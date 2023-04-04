Ever since the dawn of art, painters were mesmerized by the idea of gazing at the view from one’s window. Salvador Dali's famous painting called “Young Woman at a Window” from 1925, which shows a woman looking at the bay of Cadaqués, is one of the examples.

The Facebook group “View From Your Window” takes this concept further and invites people to share pictures of things they see either through their camera lens or an actual window.

“View from YOUR window was created in August 2020 when we were all in Covid lockdown. I (Marian Viljoen - founder) had a fabulous view over the Indian Ocean and Mtamvuna River Valley at Port Edward, South Africa,” the group’s description says.

Initially, the group was created with the creator’s family and friends in mind in order “to encourage them to look outside their own 4 walls and see the beauty around them” but has since grown immensely and become a strong community stretching through all the corners of the world.

Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting and inspiring views people saw through their windows and shared with others.

View From Our Window In Giza, Egypt!

View From Our Window In Giza, Egypt!

Elaine Williams Report

MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Wow! I would sit out there for hours

View From My Favorite Window In My Favorite House In Paxos, Greece

View From My Favorite Window In My Favorite House In Paxos, Greece

Adeline Bernard Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Literally my dream view, in Greece too

Seriously, No Privacy

Seriously, No Privacy

Holly LaBo Report

View From My Window!! Pakistan

View From My Window!! Pakistan

Manzoor Ahmad Report

Grindlewald, Switzerland. The Incredible View From My Window For A Few Savored Days

Grindlewald, Switzerland. The Incredible View From My Window For A Few Savored Days

Julie Buckley Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
7 minutes ago

That's absolutely stunning, I would love to visit Switzerland.

Asheville, NC, USA

Asheville, NC, USA

Marissa Joyce Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Well, are you going to invite him in? Rude

View From My Living Room In Sherman, Connecticut

View From My Living Room In Sherman, Connecticut

Maggie Gruar Report

A Nice View Of Our Garden In Denmark

A Nice View Of Our Garden In Denmark

Bettina Larsen Report

View From My Treehouse Stay In Odda, Norway

View From My Treehouse Stay In Odda, Norway

Tiffany Blowers Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Oh my god get me there now

Just Watching Me In My Bathroom. Homer, Alaska

Just Watching Me In My Bathroom. Homer, Alaska

Cristina Smith Report

The View From My Home. Greetings From Slovenia

The View From My Home. Greetings From Slovenia

Sabina Potokar Report

NewBird
NewBird
Community Member
1 minute ago

Slovenia is probably the most beautiful place I've ever seen. I feel bad saying it, I've been to a lot of nice places, but where I stayed in Slovenia, every view was just stunning.

View From Our Window. NB, Canada

View From Our Window. NB, Canada

P.S., he always has a door open for him to come in and out as he likes and it wasn’t a cold day just because we had some snow

Lynn Jacobson Report

So Happy When I Get To See This Magic From My Living Room Window

So Happy When I Get To See This Magic From My Living Room Window

Päivi Vehniäinen Report

We Just Arrived In Tokyo Two Hours Ago, My Younger Son Is Watching The City From Our Hotel Window. And Yes, That Is A Godzilla There On The Top Of A Building Next To Us

We Just Arrived In Tokyo Two Hours Ago, My Younger Son Is Watching The City From Our Hotel Window. And Yes, That Is A Godzilla There On The Top Of A Building Next To Us

Gabi Debreczeni-Rasko Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
3 minutes ago

That's so cool! I always wanted to visit Japan, it seems lovely.

