Imagine a world without photographs. There's so much we might never have "seen". Thanks to the invention and evolution of the camera, we have pieces of the past frozen in time. We are able to "experience" places we've never been. And we can share parts of our lives with strangers, in an instant.

Nowadays, almost anyone can be a photographer. An amateur one anyway. And you don't even need to carry a camera or professional equipment. A mobile phone with photographic capabilities will do just fine. But it wasn't always that way.

A group of highly talented photographers came before us, paving the way as they played with light around them. Facebook page History Photos Sealed In Time is a gorgeous gallery of "historical and vintage photos from around the world". Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites. Keep scrolling for a captivating journey through the days of darkrooms and daylight color film. And learn a bit more about the days before digital photography.

#1

A Danish Zookeeper Waters The Emperor Penguins On A Hot Summer Day In 1957

A Danish Zookeeper Waters The Emperor Penguins On A Hot Summer Day In 1957

    #2

    Christmas In London - 1948

    Christmas In London - 1948

    #3

    Man In Fog, London - 1935 Photo By Arthur Tanner

    Man In Fog, London - 1935 Photo By Arthur Tanner

    The first ever photograph is known as “​Window at Le Gras”. It came to life in 1826, when a French inventor set up a camera obscura to capture the view outside his window. "Camera obscura" is a Latin phrase, which literally means dark room. The National Gallery Of Art defines camera obscura as "an optical device that creates an image by focusing rays of light onto a screen or sheet of paper".

    In essence, Nicéphore Niépce created the first camera that could properly capture an image and seal it in time. He had been playing around for a while. But at first, his images didn't "stick". In the early phases, he experimented with how a negative image could be created on paper coated with silver chloride. But those would always end up fading.
    #4

    Man With Bird, Tyneside, England, Ca. 1937 - By Edith Tudor Hart

    Man With Bird, Tyneside, England, Ca. 1937 - By Edith Tudor Hart

    #5

    L'uomo Che Corre. Paris, Photo By Sabine Weiss, 1953

    L'uomo Che Corre. Paris, Photo By Sabine Weiss, 1953

    #6

    Tricycle Gang In Brooklyn. New York City (1930s)

    Tricycle Gang In Brooklyn. New York City (1930s)

    After much trial and error, and several later chemical explorations, he finally got it right. He discovered that a certain film mixed with pewter could produce permanent photographic images when exposed inside a camera obscura. Niépce called this process ‘heliography’.

    His first photo was a view from the window of his estate in Burgundy, France. It required an exposure time of around 8 hours. And while Niépce's images were blurry, they paved the way for the sharper, more professional photographs we can enjoy in this compilation.
    #7

    A Bench From Out Of Youth, 1970 - By Andrei Knyazev

    A Bench From Out Of Youth, 1970 - By Andrei Knyazev

    #8

    The Face Of The Custom House Clock In Boston Was Repainted By A Worker In 1976

    The Face Of The Custom House Clock In Boston Was Repainted By A Worker In 1976

    #9

    Rue Mouffetard, Paris, Ca. 1945 - By Brassaï

    Rue Mouffetard, Paris, Ca. 1945 - By Brassaï

    It would be a few more years before photography could become accessible to the public. A big room wasn’t exactly the most practical tool for most people. When Niépce died in 1833, his protege Louis Jacques Mandé Daguerre took over. Thanks to him, the world was introduced the first ever portable camera in 1839.
    #10

    Chorus Girls Reading On The Set Of You Can’t Have Everything, 1937

    Chorus Girls Reading On The Set Of You Can't Have Everything, 1937

    #11

    Photo By Jean Hermanson - Vietnam, 1973

    Photo By Jean Hermanson - Vietnam, 1973

    #12

    Ladies Sharing An Umbrella, London, 1959

    Ladies Sharing An Umbrella, London, 1959

    "A forerunner of the modern camera, the camera obscura consisted first of a room, then later of a portable box with a small opening in one side," reads the National Gallery of Art site. "Light reflected by objects in the natural world enters the box through a lens set into the opening and projects an image onto the opposite surface. The image, like one formed on the retina of the eye, is upside down and reversed.
    #13

    "The Camera Is An Instrument That Teaches People How To See Without A Camera" - Dorothea Lange

    "The Camera Is An Instrument That Teaches People How To See Without A Camera" - Dorothea Lange

    #14

    Hooverville (Great Depression), Ca. 1936

    Hooverville (Great Depression), Ca. 1936

    #15

    A Heavy Load - Sioux. Edward S. Curtis, 1908

    A Heavy Load - Sioux. Edward S. Curtis, 1908

    Daguerre called his box camera the "Daguerreotype". It had plate inside, coated with a thin film of silver iodide. The plate had to be exposed to a few minutes or hours of light to produce an image. It was then treated with mercury vapor and hot saltwater to remove the silver iodide.

