animal whisperer. They seem to be following
We also asked Ben if it's crucial to have a structural inspector take a look at every building we might be living or working in. "When purchasing a property, it’s very important to do your due diligence," he told Bored Panda. "Get all the inspections; you need to make sure that you’re getting what you expect. We’ve heard all sorts of horror stories about people buying homes, waiving contingencies, and then finding out down the line that they have major structural issues."
"Regarding someone who is already the property owner, they don’t necessarily need to get inspections unless they start noticing signs of structural damage," Ben added. "Large, wide cracks, sloping floors, etc. The best thing a property owner can do for their structure is to make sure they have a good drainage system and keep up with regular maintenance. This will go a long way."
Sometimes concrete slabs crack due to improper installation procedures. They will need to be inspected by a professional to determine the cause.
In nature, wood rot is the natural decomposition process turning fallen logs into nutritious soil.
We were called out to assess a failing deck on an ocean-front home, but the ocean had other plans.
We also asked Ben about any of the wildest things the Alpha Structural team has encountered while on the job. "We come across some crazy stuff. I’d say that one of the most shocking was when one of our assessors found a human skull in the crawl space of a home he was inspecting," he shared. "The skull was complete with a clump of long, black hair and a few chunks of mummified flesh but minus the jawbone. The assessor immediately left the crawl space and notified the police. Surprisingly, when the coroner came, he concluded that the skull was roughly 2,000 years old! It’s suspected that a previous homeowner had found the skull while hiking in Peru in the 1970s and smuggled it back into the country."
Just waiting on one good shake.
Do you see it? Let's zoom in...
Yeah, not scary at all.
For 1 million dollars, would you spend the night in this room?
Silent, motionless, and wearing a helmet, hell yes! In today's economic climate, I'm there for $100k
We were also curious what type of person would make for a great structural inspector. "Being a structural assessor is a much more exciting job than people would expect. You see all types of buildings, some of which have a very rich history. You meet a lot of people who are experiencing various structural/geotechnical issues," Ben told Bored Panda. "We try to help them find a solution for their problem that fits within their budget. I’d recommend someone who has experience with construction and who likes to solve problems and help people."
During the storm a tree fell on top of this home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured, though the homeowner was sitting on their couch when their ceiling came crashing down. You can see here how their roof is completely warped from the impact. Inside, the extent of the damage is clearly visible.
P.S. the couch in question is under there somewhere.
Santa better have insurance.
Ben also added that, "Cracking in drywall/stucco is very common, especially in SoCal. The best thing people can do to mitigate this is make sure that they have a proper drainage system. Don’t let water pool near your foundation. Cracks that are around ¼ of an inch or wider are more concerning. This is a sign that there may be a structural issue."
If you're concerned there might be a structural issue in your home or you'd like to learn more from the experts, be sure to check out Alpha Structural, Inc.'s website right here!
Not one thing in this picture is aligned.
WHAT IS THE DEAL WITH JENGA AND BAD CONSTRUCTION HAVE I BEEN MISSING SOMETHING?
If the structure is in an area accessed by the public, then spalling can be hazardous in terms of falling debris or trip hazards. If left unchecked, then spalling will accelerate and spread so that, eventually, the structure could become unstable.
In one of my previous workplaces, I was advised not to park near a specific wall due to moisture. Everyone feared it would collapse. It was the underground carpark for a major hospital.
Just like our routine check-ups at the doctor to ensure our health is in tip-top shape, regular building inspections can prevent any issues from creeping up on your residence or office space before it’s too late to fix them. According to Build, structural inspections are important to catch any issues that you might have missed when checking out the space. “It’s easy to get carried away with the idea of getting a new place, but the last thing you want to do is pay for a bad property that lacks minor details which turn out to be crucial after the purchase has been made,” Build explains. “If things such as pest infestations, incorrect electrical wiring, or a faulty plumbing system are not addressed as soon as possible, they can become a major source of discomfort or even danger. These minor yet significant details are what professional [building inspectors] look for when conducting inspections. A building inspector will catch details your untrained eye missed.”
We always like a spacious crawlspace, but, as you can see, the foundation wall at the entrance has begun to deteriorate. There seems to be something growing from inside the wall.
Down the hill the fence goes and with it the homeowner’s backyard.
Oh, you think your deck is structurally sound. I dare you to stick a knife in it.
