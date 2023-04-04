This Facebook Group Has People Sharing The View From Their Window, Here Are 132 Of The Most Interesting Pics
Ever since the dawn of art, painters were mesmerized by the idea of gazing at the view from one’s window. Salvador Dali's famous painting called “Young Woman at a Window” from 1925, which shows a woman looking at the bay of Cadaqués, is one of the examples.
The Facebook group “View From Your Window” takes this concept further and invites people to share pictures of things they see either through their camera lens or an actual window.
“View from YOUR window was created in August 2020 when we were all in Covid lockdown. I (Marian Viljoen - founder) had a fabulous view over the Indian Ocean and Mtamvuna River Valley at Port Edward, South Africa,” the group’s description says.
Initially, the group was created with the creator’s family and friends in mind in order “to encourage them to look outside their own 4 walls and see the beauty around them” but has since grown immensely and become a strong community stretching through all the corners of the world.
Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting and inspiring views people saw through their windows and shared with others.
View From Our Window In Giza, Egypt!
View From My Favorite Window In My Favorite House In Paxos, Greece
Seriously, No Privacy
View From My Window!! Pakistan
Grindlewald, Switzerland. The Incredible View From My Window For A Few Savored Days
Asheville, NC, USA
View From My Living Room In Sherman, Connecticut
A Nice View Of Our Garden In Denmark
View From My Treehouse Stay In Odda, Norway
Just Watching Me In My Bathroom. Homer, Alaska
The View From My Home. Greetings From Slovenia
View From Our Window. NB, Canada
P.S., he always has a door open for him to come in and out as he likes and it wasn’t a cold day just because we had some snow
So Happy When I Get To See This Magic From My Living Room Window
We Just Arrived In Tokyo Two Hours Ago, My Younger Son Is Watching The City From Our Hotel Window. And Yes, That Is A Godzilla There On The Top Of A Building Next To Us
I Live In The Center Of Sarajevo, B&H, And I Don't Have An Ideal View From All The Windows. I'm Trying To Fix It
View From My Sliding Glass Door. Asheville, Nc USA
The View From My New Place In Oregon
After 17 years in an abusive marriage my children and I finally have a home to call our own. I’ve been homeless since the separation & the divorce is almost finalized! Here’s to new beginnings
Congratulations to you and here's wishing you everything. wonderful and good in your new life! May God continue to protect you, provide for you, and your life, be abundance, happiness, laughter, and many blessings!! The view is absolutely spectacular! Thank you so much for sharing.
The View From My Bedroom In Cumbria, UK
View From Dubrovnik, Croatia
I Used To Dislike This View Growing Up. Now I Go Home Literally To Sit Here And Look Out. Waitomo - New Zealand
Sun Is Out With A Mild Cold Breeze In Hunza, Pakistan
I am going to stay on that chair all day today & do nothing. In cities, we forget how important doing nothing is
Literally From My Kitchen Window. I Love The Beautiful Peacocks. San Pedro, California
My Favourite Thing In Life Is Introducing My Dog Hachi To Children Who Are Scared Of Dogs
I don't want humans to spend their entire life with that fear without knowing what they are missing... A dogs love is a top shelf thing on this planet. Domesticated Dog is a rare sight in Hunza.
My house in Ganaish, Hunza Pakistan.
View From The Window Of My Father's Home Campione Del Garda Garda Lake, Italy
View From Our Boat! We Live Aboard Full Time With Our 3 Kids And Travel The World, Crossing Oceans And Going Island To Island
This particular shot is on our way from Key West, FL to Georgetown, Bahamas. The stars and sunsets are my favorite views from boat life!