    And voila! A permanent image, or daguerreotype, was left behind. But the images were still all mirror images, or in reverse. After trial and error, Daguerre managed to reduce the exposure time to just a few seconds. It was a turning point in the history of photography, and catapulted cameras into the commercial arena.
    #16

    Mailbox Attached To A German Tram, Postman Empties The Mailbox. Berlin, 1920

    Mailbox Attached To A German Tram, Postman Empties The Mailbox. Berlin, 1920

    #17

    Passengers In Railway Station, Germany, 1940’s - By Paul Wolff

    Passengers In Railway Station, Germany, 1940's - By Paul Wolff

    #18

    In Amsterdam, Holland, In 1953, A Milkman Was Seen Peddling His Dairy Products, Providing Fresh Milk And Other Essentials To The Community

    In Amsterdam, Holland, In 1953, A Milkman Was Seen Peddling His Dairy Products, Providing Fresh Milk And Other Essentials To The Community

    Back then, photographers could work on one print at a time. But William Henry Fox Talbot soon changed the game. He came up with what's known as the calotype process. It allowed photographers to create a negative, and use it to produce multiple prints at a time.

    Following that was George Eastman’s creation of the first roll of Kodak film in 1889. Suddenly people could take multiple photos one after the other. And photographs didn’t have to be individually processed. It was the beginning of snapshots, as we know them now. When Thomas Edison later added perforated edges, we were gifted with the 35mm format that dominated the industry for years to come.

    #19

    Vienna, Austria, Photo By Elfriede Mejchar, - 1960

    Vienna, Austria, Photo By Elfriede Mejchar, - 1960

    #20

    Photo By Gianni Berengo Gardin, 1953

    Photo By Gianni Berengo Gardin, 1953

    #21

    Quai Du Louvre, Paris, Photo By Marcel Bovis, 1946

    Quai Du Louvre, Paris, Photo By Marcel Bovis, 1946

    The first 35mm camera was introduced in 1925. The compact Leica was a far cry from the big, bulky box cameras that photographers had to lug around before. And as more people experimented over the years, we finally saw color film enter the fray.

    Kodak was once again on the frontlines of film advancement. And released Kodachrome in 1936. Unlike monochrome, or black and white, the film had multiple layers and allowed photographers to bring their work to life with a range of vibrant colors.
    #22

    Photo By Leonard Freed - Farm Women, Bay Of Naples, Italy 1958

    Photo By Leonard Freed - Farm Women, Bay Of Naples, Italy 1958

    #23

    Laugharne, Wales, Photo By Philip Jones Griffiths, 1959

    Laugharne, Wales, Photo By Philip Jones Griffiths, 1959

    #24

    Standing In Line. Photo By Robert Doisneau, France, 1940s

    Standing In Line. Photo By Robert Doisneau, France, 1940s

    Polaroid pictures added a whole fun, new element to photography. In a world where instant gratification reigns supreme, people were now able to snap and see their pics instantly. The invention of the first instant camera by Edwin H. Land in 1848 was met with much excitement. Many decades later, Instagram launched with a logo of a Polaroid camera.

    #25

    Women Factory Workers In A Cotton Mill In Lancashire, England, Circa 1908

    Women Factory Workers In A Cotton Mill In Lancashire, England, Circa 1908

    #26

    Alla Nazimova And Rudolph Valentino In Camille - 1921

    Alla Nazimova And Rudolph Valentino In Camille - 1921

    #27

    Photo By Russell Lee - New Madrid County, Missouri. Child Of Sharecropper Cultivating A Field - 1938

    Photo By Russell Lee - New Madrid County, Missouri. Child Of Sharecropper Cultivating A Field - 1938

    #28

    The Sonter Family Packing Fruit, Ray Road, Epping, Sydney - 1911 By Rex Hazlewood

    The Sonter Family Packing Fruit, Ray Road, Epping, Sydney - 1911 By Rex Hazlewood