I Live In The Center Of Sarajevo, B&H, And I Don't Have An Ideal View From All The Windows. I'm Trying To Fix It

I Live In The Center Of Sarajevo, B&H, And I Don't Have An Ideal View From All The Windows. I'm Trying To Fix It

Azemina Hujdur Vrhovčić Report

anne sane
anne sane
Community Member
41 minutes ago

It looks beautiful to me.. And way to go with the chicken wire keeping your fluffers safe😊

View From My Sliding Glass Door. Asheville, Nc USA

View From My Sliding Glass Door. Asheville, Nc USA

Melisa Richbourg Report

Snap panda
Snap panda
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Bear showing his balancing skills

The View From My New Place In Oregon

The View From My New Place In Oregon

After 17 years in an abusive marriage my children and I finally have a home to call our own. I’ve been homeless since the separation & the divorce is almost finalized! Here’s to new beginnings

Erin Rodriguez Report

Nene Miu Miu
Nene Miu Miu
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Congratulations to you and here's wishing you everything. wonderful and good in your new life! May God continue to protect you, provide for you, and your life, be abundance, happiness, laughter, and many blessings!! The view is absolutely spectacular! Thank you so much for sharing.

The View From My Bedroom In Cumbria, UK

The View From My Bedroom In Cumbria, UK

Chris Clarke Report

View From Dubrovnik, Croatia

View From Dubrovnik, Croatia

Sara Martina Kolar Report

I Used To Dislike This View Growing Up. Now I Go Home Literally To Sit Here And Look Out. Waitomo - New Zealand

I Used To Dislike This View Growing Up. Now I Go Home Literally To Sit Here And Look Out. Waitomo - New Zealand

Hemi Tangihaere Report

Sun Is Out With A Mild Cold Breeze In Hunza, Pakistan

Sun Is Out With A Mild Cold Breeze In Hunza, Pakistan

I am going to stay on that chair all day today & do nothing. In cities, we forget how important doing nothing is

Khawaja Nouman Maqbool Report

Literally From My Kitchen Window. I Love The Beautiful Peacocks. San Pedro, California

Literally From My Kitchen Window. I Love The Beautiful Peacocks. San Pedro, California

Elizabeth Harris Report

My Favourite Thing In Life Is Introducing My Dog Hachi To Children Who Are Scared Of Dogs

My Favourite Thing In Life Is Introducing My Dog Hachi To Children Who Are Scared Of Dogs

I don't want humans to spend their entire life with that fear without knowing what they are missing... A dogs love is a top shelf thing on this planet. Domesticated Dog is a rare sight in Hunza.
My house in Ganaish, Hunza Pakistan.

Khawaja Nouman Maqbool Report

View From The Window Of My Father's Home Campione Del Garda Garda Lake, Italy

View From The Window Of My Father's Home Campione Del Garda Garda Lake, Italy

Sara Nicoli Report

View From Our Boat! We Live Aboard Full Time With Our 3 Kids And Travel The World, Crossing Oceans And Going Island To Island

View From Our Boat! We Live Aboard Full Time With Our 3 Kids And Travel The World, Crossing Oceans And Going Island To Island

This particular shot is on our way from Key West, FL to Georgetown, Bahamas. The stars and sunsets are my favorite views from boat life!

Crystal Murphey Cruising Colette Report

Picture From My Window, In Estonia

Picture From My Window, In Estonia

Kadri Budrikaitė Report

View From My Window In Bilambil Heights, East Coast, New South Wales, Australia

View From My Window In Bilambil Heights, East Coast, New South Wales, Australia

Debbie Teitzel Report

View From My Window, Pakistan

View From My Window, Pakistan

Jahaz Banda, is a large meadow in the upper reaches of Kumrat Valley, Upper Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. It is located at an altitude of 3,100 m above sea level

Muhammad Fahad Report

My View And My Enjoying Cat From Istanbul, Turkey

My View And My Enjoying Cat From Istanbul, Turkey

Kevser Sarıaydın Report

My Window View In Kyiv, Ukraine

My Window View In Kyiv, Ukraine

Юлія Кузнєцова Report

View Of Okanagan Lake From My Aunt's Sunroom In Summerland, British Columbia, Canada

View Of Okanagan Lake From My Aunt's Sunroom In Summerland, British Columbia, Canada

Rebecca Clyburn Report

Roger vs. The Iguana In Parkland, Florida

Roger vs. The Iguana In Parkland, Florida

Roger passed away two weeks ago and our hearts are broken but I love all our memories of him. This was his favorite window

Robin Ross Report

MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I saw on Dr. Phil that iguanas are a real pest in Florida

Leaving An Abusive Marriage After Almost 20 Years. This Is The View From My New Apartment’s Bedroom Window

Leaving An Abusive Marriage After Almost 20 Years. This Is The View From My New Apartment's Bedroom Window

It’s not the most beautiful view but it’s all mine and I am finally starting to feel free!
Fall River, Massachusetts USA

Amy Beauregard Report

anne sane
anne sane
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Freedom is ALways a beautiful view.