Picture From My Window, In Estonia
View From My Window In Bilambil Heights, East Coast, New South Wales, Australia
View From My Window, Pakistan
Jahaz Banda, is a large meadow in the upper reaches of Kumrat Valley, Upper Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. It is located at an altitude of 3,100 m above sea level
My View And My Enjoying Cat From Istanbul, Turkey
My Window View In Kyiv, Ukraine
View Of Okanagan Lake From My Aunt's Sunroom In Summerland, British Columbia, Canada
Roger vs. The Iguana In Parkland, Florida
Roger passed away two weeks ago and our hearts are broken but I love all our memories of him. This was his favorite window
Leaving An Abusive Marriage After Almost 20 Years. This Is The View From My New Apartment’s Bedroom Window
It’s not the most beautiful view but it’s all mine and I am finally starting to feel free!
Fall River, Massachusetts USA
Our View From Villeneuve Loubet (French Riviera), France
View From A Window On My Way To Work. Norway
Room View, Antarctica
View From My Living Room Window In Northern Ireland
My Window Czech Republic
These 2 Started Visiting Shortly After We Moved In
They were obviously fed by the previous owner. As you can see the female is very tame and comes right into the house to tell me its feeding time. I have named the big guy Stanley and the female Lizzy. They are woolly necked storks. South coast KZN South Africa
A View From My Grandma’s House In Lappeenranta, Finland
View From My Kitchen Window - The Driveway. Young Male Zebra. Zimbabwe
I Live On The Island Of Mallorca, Spain. This Is What I Wake Up To Every Day
This Is The View From Our Living Room In Kaiwaka, New Zealand
I was a young divorcee at 35 years of age and searched everywhere for a place to call my own, when I actually dreamed of this view one morning and walked into the house two days later. Back then I had to drive two hours to the international airport about once a week to work as a long haul flight attendant. Then after three or four or five days away, I drove the two hours to get home to the country where I could be on my own in the peace and the quiet. My two cats would always be waiting for me on the top of the driveway no matter what hours I came home. Over time, I learned to love my solitude and to love me exactly as I am.
My Grandma’s House View! Antioquia, Colombia
Had To Share This Beautiful Sunrise From My Kitchen Window This Morning In Bonnie Scotland
We Live In A Compound With Just 3 Houses. I Love How Secluded It Feels Even If We Are In The City. Bangkok, Thailand
Kumrat, Pakistan
View Of Garden From My Kitchen Window. UK
Welcome To Eastern Uganda Elgon Region Mountain Elgon Ranges
View From My Window Norway 30/03/2023 Still Snowing
The View From My Ex-Office Window In Kyiv, Ukraine. Missing My Home City So Much Being Away
The Old Abandoned Farmhouse Across The Street From My House In Bavaria, Germany
No People live there anymore, but 11 friendly stray Cats and a whole bunch of Chickens
Moose Looking In My Window. Wasilla, Alaska
View From My Kitchen Window At My Cabin In Sjusjøen, Norway
My Balcony View Sydney, Australia
Who Needs A TV When You Have An Ever Changing View From Your Front Window
Everyday the view changes entirely depending on the visibility, tides, sea conditions and weather. In summer it’s special, but in winter we’re totally spoilt with sunsets.
I’m in the far North West, Scottish Highlands
The View From Our Room, Soufriere, St. Lucia
Nice To See What Kind Of Landscapes People Drink Their Morning Coffee In. This Is My Landscape. Vuolenkoski, Finland
I Took This Photo From The Balcony A Year Ago, I Still Have It In My Gallery And I Still See Them Together Like This
View From Our Tent In Kenya. Kilimanjaro
The View Of Mae Teang,chiangmai Thailand
View From My Cousins Home In Paris
Hi From Slovakia
View From My Window In Świecie, Poland. My House Is The Most Heavily Guarded In The World!
View From My Window For The Next Two Days. Lovely Sansi Kendwa Zanzibar
The View From The Sacred Valley Of The Incas, Cuzco, Perú
My View From My Living Room And Kitchen. I Live In Viggja In Norway
My Gorgeous View From Monument Valley In Utah (The View Hotel). Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
One Of My Big Dreams Came True Last Summer
After two years of hard work, my children and I moved into this house. Every day in this house feels like a blessing. I have built the house on the farm I grew up on.
We live in Loen, in Norway