Having a solid building inspection can also help with your power in negotiations, before you’ve decided whether or not to purchase a space. “With a good inspection, your negotiation stakes are more solid. When making an offer on a property, having a solid understanding of the building’s structural problems and having reports to back up your claims will help you save tens of thousands of dollars,” Build writes.
“A building inspection is one step you never want to overlook. It is one of the most important steps you can take to ensure that your new building is a good investment, and it is critical to do your research before making such a large purchase. The priority of anyone looking to purchase a property should be to seek the advice of a professional building inspector in order to make a proper and well-informed decision.”
Check out this red-tagged home we had the pleasure of visiting this week. No big deal. Just a little movement down the hill.
What a great life lesson... even foundation post and piers come in every size.
This retaining wall needs some serious intervention before it fails.
Oh, too late.
Your house feels a bit slanted? Hmm, I wonder why.
Jenga but 100x bigger!
The biggest shim we’ve ever seen.
Structural dust.
Welp. Sir, your house is being supported by dust.
"I'll take signs you're having foundation issues for $100."
If you're worried about foundation issues in your home, look out for these common indicators:
-Sloping or sagging floors,
-Visible cracks in ceilings,
-Gaps appearing between walls and floors,
-Walls beginning to lean or bow, or
-Floor cracks appearing.
You don't need to be an expert to know this is bad.
Set it and forget it.
Girders act as the intermediate support for the floor joists. They carry the bulk of the weight above them. They should not be twisting away from the post.
I guess it's the season of leaning walls.
Deck or failed retaining wall? Yup, definitely a failed retaining wall.
A car rammed into the side of a bar and took out a supporting column. By the look of it, it was already on its way out.
But, on the positive side, it revealed the contact card of a junk car buyer!
Almost every landslide can have multiple causes. Slope movement occurs when forces acting down-slope exceed the strength of the earth materials that compose the slope. These pipe and board builds were not strong enough to hold the earth behind them
The column looks a little worn, but at least it's not supporting a giant parking garage
Once the retaining wall is unable to withstand the force behind it, it will come crashing down. Luckily, a retaining wall does not fail without first showing warning signs. Common signs that a wall is slowly failing can include cracking in the wall, bulging of the face of the wall, and tilting. If a retaining wall shows any of these signs, it is likely time to have the wall evaluated.
If your home is sitting on a slab foundation, these are the types of cracks you do not want to see. Cracks like the ones above are a clear result of structural issues
Don't underestimate a failing retaining wall. This wall will fall, and the results will not be pretty and will ultimately end up costing more than replacing it at this stage.
No one should be parked too close to this wall
Any guesses what animal this is?
This home’s access door to their California basement was located in the bathroom. I'm sure they dominated at hide & seek.
Rusted pipes pose a significant threat to your structure’s foundation.
A car plowed into the side of this church. We came out to inspect the structural damage, but the most impressive part was that there were no tire marks on the grass. It is completely pristine. How?
Was it a flying car?
Next time you're on a deck you should look over the side of it and assess how structurally sound it truly is. It's a favorite party trick! People love it...
Knowing the common signs of foundation issues can help you take the necessary steps that can spare you extensive and costly repairs in the future.
"Under Pressure" - Queen.
Plummer special!
The very handy plumber dug out the foundation to place a pipe and, in the process, undermined an entire row of post and piers.
If my pen fits then I'm concerned.
As the slab shifts into the building, the retaining walls on the side are being pushed away. This is very dangerous for the structural integrity of the building and the safety of others in the next building.
Size matters when it comes to foundation cracks. The picture above is an example of what a concerning crack would look like. The two sides of the gap are pulling away from each other and one side is sinking. We call this “differential settling.”
I guess they're ready for every level as their foundation sinks.
You can really see how the surrounding expansive soil has affected the post and piers.
My favorite game.
The rainstorm caused many homes to flood. As homeowners realized this week, it can be difficult to pinpoint where the water is coming from. If the property is flooding it could be coming into the home from under the floor. If the property lacks sufficient drainage, heavy rains can cause water to pool against the exterior of the building, and this water can then seep into your foundation and begin pooling inside your home.
Jenga! Which one would you pull?
The equation is simple: wood + water = decay.
Because of this, any part of the home that might be damp has the potential to result in rot, but it’s the parts of the home where there’s excess moisture that you need to monitor.
You get a strap! You get a strap!
Straps for everyone!
This home's structural posts for its deck are not secured. The connection where the beam meets the concrete footing is not secure as it is slanting due to it sliding down the hillside.
This failing retaining wall is holding 4 feet of dirt.