Our View From Villeneuve Loubet (French Riviera), France

Our View From Villeneuve Loubet (French Riviera), France

Carolina Frecautanu Report

Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Stunning view marred by those ugly a*s buildings.

View From A Window On My Way To Work. Norway

View From A Window On My Way To Work. Norway

Katarína Kvetková Report

Room View, Antarctica

Room View, Antarctica

Elena Epelman Report

anne sane
anne sane
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Are you in a boat? Submarine? Apollo 13? Im scared.

View From My Living Room Window In Northern Ireland

View From My Living Room Window In Northern Ireland

Joyce Ferder Report

My Window Czech Republic

My Window Czech Republic

Daniela Mášová Report

These 2 Started Visiting Shortly After We Moved In

These 2 Started Visiting Shortly After We Moved In

They were obviously fed by the previous owner. As you can see the female is very tame and comes right into the house to tell me its feeding time. I have named the big guy Stanley and the female Lizzy. They are woolly necked storks. South coast KZN South Africa

Elaine Lindsay Dilley Report

A View From My Grandma’s House In Lappeenranta, Finland

A View From My Grandma's House In Lappeenranta, Finland

Sam Ilmi Taskinen Report

View From My Kitchen Window - The Driveway. Young Male Zebra. Zimbabwe

View From My Kitchen Window - The Driveway. Young Male Zebra. Zimbabwe

Lindsay Parker Report

I Live On The Island Of Mallorca, Spain. This Is What I Wake Up To Every Day

I Live On The Island Of Mallorca, Spain. This Is What I Wake Up To Every Day

Nathalie Richter Report

This Is The View From Our Living Room In Kaiwaka, New Zealand

This Is The View From Our Living Room In Kaiwaka, New Zealand

I was a young divorcee at 35 years of age and searched everywhere for a place to call my own, when I actually dreamed of this view one morning and walked into the house two days later. Back then I had to drive two hours to the international airport about once a week to work as a long haul flight attendant. Then after three or four or five days away, I drove the two hours to get home to the country where I could be on my own in the peace and the quiet. My two cats would always be waiting for me on the top of the driveway no matter what hours I came home. Over time, I learned to love my solitude and to love me exactly as I am.

Vera ShaoYing Lin Report

My Grandma’s House View! Antioquia, Colombia

My Grandma's House View! Antioquia, Colombia

Ulpiana Ortega Report

Had To Share This Beautiful Sunrise From My Kitchen Window This Morning In Bonnie Scotland

Had To Share This Beautiful Sunrise From My Kitchen Window This Morning In Bonnie Scotland

Maureen Turner Report

We Live In A Compound With Just 3 Houses. I Love How Secluded It Feels Even If We Are In The City. Bangkok, Thailand

We Live In A Compound With Just 3 Houses. I Love How Secluded It Feels Even If We Are In The City. Bangkok, Thailand

Lorelee Eusebio-Franssen Report

Kumrat, Pakistan

Kumrat, Pakistan

Shamshir Naqvii Report

View Of Garden From My Kitchen Window. UK

View Of Garden From My Kitchen Window. UK

Suki Gill Report

Welcome To Eastern Uganda Elgon Region Mountain Elgon Ranges

Welcome To Eastern Uganda Elgon Region Mountain Elgon Ranges

Hadija Nambafu Report

View From My Window Norway 30/03/2023 Still Snowing

View From My Window Norway 30/03/2023 Still Snowing

Sliman Suilmi Report

The View From My Ex-Office Window In Kyiv, Ukraine. Missing My Home City So Much Being Away