    #29

    Curling In Central Park, New York City - 1906

    Curling In Central Park, New York City - 1906

    #30

    A Sears Roebuck Catalogue Assembly Line In 1942

    A Sears Roebuck Catalogue Assembly Line In 1942

    #31

    Just Two Guys Shooting The Breeze In New York, 1950s

    Just Two Guys Shooting The Breeze In New York, 1950s

    #32

    The Great Flood Of 1910 In Paris, France

    The Great Flood Of 1910 In Paris, France

    #33

    A Lady Sold Hot Chestnuts In Soho, In The West End Of London, England, In 1935

    A Lady Sold Hot Chestnuts In Soho, In The West End Of London, England, In 1935

    #34

    Photo By Cecil Beaton - Tilly Losch (1930’s)

    Photo By Cecil Beaton - Tilly Losch (1930's)

    #35

    Teachers Training Students Of The Royal Dance Academy At Fairfield Lodge In 1949

    Teachers Training Students Of The Royal Dance Academy At Fairfield Lodge In 1949

    #36

    Racecourse On Norderney Island Four Ladies In White Dresses On The Turf, Germany, 1908 - By Otto Haeckel

    Racecourse On Norderney Island Four Ladies In White Dresses On The Turf, Germany, 1908 - By Otto Haeckel

    #37

    Farm Life Of Western Norway - 1890s

    Farm Life Of Western Norway - 1890s

    #38

    The Village Of Moussages, Photo By Henri Cartier-Bresson, 1968

    The Village Of Moussages, Photo By Henri Cartier-Bresson, 1968

    #39

    Liverpool, Photo By By Paul Trevor, 1975

    Liverpool, Photo By By Paul Trevor, 1975

    #40

    A Group Of Workers Gathered At A Portable Snack Stand Beneath Brooklyn Bridge, Refreshments In Hand, In The 1950s

    A Group Of Workers Gathered At A Portable Snack Stand Beneath Brooklyn Bridge, Refreshments In Hand, In The 1950s

    #41

    Paris, 1952 - By Édouard Boubat

    Paris, 1952 - By Édouard Boubat

    #42

    Italian Immigrant Man In His Makeshift Home Under The Rivington Street Dump, New York City - 1890

    Italian Immigrant Man In His Makeshift Home Under The Rivington Street Dump, New York City - 1890

    #43

    Girls Picking Huckleberries - 1920s

    Girls Picking Huckleberries - 1920s

    #44

    In Pennsylvania During The 1940s, Charles Teenie Harris's Photo Captured A Server Behind The Counter Of A Soda Fountain

    In Pennsylvania During The 1940s, Charles Teenie Harris's Photo Captured A Server Behind The Counter Of A Soda Fountain

    #45

    Three Children Stand Outside Mrs. Herbst's Bakery In New York City In 1960, Gazing Through The Window

    Three Children Stand Outside Mrs. Herbst's Bakery In New York City In 1960, Gazing Through The Window

    #46

    Lime Street Railway Station, Liverpool, 1954, Photographed By Bert Hardy

    Lime Street Railway Station, Liverpool, 1954, Photographed By Bert Hardy

    #47

    San Nicola Da Crissa, Italy, 1950

    San Nicola Da Crissa, Italy, 1950

    #48

    Eureka, Colorado - Early 1900s

    Eureka, Colorado - Early 1900s

    #49

    Nuns, Rio De Janeiro, 1955 - By Ormond Gigli

    Nuns, Rio De Janeiro, 1955 - By Ormond Gigli

    #50

    New Year's Eve In The Vondelpark, Opposite The Entrance To Van Eeghenstraat, Amsterdam, 1951 - By Ben Van Meerendonk

    New Year's Eve In The Vondelpark, Opposite The Entrance To Van Eeghenstraat, Amsterdam, 1951 - By Ben Van Meerendonk

    #51

    A Rare Look Inside The Original Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Factory - 1924

    A Rare Look Inside The Original Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Factory - 1924

    #52

    Experienced Ticker Tape Operators Diligently Working On The New York Stock Exchange In 1915, Ensuring Precise Monitoring Of Market Activity

    Experienced Ticker Tape Operators Diligently Working On The New York Stock Exchange In 1915, Ensuring Precise Monitoring Of Market Activity

    #53

    A Group Of Boys Assembled In Front Of A Chicago Building (1951)

    A Group Of Boys Assembled In Front Of A Chicago Building (1951)

