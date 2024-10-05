ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine a world without photographs. There's so much we might never have "seen". Thanks to the invention and evolution of the camera, we have pieces of the past frozen in time. We are able to "experience" places we've never been. And we can share parts of our lives with strangers, in an instant.

Nowadays, almost anyone can be a photographer. An amateur one anyway. And you don't even need to carry a camera or professional equipment. A mobile phone with photographic capabilities will do just fine. But it wasn't always that way.

A group of highly talented photographers came before us, paving the way as they played with light around them. Facebook page History Photos Sealed In Time is a gorgeous gallery of "historical and vintage photos from around the world". Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites. Keep scrolling for a captivating journey through the days of darkrooms and daylight color film. And learn a bit more about the days before digital photography.