The View From My Ex-Office Window In Kyiv, Ukraine. Missing My Home City So Much Being Away

Galyna Makovkina Report

The Old Abandoned Farmhouse Across The Street From My House In Bavaria, Germany

The Old Abandoned Farmhouse Across The Street From My House In Bavaria, Germany

No People live there anymore, but 11 friendly stray Cats and a whole bunch of Chickens

Chiyah Anima Report

Moose Looking In My Window. Wasilla, Alaska

Moose Looking In My Window. Wasilla, Alaska

Gesa Gustafson Report

View From My Kitchen Window At My Cabin In Sjusjøen, Norway

View From My Kitchen Window At My Cabin In Sjusjøen, Norway

Anne Kristin Bendiksen Report

My Balcony View Sydney, Australia

My Balcony View Sydney, Australia

Manuela Pimentel Report

Who Needs A TV When You Have An Ever Changing View From Your Front Window

Who Needs A TV When You Have An Ever Changing View From Your Front Window

Everyday the view changes entirely depending on the visibility, tides, sea conditions and weather. In summer it’s special, but in winter we’re totally spoilt with sunsets.
I’m in the far North West, Scottish Highlands

Sofie Burley Report

The View From Our Room, Soufriere, St. Lucia

The View From Our Room, Soufriere, St. Lucia

DK Gallagher Report

Nice To See What Kind Of Landscapes People Drink Their Morning Coffee In. This Is My Landscape. Vuolenkoski, Finland

Nice To See What Kind Of Landscapes People Drink Their Morning Coffee In. This Is My Landscape. Vuolenkoski, Finland

Tero Saarinen Report

I Took This Photo From The Balcony A Year Ago, I Still Have It In My Gallery And I Still See Them Together Like This

I Took This Photo From The Balcony A Year Ago, I Still Have It In My Gallery And I Still See Them Together Like This

Kristýna Bruschová Report

View From Our Tent In Kenya. Kilimanjaro

View From Our Tent In Kenya. Kilimanjaro

Nancy-Eloise Fellows Report

The View Of Mae Teang,chiangmai Thailand

The View Of Mae Teang,chiangmai Thailand

Pawee Na Report

View From My Cousins Home In Paris

View From My Cousins Home In Paris

Olivia Steindler Report

Hi From Slovakia

Hi From Slovakia

Jozef Lapoš Report

View From My Window In Świecie, Poland. My House Is The Most Heavily Guarded In The World!

View From My Window In Świecie, Poland. My House Is The Most Heavily Guarded In The World!

Filip Glazik Report

View From My Window For The Next Two Days. Lovely Sansi Kendwa Zanzibar

View From My Window For The Next Two Days. Lovely Sansi Kendwa Zanzibar

Ivona Ivona Report

The View From The Sacred Valley Of The Incas, Cuzco, Perú

The View From The Sacred Valley Of The Incas, Cuzco, Perú

Franchesca A. Durand Report

My View From My Living Room And Kitchen. I Live In Viggja In Norway

My View From My Living Room And Kitchen. I Live In Viggja In Norway

Siw Marit Dalheim Bårdvik Report

My Gorgeous View From Monument Valley In Utah (The View Hotel). Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

My Gorgeous View From Monument Valley In Utah (The View Hotel). Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

Laurence S-Gauthier Report

One Of My Big Dreams Came True Last Summer

One Of My Big Dreams Came True Last Summer

After two years of hard work, my children and I moved into this house. Every day in this house feels like a blessing. I have built the house on the farm I grew up on.
We live in Loen, in Norway

Silje Opheim Report

View From My Lounge In North Yorkshire, UK

View From My Lounge In North Yorkshire, UK

Simon Baldry Report

The View From My Kitchen Window. Auckland, New Zealand

The View From My Kitchen Window. Auckland, New Zealand

Maxine West Report

View From My Living Room. Bonnie Scotland In The Winter

View From My Living Room. Bonnie Scotland In The Winter