    #54

    Photo By Willy Ronis - Le Café De France, L'isle-Sur-La-Sorgue (Vaucluse), 1979

    Photo By Willy Ronis - Le Café De France, L'isle-Sur-La-Sorgue (Vaucluse), 1979

    #55

    Girls Playing Jump Rope, Chicago, 1950 - By Marvin E. Newman

    Girls Playing Jump Rope, Chicago, 1950 - By Marvin E. Newman

    #56

    Olga Schubert, A Little 5-Year-Old After A Days Work That Began About 5 Am Helping Her Mother In The Biloxi Canning Factory, 1911

    Olga Schubert, A Little 5-Year-Old After A Days Work That Began About 5 Am Helping Her Mother In The Biloxi Canning Factory, 1911

    #57

    Girl On A Stoop, New York City, Ca. 1946 - By Sonia Handelman Meyer

    Girl On A Stoop, New York City, Ca. 1946 - By Sonia Handelman Meyer

    #58

    A Boot Black, 1912 New York City

    A Boot Black, 1912 New York City

    #59

    The Circus At A Children's Hospital - 1923

    The Circus At A Children's Hospital - 1923

    #60

    In 1940, Factory Workers In London, England, Produced Spectacles Compatible With Gas Masks

    In 1940, Factory Workers In London, England, Produced Spectacles Compatible With Gas Masks

    #61

    New York's Spanish Harlem (1950s)

    New York's Spanish Harlem (1950s)

    #62

    An Attendant At Los Angeles' Gilmore 'Self-Service' Gas Station Took Up Knitting During Slow Periods In 1948

    An Attendant At Los Angeles' Gilmore 'Self-Service' Gas Station Took Up Knitting During Slow Periods In 1948

    #63

    New York City's Summer Street Life In 1954

    New York City's Summer Street Life In 1954

    #64

    Carrer De Les Basses De Sant Pere, Barcelona, 1946 - By Otho Lloyd

    Carrer De Les Basses De Sant Pere, Barcelona, 1946 - By Otho Lloyd

    #65

    Rhine River Boat Transporting Whisky, Düsseldorf, Ca. 1957 - By Leonard Freed

    Rhine River Boat Transporting Whisky, Düsseldorf, Ca. 1957 - By Leonard Freed

    #66

    Potsdamer Platz, Berlin, 1930's - By Friedrich Seidenstücker

    Potsdamer Platz, Berlin, 1930's - By Friedrich Seidenstücker

    #67

    Stanley Kubrick's 1947 Photograph Of A New York Taxi Driver Changing A Tire

    Stanley Kubrick's 1947 Photograph Of A New York Taxi Driver Changing A Tire

    #68

    In Whitechapel, London, A Young Person's Eyes Wander Longingly Over The Freshly Baked Goods In A Bakery Window During The Financial Hardships Of The 1930s

    In Whitechapel, London, A Young Person's Eyes Wander Longingly Over The Freshly Baked Goods In A Bakery Window During The Financial Hardships Of The 1930s

    #69

    New York City's Early Adoption Of Electric Buses (1908)

    New York City's Early Adoption Of Electric Buses (1908)

    #70

    Overview Of The City, San Francisco, 1935 - By Peter Stackpole

    Overview Of The City, San Francisco, 1935 - By Peter Stackpole

    #71

    Venice, Photo By Siegfried Lauterwasser, 1960s

    Venice, Photo By Siegfried Lauterwasser, 1960s

    #72

    Front Porch Of Tenant Farmers House Near Warner, Oklahoma - 1939

    Front Porch Of Tenant Farmers House Near Warner, Oklahoma - 1939

    #73

    The Sandman, Atlantic City, New Jersey, 1890s

    The Sandman, Atlantic City, New Jersey, 1890s

    #74

    The Summer Girl And Her Sweetheart, 1897

    The Summer Girl And Her Sweetheart, 1897

    #75

    Farmer Walking In Dust Storm. Cimarron County, Oklahoma Circa 1936

    Farmer Walking In Dust Storm. Cimarron County, Oklahoma Circa 1936

    #76

    Unemployed Miner Returning Home From Jarrow, England, 1937 - By Bill Brandt

    Unemployed Miner Returning Home From Jarrow, England, 1937 - By Bill Brandt

    #77

    Little Sarakatsana Spins Wool, 1940's - By Takis Tloupas

    Little Sarakatsana Spins Wool, 1940's - By Takis Tloupas

