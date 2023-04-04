Ever since the dawn of art, painters were mesmerized by the idea of gazing at the view from one’s window. Salvador Dali's famous painting called “Young Woman at a Window” from 1925, which shows a woman looking at the bay of Cadaqués, is one of the examples.

The Facebook group “View From Your Window” takes this concept further and invites people to share pictures of things they see either through their camera lens or an actual window.

“View from YOUR window was created in August 2020 when we were all in Covid lockdown. I (Marian Viljoen - founder) had a fabulous view over the Indian Ocean and Mtamvuna River Valley at Port Edward, South Africa,” the group’s description says.

Initially, the group was created with the creator’s family and friends in mind in order “to encourage them to look outside their own 4 walls and see the beauty around them” but has since grown immensely and become a strong community stretching through all the corners of the world.

Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting and inspiring views people saw through their windows and shared with others.